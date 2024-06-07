Shelter Distilling Montrose, CO - River Front
947 Mayfly Drive
Montrose, CO 81401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Elk Carpaccio
Thinly Sliced Rare Elk Tenderloin, Roasted Shallots, Orange Zest, Horseradish Cream Sauce, Asiago Flakes, Daikon Sprouts Served with Sourdough Baguette Spears and Truffle Oil. Contains: Dairy, Gluten$25.00
- Chili Colorado Tostada
Tender Red Chile Roast Beef on Crispy Corn Tortillas, Arugula, Romaine, Rum Marinated Onions, Cilantro, Micro Greens and Cotija Crumbles. Contains The Following Item: Dairy, Fish$12.00
- Loaded Shelter Fries
Pork Green Chili, Waffle Fries, Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crema and Cilantro. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Soy$14.00
- Garlic Truffle Fries
Fresh Garlic, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Served with Blue Corn Bourbon Ketchup.$8.00
- 10 Gauge Fried Chicken
Lightly Breaded House Brined Chicken Strips, Sriracha Mayo, Stormrider Rum Pineapple Chutney Served on a Bed of Cabbage. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Soy, Sesame$11.00
- Hummus Trifecta
Three Homemade Hummus Flavors. Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper and Local Green Chile, EVOO, Grilled Pita Contains The Following: Gluten$11.00
- Garlic Chile Shrimp
5 Large Sauteed Garlic Seasoned Shrimp, Arugula, Napa Cabbage, Salsa Charro, Cilantro Lime Crema, Sprouts, Sourdough Spear. Contains The Following: Crustacean, Dairy, Gluten$16.00
- Yellowfin Poke Tostada
AAA+ Saku Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Diced With Herbs and Spices Over House Fried Wonton Chips, Sesame Ginger Sauce and Scallions. Warning: Spicy Contains The Following: Soy, Fish, Sesame, Gluten$17.50
- Chile Colorado Relleno
Tender Red Chile Roast Beef Stuffed Into A Local Big Jim Poblano Chile, Arugula, Romaine, Marinated Onions And Cotija Crumbles. Contains The Following: Dairy$19.00
Soup & Salad
- Simple Salad
Romaine, Arugula, Herbed Chevre, Ciabatta Croutons, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrots, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Sourdough Spear Served with a Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten$7.50
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons. Served with a White Anchovy Caesar Dressing. Contains The Following: Dairy, Fish, Eggs, Gluten$13.00
- BLT Salad
Grilled Hearts of Romaine, Tomato, Chevre Cheese, Peppered Bacon Served with Blackened Ranch Dressing. Contains The Following: Dairy$11.00
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Shelter Bison Burger
1/3 Pound Local Ground Bison, Shaved Onion, LTO, Pickles, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese and Blue Corn Bourbon Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten, Egg$18.00
- Joe Burger
1/3 Pound Angus Chuck Beef Patty, LTO, Pickle Chips, White Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Gluten$17.00
- Tavern Burger
Grilled Bistro Burger Patty, White American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Blue Corn Bourbon Mayo and Pickles Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Dairy, Egg, Gluten$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Deep Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Slaw, Pickle Chips and Blackened Ranch Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg$15.00
- Pepper Steak Sandwich
Char Broiled Chile And Pepper, Angus Steak, Horseradish Cheddar, Grilled Onions on a Toasted Hoagie. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy, Egg$16.00
Tacos
- Street Tacos
Choice of Filling, Diced Onions, Lime Crema And Cilantro Served On a Corn Tortilla or Lettuce Wrap. ( 3 Per Order) *Gluten Free Contains The Following: Dairy$11.00
- TCT - Toasted Cheese Tortilla
13" Raquelitas Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheddar And Oaxacan Cheese With Sides Of Salsa Charro And Pico de Gallo. Contains The Following: Gluten, Dairy$7.00
Dessert
Kids Menu
Beverage
Shelter Original Cocktails
- Bloody Couloir
Glass Creek Vodka and House Bloody Mix$10.00
- Capretini
Olive Oil Washed Glass Creek Vodka, Roasted Tomato Juice, Lemon, Balsamic$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Gin Sour
Gin the Third, Grapefruit, Lemon, Strawberry, Egg White *Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$15.00
- Dr. Greenthumb
O’Pinyon Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon and Little Green Monster Absinthe$16.00
- Ginny Madras
O’Pinyon Gin, Coconut Cream, Lemon, Madras Curry$15.00
- Guava Sunset
