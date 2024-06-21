This restaurant does not have any images
Sheldons Street Pizza Union Lake 2510 Union Lake
Commerce, MI 48382
Specials
- Every Day Special
Large 1-topping$13.99
- Large pizza special
Large pizza with 1-topping, 12pc cheese bread, 2 liter$23.99
- Party meal
2 large with 2 toppings, 2 8pc your choice wings, large garlic bread sticks and large salad$64.99
- Pizza & Wings Combo
Large pizza 1-topping and 8pc your choice Traditional or Boneless wings$23.99
- Family Meal$32.99
Sides
- Cheese Bread 12pcs
Mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan$8.99
- Garlic Breadsticks 12pcs
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan$7.99
- Regular Fries$4.99
- Cajun Fries$4.99
- Mini Garlic Breadsticks 24pcs
Garnished with garlic butter, topped w/parmesan$7.99
- Full Pan Mini Garlic Breadsticks$33.99
- Half Pan Mini Garlic Breadsticks$19.99
- Pepperoni Bread 12pc
Pepperoni +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan$9.99
- Bacon Bread 12pc
Bacon +mozzarella cheese, garnished with garlic butter, topped with parmesan$9.99
- Pepper Jack Bread 12pc
Pepper Jack + mozzarella cheese, garnishes with garlic butter, topped with parmesan$9.99
- Half Pan of Fries$19.99
- Full Pan of Fries$39.99
Traditional Chicken Wings
Boneless Chicken WIngs
Chicken Tenders
- 3pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$8.99
- 5pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$12.99
- 10pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$23.99
- 20pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$39.99
- 30pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$59.99
- 50pc Chicken Tenders
We recommend our house "Sheldon's Sauce" with our Chicken Tenders!$99.99
Fresh Salads
- Greek Salad Small
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers$8.99
- Anti-Pasto Salad Small
Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives$8.99
- Chef Salad Small
Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini$8.99
- Garden Salad Small
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives$8.99
- Caesar Salad Small
Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes$8.99
- Greek Salad Large
Fresh romaine, fetta cheese, beets, red onion, pepperochini, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers$11.99
- Anti-Pasto Salad Large
Fresh romsine, salami, ham, provolone cheese, pepperochini, red onion, tomato, black olives$11.99
- Chef Salad Large
Fresh romaine, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini$11.99
- Garden Salad Large
Fresh romaine, cucumber, shredded cheese, green pepper, tomato, pepperochini, red onion, black olives$11.99
- Caesar Salad Large
Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesan flakes$11.99
- Half Pan$34.99
- Full Pan$64.99
Calzone + Italian Rolls
- Original Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella, cheese,pepperoni, ham. Sauce comes on the side.$11.99
- Classic Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom. Sauce comes on the side.$12.99
- Meat Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon. Sauce comes on the side.$12.99
- Create Your Own Calzone 12 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ your choice of 5 toppings. Sauce comes on the side.$12.99
- Italian Roll 16 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan. Sauce comes on the side.$13.99
- Italian Roll 32 Inch
Freshly baked pizza dough stuffed w/ salami, ham, provolone, light onion, sweet banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt garnished w/ garlic butter topped w/ parmesan. Sauce comes on the side.$24.99
- BBQ Chicken Calzone 12 Inch$12.99
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza’s
- SMALL Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion$15.49
- SMALL Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom$15.49
- SMALL Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese$15.49
- SMALL Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage$15.49
- SMALL Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers$15.49
- MEDIUM Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage$17.99
- MEDIUM Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom$17.99
- MEDIUM Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion$17.99
- MEDIUM Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers$17.99
- MEDIUM Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese$17.99
- LARGE Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage$19.99
- LARGE Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom$19.99
- LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion$19.99
- LARGE Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese$19.99
- LARGE Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers$19.99
- XL Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage$26.99
- XL Classic Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, onion, green pepper, mushroom$26.99
- XL Bbq Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, banana peppers, onion$26.99
- XL Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, bacon, extra cheese$26.99
- XL Vegetarian Pizza
Onion, green pepper, crest tomato, mushroom, banana peppers$26.99
SUPER Specialty Pizza’s
- SMALL Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives$16.49
- SMALL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)$16.49
- SMALL Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)$16.49
- SMALL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce$16.49
- SMALL BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine$16.49
- SMALL Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil$16.49
- SMALL Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic$16.49
- SMALL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom$16.49OUT OF STOCK
- SMALL Fiery Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$16.49
- MEDIUM Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives$18.99
- MEDIUM Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)$18.99
- MEDIUM Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)$18.99
- MEDIUM Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce$18.99
- MEDIUM BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine$18.99
- MEDIUM Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil$18.99
- MEDIUM Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic$18.99
- MEDIUM Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom$18.99OUT OF STOCK
- LARGE Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives$21.99
- LARGE Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)$21.99
- LARGE Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)$21.99
- LARGE Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce$21.99
- LARGE BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine$21.99
- Large Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil$21.99
- LARGE Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic$21.99
- LARGE Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom$21.99OUT OF STOCK
- LARGE Fiery Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza$21.99
- XL Classic Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives$27.99
- XL Mediterranean Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Fresh feta cheese, tomato, red onion, pepperochini, pepper jack cheese, topped with oregano + basil (No pizza sauce)$27.99
- XL Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, white onion, american cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, ketchup, mustard and mayo (No pizza sauce)$27.99
- XL BLT Pizza
American cheese, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, topped off with mayo and chopped romaine$27.99
- XL Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato, topped with basil$27.99
- XL Honey Chicken Siracha Pizza (Thin Crust Only)
Chicken, Muenster cheese, tomato, red onion, topped with honey siracha sauce$27.99
- XL Spinach Pie Pizza
Spinach, feta, tomato, +fresh garlic$27.99
- XL Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Mozzarella, american cheese, philly steak, onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom$27.99OUT OF STOCK
- XL Fiery Bacon Chicken ranch pizza$27.99
Gluten Free
Deli Wraps 12"
- Italian Deli Wrap
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt$12.99
- Turkey + Cheese Deli Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato$12.99
- Ham + Cheese Deli Wrap
Ham, american cheese, lettuce and tomato$12.99
- The Smokey Deli Wrap
Buffalo chcken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, topped w/ homemade thousand island$12.99
- Club Deli Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo$12.99
- Veggie Deli Wrap$12.99
Subs
- Italian Sub 6 inch
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Italian Sub 12 Inch
Salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese,onion,tomato, lettuce, banana peppers, oregano+ garlic salt. Comes Toasted.$10.99
- Veggie Sub 6 Inch
Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Veggie Sub 12 Inch
Provolone cheese, American cheese, banana peppers, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, black olives, and green peppers. Comes Toasted.$10.99
- Bacon Turkey Sub 6 Inch
Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Bacon Turkey Sub 12 Inch
Turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes Toasted.$10.99
- Turkey Sub 6 Inch
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Turkey Sub 12 Inch
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Comes Toasted.$10.99
- Ham + Cheese Sub 6 Inch
Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Ham + Cheese Sub 12 Inch
Ham,american cheese, lettuce, tomato. Comes Toasted.$10.99
- Pizza Sub 6 Inch
Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese. Comes Toasted.$5.99
- Pizza Sub 12 Inch
Sandwich pepperoni, sliced ham, pizza sauce, topped w/ melted provolone cheese. Comes Toasted.$10.99
Desserts
Dressings
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
