Shelter Distilling Mammoth Lakes, CA

No reviews yet

100 Canyon Blvd #217

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco
Pepperoni Pizza
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco

From the Kitchen

Poblano Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Artichoke, Poblano Chile, Corn, Cheddar, Colby Jack, Parmesan, Garlic, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Cream Cheese. Warmed and served with Pita. Contains the Following: Dairy, Gluten

Warm Pretzel Roll

$8.00

House IPA Mustard and White Cheddar Cheese Sauce Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Blistered Sesame Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Blistered Sesame Shishito Peppers served with Ginger Soy Sauce Contains the following: Soy, Sesame, Gluten

Shelter Nachos

$14.00

Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro Contains the following: Milk, Soy

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Garlic Breading, Served with House Marinara Contains the following: Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Garlic

Hummus Plate

$14.00

House Made Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Basil Hummus, and Traditional Hummus with Naan Bread, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, and Carrots Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Garlic

Tempura Shrimp

$18.00

Served on a Bed of Ginger Slaw with Sriracha Lime Aioli, Green Onion, and a side of Ginger Soy Contains the following: Soy, Eggs, Crustaceans, Gluten, Citrus

Seared Ahi

$18.00

Cajun Seasoned and Seared, served with Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Vinaigrette Contains the following: Soy, Sesame, Fish

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna with Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame, and Spicy Aioli Contains the following: Sesame, Soy, Eggs, Fish, Citrus

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrots, and asparagus rolled in white rice and seaweed wrap.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Garlic Bread Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Parmesan Caesar Dressing Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Garlic, Citrus

High Ball Salad

$15.00

Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Green Apple, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Cranberry, and Green Apple Vinaigrette Contains the following: Dairy, Tree Nuts, Citrus

Mandarin Orange Salad

$15.00

Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Mandarin Oranges, Red Cabbage, Slivered Almonds, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, and Ginger Soy Dressing Contains the following: Sesame, Soy, Tree Nuts

Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco

$3.00

Chipotle Lime Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Aioli, and Cotija Cheese, on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Eggs, Citrus, Soy

Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco

$3.00

Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Harissa Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla Contains the following: Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic, Soy

Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco

$3.00

Roasted Sweet Potato, Chipotle, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Avocado Crema, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla. Vegan - made on equipment that is also used to cook non-vegan menu items.

Beef Chili

$13.00+

Homemade Chili with Beef, Pork, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Peppers and Spices. Topped with Cheese, Cilantro,Jalapeño, Red Onion and Chipotle Crema. Contains the Following: Chili - Beef, Pork, Onion Top - Dairy, Onion

Soup of the Day

$12.00+

Selection Rotates Often. Please ask a Team Member for current Soup of the Day.

Italian Beef French Dip

$18.00Out of stock

Italian Beef and White American Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll, served with a bowl of French Onion Soup, for dipping. Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion

Smashburger

$15.00+

100% Fresh Beef, White American Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Romaine, Pickles, and High Sierra Whiskey Burger Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with Chips. Contains the following: Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips. Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion, Soy

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Brisket with BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll Contains the Following: Dairy, Onion, Gluten

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onion, and Balsamic Glaze on Ciabatta Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten

Mammoth Mac

$15.00+

Mac and Cheese with Chopped Tomato, Chicken, Bacon, and Jalapeño. Contains the following: Milk, Gluten

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

Macaroni noodles in cheese sauce Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Artichoke, Red Bell Pepper Balsamic Glaze (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten

Mexican Pizza

$17.00

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Chorizo, Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño, Chipotle Crema, Cilantro (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Dairy, Gluten, Onion, Garlic, Citrus, Soy

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Yellow Corn, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Cilantro (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy

Pork Belly Pizza

$19.00

Pork Belly, Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, and Sliced Green Apple (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten and Dairy

Crispy Brussel Sprout Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard Sauce, Bacon, Brussel Sprouts, Mozzarella, with a Honey Mustard Drizzle on top (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Gluten and Dairy

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni (10" 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella (10” 6 slices) Contains the following: Milk, Gluten

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Topped with Peanut Butter Cups Contains the following: Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Soy, Gluten

Cocktails

The Crib

The Crib

$8.00

Blue Agave infused with Jalapeño and Serrano, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Grapefruit, Agave Nectar, and Diablo Bitters. With a Salt Rim.

Ginger Margarita

Ginger Margarita

$8.00

Blue Agave with Fresh Cucumber, a Squeeze of Lime, Ginger, and a Touch of Agave.

