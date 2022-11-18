Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shearwater Coffee Bar - Fairfield

210 Reviews

$$

1215 Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew - 16oz
Latte - 12 oz
Cortado

Coffee

Freshly brewed daily selection

Espresso

$3.00

2oz Espresso

Macchiato

$3.25

Double Espresso topped with 1.5oz frothed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double espresso with 4oz frothed milk

Flat White

$3.75

Double Espresso with 4oz steamed milk

americano

$3.00

Double Espresso with 8oz hot water

Cortado

$3.50

Double Espresso with 2.5oz steamed milk

Latte - 12 oz

$4.00

Double espresso with 10 oz steamed milk

Latte - 16 oz

$5.00

Pour Over

$4.00

Single cup paper filter brewing method

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Fresh brewed filter coffee of daily selection

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$4.00

Drip Coffee - 20oz

$5.00

Freshly brewed daily selection

Cold Brew - 12oz

$4.00

Cold Brew - 16oz

$5.00

Cold Brew - 20oz

$5.50Out of stock

Nitro - 12oz

$4.50

Cold Brew infused with Nitrogen Gas for a creamy smooth mouthfeel

Nitro - 16oz

$5.50

Cold Brew infused with Nitrogen Gas for a creamy smooth mouthfeel

Pour Over for 2

$7.00

24 oz serving of hand brewed pour over selection

Chai Tea Latte - 12oz

$4.00

House made Chai tea concentrate steamed in your choice of milk

Iced Tea - 12oz

$3.00

Iced Tea - 16oz

$4.00

Iced Tea - 20oz

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea - 12oz

$3.00

Hot Tea - 16oz

$4.00

kids milk

$2.75

Your choice of milk. Steamed or Cold - 8oz

hot chocolate

$4.00

Your choice of milk steamed with organic fair trade chocolate

kids hot chocolate

$3.75

Your choice of milk steamed with organic fair trade chocolate - 8oz

Box of Joe

$20.00

96 oz freshly brewed coffee

Lemonade - 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Coldbrew Bottle

$14.00

Pumpkin Chai Mocha

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$7.25

Bagel Type

Everything

$2.00Out of stock

Sesame

$2.00Out of stock

Poppy

$2.00

Plain

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpernickel

$2.00

Cinn Raisin

$2.00

Multigrain

$2.00Out of stock

Muffins

Choc Chip

$4.10Out of stock

Cranberry

$4.10Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Banana Nut

$4.10Out of stock

Banana Choc Chip

$4.10Out of stock

Cranberry Zucchini

$4.10Out of stock

Blueberry

$4.10Out of stock

Croissants

Croissant

$4.10Out of stock

Pan Au Chocolat

$5.15Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$6.45Out of stock

Pastry

Monkey Bread

$4.10

Cinnamon Roll

$4.10Out of stock

Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.75

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Biscotti Type

Fruit & Almond

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Lemon White Chocolate

$3.25

Chocolate Coconut

$3.25

Cookies

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Pecan Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Breads

Banana Nut

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Blondie

$4.50

Box of 2

Apple Cider Macaron

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla Macaron

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Macaron

$6.50

Funfetti Macaron

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate Macaron

$6.50

Cookies And Creme

$6.50Out of stock

Raspberry

$6.50Out of stock

12 oz Whole Bean Coffee Bags

Sumatra

$17.25

Full bodied, earthy, cocoa

Papua New Guinea

$15.75

Bold & Malty, Earthy, Sweet

Dark Golden Crema

$15.75

Bold, Rich, & Complex

Healthy Harbor

$17.25

DECAF - Rich, balanced, & smooth

Coastal Sunrise

$17.25

Rich, Sweet, & Bright

Running Rapids

$15.75

Ethiopia Oromia

$17.25

Toasty Hearth

$17.25

Full body, earthy, sweet

Brazil Fazenda

$17.25

Rich & Bold, cocoa, almond

Colombia Popayan

$15.75

Dark chocolate, nutty, cherry

Guatemala Nahuala

$15.75

Nutty, sweet, toasty, & spice

Peru Penachi

$15.75

Rick & Creamy, chocolate, caramel

Signature Espresso Blend

$15.75

Two Roads Espressway Blend

$17.75

Hondouras

$25.00Out of stock

Nicaragua

$15.75

Bottled Water

Be Thirsty

$2.00

16.9 oz bottle

Poland Spring

$2.15

Chocolate Bars

Ginger

$10.00Out of stock

Belgian dark chocolate, candied ginger, pecans, organic cranberries

Coffee

$10.00

Callebaut Dark Chocolate

peanut butter

$12.00

Fall-Bulous Dark

$12.00

Mediants

Mendiants

$12.00

BE A Monster

Be a Monster

$15.00

Panini's

Turkey & Brie

$11.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$11.99Out of stock

Ham & Swiss

$11.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Veggie Salad

$11.99

Granola

Granola

$3.75

Fall drinks

Pumpkin Mocha Chai 12oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Mocha Latte 12oz

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally roasted, certified organic coffee prepared by expert Baristas

Location

1215 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Directions

Gallery
Shearwater Coffee Bar image
Shearwater Coffee Bar image
Shearwater Coffee Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mecha - Fairfield
orange starNo Reviews
1215 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Pronto
orange star4.7 • 146
1241 POST RD Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Brick + Wood
orange star4.5 • 1,756
1275 Post Rd #7 Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Bodega Taco Bar Fairfield
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Quattro Pazzi Cafe Fairfield
orange starNo Reviews
1599 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Tequila Revolucion
orange star4.7 • 402
1851 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairfield

Brick + Wood
orange star4.5 • 1,756
1275 Post Rd #7 Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Hole in the Wall
orange star4.7 • 1,005
653 Post Rd Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - Fairfield
orange star4.8 • 830
1300 Post Rd Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Tequila Revolucion
orange star4.7 • 402
1851 Post Road Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Pronto
orange star4.7 • 146
1241 POST RD Fairfield, CT 06824
View restaurantnext
Billy's Bakery - Fairfield
orange star4.2 • 132
1885 Blackrock Tpk Fairfield, CT 06825
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairfield
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston