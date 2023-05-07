Shellhammers
9 University Dr
Newark, DE 19702
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
N/A Beverages
Main Menu
Appetizers
Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread
Chopped steak, fried onions, and melted mozzarella cheese on toasted flatbread served with a side of Sriracha ketchup
Navajo Nachos
Tri-colored tortilla chips with blackened chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, homemade salsa, black olives, fresh jalapenos, chipotle aioli, sour cream, and guacamole
Shelly’s Nachos
Texas chili melted cheddar-jack, fresh jalapenos, homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole over tri-colored tortilla chips. Pulled Pork with melted cheddar-jack, fresh jalapenos, pineapple salsa, and sour cream over tri-colored tortilla chips
Crab Toast
Sweet Maryland crab blended with cheeses and spices on toasted bread with melted cheddar
Baja Quesadilla
Diced chicken simmered in a smoky chipotle barbecue with Pico de Gallo, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole and fresh cilantro. Served with sour cream
Potstickers
Pork dumpling fried or steamed and served with orange-ginger and our sweet chili-soy sauce
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Zesty blackened chicken with pork, sweet corn, black beans and spices wrapped in a crisp tortilla. Served with our smoky chipotle-barbecue sauce
Key West Tuna Bites
Cajun spiced Ahi sliced & served with our homemade Key Lime mustard
Shelly's Wings
Tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with crisp celery, carrot sticks and bleu cheese or have them spicy habanero-barbecue, barbecue or Chili Thai style
7 Layer Dip
Our one of a kind. Homemade refried beans topped with seven-layer sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, diced plum tomatoes, red onion, black olives, fresh jalapenos and green onion. Served with a basket of crisp tri-colored tortilla chips
Chicken Tenders
Served Buffalo style with bleu cheese, crisp celery and carrot sticks or choose plain Jane with honey mustard or barbecue sauce
Chips and Salsa
A basket of crisp tricolored tortilla chips served with our homemade Southwestern salsa
Philly Egg Roll
Seasoned beef silrloin rolled in a crispy fried egg roll wrap with American cheese. Served with a side of spicy ketchup
1/2 Shelly's Nachos
1/2 Nachos Navajo
Chips and Guacamole
Extras
Soups
Salads
Green Salad
Fresh spring mix with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, shredded carrot, cheddar-jack cheese and homemade garlic croutons
Caesar
Fresh romaine hearts, grated parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing
Greek Salmon
Pan blackened salmon over mixed greens with feta cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled asparagus, kalamata olives and artichoke hearts with Greek vinaigrette
Key West Caesar
Hemingway’s secret recipe straight from the Florida Key’s. Sautéed Gulf shrimp tossed with seasoned corkscrew pasta over our traditional Caesar salad
Chicken Fajita Salad
We are bringing it back! Our classic chicken fajita served in a fried flower tortilla, over romaine and topped with cheddar jack cheese, salsa and sour cream
Small Caesar Salad
Small House Salad
Burgers
Shemp
Grilled Angus burger with American cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, plum tomato and red onion on a toasted country roll
B&B
Blackened Angus with crisp lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, Cajun mayo and crisp onion straws on our toasted country roll
Rawhide
Grilled Angus brushed with our spicy habanero-barbecue, crisp bacon, melted cheddar, onion straws, lettuce and plum tomato on our toasted country roll
Baja Turkey
Grilled turkey burger with plum tomato, shredded lettuce, melted cheddar, smoky ancho-chipotle spread and sliced avocado on a toasted country roll
Plain Cheeseburger
Build your own burger
Plain Turkey Burger
Build your own turkey burger
Entrees
Lumberjack
Marinated London Broil over Texas toast points with homemade mashed potatoes, rich gravy and cheddar-jack cheese. Served open face
Chicken Florentine
Sauteed breast of chicken simmered in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce with baby spinach over cheese tortellini
Jambalaya
Sauteed Gulf shrimp, andouille sausage and chicken in a spicy Louisiana Creole sauce. Served over rice with warm bread
Quesadillas
Your choice of grilled chicken, jerk chicken, or London-broil with sauteed onions, peppers, and cheddar-jack cheese folded in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa, and sour cream. (Vegetarian Available)
Navajo Tacos
Choice of protein with cheddar-jack cheese, fried onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and spicy chipotle-aioli served in grilled flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and fresh salsa
Fajitas
Choice of protein served with refried beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas
Shellhammer's Sizzling Salmon
Jerk salmon topped with our homemade pineapple salsa served with Spanish rice and vegetable medley
Sandwiches
French Dip
Shaved beef with caramelized red onion and melted provolone on a grilled roll. Served with horseradish-mayo and rosemary au jus
Tuscan Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken topped with baby spinach, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and basil pesto aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla
Turkey Melt Wrap
Grilled smoked turkey with crisp bacon, plum tomato, melted cheddar and honey mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Cheese Steak
Diced chicken, fried onions and melted American cheese stuffed in a torpedo roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, fried onions and melted American cheesed stuffed in a torpedo roll
White Forest Reuben
Smoked turkey on grilled marble rye with homemade coleslaw, Russian dressing and melted Swiss cheese
Black Forest Reuben
Thinly sliced roast beef on grilled marble rye with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and coleslaw
Backdraft Roast Beef
Thinly sliced roast beef simmered in a spicy habanero-barbecue with melted cheddar on a toasted steak roll
BBQ Pulled Pork
Topped with cheddar cheese on a toasted country roll
Fried Fish Po Boy
Mahi-Mahi fish with Cajun remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken breasts dipped in out tangy buffalo sauce with crisp lettuce, plum tomato, and crumbled bleu cheese on a toasted country roll
Deserts
NY Cheesecake
Velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese and sour cream setin real graham cracker crust and dusted with graham cracker crumbs
Triple Chocolate
Four layers of moist, densely-textured chocolate cake surrounded by creamy chocolate frosting. Topped with chocolate rrosettes and chocolate curls.
Apple Tart
Lava Cake
Ice Cream
Classic Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kid sized portion of chicken fingers and seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese and white bread served with seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Kids Cheeseburger
Beef patty with American cheese on a Kaiser served with seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Kids Pasta
Kid sized portion of spiral pasta with you choice of butter or marinara sauce and paresean cheese. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids sized quesadilla with chicken and cheddar-jack cheese. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Kids Grilled Chicken
Single grilled chicken breast and seasoned fries. Includes a fountain soda and a scoop of ice cream
Weekend Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9 University Dr, Newark, DE 19702