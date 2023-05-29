  • Home
Santa Barbara Shellfish Company - Main Location Santa Barbara Shellfish Co Pickup

No reviews yet

230 Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Food Menu

Soups and Salads

Cup Chowder

$7.95

There is bacon in our clam chowder

Bowl Chowder

$10.95

There is bacon in our clam chowder

Bread Bowl Chowder

$12.95

Cup Bisque

$7.95

Bowl Bisque

$10.95

Bread Bowl Bisque

$12.95

Side Garden

$11.95

Side Caesar

$11.95

Shrimp Louie

$19.95

Eight shrimp served over mixed greens with avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and thousand island dressing

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$21.95

Grilled on a skewer and served on a caesar salad

Scallop Caesar Salad

$21.95

Grilled on a skewer and served on a caesar salad

Small Bites

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95

Six shrimp in raw coconut and fried. Served with a mango salsa

SB Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Seven chilled shrimp served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.95

A family recipe. Served with lemon, lime and homemade tortilla chips

Scallop Ceviche

$16.95

A family recipe. Served with lemon, lime and homemade tortilla chips

Oyster Shooter

$5.95

Raw oyster shucked in a shot glass with cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish, and Parmesan cheese

Uni Shooter

$8.95

Local uni in a shot glass with ponzu, dash of Tabasco and chives, topped with a quail egg

Oyster Rockefeller

$23.95

Our homemade recipe with a dash of pernod and topped with hollandaise sauce. Hollandaise sauce is made with raw egg or a Rockefeller mix contains bacon

Garlic Baked Clams

$18.95

Six littleneck clams topped with garlic, breadcrumbs, and parmesan cheese

Side of Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered panko beauties made fresh all dang day

Mixed Ceviche

$16.95

Side Fries

$7.95

Side rice

$3.95

Add Uni

$14.00

Garlic bread

$4.95

Side coleslaw

$5.95

Favorites

Crab Cakes

$18.95

Our house recipe served with chipotle aioli, coleslaw, and a garnish of onion rings

Calamari Sandwich

$18.95

Calamari steak sandwich beer-battered and fried. Served on ciabatta bread with a side of coleslaw and a garnish of onion rings

Lobster Roll

$36.95

Fresh Maine lobster tossed with celery, capers, chives, mayo and butter in a toasted hoagie roll. Served with coleslaw and onion rings

Fried Combo

$18.95

Any combination of these shellfish favorites, with coleslaw, and garnished with onion rings

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

Shrimp sautéed in white wine, butter, and garlic. Served on a bed of rice

Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Sautéed shrimp com tortillas with Spanish rice. Creamy salsa and avocado on the side

Lobster Tacos

$29.95

Fresh lobster sautéed with tomatoes, shallots, garlic, and basil served on warm comm tortillas with Spanish or white rice. Creamy salsa and avocado on the side

Fried Calamari

$18.95

Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Fried Oyster

$18.95

Fried Scallop

$18.95

Add Uni

$14.00

Kid Pasta

$7.95

Chicken Nuggies

$7.95

Shrimp Skewer

$14.95

Scallop Skewer

$14.95

Mixed Skewer

$14.95

Pastas

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$23.95

Sautéed in butter, garlic, shallots, white wine, and sun-dried tomatoes over linguini

Lobster Pasta

$29.95

Sautéed in butter, garlic, shallots, white wine, and sun-dried tomatoes over linguini

Clam Linguini

$20.95

Manila clams sautéed in butter, garlic, and cream sauce over a bed of linguini

Fresh From the Sea

Steamed Clams

$19.95

Served in a white wine garlic broth

Cioppino

$29.95

Local crab claw, shrimp, scallops, clams, and mussels in our homemade cioppino sauce. Served in a bread bowl and topped with Parmesan cheese

Abalone

$26.95

Fresh local red abalone pan seared, served over sautéed tomato basil rice, with a garlic and sherry reduction sauce

Steamed Mussels

$19.95

Clams/Mussels

$19.95

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.85

Shirley Temple

$3.85

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.95

Bottled Spring Water

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Draft Beer

Made West IPA

$8.50

Pint

Figueroa Mtn

$8.50

Pint

Firestone

$8.50

Pint

Pacifico

$8.50

Pint

Santa Barbara Blonde

$8.50

Michelada

$9.50

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.75

Coors Light

$5.75

Modelo

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.50

Figueroa Mtn Davy Brown

$7.00

Brooks Dry Cider

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.75

Non-alcoholic

Wine

Glass House White

$10.50

Glass Bargetto Pinot Grigio

$12.95

Glass Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Glass Margerum Sauv Blanc

$14.95

Glass Stolpman Rose

$14.95

Glass Lincourt Chardonnay

$13.95

Glass House Red

$10.50

Glass J. Wilkes Pinot Noir

$15.95

Prosecco Split

$12.00

Glass

Mimosa

$12.95

Glass

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$10.95

Bottle House White

$40.00

Bottle Bargetto Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$46.00

Bottle Margerum "Sybarite" Sauv Blanc

$54.00

Bottle Stolpman Rose

$54.00

Bottle Lincourt Steel Chardonnay

$52.00

Bottle House Red

$40.00

Bottle J. Wilkes Pinot Noir

$58.00

Daily Specials

Whole Maine Lobster

$69.95

1 1⁄2 pounds . Served with coleslaw and onion rings

Uni

$36.95

World famous Uni. 6 pieces served atop raw scallop and lime wheel

Dungeness Crab LBS

$39.95

Sweet and Chunky

Local Spider Crab LBS

$14.95

Rock Crab Special

$44.95

Local Spiny Lobster LBS

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$99.99

Retail

Apparel

Small T

$26.95

Medium T

$26.95

Large T

$26.95

XL T

$26.95

XXL T

$26.95

Long Sleeve SM

$34.95

Long Sleeve MD

$34.95

Long Sleeve LRG

$34.95

Long Sleeve XL

$34.95

Long Sleeve XXL

$34.95

LRG Zip

$49.95

SM Zip

$49.95

XL Zip

$49.95

XXL Zip

$49.95

Hats

$24.95

MD Zip

$49.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

230 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

