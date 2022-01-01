- Home
Shelter Distilling Mammoth Lakes, CA
100 Canyon Blvd #217
Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
From the Kitchen
Poblano Artichoke Dip
Artichoke, Poblano Chile, Corn, Cheddar, Colby Jack, Parmesan, Garlic, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Cream Cheese. Warmed and served with Pita. Contains the Following: Dairy, Gluten
Warm Pretzel Roll
House IPA Mustard and White Cheddar Cheese Sauce Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy, Soy
Blistered Sesame Shishito Peppers
Blistered Sesame Shishito Peppers served with Ginger Soy Sauce Contains the following: Soy, Sesame, Gluten
Shelter Nachos
Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro Contains the following: Milk, Soy
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Garlic Breading, Served with House Marinara Contains the following: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Garlic
Hummus Plate
House Made Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Basil Hummus, and Traditional Hummus with Naan Bread, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, and Carrots Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Garlic
Tempura Shrimp
Served on a Bed of Ginger Slaw with Sriracha Lime Aioli, Green Onion, and a side of Ginger Soy Contains the following: Soy, Eggs, Crustaceans, Gluten, Citrus
Seared Ahi
Cajun Seasoned and Seared, served with Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Contains the following: Soy, Sesame, Fish
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame, and Spicy Aioli Contains the following: Sesame, Soy, Eggs, Fish, Citrus
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, carrots, and asparagus rolled in white rice and seaweed wrap.
Caesar Salad
Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Garlic Bread Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Parmesan Caesar Dressing Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Garlic, Citrus
High Ball Salad
Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Green Apple, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Cranberry, and Green Apple Vinaigrette Contains the following: Dairy, Tree Nuts, Citrus
Mandarin Orange Salad
Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Mandarin Oranges, Red Cabbage, Slivered Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, and Ginger Soy Dressing Contains the following: Sesame, Soy, Tree Nuts
Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco
Chipotle Lime Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Aioli, and Cotija Cheese, on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Citrus, Soy
Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco
Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Harissa Shrimp Taco
Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla Contains the following: Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic, Soy
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco
Roasted Sweet Potato, Chipotle, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Avocado Crema, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla. Vegan - made on equipment that is also used to cook non-vegan menu items.
Beef Chili
Homemade Chili with Beef, Pork, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Peppers and Spices. Topped with Cheese, Cilantro,Jalapeño, Red Onion and Chipotle Crema. Contains the Following: Chili - Beef, Pork, Onion Top - Dairy, Onion
Soup of the Day
Selection Rotates Often. Please ask a Team Member for current Soup of the Day.
Italian Beef French Dip
Italian Beef and White American Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll, served with a bowl of French Onion Soup, for dipping. Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion
Smashburger
100% Fresh Beef, White American Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, and High Sierra Whiskey Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Chips. Contains the following: Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Soy
Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips. Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion, Soy
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket with BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll Contains the Following: Dairy, Onion, Gluten
Caprese Sandwich
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten
Mammoth Mac
Mac and Cheese with Chopped Tomato, Chicken, Bacon, and Jalapeño. Contains the following: Milk, Gluten
Kids Mac & Cheese
Macaroni noodles in cheese sauce Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten
Veggie Pizza
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Artichoke, Red Bell Pepper Balsamic Glaze (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten
Mexican Pizza
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño, Chipotle Crema, Cilantro (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Onion, Garlic, Citrus, Soy
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Yellow Corn, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy
Pork Belly Pizza
Pork Belly, Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, and Sliced Green Apple (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten and Dairy
Crispy Brussel Sprout Pizza
Honey Mustard Sauce, Bacon, Brussel Sprouts, Mozzarella, with a Honey Mustard Drizzle on top (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten and Dairy
Pepperoni Pizza
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni (10" 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten
Cheese Pizza
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Topped with Peanut Butter Cups Contains the following: Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Soy, Gluten
Cocktails
The Crib
Blue Agave infused with Jalapeño and Serrano, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Grapefruit, Agave Nectar, and Diablo Bitters. With a Salt Rim.
Ginger Margarita
Blue Agave with Fresh Cucumber, a Squeeze of Lime, Ginger, and a Touch of Agave.
Tracks of Passion
Blue Agave Spirit, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lime & Orgeat *Contains the following: Tree nuts
Espress Yourself
Our version of an espresso martini. Made with Glass Creek Vodka, Mammoth Roasters coffee, Shelter coffee liqueur, and house-made whipped cream.
Hang On
Glass Creek Vodka, Lemon, Orange, Banana Coconut Cream & Nutmeg
Endless Summer
Eastside Gin shaken with fresh pineapple juice and cucumber juice, a squeeze of lime, and house-made hibiscus syrup. Embellished with edible hibiscus flowers.
Eastside Retreat
Gin the Third with Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Cucumber, and House-made Mint Syrup. Shaken and garnished with a Fresh Cucumber slice.
Flor de Lis
Floralia Gin with Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Orange and Simple. Garnished with a Sprig of Rosemary.
Dr. Greenthumb
O’Pinyon Gin and Little Green Monster Absinthe with Fresh Grapefruit, Lemon, and Simple Syrup.
Maple Whiskey Sour
High Sierra Whiskey, Vermont Maple, Lemon, and Egg White *Contains the following: Eggs
Old Fashioned
High Sierra Whiskey, Orange Bitters, a touch of sweetener.
Hot Toddy
High Sierra Whiskey, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Honey
Irish Coffee
High Sierra Whiskey, Black Unicorn Coffee Liqueur, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company Coffee, Vermont Maple, Housemade Whipped Cream, and Nutmeg
Haiku
High Sierra Whiskey shaken with fresh cucumber juice, squeezed lemon juice, and house-made hibiscus syrup.
Smokey the Pear
Embers Peated Single Malt Whiskey, Pear, House Bitters
Tiki On The Tuolumne
Stormrider Rum, Pineapple, Lime, and Orgeat Contains the following: Tree nuts
Sierra Sunrise
Stormrider Rum mixed with passionfruit, fresh pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime, and just a touch of orgeat sweetener.
Off The Trail
O'Pinyon Gin with muddled blueberries, a squeeze of lemon, fresh basil leaves, and vanilla.
Spirits
Glass Creek Vodka
100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof
Floralia Gin
A celebration of Spring and the deep warmth of Summer. Floralia is floral and layered with seasonal fruit and botanicals. 80 proof
O'Pinyon Gin
Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof
Eastside Gin
Anchored on a pile of juniper berries and handpicked sage, this grain and rye based gin includes local flavors of heather flowers, pennyroyal, pine, gooseberry, rose hips, and gentian root. 82 Proof
Gin the Third
Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof
Stormrider Rum
Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof
Aged Stormrider Rum
Distilled from Cane Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Aged for 14 months in a High Sierra Whiskey Barrel. 80 proof
Stormrider Spiced Rum
Distilled from 100% cane sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast. Spiced Stormrider is heavily spiced with cinnamon, vanilla beans, coconut chips, nutmeg, and fresh orange peel. 80 proof
Agave Murrieta
Crafted from Agave Americana from Agave Concerto Estates in Murrieta, CA and Processed and Distilled in Mammoth Lakes, CA. This Agave Spirit is at the forefront of a uniquely California experience; bringing California farmers and distillers together to create a whole new category of spirits. 94 Proof
Blue Agave
100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof
High Sierra Whiskey
Whiskey rested on Hungarian oak imparting floral, chocolate & vanilla notes, then aged in American oak barrels. Embodying the heritage and quality of Scotland we source our malted barley from Speyside, Scotland and fermented with a Belgian yeast. 90 Proof
Wild Rose Whiskey
In the fall months, the Eastern Sierra overflows with thorny bushes filled with rose hips. In our ode to backyard foraging, Wild Rose leans heavily on the flavors of rose hips to create a whiskey as unique as the Eastern Sierra. 80 Proof
Dark Sky Whiskey
Single Malt Whiskey made with Dark Roasted Malts giving it a Chocolate and Vanilla Flavor Profile and a Velvet Mouthfeel. 80 Proof
Granite Rye Whiskey
Rye Whiskey filtered through Eastern Sierra Granite and Aged For No Less Than 12 Months. Notes of Spice, Vanilla, Cacao Nib. 95 Proof
Embers
A blend of Scottish Tradition and Alpine waters. Embers is formulated from imported Peated Malted Barley from Speyside, Scotland and High Sierra Snow Melt to engulf the senses in a rich, smoky and lustrous indulgence. 86 Proof Whisky Advocate - 91 Points
Tributary Bourbon
We’ve been waiting patiently since the last release of Tributary over a year ago to bring out Batch 2. This release combines barrels of white corn bourbon and blue corn bourbon into one silky smooth, yet robust bourbon. With aromas and flavors of freshly baked cake, vanilla, coconut and oak this release was highly anticipated by our distillers and we can’t wait to share it with you. Two become one, tastes meld and flavors pop, the second coming of Tributary Bourbon has arrived. 92 proof
