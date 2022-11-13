  • Home
Sheba's Family Restaurant 1013 N Hervey St

No reviews yet

1013 N Hervey St

Hope, AR 71801

Drinks

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Served with bacon or sausage, hashbrown and toast

Breakfast Platter

$11.99

2 Eggs, bacon or sausage and hashbrowns with 2 pancakes

Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Served with hashbrown and toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

2 Eggs, hashbrown and toast

Steak and Eggs

$25.99

12 oz Ribeye served with eggs, hashbrowns and toast

Sampler Platter

$12.99

2 Eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 1 biscuit & gravy, hashbrown or grits

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$5.59

Pancakes & Waffle

Short Stack

$6.59

2 Pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage

Full Stack

$8.59

4 Pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage

Waffle supreme

$8.99

served with baconor sausage and strawberry topping

Chicken & Waffle

$9.99

Golden brown waffle with fried chicken strips

Omelettes

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

or with sausage

Loaded Omlet

$12.99

Ham,sausage, bacon,onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms,olives,jalapenos, hashbrowns, cheese and Gravy

Spanish Omlet

$10.99

Ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese

Veggie Omlet

$9.99

Onion, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives & cheese

Western Omlet

$9.99

Ham, onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese

Breakfast A La Carte

Bacon

$3.99

3 Strips

Sausage

$3.99

2 Sausage patties

Bone in ham

$8.99

Waffle

$5.99

Pancake

$1.99

Oatmeal

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Toast

$1.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Egg

$1.49

Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$5.59

Biscuit w/ Gravy

$3.99

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$2.59

1 Biscuit w/ Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.59

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Our golden fries topped with cheese and bacon

Boneless Buffalo Wings 8 pc

$7.99

Spicy chunks of white meat, served with Ranch

Boneless Buffalo Wings 12 pc

$10.99

Spicy chunks of white meat, served with Ranch

Fried Dill PIckles

$5.99

Hand-breaded sliced pickles fries golden brown

Onion Petals

$8.99

Hand-battered sweet onion petals fried golden brown

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Deep fried golden battered green beans

Burger

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Dbl Hamburger

$10.99

Dbl Cheeseburger

$11.99

Dbl Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Fried Pickle Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2lbbeef patty with Bacon and Cheese,and sunny side up egg on top

Sunny Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Crispy fried pickles, Cheese on 1/2lb beef patty

Sandwich/Wrap

Philly

$10.99

Served on Hoagie roll with grilled onion and peppers

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Grilled or fried chicken,lettuce,tomato, swiss cheese and ranch

BLT

$10.99

Double decker of Bacon,lettuce,tomato on toast

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Fried or Grilled buffalo chicken lettuce tomatoand ranch

Club

$10.99

Turkey,ham,bacon, cheese,lettuce, tomato on Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Tender breaded beef steak on toasted bun

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried crispy on a toasted bun

Hotbeef

$10.99

Open-faced Roast beef sandwich smothered in gravy

Grill Cheese

$6.99

Always hits the spot

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Creamy alfredo with fettucini pasta and Chicken

Cajun Alfredo Fettuccine

$15.49

Spicy cajun chicken with sauteed onions and belpeppers

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.49

Creamy alfredo with fettuccine pasta topped with grilled shrimp

Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$14.49

our italian favourite topped with marinara sauce & Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Newburg

$18.99

Shrimp and grilled vegetables cooked in our creamy special sauce

Garlic Jalapeno Tilapia

$19.99

Blackened grilled Tilapia, jalapenoes and spinach over angel hair pasta

Specialities

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$12.99

Grilled chicken,corn, blackbeans,onion, belpeppers, cheese,pico de galo, crispy tortilla chips and creamy cilantro lime sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99+