Tracks of Passion

Tracks of Passion

$8.00

Blue Agave Spirit, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lime & Orgeat *Contains the following: Tree nuts

Espress Yourself

Espress Yourself

$15.00

Our version of an espresso martini. Made with Glass Creek Vodka, Mammoth Roasters coffee, Shelter coffee liqueur, and house-made whipped cream.

Hang On

Hang On

$14.00

Glass Creek Vodka, Lemon, Orange, Banana Coconut Cream & Nutmeg

Endless Summer

$18.00

Eastside Gin shaken with fresh pineapple juice and cucumber juice, a squeeze of lime, and house-made hibiscus syrup. Embellished with edible hibiscus flowers.

Eastside Retreat

Eastside Retreat

$15.00

Gin the Third with Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Cucumber, and House-made Mint Syrup. Shaken and garnished with a Fresh Cucumber slice.

Flor de Lis

Flor de Lis

$16.00

Floralia Gin with Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Orange and Simple. Garnished with a Sprig of Rosemary.

Dr. Greenthumb

Dr. Greenthumb

$16.00

O’Pinyon Gin and Little Green Monster Absinthe with Fresh Grapefruit, Lemon, and Simple Syrup.

Maple Whiskey Sour

Maple Whiskey Sour

$18.00

High Sierra Whiskey, Vermont Maple, Lemon, and Egg White *Contains the following: Eggs

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$16.00

High Sierra Whiskey, Orange Bitters, a touch of sweetener.

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$16.00

High Sierra Whiskey, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Honey

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$16.00

High Sierra Whiskey, Black Unicorn Coffee Liqueur, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company Coffee, Vermont Maple, Housemade Whipped Cream, and Nutmeg

Haiku

Haiku

$16.00Out of stock

High Sierra Whiskey shaken with fresh cucumber juice, squeezed lemon juice, and house-made hibiscus syrup.

Smokey the Pear

Smokey the Pear

$18.00Out of stock

Embers Peated Single Malt Whiskey, Pear, House Bitters

Tiki On The Tuolumne

Tiki On The Tuolumne

$16.00

Stormrider Rum, Pineapple, Lime, and Orgeat Contains the following: Tree nuts

Sierra Sunrise

Sierra Sunrise

$16.00

Stormrider Rum mixed with passionfruit, fresh pineapple juice, a squeeze of lime, and just a touch of orgeat sweetener.

Off The Trail

Off The Trail

$18.00Out of stock

O'Pinyon Gin with muddled blueberries, a squeeze of lemon, fresh basil leaves, and vanilla.

Spirits

Glass Creek Vodka

Glass Creek Vodka

100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof

Floralia Gin

Floralia Gin

A celebration of Spring and the deep warmth of Summer. Floralia is floral and layered with seasonal fruit and botanicals. 80 proof

O'Pinyon Gin

O'Pinyon Gin

Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof

Eastside Gin

Eastside Gin

Anchored on a pile of juniper berries and handpicked sage, this grain and rye based gin includes local flavors of heather flowers, pennyroyal, pine, gooseberry, rose hips, and gentian root. 82 Proof

Gin the Third

Gin the Third

Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof

Stormrider Rum

Stormrider Rum

Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof

Aged Stormrider Rum

Aged Stormrider Rum

Distilled from Cane Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Aged for 14 months in a High Sierra Whiskey Barrel. 80 proof

Stormrider Spiced Rum

Stormrider Spiced Rum

Distilled from 100% cane sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast. Spiced Stormrider is heavily spiced with cinnamon, vanilla beans, coconut chips, nutmeg, and fresh orange peel. 80 proof

Agave Murrieta

Agave Murrieta

Crafted from Agave Americana from Agave Concerto Estates in Murrieta, CA and Processed and Distilled in Mammoth Lakes, CA. This Agave Spirit is at the forefront of a uniquely California experience; bringing California farmers and distillers together to create a whole new category of spirits. 94 Proof

Blue Agave

Blue Agave

100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof

High Sierra Whiskey

High Sierra Whiskey

Whiskey rested on Hungarian oak imparting floral, chocolate & vanilla notes, then aged in American oak barrels. Embodying the heritage and quality of Scotland we source our malted barley from Speyside, Scotland and fermented with a Belgian yeast. 90 Proof

Wild Rose Whiskey

Wild Rose Whiskey

In the fall months, the Eastern Sierra overflows with thorny bushes filled with rose hips. In our ode to backyard foraging, Wild Rose leans heavily on the flavors of rose hips to create a whiskey as unique as the Eastern Sierra. 80 Proof

Dark Sky Whiskey

Dark Sky Whiskey

Single Malt Whiskey made with Dark Roasted Malts giving it a Chocolate and Vanilla Flavor Profile and a Velvet Mouthfeel. 80 Proof

Granite Rye Whiskey

Granite Rye Whiskey

Rye Whiskey filtered through Eastern Sierra Granite and Aged For No Less Than 12 Months. Notes of Spice, Vanilla, Cacao Nib. 95 Proof

Embers

Embers

Out of stock

A blend of Scottish Tradition and Alpine waters. Embers is formulated from imported Peated Malted Barley from Speyside, Scotland and High Sierra Snow Melt to engulf the senses in a rich, smoky and lustrous indulgence. 86 Proof Whisky Advocate - 91 Points

Tributary Bourbon

Tributary Bourbon

Out of stock

We’ve been waiting patiently since the last release of Tributary over a year ago to bring out Batch 2. This release combines barrels of white corn bourbon and blue corn bourbon into one silky smooth, yet robust bourbon. With aromas and flavors of freshly baked cake, vanilla, coconut and oak this release was highly anticipated by our distillers and we can’t wait to share it with you. Two become one, tastes meld and flavors pop, the second coming of Tributary Bourbon has arrived. 92 proof

Lost Sierra Bourbon

Lost Sierra Bourbon

Distilled from Blue Corn, Wheat, Rye, and Barely. Aged for 18 Months in New American Oak. 90 proof

Little Green Monster

Little Green Monster

A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof

Black Unicorn

Black Unicorn

100% Pilsner malt fermented and distilled to 90% ABV. Matured on Black Velvet Coffee then proofed down using Black Velvet Coffee cold brew and sweetened with Demerara. 60 Proof

ESSP - Shelter Distilling Whiseky

ESSP - Shelter Distilling Whiseky

Out of stock

Distilled from Shelter Distilling's Foggy Goggles Hazy IPA, with sweet cream, vanilla, and floral tasting notes. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

ESSP - June Lake Brewing Whiskey

ESSP - June Lake Brewing Whiskey

Distilled from June Lake Brewing's Deer Beer Brown Ale, with floral and sweet vanilla tasting notes, and hops on the nose. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

ESSP - Distant Brewing Whiskey

ESSP - Distant Brewing Whiskey

Distilled from Distant Brewing's Black Doubt Imperial Stout, with tasting notes of butterscotch, malt, and hops. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

ESSP - Mountain Rambler Whiskey

ESSP - Mountain Rambler Whiskey

Distilled from Mountain Rambler Brewing's Picture Puzzle IPA, with tasting notes of oak, chocolate, and spice. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

ESSP - Mammoth Brewing Whiskey

ESSP - Mammoth Brewing Whiskey

Distilled from Mammoth Brewing's Epic IPA, with tasting notes of bubble gum, hops, and vanilla. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

ESSP - Six Pack Blend Whiskey

ESSP - Six Pack Blend Whiskey

Six Pack Blend – A mystery blend of whiskey distilled from beer commemorating the Eastern Sierra Spirits Project, with tasting notes of orange cream, spice, and oak. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 86proof

Spirit Flight

Spirit Flight

$12.00

Moving left to right from the handle: The four spirits that you choose, in descending order

Beer & Cider

Rudolph's Red IPA

Rudolph's Red IPA

$4.00+

Golden Promise Malt, Extra Dark Crystal Malt, Dark Munich, and Saaz & Mosaic Hops. With Caramel, Floral, and Spice Flavors. 6.2% ABV

Treeline Hazy IPA

Treeline Hazy IPA

$4.00+

Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV

Mixed Berry Cider

Mixed Berry Cider

$4.00+

A refreshing cider made with Strawberry, Blackberry, and Raspberry. 6.4% ABV

Lakeside Lager

Lakeside Lager

$4.00+

A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. Giving us a crisp refreshing finish made to drink lakeside. 5.8%ABV

Beer & Cider Flight

$12.00

Includes tastings of each beer/cider we have on draft.

Non-Alcoholic

Diablito

$8.00Out of stock

A Mix of Sweet, Tart, and a slight Kick of Spice come together with: Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Fresh Blueberries, Vanilla, and Hibiscus. Shaken and served with a pinch of Tajin Chili Powder.

Orange Coco Creamsicle

Orange Coco Creamsicle

$6.00

Banana Coconut Cream, Orange, Soda Water

Squirtgun

Squirtgun

$6.00

Fresh Lime and Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Soda Water

Suit and Thai

Suit and Thai

$6.00

Banana Coconut Cream, Ginger, Soda Water

Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.00

Lemon, Sugar, Water

Soda Water

Soda Water

$3.00

Sierra Snowmelt, from the tap, carbonated

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ghiradelli Hot Chocolate with White Chocolate Whipped Cream

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company Coffee

Organic Loose Leaf Hot Tea

Organic Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$4.00

Black Lavender

Spirit Bottles (To Go Only)

Glass Creek Vodka Bottle

Glass Creek Vodka Bottle

$35.00

100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof

Floralia Gin

Floralia Gin

$40.00

A celebration of Spring and the deep warmth of Summer. Floralia is floral and layered with seasonal fruit and botanicals. 80 proof

O'Pinyon Gin Bottle

O'Pinyon Gin Bottle

$40.00

Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof

Eastside Gin Bottle

Eastside Gin Bottle

$40.00

Anchored on a pile of juniper berries and handpicked sage, this grain and rye based gin includes local flavors of heather flowers, pennyroyal, pine, gooseberry, rose hips, and gentian root. 82 Proof

Gin the Third Bottle

Gin the Third Bottle

$40.00

Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof

Stormrider Rum Bottle

Stormrider Rum Bottle

$40.00

Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof

Aged Stormrider Rum Bottle

Aged Stormrider Rum Bottle

$45.00

Distilled from Cane Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Aged for 14 months in a High Sierra Whiskey Barrel. 80 proof

Stormrider Spiced Rum Bottle

Stormrider Spiced Rum Bottle

$45.00

Distilled from 100% cane sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast. Spiced Stormrider is heavily spiced with cinnamon, vanilla beans, coconut chips, nutmeg, and fresh orange peel. 80 proof

Agave Murrieta Bottle

Agave Murrieta Bottle

$125.00

Crafted from Agave Americana from Agave Concerto Estates in Murrieta, CA and Processed and Distilled in Mammoth Lakes, CA. This Agave Spirit is at the forefront of a uniquely California experience; bringing California farmers and distillers together to create a whole new category of spirits. 94 Proof

Blue Agave Bottle

Blue Agave Bottle

$45.00

100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof

High Sierra Whiskey Bottle

High Sierra Whiskey Bottle

$48.00

Whiskey rested on Hungarian oak imparting floral, chocolate & vanilla notes, then aged in American oak barrels. Embodying the heritage and quality of Scotland we source our malted barley from Speyside, Scotland and fermented with a Belgian yeast. 90 Proof

Wild Rose Whiskey Bottle

Wild Rose Whiskey Bottle

$45.00

In the fall months, the Eastern Sierra overflows with thorny bushes filled with rose hips. In our ode to backyard foraging, Wild Rose leans heavily on the flavors of rose hips to create a whiskey as unique as the Eastern Sierra. 80 Proof

Dark Sky Whiskey Bottle

Dark Sky Whiskey Bottle

$52.00

Single Malt Whiskey made with Dark Roasted Malts giving it a Chocolate and Vanilla Flavor Profile and a Velvet Mouthfeel. 80 Proof

Granite Rye Whiskey Bottle

Granite Rye Whiskey Bottle

$52.00

Rye Whiskey filtered through Eastern Sierra Granite and Aged For No Less Than 12 Months. Notes of Spice, Vanilla, Cacao Nib. 95 Proof

Embers Bottle

Embers Bottle

$85.00Out of stock

A blend of Scottish Tradition and Alpine waters. Embers is formulated from imported Peated Malted Barley from Speyside, Scotland and High Sierra Snow Melt to engulf the senses in a rich, smoky and lustrous indulgence. 86 Proof Whisky Advocate - 91 Points

Tributary Bourbon Bottle

Tributary Bourbon Bottle

$70.00Out of stock

We’ve been waiting patiently since the last release of Tributary over a year ago to bring out Batch 2. This release combines barrels of white corn bourbon and blue corn bourbon into one silky smooth, yet robust bourbon. With aromas and flavors of freshly baked cake, vanilla, coconut and oak this release was highly anticipated by our distillers and we can’t wait to share it with you. Two become one, tastes meld and flavors pop, the second coming of Tributary Bourbon has arrived. 92 proof

