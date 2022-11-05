Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sheesh Grill in Chantilly

review star

No reviews yet

13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy

Chantilly, VA 20151

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken - Rice
1. Chicken Kabob Platter
Lunch Special (wraps)

Signature Platters

1. Chicken Kabob Platter

1. Chicken Kabob Platter

$15.00

Marinated chicken tenders + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

2. Chicken Shawarma Platter

2. Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.00

Sliced seasoned chicken marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + sautéed spinach.

3. Chicken Kubideh Platter

3. Chicken Kubideh Platter

$15.00

Seasoned ground chicken thighs + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + garden salad.

4. Salmon Kabob Platter

4. Salmon Kabob Platter

$18.00

Marinated salmon + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

5. Steak Kabob Platter

5. Steak Kabob Platter

$17.00

Marinated steak + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad.

6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

6. Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$14.00

Seasoned beef & lamb slow broiled and carved off the cone + saffron basmati rice + fries + chickpeas.

7. Beef Kubideh Platter

7. Beef Kubideh Platter

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef + saffron basmati rice + garden salad + chickpeas.

12. Lamb Chops Platter

12. Lamb Chops Platter

$20.00

Lamb chops + Saffron Basmati Rice + Grilled Veggies + Garden Side Salad

9. Falafel Platter

9. Falafel Platter

$12.00

Chickpea fritters + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian)

10. Eggplant Platter

10. Eggplant Platter

$13.00

Eggplant with garlic yogurt, tomato sauce, fried onions and mint + saffron basmati rice + fries + garden salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

11. Cauliflower Shawarma Platter

11. Cauliflower Shawarma Platter

$13.00

Seasoned cauliflower marinated in house spice blend + saffron basmati rice + chickpeas + chopped salad. (Vegetarian, Vegan)

12. Lamb Chops Platter

12. Lamb Chops Platter

$20.00

Lamb chops + Saffron Basmati Rice + Grilled Veggies + Garden Side Salad

Specials

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Chapli Kabob Burger

Chapli Kabob Burger

$11.50

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.90

Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)

Chapli Kabob Burger Combo

Chapli Kabob Burger Combo

$14.90

Picked onions, cheddar, sesame seed buns, garlic mint aioli

Chicken Tenders Combo

Chicken Tenders Combo

$11.00

Four crispy chicken tenders, French fries and soda.

Lunch Special (wraps)

Lunch Special (wraps)

$9.90

Gyro, chicken shawarma, falafel or cauliflower shawarma with our creamy garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber wrapped in lavash bread + Fries and Soda

Mantu

Mantu

$12.00

Mantu is seasoned beef and onions, tucked away in a tender wrapper, and topped with an herby yogurt sauce. (10 pieces)

Appetizers and Dips

Garlic Hummus

Garlic Hummus

$5.00

Traditional garlic hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Roasted Beets Hummus

Roasted Beets Hummus

$5.00

Roasted beets, chickpea hummus (Vegetarian, can be made Vegan)

Yogurt Cucumber Dip

Yogurt Cucumber Dip

$5.00

Yogurt, cucumbers and fresh herbs (Vegetarian)

Extra chips

Extra chips

$2.70
Sheesh Loaded Fries

Sheesh Loaded Fries

$9.00

French fries layered with your choice of chicken shawarma or beef & lamb gyro, topped with garlic sauce, spicy cilantro sauce, ketchup and pickled vegetables.

Zaatar Fries

Zaatar Fries

$6.00

French fries topped with Zaatar (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Borani Bademjan

Borani Bademjan

$7.00

Eggplant in tomato sauce topped with yogurt and dried mint (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, can be made vegan).

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Chickpea fritters served with our signature garlic Tahini sauce. (Vegetarian, can be made vegan)

Build your own meal (BYOM)