Grilled shrimp, onion, belpeppers and pico

Chicken Tacos

$11.99+

Grilled chicken, onions, Belpeppers and pico

Brisket Tacos

$12.99+

Smoked brisket, onions, belpeppers and fresh cabbage with creamy bbq sauce

Fish Tacos

$11.99+

crispy fried catfish,coleslaw,onion and cilantro on top

Indian Dishes

Chicken Curry

$13.99

slowly cooked in aromatic indian spices & served over basmati rice

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

marinated in blend of spices and cooked in creamy tomato sauce and served over basmati rice

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

lettuce,tomatoes,cucumbers,onions,olives,egg and cheese

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham,turkey,bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, olives, egg and cheese

Soups

Soup

$3.99

Salad/Soup/Sandwich Combo

Soup, Salad or Sandwich Combo

$9.99

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$26.99

12 oz hand cut angus beef grilled to your choice

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms and gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Topped with gravy of choice

Beef Liver and Onions

$12.99

With grilled onions and gravy

Boneless Pork Chops

$14.49

Two grilled or fried center cut chops

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions,bell peppers, mushroom and swiss cheese

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$13.99

Lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast served over wild rice

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Fried Chicken breast with gravy

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

4 fried chicken strips with texas toast and gravy

Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

8 pieces fried or grilled gulf shrimp

Catfish Dinner

$14.49

Farn raised catfish fried golden brown with hushpuppies

Grilled Catfish

$15.49

Blackened or lemon pepper seasoned

Surf and Turf

$30.99

12 oz Ribeye and 4 piece shrimp

Catfish and Shrimp

$19.99

3 Fried catfish and 4 fried shrimp

Grilled Catfish and Grilled Shrimp

$20.99

3 Grilled catfish fillet and 4 grilled shrimp

Brisket

$14.99

Slow smoked tender brisket

Ribs

4 Vegetable Plate

$10.99

Tabasco Catfish

$16.49

Sides

Green Beans

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Okra

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Grilled Vegetables

$2.99

Steamed Vegetables

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Pinto Beans

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Yams

$2.99

Turnip Greens

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Topped with cheese, bacon and chives

dinner salad

$3.99

4 shrimp

Cornbread

$0.99

Roll

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pancakes

$7.99

1 pancake with an egg and bacon

Kids Breakfast Plate

$5.99

1 egg, 1 piece of bacon, w/ hash browns and toast

Kids French Toast

$7.99

4 pieces of French toast with 1 egg and 1 piece of bacon

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Pies/Cakes

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.99
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.99
Lemon Ice Box

Lemon Ice Box

$4.99

Hershey Bar Cake

$5.99

Humming Bird Cake

$5.99
Brownie Cake W/ Ice Cream

Brownie Cake W/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Rolled Ice Cream

New York Cheesecake

$7.59

Graham Crackers, Strawberries, Cheesecake

Berry Burst

$7.59

Strawberries. Raspberries, Blueberries

Pina Colada

$7.59

Pineapples & Coconut

Plain Jane

$7.59

Vanilla Wafers & Caramel

Peanut Butter Lover

$7.59

Reese's & Peanut Butter

Pretty in Pink

$7.59

All Strawberry Everything

Cotton Candy

$7.59

Cotton Candy Everything

Banana Pudding

$7.59

Bananas, Vanilla Pudding, Vanilla Wafers & Carmel

Spunky Monkey

$7.59

Bananas & Nutella

S'mores Please

$7.59

Graham Crackers and Marshmallow Fluff

Cookies & Cream

$7.59

Oreos

Mango Crazy

$7.59

Mango Tajin

Chocolate Overload

$7.59

Chocolate Everything

Cookie Monster

$7.59

Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookie

Iced Mocha Latte

$7.59

Heath, Carmel and Chocolate

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.59

Pecans, Carmel, Chocolate,Cheesecake and Graham Crackers

Wakey Wakey

$7.59

Fruity Pebbles

York Mint Chocolate Chip

$7.59

York Mint Patty and Mint syrup

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Visit Sheba's Family Restaurant for some true American comfort food smack dab in the middle of Hope's Hope.

1013 N Hervey St, Hope, AR 71801

