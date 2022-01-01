Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shefs Catering @ Edward Vincent Jr. Park

review star

No reviews yet

5354 West 64th Street

Inglewood, CA 90302

Order Again

Açaí Bowls and More

Oatmeal Bowl w/ sugar and butter only

Oatmeal Bowl w/ sugar and butter only

$5.50

Organic steel cut oats topped with brown sugar and butter

Oatmeal Bowl w/ toppings

Oatmeal Bowl w/ toppings

$7.50

Organic steel cut oats. Choose up to 3 toppings

Whole Organic Banana

Whole Organic Banana

$1.25
Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$10.00

Beverages

Fresh Tangerine Juice

Fresh Tangerine Juice

$5.00

Fresh squeezed tangerine juice. Both delicious and refreshing

Free Açaí Bowl

Free Açaí Bowl

Free Açaí Bowl

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our food trailer allows Catering on the go for our clients. Whether it is a corporate event, a wedding, or a festival, we bring Shefs Catering to you!

Location

5354 West 64th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302

