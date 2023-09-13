Bar/Cakes

Soda/Water

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.50

Fiji Botlle

$4.99

Pakola

$2.99

Vimto

$2.99

Limca

$2.99

Thumbs Up`

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$7.49

Watermelon

$7.49

Carrot Juice

$7.49

Young Coconut

$6.99

Apple Juice

$7.49

SugarCane Juice

$7.49

Anar Juice

$11.99

Mango Juice

$11.99

Grape Kala Khatta

$9.99

Mocktail

Mint Lemonade

$7.49

Strawberry Mojito

$7.49

Mango Mojito

$7.49

Pineapple Mojito

$7.49

Pina Colada

$7.49

Peach mojito

$7.49

Passion fruit mojito

$7.49

Jamun mojito

$9.99

Coconut Cooler

$7.49

Ocean Blue

$7.49

Lychee Mojito

$7.49

Guava Mojito

$7.49

Falsa Mojito

$9.99

Coffee/Chai

Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Add Caramel

Add Hazelnut

Add Vanilla

Cardomom chai

$3.25

Mint Tea - Cup

$2.99

Mint Tea - Pot

$8.99

Cardamom Coffee

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Single Espresso Shot ☕️

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot ☕️ ☕️

$3.00

Black Coffee

$2.99

Biscoff Latte

$5.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Milkshakes

Strawberry

$7.99

Chocolate

$7.99

Mango milkshake

$7.99

Cold Coffee

$7.99

Oreo

$8.99

Banana

$8.99

Chocolate Banana

$8.99

Bombay Breeze

$12.99

Pistachio Milkshake

$9.99

Badam Milkshake

$9.99

Lassi

Meethi (sweet)

$6.49

Mango lassi

$6.49

Paan/Kulfi

Meetha Paan

$3.00

Malai kulfi

$5.99

Dessert

Rasmalai Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Malai Kulfi plate

$5.99

Gulab Jaman w/Ice Cream

$6.99

Nutella Cake

$6.49

Mango Tres Leche

$5.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$5.99

Gulab Jaman Cheesecake

$6.99

Falooda Bowl

$6.99

Kashmiri Chai Cake

$7.49

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.99

Birthday Cake

Lemonade

OG Lemonade

$8.99

Berrylicious

$8.99

Smurf Attack

$8.99

Tropical Temptation

$8.99

Ice Creams

Double Trouble - 2 scoops of ice cream

$5.99

Brownie Bliss Sundae

$11.99

Banana Split

$11.99

Berrylicious Delight Sundae

$11.99

Hookah

Hookah

AF Mint

AF BlueBerry

AF Orange

AF Double Apple

AF Lemon

AF Grape

AF Kiwi

AF Pineapple

AF Grenadine

AF Gum Mint

AF Orange Cream

AF Orange Mint

AF Grape Mint

AF Lemon Mint

AF Paan Raas

AF Sweet Paan

AF Falooda

SB BlueMist

SB Pirates Cave

SB Guava

SB White Peach

SB Irish Peach

SB Safari Melon Dew

SB Queen Of Sex

SB Melon Blue

SB Tangerine Dream

SB Green Savior

SB Mighty Freeze

FM White Gummy Bear

FM Ambrosia

AD Lady Killer

AD Baku Nights

AD Madagascar

One Flavor

$24.99

Two Flavors

$25.99

Three Flavors

$27.99

Add Ice

$1.99

Milk Base

$2.99

Red Bull Base

$2.99

Porsche

$149.99

Porsche Hookah Damage Charge

$2,500.00

Iced Hose

$4.99

Orange Head

$28.99

Pineapple Head

$34.99

House mIx 1 ( What the Baku ) Fruity Peppermint & Paan

$29.99

House Mix 2 ( Lovely Lady) Love 66 & Lady Killer - Tasty flavor

$29.99

House Mix 3 (Smurf) Blueberry WGB mint

$29.99

House Mix 4 (Smooth Crimnal)

$29.99

House Mix 5 (Lemonade Punch) Lucid Pink Lemonade

$29.99

House Mix 6 (Wow Grape) Grape Lemon Paan

$29.99

House Mix 7 (Paan Ice Cream) Vanilla Paan

$29.99

Starbuzz Premium Hookah

$59.99

House Mix 8 (Sheesh House Mix) Baku Kiwi White Gummy

$29.99

FM Mix 1 (FTB X) PAAN WHITE PEACH LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 2 (TAJ MAHAL) PAAN TANGELO

