Restaurant header imageView gallery

ShelbyCake

review star

No reviews yet

5350 U.S. 70

Central, AZ 85531

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cake Shakes

Regular Cake Shake

Regular Cake Shake

$7.65

The perfect combination of cake and ice cream! A cake shake is made using our house blend of ice cream, topped with delicious cake, whip cream, and other toppings! Choose from 12 different flavors! Guaranteed to take your taste buds for a ride!

Large Cake Shake

Large Cake Shake

$8.74

The perfect combination of cake and ice cream! A cake shake is made using our house blend of ice cream, topped with delicious cake, whip cream, and other toppings! Choose from 12 different flavors! Guaranteed to take your taste buds for a ride!

Signature Shake

Signature Shake

$12.99

Our biggest and most outrageous cake shake! These shakes come in a glass jar, and topped with a truffle and a cupcake! These are sure to calm your sweet tooth!

Cake & Ice cream Bowls

Regular Cake & Ice Cream Bowl

Regular Cake & Ice Cream Bowl

$6.00

Remember mixing cake and ice cream at a birthday party as a kid? This is exactly that, times ten! These bowls include chunks of our delicious cake mixed into our house made ice cream.

Large Cake & Ice Cream Bowl

Large Cake & Ice Cream Bowl

$7.00

Remember mixing cake and ice cream at a birthday party as a kid? This is exactly that, times ten! These bowls include chunks of our delicious cake mixed into our house made ice cream.

Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

Single Cupcake

$2.75

Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!

Half Dozen Cupcake

Half Dozen Cupcake

$13.00

Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!

Dozen Cupcake

Dozen Cupcake

$25.00

Choose from 8 of our delicious cupcake flavors! Moist cake topped with delicious house made buttercream and toppings!

Macaron

Single Macaron

Single Macaron

$3.00

Meringue cookie with house made butter cream/ filling in the middle!

Half Dozen Macaron

Half Dozen Macaron

$16.49

Meringue cookie with house made butter cream/ filling in the middle!

Dozen Macaron

Dozen Macaron

$29.00

Meringue cookie with house made butter cream/ filling in the middle!

Truffles

Single Truffle

Single Truffle

$1.79

Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!

Half Dozen Truffle

Half Dozen Truffle

$9.49

Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!

Dozen Truffles

Dozen Truffles

$15.49

Truffles are a little bite of heaven! Choose from 6 of our mouth-watering flavors! Truffles are made from cake and buttercream, covered in a hard white chocolate shell, and then rolled in cake toppings!

Cake Slices

Box of the Day

Box of the Day

$18.00

A pre-selected box of 4 cake slices. Flavor combination varies each day.

Pick Your Own Box

Pick Your Own Box

$20.00

4 slices of cake selected by you.

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$5.50

A slice of any one of our famous flavors! Try any one of our cake slices and we promise you won't be disappointed!

Whole Cakes

Funfetti Cake

Funfetti Cake

$25.00+

Looking for a simple, yet elegant vanilla cake? If so, then the Funfetti cake is for you. Perfect for birthdays. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Churro Cake

Churro Cake

$25.00+

The perfect blend of cinnamon, sugar, and caramel! This is every Churro-lovers dream. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Biscoff Cake

Biscoff Cake

$25.00+

You might be thinking..."what in the world is a biscoff?" Allow me to introduce you to one of the most delicious cookies of all time: The Biscoff Cookie! This cookie is actually so good, people make butter out of it to make the famous "cookie butter". We figured, if its good enough to make butter out of, its gotta be good enough to make a cake out of! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME* Boy were we right! The Biscoff cake is built using our home-made biscoff spice cake layers filled with rich vanilla buttercream and topped with biscoff cookies.

Salted Caramel Cake

Salted Caramel Cake

$25.00+

This is my husbands favorite cake...so instead of me writing a description, I figured I would let him tell you about it instead heres what he says... "Once you try the salted caramel cake your life will be changed DRASTICALLY. This cake will blow your mind its so good. I've loved caramel ever since I was a kid, and the mix of salty and sweet is absolutely perfect. Plus the cake is super moist and the buttercream is to die for. Seriously, you have to try it." *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$25.00+

A fan favorite for sure. This cake is made from scratch using fresh strawberries! Built using strawberry cake layers and covered in our refreshing home-made strawberry buttercream. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Oreo Cake

Oreo Cake

$25.00+

Oreo Lovers look out! Chocolate cake layers filled with a creamy middle and covered with our cookies and cream buttercream, and some Oreo cookies to top it off! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Reeses Cake

Reeses Cake

$25.00+

Who doesn't love peanut butter and chocolate? This cake starts with our moist chocolate cake layers filled with crushed up Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and covered in our chocolate peanut butter buttercream. Finally it is topped off with even more Reeses. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Smores Cake

Smores Cake

$25.00+

Get ready for a flavor punch to the mouth! This S'mores cake is layered using our super moist chocolate cake layers with a graham cracker crust. These layers are separated by our whipped marshmallow filling and covered in our chocolate buttercream. To top it off we pile hand toasted whipped marshmallow on top. *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME* Whatever your occasion, this cake is sure to wow your guests!

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$25.00+

Do we have any coconut lovers out there? This cake is made with a fluffy and delicious coconut cake, covered in coconut buttercream, filled with coconut cream and topped with toasted coconut on the outside! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Semi-Custom Celebration Cakes

Green Flower Cake

Green Flower Cake

$25.00+

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Blue Ribbon Cake

Blue Ribbon Cake

$25.00+

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Purple Sprinkle Cake

Purple Sprinkle Cake

$25.00+

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

White Sprinkle Cake

White Sprinkle Cake

$25.00+

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

Pink Heart Cake

Pink Heart Cake

$25.00+

If you're looking for the perfect birthday cake you're in the right place! These cute cakes can be semi-customizable with style, custom writing, and flavors! Just select the options you would like before ordering! *ITEM REQUIRES 24 HOUR MINIMUM ORDER TIME*

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The cutest cake & ice cream shop! located in Gila Valley AZ

Location

5350 U.S. 70, Central, AZ 85531

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gila Hank's Cafe at EAC
orange starNo Reviews
1014 N. College Avenue Thatcher, AZ 85552
View restaurantnext
Lively Juice Company - 3200 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
3200 W Main Street Thatcher, AZ 85552
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Central
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Tucson
review star
Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston