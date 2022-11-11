- Home
Shelly's Hometown Market.
1339 Main Street
East Wilton, ME 04234
Appetizers
Small French Fries
Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries
Large French Fries
Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries
Small Onion Rings
Battered onions fried to perfection
Large Onion Rings
Breaded onions fried to perfection
Small Tator Tots
Large Tator Tots
Small Mozzarella Sticks
A breaded Mozzerella
Large Mozzarella Sticks
A breaded Mozzerella
Small Broccoli/Cheddar Bites
Bits of broccoli and cheddar cheese fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Large Broccoli/Cheddar Bites
Bits of broccoli and cheddar cheese fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Small Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms encased in breading and fried to perfection
Large Breaded Mushrooms
Mushrooms encased in breading and fried to perfection
Small Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken chunks with your choice of dipping sauce
Large Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken chunks with your choice of dipping sauce
Small Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Large Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Small Bone-in Chicken Wings
Your traditional crispy bone-in wing
Large Bone-in Chicken Wings
Your traditional crispy bone-in wing
Small Jalapeno
Large Jalapeno
Whole Jalapenos filled with cream cheese
Basket
Wings Basket
Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings with your choice of fry or onions and dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers Basket
Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings and dipping sauce
Hamburger (1/4#) Basket
A qurater pound burger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings
Hamburger (1/2#) Basket
A half pound burger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings
Cheeseburger (1/4#) Basket
A quarter pound cheeseburger with your choice of cheese, condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings and coleslaw
Cheeseburger (1/2#) Basket
A half pound cheeseburger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings
Mushroom Swiss (1/4#)
Mushroom Swiss (1/2#)
Hot Dog Basket
Two hots dogs with your choice of condiments and fry or onion rings
Bread Sandwiches
Burgers
Hamburger (1/4#)
Hamburger (1/2#)
CheeseBurger (1/4#)
Burgers are hand formed freshly ground beef and served with your choice of veggies and condiments
Cheeseburger (1/2#)
Burgers are hand formed freshly ground beef and served with your choice of veggies and condiments
Mushroom-Swiss Burger (1/4#)
Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese with your choice of veggies and condiments
Mushroom-Swiss Burger (1/2#)
Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese with your choice of veggies and condiments
1/4# Hamb. patty
Cold Sandwiches
Small Roll
Served with your choice of Meats, cheese and veggies
Large Roll
Served with your choice of meat and veggies
BLT
Crispy bacon on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey BLT
Turkey along side crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey Club
Package of Finger Rolls
Dagwood
Small Veggie Italian
Large Veggies Italian
One Finger roll
Derby special
Build your own syrian
Hot Sandwiches
Small Hoagie (8")
Ham or Turkey mayo and provolone cheese on a small italian roll and toasted in the oven
Large Hoagie (12")
Ham orTurkeywith mayo and provolone cheese on a large italian roll and toasted in the oven
Small Tuna Melt (8")
Tuna salad with provolone cheese on a small italian roll toasted to perfection
Large Tuna Melt (12")
Tuna salad with provolone cheese on a largel italian roll toasted to perfection
Small Chicken Parmesan (8")
Marinara sauce and crispy chicken become an even better combo with provolone cheese and having it toated in the oven on a small italian roll
Large Chicken Parmesan (12")
Marinara sauce and crispy chicken become an even better combo with provolone cheese and having it toated in the oven on a large italian roll
Small Meatball Sub (8")
Marinara sauce and meatballs topped with provolone cheese and toasted in the oven
Large Meatball Sub (12")
Marinara sauce and meatballs topped with provolone cheese and toasted in the oven
Small Cheeseburger Sub (8")
Your choice of condiments on a roll with ground hamburg and yellow american cheese and toasted then topped with your choice of veggies
Large Cheeseburger Sub (12")
Your choice of condiments on a roll with ground hamburg and yellow american cheese and toasted then topped with your choice of veggies
Small Steak & Cheese (8")
Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo and toasted in the oven
Large Steak & Cheese (12")
Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo and toasted in the oven
Small Steak Bomb (8")
Loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, piled high with mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with provolone chees.
Large steak Bomb (12")
Loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, piled high with mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with provolone chees.
Small Chicken Bomb (8")
Grilled Chicken sautéed with onions, pepper, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese and baked to perfection.
Large Chicken Bomb (12")
Grilled Chicken sautéed with onions, pepper, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese and baked to perfection.
Small Loaded Hoagie (8")
Ham, bacon and pepperoni with tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives topped with provolone cheese
Large Loaded Hoagie (12")
Ham, bacon and pepperoni with tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives topped with provolone cheese
Small Hero (8")
Fresh ground beef smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Large Hero (12")
Fresh ground beef smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Small Oven Grinder (8")
Ham & salami smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with peppers and onions topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Large Oven Grinder (12")
Ham & salami smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with peppers and onions topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.
