Shelly's Hometown Market.

1339 Main Street

East Wilton, ME 04234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Customized Pizza (16")
Small Customized Pizza (10")
Large French Fries

Appetizers

Small French Fries

$4.99

Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries

Large French Fries

$6.49

Your choice of crispy regular fries, curly fries or handcut fries

Small Onion Rings

$4.99

Battered onions fried to perfection

Large Onion Rings

$7.99

Breaded onions fried to perfection

Small Tator Tots

$3.99

Large Tator Tots

$4.99

Small Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

A breaded Mozzerella

Large Mozzarella Sticks

$13.99

A breaded Mozzerella

Small Broccoli/Cheddar Bites

$5.99

Bits of broccoli and cheddar cheese fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Large Broccoli/Cheddar Bites

$9.49

Bits of broccoli and cheddar cheese fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Small Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Mushrooms encased in breading and fried to perfection

Large Breaded Mushrooms

$9.49

Mushrooms encased in breading and fried to perfection

Small Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.49

Breaded chicken chunks with your choice of dipping sauce

Large Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.49

Breaded chicken chunks with your choice of dipping sauce

Small Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Large Chicken Fingers

$13.99

Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Small Bone-in Chicken Wings

$7.49

Your traditional crispy bone-in wing

Large Bone-in Chicken Wings

$10.49

Your traditional crispy bone-in wing

Small Jalapeno

$5.99

Large Jalapeno

$7.49

Whole Jalapenos filled with cream cheese

Basket

Wings Basket

$12.49

Your choice of bone-in or boneless wings with your choice of fry or onions and dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers Basket

$12.49

Breaded chicken tenders with your choice of fries or onion rings and dipping sauce

Hamburger (1/4#) Basket

$8.99

A qurater pound burger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings

Hamburger (1/2#) Basket

$11.49

A half pound burger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings

Cheeseburger (1/4#) Basket

$9.49

A quarter pound cheeseburger with your choice of cheese, condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings and coleslaw

Cheeseburger (1/2#) Basket

$12.49

A half pound cheeseburger with your choice of condiments and vegetables served with a side of fries or onion rings

Mushroom Swiss (1/4#)

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss (1/2#)

$13.49

Hot Dog Basket

$9.49

Two hots dogs with your choice of condiments and fry or onion rings

Bread Sandwiches

Bread Sandwiches

$5.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Burgers

Hamburger (1/4#)

$7.19

Hamburger (1/2#)

$8.49

CheeseBurger (1/4#)

$7.69

Burgers are hand formed freshly ground beef and served with your choice of veggies and condiments

Cheeseburger (1/2#)

$8.99

Burgers are hand formed freshly ground beef and served with your choice of veggies and condiments

Mushroom-Swiss Burger (1/4#)

$7.69

Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese with your choice of veggies and condiments

Mushroom-Swiss Burger (1/2#)

$8.99

Burger topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese with your choice of veggies and condiments

1/4# Hamb. patty

$3.00

Cold Sandwiches

Small Roll

Small Roll

$7.99

Served with your choice of Meats, cheese and veggies

Large Roll

$8.99

Served with your choice of meat and veggies

BLT

$6.99

Crispy bacon on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes

Turkey BLT

$9.49

Turkey along side crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes

Turkey Club

$8.99

Package of Finger Rolls

$6.99

Dagwood

$8.99

Small Veggie Italian

$7.99

Large Veggies Italian

$8.99

One Finger roll

$2.99

Derby special

$15.00

Build your own syrian

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Small Hoagie (8")

$6.99

Ham or Turkey mayo and provolone cheese on a small italian roll and toasted in the oven

Large Hoagie (12")

Large Hoagie (12")

$7.99

Ham orTurkeywith mayo and provolone cheese on a large italian roll and toasted in the oven

Small Tuna Melt (8")

$7.99

Tuna salad with provolone cheese on a small italian roll toasted to perfection

Large Tuna Melt (12")

$8.99

Tuna salad with provolone cheese on a largel italian roll toasted to perfection

Small Chicken Parmesan (8")

$8.99

Marinara sauce and crispy chicken become an even better combo with provolone cheese and having it toated in the oven on a small italian roll

Large Chicken Parmesan (12")

$9.99

Marinara sauce and crispy chicken become an even better combo with provolone cheese and having it toated in the oven on a large italian roll

Small Meatball Sub (8")

$7.99

Marinara sauce and meatballs topped with provolone cheese and toasted in the oven