Lost Sierra Bourbon
Distilled from Blue Corn, Wheat, Rye, and Barely. Aged for 18 Months in New American Oak. 90 proof
Little Green Monster
A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof
Black Unicorn
100% Pilsner malt fermented and distilled to 90% ABV. Matured on Black Velvet Coffee then proofed down using Black Velvet Coffee cold brew and sweetened with Demerara. 60 Proof
ESSP - Shelter Distilling Whiseky
Distilled from Shelter Distilling's Foggy Goggles Hazy IPA, with sweet cream, vanilla, and floral tasting notes. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
ESSP - June Lake Brewing Whiskey
Distilled from June Lake Brewing's Deer Beer Brown Ale, with floral and sweet vanilla tasting notes, and hops on the nose. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
ESSP - Distant Brewing Whiskey
Distilled from Distant Brewing's Black Doubt Imperial Stout, with tasting notes of butterscotch, malt, and hops. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
ESSP - Mountain Rambler Whiskey
Distilled from Mountain Rambler Brewing's Picture Puzzle IPA, with tasting notes of oak, chocolate, and spice. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
ESSP - Mammoth Brewing Whiskey
Distilled from Mammoth Brewing's Epic IPA, with tasting notes of bubble gum, hops, and vanilla. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
ESSP - Six Pack Blend Whiskey
Six Pack Blend – A mystery blend of whiskey distilled from beer commemorating the Eastern Sierra Spirits Project, with tasting notes of orange cream, spice, and oak. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof
Spirit Flight
Moving left to right from the handle: The four spirits that you choose, in descending order
Beer & Cider
Rudolph's Red IPA
Golden Promise Malt, Extra Dark Crystal Malt, Dark Munich, and Saaz & Mosaic Hops. With Caramel, Floral, and Spice Flavors. 6.2% ABV
Treeline Hazy IPA
Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV
Mixed Berry Cider
A refreshing cider made with Strawberry, Blackberry, and Raspberry. 6.4% ABV
Lakeside Lager
A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. Giving us a crisp refreshing finish made to drink lakeside. 5.8%ABV
Beer & Cider Flight
Includes tastings of each beer/cider we have on draft.
Non-Alcoholic
Diablito
A Mix of Sweet, Tart, and a slight Kick of Spice come together with: Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Fresh Blueberries, Vanilla, and Hibiscus. Shaken and served with a pinch of Tajin Chili Powder.
Orange Coco Creamsicle
Banana Coconut Cream, Orange, Soda Water
Squirtgun
Fresh Lime and Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water
Suit and Thai
Banana Coconut Cream, Ginger, Soda Water
Lemonade
Lemon, Sugar, Water
Soda Water
Sierra Snowmelt, from the tap, carbonated
Hot Chocolate
Ghiradelli Hot Chocolate with White Chocolate Whipped Cream
Coffee
Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company Coffee
Organic Loose Leaf Hot Tea
Black Lavender
Spirit Bottles (To Go Only)
Canned Cocktails (To Go Only)
Whiskey Cola 4pack
High Sierra Whiskey with Shelter Handcrafted Cola & Soda Water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Rose Hip Thrust 4pack
Wild Rose Whiskey with ginger, lime and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 13%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Gin and Tonic 4pack
O’Pinyon Pine Gin & Shelter Handcrafted House Made Tonic . All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Shelter Collins 4pack
A classic Tom Collins with Gin The Third, rosemary, lemon, sugar and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Black Bear Claw 4pack
Hard Seltzer with Glass Creek Vodka, Black Cherry, Lemon, a touch of Vanilla, and Soda Water. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Canned Beer (To Go Only)
Treeline Hazy IPA 4Pack
Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV
Lakeside Lager 4Pack
A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. 5.8%ABV
Dragon's Back Whiskey Barrel Aged Stout 4Pack
Aged in used Shelter High Sierra, Embers and Dark Sky whiskey barrels, Dragon’s Back is a rich and luscious Imperial Stout with flavors of whiskey, roasted malt, vanilla, and oak, that finishes dry for repeat sipping. 10%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Craft Distillery, Brewery, and Kitchen
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546