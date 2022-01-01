Shelter Distilling Mammoth Lakes, CA

Tributary Bourbon

We’ve been waiting patiently since the last release of Tributary over a year ago to bring out Batch 2. This release combines barrels of white corn bourbon and blue corn bourbon into one silky smooth, yet robust bourbon. With aromas and flavors of freshly baked cake, vanilla, coconut and oak this release was highly anticipated by our distillers and we can’t wait to share it with you. Two become one, tastes meld and flavors pop, the second coming of Tributary Bourbon has arrived. 92 proof