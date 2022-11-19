Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sheldon's Street Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3767 south baldwin road

Lake orion, MI 48359

Order Again

Popular Items

Every Day Special
Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs
Large round

Specials

Every Day Special

$12.99

Large 1-topping

Family Meal DEEP DISH

$31.99

Large deep-dish pizza with 1-topping, large salad, 12pc cheese bread

Large pizza special

$21.99

Large pizza with 1-topping, 12pc cheese bread, 2 liter

Party meal

$59.99

2 large with 2 toppings, 2 lbs your choice wings, large garlic bread sticks and large salad

Pizza & Wings Combo

$23.99

Large pizza 1-topping and 1-lb of wings

10 Pc BBQ Meatball And wedges

$8.99

Sides

Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs

$6.99

Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan

Mini Garlic Breadsticks 24pcs

$7.99

Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan

Cheese Bread 12pcs

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan

Pepperoni Bread 12pc

$9.99

Pepperoni +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan

Bacon Bread 12pc

$9.99

Bacon +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan

Pepper Jack Bread 12pc

$9.99

Pepper Jack + mozzarella cheese, garnishes with garlic butter, topped with parmesan

Cinnamon Bread 12pc

$8.49Out of stock

Cinnamon sugar, topped with icing

Potato Wedges

$4.49

Spicy potato wedges

$4.49Out of stock

Full!pan Breadsticks

$29.99

Half Pan Mini GBS

$18.99

Chicken Wings

3pc large chicken tenders and potato wedges

$9.99Out of stock

Big DOG Wings

$12.99

Honey BBQ Wings

$12.99

Honey Siracha Wings

$12.99

Hot + Spicy Wings

$12.99

Roasted Wings

$12.99

Sweet Chilis Wings

$12.99

Teriyaki Wings

$12.99

Nashville Hot

$12.99

Spicy Honey Garlic

$12.99

Korean BBQ Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh Salads

Half Pan

$34.99

Full Pan

$64.99

Greek Salad Small

$8.99

Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives

Anti-Pasto Salad Small

$8.99

Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives

Chef Salad Small

$8.99

Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini

Garden Salad Small

$8.99

Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives

Caesar Salad Small

$8.99

Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes

Greek Salad Large

$11.49

Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives

Anti-Pasto Salad Large

$11.49

Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives

Chef Salad Large

$11.49

Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini

Garden Salad Large

$11.49

Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives

Caesar Salad Large

$11.49

Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes

Calzone + Italian Rolls

Original Calzone 12 Inch

$11.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella, cheese,pepperoni, ham and pizza sauce

Classic Calzone 12 Inch

$11.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and pizza sauce

Meat Calzone 12 Inch

$12.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and pizza sauce

Create your own Calzone 12 Inch

$11.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ your choice of 5 toppings

Italian Roll 16 Inch

$12.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan

Italian Roll 32 Inch

$23.99

Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan

Create Your Own Pizza

Small round

$9.99

Medium round

$11.99

Large round

$13.99

X-Large round

$16.99

Small thin crust

$9.99

Medium thin crust

$11.99

Large thin crust

$13.99

X-Large thin crust

$16.99

Small deep dish

$9.99

Large Deep Dish

$13.99

X-Large deep dish

$16.99

Party tray deep dish

$32.99

Specialty Pizza’s

SMALL Bbq Chicken Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion

SMALL Classic Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom

SMALL Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese

SMALL Meat Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

SMALL Vegetarian Pizza

$14.99

Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers

MEDIUM Meat Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

MEDIUM Classic Pizza

$16.99

Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom

MEDIUM Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion

MEDIUM Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers

MEDIUM Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese

LARGE Meat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

LARGE Classic Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom

LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion

LARGE Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese

LARGE Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers

XL Meat Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

XL Classic Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom

XL Bbq Chicken Pizza

$24.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese

XL Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers

PARTY TRAY Meat Pizza

$47.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage

PARTY TRAY Classic Pizza

$47.99

Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom

PARTY TRAY BBQ Chicken Pizza

$47.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion

PARTY TRAY Hawaiian Pizza

$47.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese

PARTY TRAY Vegetarian Pizza

$47.99

Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers

SUPER Specialty Pizza’s

SMALL Classic Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

SMALL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$15.99

Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)

SMALL Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)

SMALL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$15.99

Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce

SMALL BLT Pizza

$15.99

American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine

SMALL Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil

SMALL Spinach Pie Pizza

$15.99

Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic

SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom

MEDIUM Classic Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$17.99

Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)

