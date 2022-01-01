Restaurant header imageView gallery
Shell Belles

review star

No reviews yet

331 White St

Norman, OK 73072

Order Again

Breads

Croissants 6 count

$12.00

Focaccia 8 count

$12.00

Ciabatta 6 count

$10.00

White Loaf

$6.00

Wheat Loaf

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Turkey Club

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Italian Sandwich

$7.99

Roastbeef and Swiss

$7.99Out of stock

Soups

Tomato Basil

$4.00+

Cheesy Potato

$4.00+

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.00+

Minestrone

$4.00+

French Onion

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50+

Scones

Sweet

$3.50

Savory

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

Cookies

$2.50+

Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Snickerdoodle, Peanut butter, Triple Chocolate, Oatmeal

Day old cookie

$1.25

Shortbread Iced Cookie

$3.25

Cookie Cake

$18.00+

Cookie Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$2.00

Sample Box

$3.00

I Heart U Cookies

$20.00+Out of stock

Oatmeal cream pie/cookie sandwhich

$5.00

Cakes

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Mini Cakes

$15.00+

Cake Bites

$1.00

Pumpkin Roll/Swiss Roll

$2.50

Muffins

Fruit Muffin

$3.50

chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Seasonal Muffin

$3.50

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$2.25+

Filled Croissant

$4.00

Brownies

Brownie

$2.50

Fudgy Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Candy Brownie

$3.00

Specials

Banana Bread/pumpkin bread

$2.00

Sticky Buns

$3.00Out of stock

Pie

$5.00+

Butterbraid

$2.50+

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00

Quiche

$3.00+

Kolaches

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$4.00

7 layer bar/Bliss bar

$3.00

Cheesecake

$5.00+

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Hot Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Espresso

$2.00

Affogato

$1.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Teas

$3.00+

Cortado

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.25

Juice bottle

$1.00

Cups

Tumblers

$18.00

Mugs

$9.00+

Coffee Beans

Shell Belles House Blend

$16.00

Black Camel Coffee

Cupboard

Four Winds Farm

$6.89

Cookies in a Jar

$17.50

Jelly

$6.89
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 White St, Norman, OK 73072

Directions

Gallery
Shell Belles image
Shell Belles image
Shell Belles image

Search similar restaurants

