Shazzy's 4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY

Snacks & Starters

Shrimp 1/2

$14.99

Served grilled blackened steamed or cajun. Served withn our cocktail sauce

POT STICKERS

$9.99

Filled with shredded pork and served with our sweet chili sauce

Tots

$2.99Out of stock

Have them naked or Texas ADD Cheese Jalapenos bacon sour cream Served with Ranch dipping sauce

CHICKEN BITES

$9.99

steak bites

$11.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

TEXAS CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

texas cheese tots

$8.99

Shrimp 1 pound

$22.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.99

MOZZ STICKS

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

Burgerz

PLAIN JANE

$9.99

start with the plane jane then build your own creation ADD blue swiss american provolone cheddar cheese ADD lettuc tom onion bacon mushrooms Literally the kitchen sink!

blue cheese burger

$13.99

MUSHROOM SWISS

$13.99

CHEESY BURGER

$11.99

RON SWANSON

$12.99

KONDOR BURGER

$12.99

PATTY MELT

$12.99

Shazzy's Sammies

Shazzys Club

$12.99

Layers of crispy bacon, ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar cheese, slices of ripened tomato and crunchy lettuce leaves. All this nestled between 3 slices of your choice of wheat white rye bread and topped with mayonnaise.

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Your choice of cheese American Cheddar Swiss Provolone Your Choice of bread white wheat rye

philly cheesesteak

$12.99

THE HANGOVER

$11.99

the Italian

$12.99

turkey bacon swiss wrap

$11.99

CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, herbed croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Shazzy's House Salad

$7.99

Crisp greens of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, croutons and mixed cheese paired with your choice of dressing.

Soup of the day cup

$4.99

Soup of the day bowl

$7.99

Cup of chilli

$4.99

Bowl of chilli

$7.99

ADD Cheese onions sour cream

cobb salad

$11.99

chefs salad

$12.99

Pizzas

start with a 10" or 12" cheese bas and make your own signature pizza ADD Veggies onion mushrooms olives green peppers tomatos banana peppers jalapeno peppers ADD Meats pepperoni sausage ground beef ham bacon

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

10" THE MILL

$11.99

14" THE MILL

$21.99

10" PEPPERONI

$9.99

14" ANIMAL LOVERS

$21.99

14"PEPPERONI

$20.99

10" ANIMAL LOVERS

$11.99

Wings

6 count wings served with carrot and celery sticks

$10.99

You'll love these meaty bone-in wings & drummies tossed in your choice of mouth-watering sauces

12 count wings served with carrot and celery sticks

$14.99

You'll love these meaty bone-in wings & drummies tossed in your choice of mouth-watering sauces

20 count wings served with carrot and celery sticks

$24.99

You'll love these meaty bone-in wings & drummies tossed in your choice of mouth-watering sauces

50 count wings served with carrot and celery sticks

$61.99

You'll love these meaty bone-in wings & drummies tossed in your choice of mouth-watering sauces toss in Sauce buffalo (hot med mild) tereyaki lemon -pepper honey stinger mango shazzys cajun served with celery and carrot sticks your chioce of bleu cheese or ranch dip

Sides and extras

French Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Veggie Medley

$4.99

Mash Potatoes

$4.99

Potato chips

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Carrots and Celery Sticks

$2.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Plain Burger

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

kids dawg

$6.99

Dessert

Cheese cake

$5.99

Bartenders for Autism

Sliders No Chz

$8.99Out of stock

Sliders With Chz

$8.99Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Tacos

$10.99Out of stock

Kids Slider No Chz

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Slider With Chz

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Mac N Chz

$2.99Out of stock

Side

$1.99Out of stock

Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$1.99Out of stock

Super bowl 2022

Queso & Guacc

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99Out of stock

BBQ pork sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

$9.99 SPECIAL

$9.99

$8.99 SPECIAL

$8.99Out of stock

RIBEYE & SHRIMP

$24.99

OYSTERS

$9.99

baskets

xyour choice chicken bites or fingers tossed in your favorite sauce

$9.99Out of stock

Keno Amounts

Keno

$1.00

Keno

$5.00

Keno

$10.00

Keno

$20.00

Keno

$100.00

SODA

PEPSI

$2.70

MT DEW

$2.70

GATORADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.70

MIST TWIST

$2.70

DR. PEPPER

$2.70

CAN SODA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come dine like a local, and drink like a regular at Shazzy's!

Website

Location

4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY, BUFORD, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Shazzy's image

