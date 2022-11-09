ShelbyCake
5350 U.S. 70
Central, AZ 85531
Cake Shakes
Regular Cake Shake
The perfect combination of cake and ice cream! A cake shake is made using our house blend of ice cream, topped with delicious cake, whip cream, and other toppings! Choose from 12 different flavors! Guaranteed to take your taste buds for a ride!
Large Cake Shake
Large Cake Shake
Signature Shake
Our biggest and most outrageous cake shake! These shakes come in a glass jar, and topped with a truffle and a cupcake! These are sure to calm your sweet tooth!
Cake & Ice cream Bowls
Regular Cake & Ice Cream Bowl
Remember mixing cake and ice cream at a birthday party as a kid? This is exactly that, times ten! These bowls include chunks of our delicious cake mixed into our house made ice cream.
Large Cake & Ice Cream Bowl
Large Cake & Ice Cream Bowl
Cupcakes
Single Cupcake
Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!
Half Dozen Cupcake
Half Dozen Cupcake
Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!
Dozen Cupcake
Dozen Cupcake
Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!
Macaron
Truffles
Single Truffle
Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!
Half Dozen Truffle
Half Dozen Truffle
Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!
Dozen Truffles
Dozen Truffles
Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!
Cake Slices
Whole Cakes
Funfetti Cake
Looking for a simple, yet elegant vanilla cake? If so, then the Funfetti cake is for you. Perfect for birthdays. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Churro Cake
The perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar, and caramel! This is every Churro-lovers dream. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Biscoff Cake
You might be thinking..."what in the world is a biscoff?" Allow me to introduce you to one of the most delicious cookies of all time: The Biscoff Cookie! This cookie is actually so good, people make butter out of it to make the famous "cookie butter". We figured, if its good enough to make butter out of, its gotta be good enough to make a cake out of! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME* Boy were we right! The Biscoff cake is built using our home-made biscoff spice cake layers filled with rich vanilla buttercream and topped with biscoff cookies.
Salted Caramel Cake
This is my husbands favorite cake...so instead of me writing a description, I figured I would let him tell you about it instead heres what he says... "Once you try the salted caramel cake your life will be changed DRASTICALLY. This cake will blow your mind its so good. I've loved caramel ever since I was a kid, and the mix of salty and sweet is absolutely perfect. Plus the cake is super moist and the buttercream is to die for. Seriously, you have to try it." *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Strawberry Cake
A fan favorite for sure. This cake is made from scratch using fresh strawberries! Built using strawberry cake layers and covered in our refreshing home-made strawberry buttercream. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Oreo Cake
Oreo Lovers look out! Chocolate cake layers filled with a creamy middle and covered with our cookies and cream buttercream, and some Oreo cookies to top it off! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Reeses Cake
Who doesn't love peanut butter and chocolate? This cake starts with our moist chocolate cake layers filled with crushed up Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and covered in our chocolate peanut butter buttercream. Finally it is topped off with even more Reeses. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Smores Cake
Get ready for a flavor punch to the mouth! This S'mores cake is layered using our super moist chocolate cake layers with a graham cracker crust. These layers are separated by our whipped marshmallow filling and covered in our chocolate buttercream. To top it off we pile hand toasted whipped marshmallow on top. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME* Whatever your occasion, this cake is sure to wow your guests!
Coconut Cake
Do we have any coconut lovers out there? This cake is made with a fluffy and delicious coconut cake, covered in coconut buttercream, filled with coconut cream and topped with toasted coconut on the outside! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Semi-Custom Celebration Cakes
Green Flower Cake
If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*
Blue Ribbon Cake
Blue Ribbon Cake
Purple Sprinkle Cake
Purple Sprinkle Cake
White Sprinkle Cake
White Sprinkle Cake
Pink Heart Cake
Pink Heart Cake
Call for Open Hours
The cutest cake & ice cream shop! located in Gila Valley AZ
5350 U.S. 70, Central, AZ 85531