Stormrider Rum, Pineapple, Orange and Guava$14.00
- The Crib
House Infused Spicy Agave, Lime, Grapefruit, Agave,$14.00
- Spicy Margarita
House Infused Spicy Agave, Lime Juice, Agave, OJ, Fresh Jalapenos$15.00
- Ginger Cucumber Margarita
Blue Agave, Lime, Cucumber, Ginger, Agave Nectar, Tajin$15.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Margarita
Blue Agave, Lemon, Strawberry Puree$12.00
- Guava Sour
Blue Agave, Guava, Lime, Agave, Egg White *Vegan Egg White Substutution Available$14.00
- La Catrina
Blue Agave, Lime, Mango, Lavender, Activated Charcoal$14.00
- Peach Bourbon Smash
Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon, Peach Puree, Honey, Ginger, Rosemary Garnish$15.00
- The HoneyDUDE
Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon, Honeydew Juice, Lemon, Honey. Orange Bitters$15.00
- Espress Yourself
Glass Creek Vodka, Locally Roasted Coffee from Cimarron Coffee Roasters, Dawn Patrol Coffee Liqueur, House Made Whipped Cream$13.00
- Shelter Car Bomb
Trailbreaker Porter Ale, American Single Malt, Vanilla and Coco Cream$12.00
- Test Don't Order$14.00
Classic Cocktails
- Old Fashioned
American Single Malt Whiskey, Orange Bitters, a touch of sweetener$14.00
- Manhattan
American Single Malt Whiskey, House Made Sweet Vermouth, Cherry Syrup, House Bitters$13.00
- Maple Whiskey Sour
American Single Malt, Lemon, Egg Whites, Maple *Consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness$14.00
- Bee's Knees
Gin The Third, Lemon, Honey$14.00
- Gin & Tonic
Gin the Third & Tonic Water$13.00
- Martini
Gin The Third, Orange Bitters$13.00
- Margarita
Lowlands Agave, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Agave Syrup$13.00
- Paloma
Lowlands Agave, Grapefruit, Lime, Simple Syrup, Club Soda$15.00
- Ranch Water
Lowlands Agave, Lime Juice, Topo Chico$14.00
- Tom Collins
Gin The Third, Lemon, Simple Syrup, Club Soda$13.00
- Mule
Glass Creek Vodka, Ginger Syrup, Lime, House Bitters *Sub Whiskey or Agave$13.00
- Vodka & Soda or Juice
Glass Creek Vodka & Club Soda or Fresh Pressed Juice$13.00
Hot Cocktails
Spirits
- Glass Creek Vodka
100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof
- O'Pinyon Gin
Botanicals include an abundance of local handpicked pinyon pine, juniper berries, coriander, lavender and orange peel. A 100% grain based American gin with an Eastern Sierra piney flair, and a citrus backbone. 100 Proof
- Gin the Third
Floral heavy with a soft delicate feel on the palette. Rose hips, rose petals, and lavender, with notes of vanilla, juniper and anise. Maturated on cucumber after distillation giving a round sweet finish. 80 Proof
- Stormrider Rum
Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof
- Barrel Aged Stormrider Rum
Distilled from Cane Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Aged for 14 months in a High Sierra Whiskey Barrel. 80 proofOUT OF STOCK
- Blue Agave
Lowlands Agave is made from the finest Blue Weber Agave sourced from the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is double distilled in-house in Mammoth Lakes and slow-proofed to 90-proof with alpine snow melt water, creating a smooth and balanced spirit. Lowlands Agave is the perfect addition to any cocktail and can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Enjoy a taste of Mexico combined with alpine snow melt water from the Eastern Sierra. 90 Proof
- Spicy Blue Agave
100% Organic Blue Agave sourced from the tequila regions of Mexico. 90 Proof Infused With fresh Jalapeños
- American Single Malt Whiskey
Shelter American Single Malt Whiskey is a double pot distilled whiskey, rested on Hungarian Oak, then aged in American Oak barrels. The Oak aging imparts notes of vanilla, stone fruit, and spice. This is the American Spirit. 90 Proof (Formerly known as High Sierra Whiskey)
- Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon
Masterfully blended from 2-3 hand selected barrels, our Small Batch Bourbon offers a uniquely sweet and smooth profile. Distilled from California blue corn, wheat, barley, and rye, this carefully created mash bill ignites the special characteristics of California blue corn. By blending hand selected barrels, we are able to create this iconic expression of a true, California Blue Corn Bourbon. 90 Proof
- Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon
Aged for a minimum of 2 years, our Single Barrel Bourbon is proofed to 92, accentuating the pure glory of Blue Corn Bourbon and New American Oak. Distilled from California Blue Corn, Wheat, Barley, and Rye, this carefully crafted mash bill exemplifies the unique characteristics of California Blue Corn. 92 Proof
- Cask Strength Blue Corn Bourbon
Cask Strength Blue Corn is a Single Barrel selection that promises an unforgettable experience. The high alcohol by volume is intense and powerful, yet it entices the palate with signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. A testament to the American West, crafted from non-GMO Heirloom California Blue Corn nurtured with Eastern Sierra snowpack water. This handpicked barrel represents a unique embodiment of exceptional bourbon. 108 Proof
- Little Green Monster
A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof
- Dawn Patrol
Matured on Locally Roasted Coffee then proofed down using Locally Roasted Coffee Cold Brew and Sweetened with Demerara. 66 Proof
- Spirit Flight
Moving left to right from the handle: The four spirits that you choose, in descending order$12.00
Beer
- Treeline Hazy IPA
Pilsner and Munich Malts with Flaked Oats, Hopped with Zamba and Amarillo Hops. 6.8% ABV$4.00
- Trailbreaker Porter Ale
Pale Ale, Chocolate Wheat, Pale Chocolate, Crystal Vienna. Saaz, Hallertauer Magnum, and Bobek Hops. 6% ABV$4.00
- Lakeside Lager
A lovely balance of Bohemian Pilsner Malt and Czech Saaz Hops made with techniques that reduce gluten. Giving us a crisp refreshing finish made to drink lakeside. 5.8%ABV$4.00
- West Coast IPA
A West Coast IPA with Dry hop with Citra and Simcoe 6.5% ABV$4.00
- Mammoth IPA
Pale, Crystal, and Wheat Malt, Moutere, and Amarillo Hops, Citra Noble and Mosaic Nobel Dry Hops 6.2%ABV$4.00
- Golden Ale
Golden Ale 5% ABV$4.00
- Beer Flight
Includes tastings of each beer/cider we have on draft.$12.00
Wine / Sparkling
Mocktails & Non-alcoholic Beverages
- Mango Mamasitas
Mango, Lime, Orange, Chile De Arbol$14.00
- Jalapeño Cucumber Agua Fresca
Cucumber, Lime, Simple Syrup, Jalapeño, Club Soda$14.00
- Lemonade
Lemon, Simple, Club Soda$6.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Puree, Lemon, Simple$6.00
- Squirtgun
Lemon, Lime and Simple Syrup$6.00
- Suit & Thai
Ginger, Coconut Cream & Soda Water$7.00
- Coffee
Locally Roasted from Telluride Coffee Roasters$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hot Spiced Apple Cider$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Pineapple Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Grapefruit Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
- Cucumber Juice - Fresh Pressed$8.00
Spirit Bottles
- Stormrider Rum Bottle
Distilled from Dark Brown Sugar and fermented with a Belgian yeast to create a lovely, sugary finish. Tastes like rum. 86 Proof$44.99
- Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon Bottle
Shelter Small Batch Blue Corn Bourbon is not your typical Bourbon, it's a celebration of the American West. We use NonGMO Heirloom California Blue Corn, grown with water from the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada, that is cultivated for its flavor, not cattle feed. Masterfully blended from 2-3 hand selected barrels, our Small Batch Bourbon imparts signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. 90 Proof$34.99
- Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon Bottle
Shelter Single Barrel Blue Corn Bourbon is not your typical Bourbon, it's a celebration of the American West. We use NonGMO Heirloom California Blue Corn, grown with water from the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada, that is cultivated for its flavor, not cattle feed. Then, after a minimum of 2 years, we handpick individual barrels and bottle them as our Single Barrel expression; every barrel is a unique representation of this product. 92 Proof$54.99
- Cask Strength Blue Corn Bourbon
Cask Strength Blue Corn is a Single Barrel selection that promises an unforgettable experience. The high alcohol by volume is intense and powerful, yet it entices the palate with signature flavors of Birthday Cake, Vanilla, and Maple. A testament to the American West, crafted from non-GMO Heirloom California Blue Corn nurtured with Eastern Sierra snowpack water. This handpicked barrel represents a unique embodiment of exceptional bourbon. 108 Proof$79.99OUT OF STOCK
- Little Green Monster Bottle
A spirit inspired by the old world Absinthe Verite’s of France. At first sip, your mind starts to wander to fertile fields of green, to mountain peaks rising above the setting sun, to flowers drenched in blushes of red, purple and blue. As the world dips into darkness, the Little Green Monster has spoken... 120 Proof$64.99
- Dawn Patrol Bottle
Matured on Locally Roasted Coffee then proofed down using Locally Roasted Coffee Cold Brew and Sweetened with Demerara. 66 Proof$64.99
Canned Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
947 Mayfly Drive, Montrose, CO 81401