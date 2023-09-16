Appetizer

Hummus

$5.99

Blended chickpeas with tahini lemon and garlic served with bread.

Baba Ghanoush

$5.99
Fattoush

$5.99

Tabbouleh

$5.99Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99
Sambusa beef

$1.50Out of stock

Vour choice of meat or cheese

Sambusa cheese

$1.50Out of stock
French Fries

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99
Mediterranean Plate

$8.99Out of stock
Lamb soup

$1.99
bread

$1.50
grilled onions

$1.50
extra sauce - big size

$2.00

Yougart side

$2.00
Yemeni bread

$1.50
Full tray house salad

$40.00
Half tray house salad

$20.00
Full tray fattoush

$40.00
Half tray fattoush

$20.00
Full tray hummus

$50.00
Half tray hummus

$25.00
Full tray baba ghanoush

$50.00
Half tray bab ghanoush

$25.00

Extra sacue - small size

$1.00

Main dish

Hanith lamb

$20.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices with baked crispy and tender meat.

Hanith chicken

$13.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices with baked crispy and tender chicken.

Kabasa lamb

$20.99Out of stock

Mouth-watering aromatic dish with tomato paste and cardamom spices.

Kabasa Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Mouth-watering aromatic dish with tomato paste and cardamom spice.

Zurbian Lamb

$20.99

Layers of highly seasoned rice, potato and chicken topped with raising.

Zurbian chicken

$13.99

Layers of highly seasoned rice, potato and chicken topped with raising.

Mandi lamb

$20.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices topped with slow cooked meat.

Mandi Chicken

$13.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices cooked to perfection.

Ogda Lamb

$20.99

Pieces of lamb, shredded onions and mix bell pepper served in gravy sauce.

ogda chicken

$13.99

Pieces of chicken, shredded onions and mix bell pepper served in gravy sauce.

Grilled chicken

$13.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices and half grilled smokey chicken.

Mugalgal

$18.99Out of stock

Chopped lamb meat cooked with onions and tomatoes.

Fahesa

$18.99

Shredded lamb cooked with onions and tomatoes served in gravy sauce.

Baked fish

$19.99

flavoured rice with Saffron spices and butterfly fish cut topped with Adeni red sauce.

Kabsa shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

mouth-watering aromatic dish with shrimp, tomato paste and cardamom spices.

Extra rice

$5.00
Full tray lamb

$84.00
Half tray lamb

$42.00
Full tray chicken

$57.00
Half tray chicken

$28.00
Whole lamb

$520.00
Half lamb

$275.00

Full mix tray

$70.00

Half mix tray

$35.00

Full tray fish

$55.00

Desserts

Masob

$9.99

Chopped bread mixed with banana, cream and honey.

Areka

$9.99

Chopped bread mixed with dates, cream and honey.

Bakalawa

$1.99Out of stock

Basbousa

$5.94Out of stock

DRINKS

Vimto

$3.99
Mango

$3.99
Lemonade

$3.99
Yogurt

$2.99
soft drink

$2.00
water

$1.00

Coktail

$4.99
Tea

$1.50