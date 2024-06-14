Shelby Floral & Gifts 3093 W M-20
3093 W M-20
New Era, MI 49446
Full Bloom Bakery @ Shelby Floral
Lotus
- 16 Ounce Full Bloom$5.00
- 20 Ounce Full Bloom$6.00
- 24 Ounce Full Bloom$6.75
- 16 Ounce Sour Patch$5.00
- 20 Ounce Sour Patch$6.00
- 24 Ounce Sour Patch$6.75
- 16 Ounce Tiger Time$5.00
- 20 Ounce Tiger Time$6.00
- 24 Ounce Tiger Time$6.75
- 16 Ounce Strawberry Shortcake$5.00
- 20 Ounce Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
- 24 Ounce Strawberry Shortcake$6.75
- 16 Ounce Peach Ring$5.00
- 20 Ounce Peach Ring$6.00
- 24 Ounce Peach Ring$6.75
- 16 Ounce Mexican Lollipop$5.00
- 20 Ounce Mexican Lollipop$6.00
- 24 Ounce Mexican Lollipop$6.75
- 16 Ounce Cherry Guava$5.00
- 20 Ounce Cherry Guava$6.00
- 24 Ounce Cherry Guava$6.75
- 16 Ounce Fishbowl$5.00
- 20 Ounce Fishbowl$6.00
- 24 Ounce Fishbowl$6.75
Hot coffee
- 16 Ounce White Mocha$5.25
- 20 Ounce White Mocha$6.25
- 24 Ounce White Mocha$7.00
- 16 Ounce Mocha$5.25
- 20 Ounce Mocha$6.25
- 24 Ounce Mocha$7.00
- 16 Ounce Full Bloom$5.25
- 20 Ounce Full Bloom$6.25
- 24 Ounce Full Bloom$7.00
- 16 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$5.25
- 20 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$6.25
- 24 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- 16 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$5.25
- 20 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$6.25
- 24 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$7.00
- 16 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$5.25
- 20 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$6.25
- 24 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$7.00
- 16 Ounce latte$5.25
- 20 Ounce Latte$6.25
- 24 Ounce Latte$7.00
- 16 Ounce Nutella Latte$5.25
- 20 Ounce Nutella Latte$6.25
- 24 Ounce Nutella Latte$7.00
- 16 Ounce Black Coffee$3.00
- 20 Ounce Black Coffee$3.50
- 24 Ounce Black Coffee$4.00
Tea
- 16 Ounce Hot Chai Latte$5.25
- 20 Ounce Hot Chai Latte$6.25
- 24 Ounce Hot Chai Latte$7.00
- 16 Ounce Iced Chai Latte$5.00
- 20 Ounce Iced Chai Latte$6.00
- 24 Ounce Iced Chai$6.75
- 16 Ounce Hot Snickerdoodle Chai$5.25
- 20 Ounce Hot Snickerdoodle Chai$6.25
- 24 Ounce Hot Snickerdoodle Chai$7.00
- 16 Ounce Iced Snickerdoodle Chai$5.00
- 20 Ounce Iced Snickerdoodle Chai$6.00
- 24 Ounce Iced Snickerdoodle Chai$6.75
- 16 Ounce Peach Tea$2.75
- 20/24 Ounce Peach Tea$3.75
- 16 Ounce Organic Zen$2.75
- 20/24 Organic Zen$3.75
- 16 Ounce Cold Buster$4.75
- 20 Ounce Cold Buster$5.25
- 24 Ounce Cold Buster$5.75
Iced Coffee
- 16 Ounce White Mocha$5.00
- 20 Ounce White Mocha$6.00
- 24 Ounce White Mocha$6.75
- 16 Ounce Mocha$5.00
- 20 Ounce Mocha$6.00
- 24 Ounce Mocha$6.75
- 16 Ounce Full Bloom$5.00
- 20 Ounce Full Bloom$6.00
- 24 Ounce Full Bloom$6.75
- 16 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- 20 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- 24 Ounce Cinnamon Roll$6.75
- 16 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$5.00
- 20 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$6.00
- 24 Ounce Caramel Macchiato$6.75
- 16 Ounce Nutella Latte$5.00
- 20 Ounce Nutella Latte$6.00
- 24 Ounce Nutella Latte$6.75
- 16 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$5.00
- 20 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$6.00
- 24 Ounce Spicy Mocha Latte$6.75
- 16 Ounce Latte$5.00
- 20 Ounce Latte$6.00
- 24 Ounce Latte$6.75
Non Coffee Drinks
Bakery Items
- Snickerdoodle$1.00
- Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies$1.00
- Sugar Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.00
- Gluten-Free Monster Cookie$1.50
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Banana Muffin$4.00
- Cinnamon Chip Muffin$4.00
- Mixed Berry Muffin$4.00
- Special Muffin$4.50
- Gluten Free Muffin$3.00
- Scone$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Sticky Bun$5.00
- Lemon Bar$3.00
- Chocolate/Vanilla Cupcake$2.00
- Filled Cupcake$3.00
- Carrot Cupcake$2.50
- Mixed 6 Cupcakes$14.00
- Chocolate Cake (3 layer) Sliced$4.50
- Carrot Cake (3 layer) Slice$4.50
- Tres Leche Slice$4.50
- 2 Layer Cake$40.00
- 3 Layer Cake$55.00
- Sourdough Bread$10.00
- Churronolli$4.00
- Mixed Order$90.00
- Cake Pop$3.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.00
- Small Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Fruit Pizza$3.50
- Cheesecake Fruit Tart$4.00
- Brownie Sandwich$4.25
- Brownie$3.00
- Butter Croissant$4.00
- Filled Croissant$5.00
- Apple Slab Pie$5.00
- Cheesecake$3.75
- Brookie$4.00
- Lemon Mousse$4.00
- Brownie Bites$3.50
- Turtle Brownie$3.75
- Pie Slice$3.00
Drink Extras
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
