Sheeba Restaurant - Canton 8465 North Lilley Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8465 North Lilley Road, Canton, MI 48187
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurant