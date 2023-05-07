Shell Shack Mesquite TX
No reviews yet
1335 North Peachtree Road
Mesquite, TX 75149
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Boil
Ace Boil
1lb. Boiled Shrimp. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage
All Star
2lbs. Boiled Shrimp. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage
Americas Cup
2 Clusters of Snow Crab & 4 Lobster Tails. Served with 2 Pieces of Corn, 6 Potatoes & 6 Grilled Sausage
Champion
2 Clusters of Snow Crab. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage
Date Night
2 Clusters of Snow Crab, 1lb. Boiled Shrimp & 1lb King Crab. Served with 4 pieces of Corn, 6 potatoes & 6 Grilled Sausage
Dream Team
1 Cluster of Snow Crab & 2 Lobster Tails. Served with 1 Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage
Heavyweight
4 Clusters of Snow Crab, 2lbs. Boiled Shrimp, 1lb King Crab, 2 Fried Catfish & 6 Fried Shrimp. Served with 8 pieces of Corn, 12 Potatoes & 12 Grilled Sausage. Accompanied with Hushpuppies & French Fries.
MVP
1 Cluster of Snow Crab & 1/2lb. Boiled Shrimp
Two Medium Clusters
VIP
2 Clusters of Snow Crab & 1lb. of Boiled Shrimp. Served with 2 Pieces of Corn, 3 Potatoes & 3 Grilled Sausage
Wildcard Boil
Desserts
Handhelds
Half pound Cheeseburger
Gourmet Beef Patty Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle served with French Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle. Served with French Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickle. Served with French Fries
Grilled Shrimp Poboy
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
Grilled Catfish Poboy
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
Fried Shrimp Poboy
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
Fried Catfish Poboy
Shell Shack's Signature Po' Boys are Buttered and Toasted to Perfection on Traditional Louisiana Style French Bread with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle and our Homemade Shack Sauce. Served with Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips.
Little Shrimps
Salads
Seafood Entrees
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
6 Large Crispy Shrimp tossed in Buffalo Sauce served with French Fries
Fried Shrimp Basket
6 Large Crispy Shrimp served with French Fries
Grilled Catfish
2 Filets Seasoned & Grilled. Served with Broccoli & white Rice
Grilled Salmon
Seasoned & Grilled served with Broccoli & white rice
Grilled Shrimp
A Dozen Perfectly Seasoned & Grilled Shrimp served with Broccoli & white Rice
Shell Shack Pasta
Cavatappi Pasta served with our Signature Shell Shack Alfredo Sauce
Southern Fried Catfish
2 Filets Battered in Cornmeal, Fried & served with French Fries & your choice of 2 sauces
The Boss
2 Fried Catfish Filets & 6 Fried Shrimp served with Hushpuppies & Fries
Shack Sides
Starters
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Traditional homestyle gumbo served with white rice
Crab Stuffed Tater Tots
6 tater tots stuffed with crab & served with choices of two sauces
Calamari
Crispy calamari topped with giardiniera & served with choice of two sauces
Fried Pickles
Breaded dill pickle chips served with your choice of two sauces
Alligator Tenders
Crispy tenders served with choice of two sauces
Home Made Onion Rings
Breaded onion rings served with your choice of two sauces
Chicken Wings (6)
Crispy chicken wings & drums served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Wings (12)
Crispy chicken wings & drums served with celery & choice of ranch or blue cheese
Shack Daddy Sampler
The ultimate appetizer! Teaming up your favorites with a dozen of our wings, breaded fried pickles & 6 of our crab stuffed tater tots
The Chilled
10 Year Anniversary Promotion
Create Your Own
King Crab
Snow Crab
Dungeness Crab
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1335 North Peachtree Road, Mesquite, TX 75149
Photos coming soon!