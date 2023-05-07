Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shellhammers

9 University Dr

Newark, DE 19702

Beverages

Coffee Drinks

Irish Coffee

$7.25

Caribbean Coffee

$6.25

Buttered Coffee

$6.25

B52 Coffee

$6.25

Cocoa/Minze

$5.75

Baileys & Coffee

$6.25

Jamaica Coffee

$6.25

Kahlua & Cream

$6.25

Dirty Banana Coffee

$6.50

Banana Split

$6.50

Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.50

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Water

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Main Menu

Appetizers

Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread

$12.95

Chopped steak, fried onions, and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted flatbread served with a side of Sriracha ketchup

Navajo Nachos

$17.95

Tri-colored tortilla chips with blackened chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, homemade salsa, black olives, fresh jalapenos, chipotle aioli, sour cream, and guacamole

Shelly’s Nachos

$16.95

Texas chili melted cheddar-jack, fresh jalapenos, homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole over tri-colored tortilla chips. Pulled Pork with melted cheddar-jack, fresh jalapenos, pineapple salsa, and sour cream over tri-colored tortilla chips

Crab Toast

$15.95

Sweet Maryland crab blended with cheeses and spices on toasted bread with melted cheddar

Baja Quesadilla

$11.95

Diced chicken simmered in a smoky chipotle barbecue with Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole and fresh cilantro. Served with sour cream

Potstickers

$12.95

Pork dumpling fried or steamed and served with orange-ginger and our sweet chili-soy sauce

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$12.95

Zesty blackened chicken with pork, sweet corn, black beans and spices wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with our smoky chipotle-barbecue sauce

Key West Tuna Bites

$14.95

Cajun spiced Ahi sliced & served with our homemade Key Lime mustard

Shelly's Wings

$14.95

Tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with crisp celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese or have them spicy habanero-barbecue, barbecue or Chili Thai style

7 Layer Dip

$10.95

Our one of a kind. Homemade refried beans topped with seven-layer sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, diced plum tomatoes, red onion, black olives, fresh jalapenos and green onion. Served with a basket of crisp tri-colored tortilla chips

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Served Buffalo style with bleu cheese, crisp celery and carrot sticks or choose plain Jane with honey mustard or barbecue sauce

Chips and Salsa

$8.95

A basket of crisp tricolored tortilla chips served with our homemade Southwestern salsa

Philly Egg Roll

$12.95

Seasoned beef silrloin rolled in a crispy fried egg roll wrap with American cheese. Served with a side of spicy ketchup

1/2 Shelly's Nachos

$9.95

1/2 Nachos Navajo

$10.95

Chips and Guacamole

$9.95

Extras

Basket of French Fries

$4.95

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side of Onion Rings

$5.95

Side of Tots

$4.95

Side of Slaw

$2.95

Side of Cali Veggies

$3.95

Side of Asparagus

$3.95

Soups

Maryland Crab

$6.95

Our famous super spicy habanero Maryland crab soup with oyster crackers

Texas Chili

$4.95

Classic Texas chili with melted cheddar-jack and crisp tortilla chips

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.95

Salads

Green Salad

$8.95

Fresh spring mix with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrot, cheddar-jack cheese and homemade garlic croutons

Caesar

$8.95

Fresh romaine hearts, grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing

Greek Salmon

$17.50

Pan blackened salmon over mixed greens with feta cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled asparagus, kalamata olives and artichoke hearts with Greek vinaigrette

Key West Caesar

$16.95

Hemingway’s secret recipe straight from the Florida Key’s. Sautéed Gulf shrimp tossed with seasoned corkscrew pasta over our traditional Caesar salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.95

We are bringing it back! Our classic chicken fajita served in a fried flower tortilla, over romaine and topped with cheddar jack cheese, salsa and sour cream

Small Caesar Salad

$5.95

Small House Salad

$5.95

Burgers

Shemp

$13.95

Grilled Angus burger with American cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, plum tomato and red onion on a toasted country roll

B&B

$13.95

Blackened Angus with crisp lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, Cajun mayo and crisp onion straws on our toasted country roll

Rawhide

$14.50

Grilled Angus brushed with our spicy habanero-barbecue, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, onion straws, lettuce and plum tomato on our toasted country roll

Baja Turkey

$14.50

Grilled turkey burger with plum tomato, shredded lettuce, melted cheddar, smoky ancho-chipotle spread and sliced avocado on a toasted country roll

Plain Cheeseburger

$10.95

Build your own burger

Plain Turkey Burger

$11.95

Build your own turkey burger

Entrees

Lumberjack

$16.95

Marinated London Broil over Texas toast points with homemade mashed potatoes, rich gravy and cheddar-jack cheese. Served open face

Chicken Florentine

$17.95

Sauteed breast of chicken simmered in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce with baby spinach over cheese tortellini

Jambalaya

$19.95

Sauteed Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage and chicken in a spicy Louisiana Creole sauce. Served over rice with warm bread

Quesadillas

$14.95

Your choice of grilled chicken, jerk chicken, or London-broil with sauteed onions, peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese folded in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa, and sour cream. (Vegetarian Available)

Navajo Tacos

$17.95

Choice of protein with cheddar-jack cheese, fried onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and spicy chipotle-aioli served in grilled flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and fresh salsa

Fajitas

$21.95

Choice of protein served with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas

Shellhammer's Sizzling Salmon

$24.95

Jerk salmon topped with our homemade pineapple salsa served with Spanish rice and vegetable medley

Sandwiches

French Dip

$16.95

Shaved beef with caramelized red onion and melted provolone on a grilled roll. Served with horseradish-mayo and rosemary au jus

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken topped with baby spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and basil pesto aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey Melt Wrap

$12.95

Grilled smoked turkey with crisp bacon, plum tomato, melted cheddar and honey mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.95

Diced chicken, fried onions and melted American cheese stuffed in a torpedo roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Chopped steak, fried onions and melted American cheesed stuffed in a torpedo roll

White Forest Reuben

$12.95

Smoked turkey on grilled marble rye with homemade coleslaw, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese

Black Forest Reuben

$14.50

Thinly sliced roast beef on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw

Backdraft Roast Beef

$14.95

Thinly sliced roast beef simmered in a spicy habanero-barbecue with melted cheddar on a toasted steak roll

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.50

Topped with cheddar cheese on a toasted country roll

Fried Fish Po Boy

$13.95

Mahi-Mahi fish with Cajun remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Breaded chicken breasts dipped in out tangy buffalo sauce with crisp lettuce, plum tomato, and crumbled bleu cheese on a toasted country roll

Deserts

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese and sour cream setin real graham cracker crust and dusted with graham cracker crumbs

Triple Chocolate

$7.50

Four layers of moist, densely-textured chocolate cake surrounded by creamy chocolate frosting. Topped with chocolate rrosettes and chocolate curls.

Apple Tart

$7.50

Lava Cake

$7.50

Ice Cream

$3.95

Classic Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid sized portion of chicken fingers and seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled American cheese and white bread served with seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Beef patty with American cheese on a Kaiser served with seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kid sized portion of spiral pasta with you choice of butter or marinara sauce and paresean cheese. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids sized quesadilla with chicken and cheddar-jack cheese. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Single grilled chicken breast and seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream

Weekend Specials

Braised Beef Brisket WS

$23.95

Grilled Salmon Cavatappi WS

$24.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
9 University Dr, Newark, DE 19702

