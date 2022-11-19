- Home
Sheldon's Street Pizza
No reviews yet
3767 south baldwin road
Lake orion, MI 48359
Popular Items
Specials
Every Day Special
Large 1-topping
Family Meal DEEP DISH
Large deep-dish pizza with 1-topping, large salad, 12pc cheese bread
Large pizza special
Large pizza with 1-topping, 12pc cheese bread, 2 liter
Party meal
2 large with 2 toppings, 2 lbs your choice wings, large garlic bread sticks and large salad
Pizza & Wings Combo
Large pizza 1-topping and 1-lb of wings
10 Pc BBQ Meatball And wedges
Sides
Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Mini Garlic Breadsticks 24pcs
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan
Cheese Bread 12pcs
Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Pepperoni Bread 12pc
Pepperoni +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Bacon Bread 12pc
Bacon +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Pepper Jack Bread 12pc
Pepper Jack + mozzarella cheese, garnishes with garlic butter, topped with parmesan
Cinnamon Bread 12pc
Cinnamon sugar, topped with icing
Potato Wedges
Spicy potato wedges
Full!pan Breadsticks
Half Pan Mini GBS
Chicken Wings
Fresh Salads
Half Pan
Full Pan
Greek Salad Small
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives
Anti-Pasto Salad Small
Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives
Chef Salad Small
Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini
Garden Salad Small
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives
Caesar Salad Small
Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes
Greek Salad Large
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives
Anti-Pasto Salad Large
Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives
Chef Salad Large
Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini
Garden Salad Large
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives
Caesar Salad Large
Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes
Calzone + Italian Rolls
Original Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella, cheese,pepperoni, ham and pizza sauce
Classic Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and pizza sauce
Meat Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon, and pizza sauce
Create your own Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ your choice of 5 toppings
Italian Roll 16 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan
Italian Roll 32 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza’s
SMALL Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion
SMALL Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom
SMALL Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese
SMALL Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
SMALL Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers
MEDIUM Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
MEDIUM Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom
MEDIUM Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion
MEDIUM Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers
MEDIUM Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese
LARGE Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
LARGE Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom
LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion
LARGE Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese
LARGE Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers
XL Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
XL Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom
XL Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion
XL Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese
XL Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers
PARTY TRAY Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage
PARTY TRAY Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom
PARTY TRAY BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion
PARTY TRAY Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese
PARTY TRAY Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers
SUPER Specialty Pizza’s
SMALL Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives
SMALL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)
SMALL Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)
SMALL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
SMALL BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine
SMALL Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
SMALL Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic
SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
MEDIUM Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives
MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)
MEDIUM Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)
MEDIUM Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
MEDIUM BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine
MEDIUM Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
MEDIUM Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic
MEDIUM Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
LARGE Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives
LARGE Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)
LARGE Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)
LARGE Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
LARGE BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine
Large Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
LARGE Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic
LARGE Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
XL Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives
XL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)
XL Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)
XL BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine
XL Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
XL Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic
XL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
XL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce
PARTY TRAY Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives
PARTY TRAY Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
PARTY TRAY Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)
PARTY TRAY Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
PARTY TRAY BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine
PARTY TRAY Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil
PARTY TRAY Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic
PARTY TRAY Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom
Gluten Free
Deli Wraps 12"
Italian Deli Wrap
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt
Turkey + Cheese Deli Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Ham + Cheese Deli Wrap
Ham, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
The Smokey Deli Wrap
Buffalo chcken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped w/ homemade thousand island
Club Deli Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Subs
Italian Sub 6 inch
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt
Italian Sub 12 Inch
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt
Veggie Sub 6 Inch
Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers
Veggie Sub 12 Inch
Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers
Bacon Turkey Sub 6 Inch
Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Bacon Turkey Sub 12 Inch
Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Sub 6 Inch
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Turkey Sub 12 Inch
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Ham + Cheese Sub 6 Inch
Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Ham + Cheese Sub 12 Inch
Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato
Meatball Sub 6 Inch
Sliced meatballs, pizza sauce, topped w/melted provolone cheese
Meatball Sub 12 Inch
Sliced meatballs, pizza sauce, topped w/melted provolone cheese
Pizza Sub 6 Inch
Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese
Pizza Sub 12 Inch
Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese
Sub Tray
3foot Sub
Box Lunches ( Assortment)
4 Inch Sub
Desserts
Triple Mouse Chocolate
Chocolate Cupcakes 2pack
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
2pk Gourmet Cupcake
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Roll
2pk Assorted Cupcake
4pk Cookies
2pk Gourmet Brownie
Triple Tier Caramel Cake
Oreo Mousse Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Catering Packages
#1 Mostaccioli (NO MEAT) & Salad
#1 Mostaccioli with Meat & Salad
#2 Subs, Sandwiches, & Chips
#3 Chicken, Mostaccioli, Bread & Salad
#3 Chicken, Mostaccioli, Potato Wedges & Salad W/ Meat
1/2 Pan Roasted Potato
Assorted Sandwiches
20 Gift Certifacate
Catering Delivery Charge ( Local)
Marinated Chicken, Salad And Mini-garlic Breadsticks
Marinated Chicken, Cheese Ravioli, Garden Salad, Mini Garlic Breadsticks, Green Beans, Roasted Potato
Full Most. With Meat
Bbq Chicken
Gift Card
Cheese Ravioli
Assorted Sandwich Appetizers
Dressings
Seasonal
Dough
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
3767 south baldwin road, Lake orion, MI 48359