Hot dog
Breakfast sandwich
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggies (KM)
Crispy chicken nuggies, with a choice of sauce & fries or onion rings
7" One Topping Pizza (KM)
A 7" shell topped with our pizza sauce, cheese blend and your childs choice of a topping! Your child will also have the choice of fries or onion rings with their pizza
Grilled Cheese (KM)
With the choice of white or wheat bread your child can have a grilled cheese with their own side of fries or onion rings
1 Hot Dog (KM)
Corn dogs with your childs choice of condiments and their choice of fries or onion rings
Pizza
Family Pizza Deal
Small Customized Pizza (10")
Hand-stretched 10" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies
Large Customized Pizza (16")
Hand-stretched 16" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies
Small Bread Stick (10")
Garlic butter base with our cheese blend on it and cooked to perfection and then cut into sticks and served with marinara for dipping
Large Bread Stick (16")
Garlic butter base with our cheese blend on it and cooked to perfection and then cut into sticks and served with marinara for dipping
7" pizza
A personal size pizza on a prebaked shell. Just right for just a small appetite
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and black olives, served with your choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and black olives, served with your choice of dressing
Small Ceasar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan flakes and croutons with the choice of adding chicken
Large Ceasar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan flakes and croutons with the choice of adding chicken
Small Chef Salad
Large Chef Salad
A garden salad with fresh deli ham, salami, turkey and our shredded cheese blend
Small Taco Salad
Fresh tortilla chips topped with fresh ground beef, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes and black olives.
Large Taco Salad
Fresh tortilla chips topped with fresh ground beef, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes and black olives.
Nacho Taco Bowl
Nacho Doritos with taco seasoned beef, topped with shredded cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Then more cheese and some Doritos crumbled on top. With a side of salsa and sour cream.
Sides
Specialty Pizza
Small All Meat (10")
Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, bacon, sausage, hamburg
Large All Meat (16")
Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, bacon, sausage, hamburg
Small Veggie (10")
Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and broccoli
Large Veggie (16")
Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and broccoli
Small Loaded (10")
Large Loaded (16")
This monstrous pizza has pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, sausage, and hamburg all piled high on fresh dough crust and topped with a melted layer of our signature cheese blend
Small BBQ Chicken (10")
A delicious BBQ Soaked pizza
Large BBQ Chicken (16")
A delicious BBQ soaked Pizza.
Small Buffalo Chicken (10")
If you like hot than this is the pizza for you! Hot sauce base with hot chicken fingers soaked in hot sauce and topped with out cheese blend, cooked and topped off with a hot sauce drizzle
Large Buffalo Chicken (16")
If you like hot than this is the pizza for you! Hot sauce base with hot chicken fingers soaked in hot sauce and topped with out cheese blend, cooked and topped off with a hot sauce drizzle
Small Chicken Alfredo (10")
Alfredo base with grilled chicken mixed in with garlic topped with our cheese blend and broccoli
Large Chicken Alfredo (16")
This Pizza is Made with a Alfredo base with grilled chicken and garlic. Topped with Our cheese blend and Broc. to top it off
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch (10")
Ranch base, crispy chicken soaked in ranch, our cheese blend and bacon cooked to perfection
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch (16")
This Pizza explains itself. If you like Ranch and chicken. This is the perfect pizza. It has a ranch base, with crispy chicken soaked in ranch ,with our cheese blend and bacon to top it off!!
Small Taco (10")
Try this Mexican delight with a layer of mild salsa and seasoned ground beef, covered with our specialty cheese blend. Baked and finished with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream.
Large Taco (16")
Try this Mexican delight with a layer of mild salsa and seasoned ground beef, covered with our specialty cheese blend. Baked and finished with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream.
Small SHM Burger Delight (10")
We've got it covered with 1000 Island dressing, fresh ground beef, our special cheese blend topped with crisp lettuce, onions and pickles.
Large SHM Burger Delight (16")
We've got it covered with 1000 Island dressing, fresh ground beef, our special cheese blend topped with crisp lettuce, onions and pickles.
Small Steak and Cheese PIZZA
Large Steak and Cheese PIZZA
The pizza is made with just under 2 lbs of Angus beef shaved steak topped with our specialty cheese blend.
Small Steak Bomb PIZZA
The pizza is loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our specialty cheese blend.
Large Steak Bomb PIZZA
The pizza is loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our specialty cheese blend.
Small Trooper Special
Large Trooper Special
A delicious combination of our popular BBQ and Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza. Made with crispy chicken drenched with BBQ Sauce, topped with our cheese blend. Add some flavor with Red onions and Bacon. Topped off with a drizzle of BBQ & Ranch sauce. Our "State Troopers" Favorite.
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
An SHM popular item! Cripsy chicken on your choice of a wrap with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Who can go wrong with that combo?
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken served on your choice of a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with your choise of sauce
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Our version of a classic snack wrap! Your choice of wrap topped with crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheddar and ranch
Taco Wrap
If you're a taco fan than this is the wrap for you! Your choice of a wrap with salsa and sour cream piled high with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce black olives and crunched tortilla chips
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
A classic chicken ceasar sald but in wrap form! Your choice of a wrap with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan flakes, and croutons
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo with your choice of a wrap
Steak Bomb Wrap
Angus beef steak cooked with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms put on a wrap of your choice with provolone cheese and mayo
Build your own wrap
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and get some yummy pizza and sandwiches. Make my hometown market your hometown market!
1339 Main Street, East Wilton, ME 04234