$29.99

FM MIX 3 (TERI MA KI PAAN) PAAN AMBROSIA MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 4(DADDY ISSUES) AMBROSIA WATERMELON LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 5 (SANTAS LITTLE BITCH) WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 6 (CLOUD CHASER) STRAWBERRY JAM LEMON MINT

$29.99

FM MIX 7 (MOMMAS BOY) WATERMELON WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH

$29.99

FM MIX 8 (GODFATHER) WHITE GUMMY WHITE PEACH

$29.99

FM MIX 9 (PINK TACO) WATERMELON WHITE GUMMY RED GUMMY

$29.99

Pineapple head refill

$14.99

Pomegranate Head

$39.99

Pom Queen

$29.99

Xtra Person

Xtra person Charge

$10.00

Lotus Head (heat Management)

Head Upgrade

$2.99

Hookah Refill

Hookah Refill

$11.99

Tobacco To Go

50 Grams

$29.99

100 Grams

$49.99

Premium Hookahs

Moonwalker

$39.99

Ted

$39.99

Blade

$59.99

Fumari M120

$49.99

Iced Out

$59.99

Carbine

$59.99

Maharaja

$119.99

Caliber

$59.99

Khalifa

$119.99

Sheesh Menu

Small Bites

Pani Puri Shots

$9.99

Samosa Chicken

$9.99

Samosa Beef

$9.99

Chana Chaat

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$14.99

French Fries

$7.99

Buffalo Fries

$8.99

Papri Chat

$9.99

Cream of Mushroom Soup (bowl)

$9.99

Cream of Chicken Soup (bowl)

$10.99

Hummus and veggies

$13.99

Veggie Samosa

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Dahi/Meethi Puri

$9.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.99

Aloo chaat

$10.50

Small fruit platter

$24.99

Large fruit platter

$34.99

Samosa Chaat

$10.50

Main

Sheesh Burger

$14.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Beef Philly

$15.99

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Beef Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Taco

$13.99

Doodh Pati chai

$3.50

Shrimp tacos

$15.99

Handmade Paratha

$3.49

Beef Seekh Tacos

$16.99

Chicken seekh tacos

$16.99

Butter Chicken Tacos

$16.99

Club Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken Paratha Roll

$14.99

House Salad (plain)

$9.99

Beef Paratha Roll

$15.99

Sugar Paratha

$14.99

Butter chicken pasta

$17.99

Veggie chutney sandwich

$10.99

Butter chicken with rice

$15.99

Chicken jalfrezi

$17.99

Bang Bang Shrimp 🍤

$14.99

Bun Kabob

$9.99

Butter Paneer with Rice

$17.99

Butter Paneer Pasta

$17.99

Chapli Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Chapli Kabob Platter

$17.99

Beef Chapli Kabob Platter

$18.99

Lamb Boti Platter

$24.99

Sheesh smash burger

$16.99

Gola kabob paratha

$15.99

Hunter Beef Sub

$15.99

Cup of Rice

$2.99

Pita Bread

$1.99

Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Handmade Paratha

$4.25

Roast beef sandwich

$14.99

Anda Wale Burger

$12.99

Goat chops

$24.99

Grilled sheesh shrimp

$26.99

Crispy chicken lollipop

$12.99

Chili paneer paratha roll

$14.99

Chicken Lapeta Burger

$14.99

Chicken Burger

$13.99

After 11pm

Nutella Paratha

$9.99

Omelette & Paratha

$11.99

Keema & Paratha

$14.99

Sheesh Burger

$13.99

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Beef Tacos

$14.99

Beef Samosa

$8.99

Chicken Samosa

$8.99

Gajjar Halwa

$6.99

Dessert

Paan

$3.00

Merchandise

Tshirt

$19.99

BRUNCH Sat/Sun 11-3

Mains

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$12.99

Nutella Pancakes

$14.99

French Toast

$13.99

Veggie Skillet

$15.99

Meat Skillet

$16.99

Chicken Club Sandwhich

$15.99

Halwa Puri

$12.99

Keema Paratha

$15.99

Omelette Paratha

$11.99

Aloo Tharkari & Kachori

$11.99

Malai paratha

$12.99

Nihari & naan

$16.99

Sides

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$6.99

Toast

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Eggs (2)

$4.99

Extra Paratha

$3.99

Extra Puri

$2.49

Extra Kachori

$2.49