Large Meatball Sub (12")

Large Meatball Sub (12")

$8.99

Marinara sauce and meatballs topped with provolone cheese and toasted in the oven

Small Cheeseburger Sub (8")

$7.99

Your choice of condiments on a roll with ground hamburg and yellow american cheese and toasted then topped with your choice of veggies

Large Cheeseburger Sub (12")

$8.99

Your choice of condiments on a roll with ground hamburg and yellow american cheese and toasted then topped with your choice of veggies

Small Steak & Cheese (8")

$10.99

Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo and toasted in the oven

Large Steak & Cheese (12")

$14.99

Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo and toasted in the oven

Small Steak Bomb (8")

$11.49

Loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, piled high with mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with provolone chees.

Large steak Bomb (12")

Large steak Bomb (12")

$16.99

Loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, piled high with mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with provolone chees.

Small Chicken Bomb (8")

$10.49

Grilled Chicken sautéed with onions, pepper, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese and baked to perfection.

Large Chicken Bomb (12")

$12.49

Grilled Chicken sautéed with onions, pepper, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese and baked to perfection.

Small Loaded Hoagie (8")

$10.49

Ham, bacon and pepperoni with tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives topped with provolone cheese

Large Loaded Hoagie (12")

$11.99

Ham, bacon and pepperoni with tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives topped with provolone cheese

Small Hero (8")

$9.99

Fresh ground beef smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Large Hero (12")

$10.99

Fresh ground beef smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with mushrooms and onions, topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Small Oven Grinder (8")

$8.99

Ham & salami smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with peppers and onions topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Large Oven Grinder (12")

$9.99

Ham & salami smothered in our homemade pizza sauce with peppers and onions topped with pepperoni and provolone cheese.

Hot dog

$2.49

Breakfast sandwich

$5.49

Kids Menu

All Kids meals come with their chioce of fries and a side of pickles

Chicken Nuggies (KM)

$6.99

Crispy chicken nuggies, with a choice of sauce & fries or onion rings

7" One Topping Pizza (KM)

$6.99

A 7" shell topped with our pizza sauce, cheese blend and your childs choice of a topping! Your child will also have the choice of fries or onion rings with their pizza

Grilled Cheese (KM)

$6.99

With the choice of white or wheat bread your child can have a grilled cheese with their own side of fries or onion rings

1 Hot Dog (KM)

$6.99

Corn dogs with your childs choice of condiments and their choice of fries or onion rings

Pizza

Family Pizza Deal

$40.99

Small Customized Pizza (10")

$12.49

Hand-stretched 10" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies

Large Customized Pizza (16")

$18.49

Hand-stretched 16" fresh dough topped with your choice of meat and veggies

Small Bread Stick (10")

$12.49

Garlic butter base with our cheese blend on it and cooked to perfection and then cut into sticks and served with marinara for dipping

Large Bread Stick (16")

$18.49

Garlic butter base with our cheese blend on it and cooked to perfection and then cut into sticks and served with marinara for dipping

7" pizza

$5.99

A personal size pizza on a prebaked shell. Just right for just a small appetite

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Iceburg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and black olives, served with your choice of dressing

Large Garden Salad

$12.49

Iceburg lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions and black olives, served with your choice of dressing

Small Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan flakes and croutons with the choice of adding chicken

Large Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Crispy romaine lettuce topped with parmesan flakes and croutons with the choice of adding chicken

Small Chef Salad

$8.99

Large Chef Salad

$10.99

A garden salad with fresh deli ham, salami, turkey and our shredded cheese blend

Small Taco Salad

$8.99

Fresh tortilla chips topped with fresh ground beef, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes and black olives.

Large Taco Salad

$16.99

Fresh tortilla chips topped with fresh ground beef, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes and black olives.

Nacho Taco Bowl

Nacho Taco Bowl

$9.99

Nacho Doritos with taco seasoned beef, topped with shredded cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Then more cheese and some Doritos crumbled on top. With a side of salsa and sour cream.

