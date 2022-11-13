Sheba's Family Restaurant 1013 N Hervey St
No reviews yet
1013 N Hervey St
Hope, AR 71801
Breakfast
Two Egg Breakfast
Served with bacon or sausage, hashbrown and toast
Breakfast Platter
2 Eggs, bacon or sausage and hashbrowns with 2 pancakes
Ham & Eggs
Served with hashbrown and toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
2 Eggs, hashbrown and toast
Steak and Eggs
12 oz Ribeye served with eggs, hashbrowns and toast
Sampler Platter
2 Eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 1 biscuit & gravy, hashbrown or grits
Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Pancakes & Waffle
Omelettes
Ham & Cheese
or with sausage
Loaded Omlet
Ham,sausage, bacon,onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms,olives,jalapenos, hashbrowns, cheese and Gravy
Spanish Omlet
Ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese
Veggie Omlet
Onion, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives & cheese
Western Omlet
Ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese
Breakfast A La Carte
Appetizers
Loaded Fries
Our golden fries topped with cheese and bacon
Boneless Buffalo Wings 8 pc
Spicy chunks of white meat, served with Ranch
Boneless Buffalo Wings 12 pc
Spicy chunks of white meat, served with Ranch
Fried Dill PIckles
Hand-breaded sliced pickles fries golden brown
Onion Petals
Hand-battered sweet onion petals fried golden brown
Fried Green Beans
Deep fried golden battered green beans
Burger
Sandwich/Wrap
Philly
Served on Hoagie roll with grilled onion and peppers
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or fried chicken,lettuce,tomato, swiss cheese and ranch
BLT
Double decker of Bacon,lettuce,tomato on toast
Buffalo Chicken
Fried or Grilled buffalo chicken lettuce tomatoand ranch
Club
Turkey,ham,bacon, cheese,lettuce, tomato on Toast
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Tender breaded beef steak on toasted bun
Catfish Sandwich
Fried crispy on a toasted bun
Hotbeef
Open-faced Roast beef sandwich smothered in gravy
Grill Cheese
Always hits the spot
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Creamy alfredo with fettucini pasta and Chicken
Cajun Alfredo Fettuccine
Spicy cajun chicken with sauteed onions and belpeppers
Shrimp Alfredo
Creamy alfredo with fettuccine pasta topped with grilled shrimp
Spaghetti & Meat Balls
our italian favourite topped with marinara sauce & Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Newburg
Shrimp and grilled vegetables cooked in our creamy special sauce
Garlic Jalapeno Tilapia
Blackened grilled Tilapia, jalapenoes and spinach over angel hair pasta
Specialities
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Grilled chicken,corn, blackbeans,onion, belpeppers, cheese,pico de galo, crispy tortilla chips and creamy cilantro lime sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, onion, belpeppers and pico
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, onions, Belpeppers and pico
Brisket Tacos
Smoked brisket, onions, belpeppers and fresh cabbage with creamy bbq sauce
Fish Tacos
crispy fried catfish,coleslaw,onion and cilantro on top
Indian Dishes
Salads
Soups
Salad/Soup/Sandwich Combo
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
12 oz hand cut angus beef grilled to your choice
Hamburger Steak
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with gravy of choice
Beef Liver and Onions
With grilled onions and gravy
Boneless Pork Chops
Two grilled or fried center cut chops
Smothered Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions,bell peppers, mushroom and swiss cheese
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast served over wild rice
Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken breast with gravy
Chicken Strip Dinner
4 fried chicken strips with texas toast and gravy
Shrimp Dinner
8 pieces fried or grilled gulf shrimp
Catfish Dinner
Farn raised catfish fried golden brown with hushpuppies
Grilled Catfish
Blackened or lemon pepper seasoned
Surf and Turf
12 oz Ribeye and 4 piece shrimp
Catfish and Shrimp
3 Fried catfish and 4 fried shrimp
Grilled Catfish and Grilled Shrimp
3 Grilled catfish fillet and 4 grilled shrimp
Brisket
Slow smoked tender brisket
Ribs
4 Vegetable Plate
Tabasco Catfish
Sides
Green Beans
Carrots
Corn
Okra
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Grilled Vegetables
Steamed Vegetables
Wild Rice
Cole Slaw
Fried Okra
Pinto Beans
French Fries
Yams
Turnip Greens
Loaded Baked Potato
Topped with cheese, bacon and chives
dinner salad
4 shrimp
Cornbread
Roll
Kids Menu
Kids Pancakes
1 pancake with an egg and bacon
Kids Breakfast Plate
1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, w/ hash browns and toast
Kids French Toast
4 pieces of French toast with 1 egg and 1 piece of bacon
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Chicken Strips
Kids Corn Dog
Kids Spaghetti
Kids Grilled Cheese
Rolled Ice Cream
New York Cheesecake
Graham Crackers, Strawberries, Cheesecake
Berry Burst
Strawberries. Raspberries, Blueberries
Pina Colada
Pineapples & Coconut
Plain Jane
Vanilla Wafers & Caramel
Peanut Butter Lover
Reese's & Peanut Butter
Pretty in Pink
All Strawberry Everything
Cotton Candy
Cotton Candy Everything
Banana Pudding
Bananas, Vanilla Pudding, Vanilla Wafers & Carmel
Spunky Monkey
Bananas & Nutella
S'mores Please
Graham Crackers and Marshmallow Fluff
Cookies & Cream
Oreos
Mango Crazy
Mango Tajin
Chocolate Overload
Chocolate Everything
Cookie Monster
Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookie
Iced Mocha Latte
Heath, Carmel and Chocolate
Turtle Cheesecake
Pecans, Carmel, Chocolate,Cheesecake and Graham Crackers
Wakey Wakey
Fruity Pebbles
York Mint Chocolate Chip
York Mint Patty and Mint syrup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Visit Sheba's Family Restaurant for some true American comfort food smack dab in the middle of Hope's Hope.
1013 N Hervey St, Hope, AR 71801