Lost Sierra Bourbon Bottle

Lost Sierra Bourbon Bottle

$60.00

Distilled from Blue Corn, Wheat, Rye, and Barely. Aged for 18 Months in New American Oak. 90 proof

Little Green Monster Bottle

Little Green Monster Bottle

$60.00

A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof

Black Unicorn Bottle

Black Unicorn Bottle

$60.00

100% Pilsner malt fermented and distilled to 90% ABV. Matured on Black Velvet Coffee then proofed down using Black Velvet Coffee cold brew and sweetened with demerara. 60 Proof

ESSP - Shelter Distilling Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - Shelter Distilling Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Distilled from Shelter Distilling's Foggy Goggles Hazy IPA, with sweet cream, vanilla, and floral tasting notes. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

ESSP - June Lake Brewing Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - June Lake Brewing Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Distilled from June Lake Brewing's Deer Beer Brown Ale, with floral and sweet vanilla tasting notes, and hops on the nose. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

ESSP - Distant Brewing Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - Distant Brewing Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Distilled from Distant Brewing's Black Doubt Imperial Stout, with tasting notes of butterscotch, malt, and hops. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

ESSP - Mountain Rambler Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - Mountain Rambler Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Distilled from Mountain Rambler Brewing's Picture Puzzle IPA, with tasting notes of oak, chocolate, and spice. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

ESSP - Mammoth Brewing Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - Mammoth Brewing Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Distilled from Mammoth Brewing's Epic IPA, with tasting notes of bubble gum, hops, and vanilla. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

ESSP - Six Pack Blend Whiskey Bottle

ESSP - Six Pack Blend Whiskey Bottle

$30.00

Six Pack Blend – A mystery blend of whiskey distilled from beer commemorating the Eastern Sierra Spirits Project, with tasting notes of orange cream, spice, and oak. Eastern Sierra Spirits Project. 375mL / 86proof

Canned Cocktails (To Go Only)

Whiskey Cola 4pack

Whiskey Cola 4pack

$16.00

High Sierra Whiskey with Shelter Handcrafted Cola & Soda Water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Rose Hip Thrust 4pack

Rose Hip Thrust 4pack

$16.00

Wild Rose Whiskey with ginger, lime and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 13%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Gin and Tonic 4pack

Gin and Tonic 4pack

$16.00

O’Pinyon Pine Gin & Shelter Handcrafted House Made Tonic . All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Shelter Collins 4pack

Shelter Collins 4pack

$16.00Out of stock

A classic Tom Collins with Gin The Third, rosemary, lemon, sugar and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Black Bear Claw 4pack

Black Bear Claw 4pack

$16.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer with Glass Creek Vodka, Black Cherry, Lemon, a touch of Vanilla, and Soda Water. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Canned Beer (To Go Only)

Treeline Hazy IPA 4Pack

Treeline Hazy IPA 4Pack

$16.20

Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV

Lakeside Lager 4Pack

Lakeside Lager 4Pack

$14.20

A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. 5.8%ABV

Dragon's Back Whiskey Barrel Aged Stout 4Pack

Dragon's Back Whiskey Barrel Aged Stout 4Pack

$18.20

Aged in used Shelter High Sierra, Embers and Dark Sky whiskey barrels, Dragon’s Back is a rich and luscious Imperial Stout with flavors of whiskey, roasted malt, vanilla, and oak, that finishes dry for repeat sipping. 10%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack

Tuesday Specials

Spicy Chicken Fresco Taco

$3.00

Chipotle Lime Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Aioli, and Cotija Cheese, on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Milk, Gluten, Eggs

Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco

$3.00

Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Gordo Flour Tortilla Contains the following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Harissa Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla Contains the following: Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic, Soy

Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco

$3.00

Roasted Sweet Potato, Chipotle, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Avocado Crema, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla. Vegan - made on equipment that is also used to cook non-vegan menu items.

Margarita

$8.00

Blue Agave Spirit, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Syrup

Ginger Margarita

$8.00

Blue Agave with Fresh Cucumber, a Squeeze of Lime, Ginger, and a Touch of Agave.

The Crib

$8.00

Blue Agave infused with Jalapeño and Serrano, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Grapefruit, Agave Nectar, and Diablo Bitters. With a Salt Rim.

Tracks of Passion

$10.00

Blue Agave Spirit, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Lime & Orgeat *Contains the following: Tree nuts

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Craft Distillery, Brewery, and Kitchen

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

