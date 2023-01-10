Shazzy's 4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come dine like a local, and drink like a regular at Shazzy's!
Location
4949 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY, BUFORD, GA 30518
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford
No Reviews
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106 BUFORD, GA 30518
View restaurant
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurant
OY! Buford - 4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330
No Reviews
4108 Hamilton Mill Rd Suite 330 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in BUFORD
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurant