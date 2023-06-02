Main picView gallery

Shelly's Kitchen

5 Plaistow Road unit 25

Plaistow, NH 03865

Food

8" Cold Subs

Italian 8"

$8.00

Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Sweet Caoicola

Roast Beef 8"

$9.00

Ham & Cheese 8"

$8.00

Turkey & Cheese 8"

$8.00

Tuna Salad 8"

$8.50

Chicken Salad 8"

$8.50

Egg Salad 8"

$8.00

Seafood Salad 8"

$8.50

American 8"

$8.00

Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna

Bologna & Cheese 8"

$8.00

Ultimate 8"

$9.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

Veggie 8"

$7.00

8" Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese 8"

$10.00

Steak Bomb 8"

$11.00

Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni, Salami

Pastrami 8"

$12.00

Chicken Tender 8"

$12.00

Meatball 8"

$10.00

Steak Tip 8"

$12.00

Chicken Bomb 8"

$12.00

Shaved Chicken, Pepperoni, Salami, Peppers, Onions

Italian Sausage 8"

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions

Chicken Parm 8"

$12.00

B.L.T 8"

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

12" Cold Subs

Italian 12"

$13.00

Ham, Mortadella, Salami, Sweet Caoicola

Roast Beef 12"

$13.00

Ham & Cheese 12"

$12.00

Turkey $ Cheese 12"

$12.00

Tuna Salad 12"

$12.00

Chicken Salad 12"

$11.00

Egg Salad 12"

$10.00

Seafood Salad 12"

$12.50

American 12"

$12.00

Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna

Bologna & Cheese 12"

$12.00

Ultimate 12"

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef

Veggie 12"

$10.00

12" Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese 12"

$13.00

Steak Bomb 12"

$15.00

Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni, Salami

Pastrami 12"

$15.00

Chicken Tender 12"

$14.00

Meatball 12"

$13.00

Steak Tip 12"

$15.00

Chicken Bomb 12"

$15.00

Shaved Chicken, Pepperoni, Salami, Peppers, Onions

Chicken Parm 12"

$14.00

B.L.T. 12"

$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Steak Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

Whole Sicilian Pizza

Cheese

$17.95

Pepperoni

$19.95

Italian

$23.95

Mortadella, Salami, Capicola, Ham, Oil, Garlic

Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Supreme

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions

Pepper & Onion

$21.95

Margarita

$22.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Oil

Mushroom

$19.95

Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Garlic

$23.95

Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic

$22.95

Sausage

$19.95

Hamburger

$19.95

Meatball

$19.95

Hawiian

$21.95

Shelly"s Special

$26.95

Keilbasa, Corn, Peas, Onions,Tomato, Black Olive, Oregano, Oil

Panini

Ham & Swiss

$10.95

Turkey & Muenster

$10.95

Roast Beef & Pepper Jack

$13.95

Italian & Provolone

$12.95

Rueben

$12.95

Ultimate

$13.95

American

$12.95

Dinner Plates

Cheeseburger & Fries

$14.95

6oz Burger

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.95

6 Jumbo Tenders

Hotdog Dinner & Fries

$10.95

2 Hotdogs

Chicken Wing & Fries

$15.95

Steak Tip & White Rice

$21.00

Chicken Kebab Dinner w/ Rice

$16.95

Kids Menu

Kids Hotdog & Fries

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.95

4oz Burger

Kids Mac N" Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders &Fries

$5.95

3 Jumbo Tenders

Soups

Clam Chowder

$6.95Out of stock

One Size

Chili

$5.95

One Size

Soup Of The Day

$5.95Out of stock

One Size

Salads

Tossed

$9.50

Greek

$10.95

Feta cheese, Kalamata Olive, Pepperoncini

Chef

$12.95

Ham, Turkey,& Provolone

Ceasar

$11.00

Chicken Ceasar

$12.95

Steak

$14.95

Antipasto

$12.95

Salami,Ham,Mortadella,Capicola,Provolone,Kalamata Olive

Chicken Wings

Small Wings

$6.95

Large Wings

$12.95

Sides

Single Hotdog

$2.95

Cheeseburger

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

10 Pieces

Fried Mushroom

$11.95

Tenders

$12.95

8 Pieces

Onion Rings

$6.95

Pizza Roll

$4.95

1 Piece

Fried Coxinha

$9.95

10 Pieces Beef or Chicken

Jalapeno poppers

$12.95

Small Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$3.50

Fudge Brownie

$3.00

M&M Cookie

$2.75

Mousse Cake

$3.99

Italian Rainbow

$3.99

Cheese Breadsticks

$9.95

Platter Menu

12 Piece Wrap Platters

$49.95

12ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

18 Piece Wrap Platters

$59.95

18Ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

24 Piece Wrap Platters

$69.95

24ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

12 Piece Salad Roll Platter

$20.95

12ct Your Choice Of Deli Salad

18 Piece Salad Roll Platter

$30.95

18ct Your Choice of Deli Salad

24 Salad Roll Platter

$40.95

24ct Your Choice of Deli Salad

12 Piece Sandwich Platter

$36.95

12ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

18 Piece Sandwich Platter

$46.95

18Ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

24 Piece Sandwich Platter

$56.95

24ct Your Choice of Meat & Cheese. Lettuce & Tomato

Tossed

$24.95

One Size

Greek

$29.95

One Size

Chef

$29.95

One Size

Ceasar

$28.95

One Size

Chicken Ceasar

$32.95

One Size

Antipasto

$38.95

One Size

Finger Sandwiches

Tuna

$3.99

Seafood

$3.99

Chicken

$3.50

Egg

$3.50

Macroni Salad W/Tuna

Macaroni salad w/ tuna

$6.99

NA Beverages

Bodyarmor

$3.00

Smartwater

$3.25

Dasani

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Powerade

$2.85

2 Liter

$4.25

1 Liter

Sprite

$2.85

Fresca

$2.85

Canada Dry

$2.85

Y3

$2.85

Aha

$2.00

Farm Life Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.85

Coca Cola

$2.85

Root Beer

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Moxie

$2.85

Fanta

$2.85

Monster

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sicilian Pizza, Grab N' Go, Catering

Location

5 Plaistow Road unit 25, Plaistow, NH 03865

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