MEDIUM Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)

MEDIUM Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$17.99

Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce

MEDIUM BLT Pizza

$17.99

American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine

MEDIUM Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil

MEDIUM Spinach Pie Pizza

$17.99

Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic

MEDIUM Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom

LARGE Classic Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

LARGE Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$19.99

Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)

LARGE Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)

LARGE Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$19.99

Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce

LARGE BLT Pizza

$19.99

American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil

LARGE Spinach Pie Pizza

$19.99

Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic

LARGE Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom

XL Classic Supreme Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

XL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$25.99

Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)

XL Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.99

Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)

XL BLT Pizza

$25.99

American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine

XL Margherita Pizza

$25.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil

XL Spinach Pie Pizza

$25.99

Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic

XL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom

XL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$25.99

Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce

PARTY TRAY Classic Supreme Pizza

$49.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives

PARTY TRAY Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$49.99

PARTY TRAY Bacon Cheeseburger

$49.99

Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)

PARTY TRAY Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)

$49.99

PARTY TRAY BLT Pizza

$49.99

American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine

PARTY TRAY Margherita Pizza

$49.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil

PARTY TRAY Spinach Pie Pizza

$49.99

Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic

PARTY TRAY Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$49.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Crust Pizza Small round only

$10.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza Medium round only

$13.99

Gluten Free Cheese Bread 10 Slices

$9.99

Deli Wraps 12"

Italian Deli Wrap

$11.99

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt

Turkey + Cheese Deli Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Ham + Cheese Deli Wrap

$11.99

Ham, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

The Smokey Deli Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo chcken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped w/ homemade thousand island

Club Deli Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hot Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh gyro meat, onion, tomato + tzatziki sauce

Subs

Italian Sub 6 inch

$5.99

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt

Italian Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt

Veggie Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers

Veggie Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers

Bacon Turkey Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Turkey Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato

Ham + Cheese Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Ham + Cheese Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato

Meatball Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Sliced meatballs, pizza sauce, topped w/melted provolone cheese

Meatball Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Sliced meatballs, pizza sauce, topped w/melted provolone cheese

Pizza Sub 6 Inch

$5.99

Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese

Pizza Sub 12 Inch

$10.99

Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese

Sub Tray

$59.99

3foot Sub

$64.99

Box Lunches ( Assortment)

$12.99

4 Inch Sub

$3.66

Desserts

Triple Mouse Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Cupcakes 2pack

$4.99

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$2.99

2pk Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Roll

$2.99Out of stock

2pk Assorted Cupcake

$4.99Out of stock

4pk Cookies

$3.99

2pk Gourmet Brownie

$3.99

Triple Tier Caramel Cake

$4.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.99

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Catering Packages

#1 Mostaccioli (NO MEAT) & Salad

$6.99Out of stock

#1 Mostaccioli with Meat & Salad

$7.99Out of stock

#2 Subs, Sandwiches, & Chips

$11.99Out of stock

#3 Chicken, Mostaccioli, Bread & Salad

$12.99Out of stock

#3 Chicken, Mostaccioli, Potato Wedges & Salad W/ Meat

$15.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Roasted Potato

$39.99Out of stock

Assorted Sandwiches

$13.99Out of stock

20 Gift Certifacate

$18.87

Catering Delivery Charge ( Local)

$10.00

Marinated Chicken, Salad And Mini-garlic Breadsticks

$8.99

Marinated Chicken, Cheese Ravioli, Garden Salad, Mini Garlic Breadsticks, Green Beans, Roasted Potato

$15.99

Full Most. With Meat

$79.80

Bbq Chicken

$5.49

Gift Card

$38.50

Cheese Ravioli

$99.99

Assorted Sandwich Appetizers

$119.99

Dressings

Ranch 4 oz

$1.29

Italian 4oz

$1.29

Greek 4 oz

$1.29

Gcc

$2.49

Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Bbq Sauce

$1.39

Thousand Island

$1.39

Ranch 2oz

$0.69

Pint

$6.99

Italian 2oz

$0.59

Seasonal

ANTI PASTA SALAD

$8.99Out of stock

Michigan Dried Cherry Chicken Salad 1lb

$9.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$4.99Out of stock

Dough

S

$1.01Out of stock

Soft Drinks

2 Liter w/ deposit

$3.50

Coke products

16 ounce w/ deposit

$2.29

Coke products

16oz ounce 2 for 4.50

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
sheldons street pizza image