Sides

Solo of pickles

$0.50

1/2# container of pickles

$1.50

1# container of pickles

$3.00

Solo of coleslaw

$0.50

1/2#container of coleslaw

$2.00

1# coleslaw

$4.00

2oz. Garlic butter

$0.25

4oz. Garlic butter

$0.50

2 oz. Ranch

$0.25

4 oz. Ranch

$0.50

Specialty Pizza

Small All Meat (10")

$20.99

Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, bacon, sausage, hamburg

Large All Meat (16")

Large All Meat (16")

$28.49

Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, bacon, sausage, hamburg

Small Veggie (10")

$18.99

Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and broccoli

Large Veggie (16")

Large Veggie (16")

$25.99

Marinara base with our cheese blend topped with Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and broccoli

Small Loaded (10")

$23.99

Large Loaded (16")

$37.99

This monstrous pizza has pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, sausage, and hamburg all piled high on fresh dough crust and topped with a melted layer of our signature cheese blend

Small BBQ Chicken (10")

$17.49

A delicious BBQ Soaked pizza

Large BBQ Chicken (16")

Large BBQ Chicken (16")

$32.99

A delicious BBQ soaked Pizza.

Small Buffalo Chicken (10")

$17.49

If you like hot than this is the pizza for you! Hot sauce base with hot chicken fingers soaked in hot sauce and topped with out cheese blend, cooked and topped off with a hot sauce drizzle

Large Buffalo Chicken (16")

$29.49

If you like hot than this is the pizza for you! Hot sauce base with hot chicken fingers soaked in hot sauce and topped with out cheese blend, cooked and topped off with a hot sauce drizzle

Small Chicken Alfredo (10")

$18.49

Alfredo base with grilled chicken mixed in with garlic topped with our cheese blend and broccoli

Large Chicken Alfredo (16")

Large Chicken Alfredo (16")

$30.49

This Pizza is Made with a Alfredo base with grilled chicken and garlic. Topped with Our cheese blend and Broc. to top it off

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch (10")

$18.49

Ranch base, crispy chicken soaked in ranch, our cheese blend and bacon cooked to perfection

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch (16")

$34.99

This Pizza explains itself. If you like Ranch and chicken. This is the perfect pizza. It has a ranch base, with crispy chicken soaked in ranch ,with our cheese blend and bacon to top it off!!

Small Taco (10")

$19.49

Try this Mexican delight with a layer of mild salsa and seasoned ground beef, covered with our specialty cheese blend. Baked and finished with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream.

Large Taco (16")

$31.49

Try this Mexican delight with a layer of mild salsa and seasoned ground beef, covered with our specialty cheese blend. Baked and finished with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream.

Small SHM Burger Delight (10")

$19.49

We've got it covered with 1000 Island dressing, fresh ground beef, our special cheese blend topped with crisp lettuce, onions and pickles.

Large SHM Burger Delight (16")

$31.49

We've got it covered with 1000 Island dressing, fresh ground beef, our special cheese blend topped with crisp lettuce, onions and pickles.

Small Steak and Cheese PIZZA

$21.49

Large Steak and Cheese PIZZA

$35.49

The pizza is made with just under 2 lbs of Angus beef shaved steak topped with our specialty cheese blend.

Small Steak Bomb PIZZA

$22.49

The pizza is loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our specialty cheese blend.

Large Steak Bomb PIZZA

$37.49

The pizza is loaded with Angus beef shaved steak, green peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with our specialty cheese blend.

Small Trooper Special

$19.49
Large Trooper Special

Large Trooper Special

$31.49

A delicious combination of our popular BBQ and Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza. Made with crispy chicken drenched with BBQ Sauce, topped with our cheese blend. Add some flavor with Red onions and Bacon. Topped off with a drizzle of BBQ & Ranch sauce. Our "State Troopers" Favorite.

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

An SHM popular item! Cripsy chicken on your choice of a wrap with ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Who can go wrong with that combo?

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Buffalo chicken served on your choice of a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles with your choise of sauce

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Our version of a classic snack wrap! Your choice of wrap topped with crispy chicken, lettuce, shredded cheddar and ranch

Taco Wrap

$7.99

If you're a taco fan than this is the wrap for you! Your choice of a wrap with salsa and sour cream piled high with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, lettuce black olives and crunched tortilla chips

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.49

A classic chicken ceasar sald but in wrap form! Your choice of a wrap with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan flakes, and croutons

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Angus beef steak with provolone cheese and mayo with your choice of a wrap

Steak Bomb Wrap

$9.49

Angus beef steak cooked with onions, green peppers, and mushrooms put on a wrap of your choice with provolone cheese and mayo

Build your own wrap

$8.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and get some yummy pizza and sandwiches. Make my hometown market your hometown market!

Location

1339 Main Street, East Wilton, ME 04234

Directions

Gallery
Shelly's Hometown Market image
Shelly's Hometown Market image
Shelly's Hometown Market image