Chicken - Rice

Chicken - Rice

$15.50
Chicken - Salad

Chicken - Salad

$15.50
Chicken - Wrap

Chicken - Wrap

$15.50
Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

$15.50
Kubideh Chicken - Rice

Kubideh Chicken - Rice

$15.50
Kubideh Chicken - Salad

Kubideh Chicken - Salad

$15.50
Kubideh Chicken - Wrap

Kubideh Chicken - Wrap

$15.50
Kubideh Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

Kubideh Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

$15.50
Kubideh Beef - Rice

Kubideh Beef - Rice

$15.50
Kubideh Beef - Salad

Kubideh Beef - Salad

$15.50
Kubideh Beef - Wrap

Kubideh Beef - Wrap

$15.50
Kubideh Beef - Half Salad Half Rice

Kubideh Beef - Half Salad Half Rice

$15.50
Shawarma Chicken - Rice

Shawarma Chicken - Rice

$14.50
Shawarma Chicken - Salad

Shawarma Chicken - Salad

$14.50
Shawarma Chicken - Wrap

Shawarma Chicken - Wrap

$14.50
Shawarma Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

Shawarma Chicken - Half Rice Half Salad

$14.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Rice

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Rice

$14.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Salad

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Salad

$14.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Wrap

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Wrap

$14.50
Gyro Beef & Lamb - Half Salad Half Rice

Gyro Beef & Lamb - Half Salad Half Rice

$14.50

Steak - Rice

$17.50

Steak - Salad

$17.50

Steak - Wrap

$17.50

Steak - Half Salad Half Rice

$17.50

Lamb Chops - Salad

$20.00

Lamb Chops - Half Rice Half Salad

$20.00
Salmon - Rice

Salmon - Rice

$18.50
Salmon - Salad

Salmon - Salad

$18.50
Salmon - Wrap

Salmon - Wrap

$18.50
Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad

Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad

$18.50

Eggplant - Rice

$13.50

Eggplant - Salad

$13.50

Eggplant - Wrap

$13.50

Eggplant - Half Rice Half Salad

$13.50
Falafel - Rice

Falafel - Rice

$12.50
Falafel - Salad

Falafel - Salad

$12.50
Falafel - Wrap

Falafel - Wrap

$12.50
Falafel - Half Rice Half Salad

Falafel - Half Rice Half Salad

$12.50

Cauliflower - Rice

$13.50

Cauliflower - Salad

$13.50

Cauliflower - Wrap

$13.50

Cauliflower - Half Rice Half Salad

$13.50
GYRO SPECIAL + FRIES + FOUNTAIN DRINK

GYRO SPECIAL + FRIES + FOUNTAIN DRINK

$9.90

Gyro wrap, Fries and Fountain Drink (Coca Cola product)

Kid's Combo

Kids - Chicken

Kids - Chicken

$12.00
Kids - Falafel

Kids - Falafel

$12.00

Family meals

SERVES 4-6 PERSONS

Family Meal

$63.00

Drinks

Yogurt Drink

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.95

Sour Cherry Nectar

$3.75

Mango Nectar

$3.75

Honest Green Tea

$3.75

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$3.75

Honest Lemon Tea

$3.75

Honest White Mango Tea

$3.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Cherry Coke Can

$2.65

Seagram's Ginger Ale Can

$2.65

Coca Cola Can

$2.65

Diet Coke can

$2.65

Coke Zero can

$2.65

Sprite can

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.10

Chocolate milk

$2.10

Deer Park

$1.90

Fountain drink - Soda

$3.50

Desserts

Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)

Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)

$5.00

Sweet dessert pastry made with layers of filo, chopped walnuts and syrup (3 pieces) (Vegetarian, Vegan)

Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)

Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)

$5.00

Chocolate flavored baklava topped with pistachio's (3 pieces)

Individual Items

Extra sauce - White

Extra sauce - White

$0.50
Extra sauce - Green

Extra sauce - Green

$0.50
Extra Tahini sauce

Extra Tahini sauce

$0.50
SKEWER - Chicken Kabob

SKEWER - Chicken Kabob

$8.00
SKEWER - Chicken Kubideh

SKEWER - Chicken Kubideh

$8.00
SKEWER - Beef Kubideh

SKEWER - Beef Kubideh

$8.00
SKEWER - Salmon Kabob

SKEWER - Salmon Kabob

$12.00

SKEWER - Steak kabob

$11.00

Lamb Chops

$14.00
Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

Cauliflower Shawarma

$5.00
Beef + Lamb Gyro

Beef + Lamb Gyro

$8.00

Pita Bread

$1.00
Chicken Kabob - Wrap

Chicken Kabob - Wrap

$12.00
Chicken Kubideh - Wrap

Chicken Kubideh - Wrap

$12.00
Beef Kubideh - Wrap

Beef Kubideh - Wrap

$12.00
Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap

Beef + Lamb Gyro - Wrap

$12.00
Chicken Shawarma - Wrap

Chicken Shawarma - Wrap

$9.00
Salmon Kabob - Wrap

Salmon Kabob - Wrap

$14.00
Falafel - Wrap*

Falafel - Wrap*

$9.00

Steak Wrap

$13.00

Eggplant Wrap

$11.00

Cauliflower Wrap

$11.00

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Chickpeas

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Kabob Trays

Kabob Tray 1 (for 8)

$138.00

Kabob Tray 2 (for 12)

$204.00

Kabob Tray 3 (for 16)

$264.00

Kabob Tray 4 (for 35)

$564.00

Kabob Tray 5 (for 45)

$618.00

Kabob Tray 6 (for 90

$1,188.00

Veggie Tray (for 8)

$126.00

Salad and Sides

Garlic Party Hummus

$18.00

Yogurt Cucumber Party Dip

$18.00

Roasted Beets Party Hummus

$18.00

Spinach

$30.00

Chickpeas

$30.00

Grilled vegetables

$30.00

Garden Salad

$30.00

Basmati Rice

$30.00

French Fries

$30.00

Grilled Veggies (full tray)

$42.00

Chickpeas (full tray)

$42.00

Spinach (full tray)

$42.00

Basmati Rice (full tray)

$42.00

French Fries (full tray)

$42.00

Garden Salad (full tray)

$42.00

Desserts

Baklava (serves 25)

$53.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Not just another kabob joint Middle Eastern inspired casual eatery serving you fresh, healthy and flavorful meals. Kabobs, Shawarma, Hummus, Falafel, Gyro.

Website

Location

13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly, VA 20151

Directions

