Shells Seafood Restaurants
1,270 Reviews
$$
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy
TAMPA, FL 33609
Popular Items
Apps / Raw Bar
BUFFALO SHRIMP
A half pound of hand-breaded shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.
COCONUT SHRIMP
A 1/2 lb. of hand-breaded shrimp lightly fried then tossed in sweetened coconut milk. Served over tortilla chips with sweet Thai chili.
CALAMARI
The best squid you ever ate! Too good to use for bait! Lightly dusted with lemon flour, flash fried and served with our spicy Diablo Sauce!
FRIED MUSHROOMS
3/4 pound, hand breaded and lightly fried.
SHRIMP AND CRAB DIP
Made fresh daily. Our original recipe chockfull of shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat. Served with tortilla chips.
1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP
Half pound of shrimp, simply seasoned, served hot.
CRAB CAKE APPETIZER
Two premium sauted jumbo lump crab cakes.
STEAMED CLAMS
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Hand-breaded chicken tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.
BUFFALO COMBO
Hand-breaded chicken and shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.
Soups / Salads
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
DINNER CAESAR SALAD
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
SALMON GARDEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
SHRIMP GARDEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
DINNER GARDEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Sautee
SHRIMP PASTA
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
SHRIMP MEZZO MEZZO
Mezzo Mezzo means half and half. Marinated shrimp, sliced mushrooms and penne pasta in a zesty blend of tomato sauce and garlic cream sauce.
SHRIMP GODFATHER
Marinated shrimp tossed in linguine with caramelized onions and grape tomato in our house made clam broth.
SHRIMP AND CHEESE TORTELLINI
Tri-colored tortellini stuffed with cheese and sauteed with shrimp in Shells' signature cream sauce with Parmesan cheese.
CHICKEN PASTA
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CHICKEN MEZZO
Mezzo Mezzo means half and half. Blackened chicken, sliced mushrooms and penne pasta in a zesty blend of tomato sauce and garlic cream sauce.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
MANHATTAN CLAMS IN LINGUINE
Indian River clams with tomatoes and caramelized onions in our house made Italian broth served over linguine.
SEAFOOD PASTA
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
SEAFOOD SICILIANO
Shrimp, scallops, and clams tossed with linguine, caramelized onions and grape tomatoes in our house made Italian broth.
CIOPPINNO
A seafood stew of shrimp, scallops, fish, and clams simmered with grape tomatoes and caramelized onions in a our house made Italian broth. Served with seasoned rice.
JAMBALAYA
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
Deep Fryer
FRIED SHRIMP
1/2 lb of shrimp, fried golden brown served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
FRIED FISH
Fried whitefish with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
FRIED SCALLOPS
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
FRIED TRIO
Freshly breaded fried shrimp, scallops & whitefish. Fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
Chicken tenders fried golden brown served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
FRIED SNAPPER AND CHIPS
Gulf caught Red Snapper fried golden brown and served with french fries and mandarin slaw.
Specialties
THE BIG EASY
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
CRAB CAKE DINNER
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
SALMON FELIX
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
BAYOU CHICKEN
Fresh chicken, blackened and topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and caramelized onions in our sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS
Char-grilled shrimp on skewers, served with rice pilaf and steamed veggies.
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
CERTIFIED ANGUS SIRLOIN
8 oz. hand-cut Certified Angus Beef Top Sirloin served with parsley potatoes and asparagus.
ULTIMATE COMBO
Grilled Atlantic Salmon paired with a skewer of zesty grilled shrimp and a jumbo lump crab cake.
Fresh Fish
6oz GROUPER
6 oz Gulf Grouper served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz GROUPER
12 oz Gulf Grouper served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz MAHI
6 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz MAHI
12 oz Mahi Mahi from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz SALMON
6 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz SALMON
12 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz HOGFISH
6 oz Hogfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12 oz HOGFISH
12 oz Hogfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz SWORDFISH
6 oz Swordfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz SWORDFISH
12 oz Swordfish from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz SNAPPER
6 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz SNAPPER
12 oz Red Snapper from the Gulf of Mexico. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
10oz TROUT
8 oz Trout served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
6oz TUNA
6 oz cut of fresh Tuna. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
12oz TUNA
12 oz cut of fresh Tuna. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
Sandwiches
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
MAHI SANDWICH
Wild caught mahi-mahi - Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served on a potato roll with tarter sauce.
HONEY BUFFALO BURGER
A half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with pepper jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon slices. Drizzled with our house-made honey buffalo sauce.
THE DIRTY BIRD
Blackened chicken, applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese served with our housemade smokey ranch dressing.
GROUPER SANDWICH
6 oz Gulf Grouper served over a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion with French Fries.
Crab
1/2 LB SNOW CRAB
A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1 LB SNOW CRAB
A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1.5 LB SNOW CRAB
A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
2 LB SNOW CRAB
A delicate, sweet flavor. Get Crackin'! Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1/2 LB KING CRAB
Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1 LB KING CRAB
Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1.5 LB KING CRAB
Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
2 LB KING CRAB
Succulent King Crab legs from the coldest Northern waters. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1 LB DUNGENESS CRAB
Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
1.5 LB DUNGENESS CRAB
Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
2 LB DUNGENESS CRAB
Dungeness Crab legs from the cold waters of San Diego Bay. Served with drawn butter, parsley potatoes, and mandarin slaw.
Desserts
KEY LIME PIE
Our classic Florida style Key Lime Pie. The perfect mix of sweet and tart!
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE
A decadent, chocolate cake piled three layers high covered with a thick chocolate icing. Served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Serves two.
Sides
PARSLEY POTATOS
Red potatoes served with butter and parsley.
RICE PILAF
Seasoned rice pilaf.
FRENCH FRIES
Crispy and delicious.
COLE SLAW
Shredded slaw with mandarin oranges.
STEAMED VEGGIES
A mixed medley of seasoned veggies.
BROCCOLI
Steamed with garlic and olive oil.
ASPARAGUS
Steamed with butter.
Add Ons
ADD FRIED SHRIMP
1/4 lb of hand breaded fried shrimp
ADD FRIED SCALLOPS
1/4 lb of hand breaded sweet bay scallops
ADD CRAB CAKE
A single jumbo lump crab cake with our island sauce.
ADD SCALLOP SKEWER
A single skewer of succulent sea scallops.
ADD TWO SHRIMP SKEWERS
Two zesty grilled shrimp skewers brushed in Shells house made marinade.
ADD FRIED FISH
1/4 lb of hand breaded crispy white fish.
ADD SCAMPI
1/4 lb of shrimp in our house made scampi sauce.
SM SIDE LINGUINI
Small side of linguine sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.
SM SIDE PENNE
Small side of penne sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.
SM SIDE TORT
Small side of tortellini sautéed in your choice of Shells house made sauces.
BIG EASY TOP
Shrimp, scallops, caramelized onions, tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed in our house made Italian wine cream sauce. A perfect addition to any entrée!
FELIX TOP
Jumbo lump crab meat and roasted red peppers sautéed in our house made lobster cream sauce.
G-BREAD SM
Cuban bread topped with Shells house made garlic butter. (4 pieces)
G-BREAD LG
Cuban bread topped with Shells house made garlic butter. (6 pieces)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA, FL 33609