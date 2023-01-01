Cafes, Coffee & Tea
She Brews Coffee Roasters
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are an Oklahoma-based coffee house, roastery, and transition program dedicated to disrupting cycles of incarceration and restoring families.
1 N. Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74110
