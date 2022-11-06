A map showing the location of Sheesh Eatery & Lounge 4707 SH-121View gallery

Sheesh Eatery & Lounge 4707 SH-121

review star

No reviews yet

4707 SH-121

The Colony, TX 75056

Order Again

Soda/Water

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.50

Fiji Botlle

$4.99

Pakola

$2.99

Vimto

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Thumbs Up`

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$7.49

Watermelon

$7.49

Carrot Juice

$7.49

Young Coconut

$6.99

Apple Juice

$7.49

SugarCane Juice

$7.49

Mocktail

Mint Lemonade

$5.99

Strawberry Mojito

$7.49

Mango Mojito

$7.49

Pineapple Mojito

$7.49

Pina Colada

$7.49

Peach mojito

$7.49

Passion fruit mojito

$7.49

Jamun mojito

$9.99

Coconut Cooler

$7.49

Ocean Blue

$7.49

Lychee Mojito

$7.49

Coffee/Chai

Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Add Caramel

Add Hazelnut

Add Vanilla

Cardomom chai

$2.99

Mint Tea - Cup

$2.99

Mint Tea - Pot

$8.99

Cardamom Coffee

$2.99

Americano

$3.25

Single Espresso Shot ☕️

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot ☕️ ☕️

$3.00

Black Coffee

$2.99

Milkshakes

Strawberry

$6.99

Chocolate

$6.99

Mango milkshake

$6.99

Cold Coffee

$7.99

Lassi

Meethi (sweet)

$5.99

Mango lassi

$5.99

Paan/Kulfi

Meetha Paan

$3.00

Malai kulfi

$5.99

Dessert

Rasmalai Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Malai Kulfi plate

$5.99

Butterscotch Cake

$5.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Gulab Jaman w/Ice Cream

$6.99

Mango Tres Leche

$5.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.99

Gulab Jaman Cheesecake

$6.99

Hookah

AF Mint

AF BlueBerry

AF Orange

AF Double Apple

AF Lemon

AF Grape

AF Kiwi

AF Pineapple

AF Grenadine

AF Gum Mint

AF Orange Cream

AF Orange Mint

AF Grape Mint

AF Lemon Mint

AF Paan Raas

AF Sweet Paan

AF Falooda

SB BlueMist

SB Pirates Cave

SB Guava

SB White Peach

SB Irish Peach

SB Safari Melon Dew

SB Queen Of Sex

SB Melon Blue

SB Tangerine Dream

SB Green Savior

SB Mighty Freeze

FM White Gummy Bear

FM Ambrosia

AD Lady Killer

AD Baku Nights

AD Madagascar

One Flavor

$24.99

Two Flavors

$25.99

Three Flavors

$27.99

Add Ice

$1.99

Milk Base

$2.99

Red Bull Base

$2.99

Refill

$7.99

Porsche

$149.99

Porsche Hookah Damage Charge

$2,500.00

Iced Hose

$4.99

Orange Head

$28.99

Pineapple Head

$34.99

House mIx 1 ( What the Baku ) Fruity Peppermint & Paan

$29.99

House Mix 2 ( Lovely Lady) Love 66 & Lady Killer - Tasty flavor

$29.99

House Mix 3 (Smurf) Blueberry WGB mint

$29.99

House Mix 4 (Smooth Crimnal)

$29.99

House Mix 5 (Lemonade Punch) Lucid Pink Lemonade

$29.99

House Mix 6 (Wow Grape) Grape Lemon Paan

$29.99

House Mix 7 (Paan Ice Cream) Vanilla Paan

$29.99

Starbuzz Premium Hookah

$59.99

House Mix 8 (Sheesh House Mix) Baku Kiwi White Gummy

$29.99

FM Mix 1 (FTB X) PAAN WHITE PEACH LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 2 (TAJ MAHAL) PAAN TANGELO

$29.99

FM MIX 3 (TERI MA KI PAAN) PAAN AMBROSIA MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 4(DADDY ISSUES) AMBROSIA WATERMELON LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 5 (SANTAS LITTLE BITCH) WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 6 (CLOUD CHASER) STRAWBERRY JAM LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 7 (MOMMAS BOY) WATERMELON WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH

$29.99

FM MIX 8 (GODFATHER) WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH

$29.99

FM MIX 9 (PINK TACO) WATERMELON WHITE GUMMY RED GUMMY

$29.99

Pineapple head refill

$14.99

Xtra Person

Xtra person Charge

$10.00

Lotus Head (heat Management)

Head Upgrade

$2.99

Small Bites

Pani Puri Shots

$9.99

Samosa Chicken

$8.99

Samosa Beef

$8.99

Chana Chaat

$8.99

Chicken Spring Roll

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Buffalo Fries

$7.99

Papri Chat

$9.99

Cream of Mushroom Soup (bowl)

$9.99

Cream of Chicken Soup (bowl)

$10.99

Hummus and veggies

$12.99

Veggie Samosa

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Dahi/Meethi Puri

$9.99

Main

Sheesh Burger

$14.99

Beef Philly

$15.99

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Beef Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Taco

$13.99

Nutella Paratha

$9.99

Doodh Pati chai

$3.50

Shrimp tacos

$15.99

Paratha

$2.99

Beef Seekh Tacos

$16.99

Chicken seekh tacos

$16.99

Butter Chicken Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken Paratha Roll

$14.99

House Salad (plain)

$9.99

Beef Paratha Roll

$15.99

Sugar Paratha

$14.99

Butter chicken pasta

$17.99

Prawn on toast

$15.99

Veggie chutney sandwich

$10.99

Butter chicken with rice

$15.99

Chicken shashlik

$17.99

Chicken jalfrezi

$17.99

Bang Bang Shrimp 🍤

$14.99

Bun Kabob

$9.99

Butter Paneer with Rice

$17.99

Butter Paneer Pasta

$17.99

Chapli Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Chapli Kabob Platter

$17.99

Beef Chapli Kabob Platter

$18.99

After 11pm

Omelette & Paratha

$10.99

Keema & Paratha

$14.99

Sheesh Burger

$13.99

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Beef Tacos

$14.99

Beef Samosa

$8.99

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

Dessert

Paan

$3.00

Merchandise

Tshirt

$19.99

Entry

entry

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4707 SH-121, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

