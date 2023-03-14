Sheesha Lounge imageView gallery

Sheesha Lounge Boston

417 Cambridge St

Allston, MA 02134

Build Your Hookah

1 Flavor

$25.00

2 Flavor

$30.00

House Special / 3 Flavor

$35.00

REFILL

$15.00

Outside Food Charge

$4.00

EMPLOYEE HOOKAH

hookah

$10.00

Drinks

Water

$3.75

Redbull

$5.25

Soda

$4.00

Tea

$4.50

Coconut Water

$4.25

Coffee

$3.00

Retail

NU Charcoal

$20.00

Hookah

$120.00

Khalil Mammoun Hookah

$110.00

Packages

2 flavor package

$54.00

3 flavor package

$61.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Welcome Sheesha Lounge; our hookah bar is located in Allston MA. We are formally inviting you to enjoy our premium hookahs! Se have the best variety of flavored tobacco in the Boston MA area. We are open seven days a week, and we're open until 2AM! Come on in to start your night, or unwind after a night of partying! Please only 18 plus, we card at the door! Give us a call at 617-782-7433 if you have any questions!

417 Cambridge St, Allston, MA 02134

