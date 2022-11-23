Restaurant header imageView gallery

SHelter Harbor Inn

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

10 Wagner Road

Westerly, RI 02891

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wine

Grandial Blanc

$44.00

Roederer Estate bottle

$72.00

Taittinger bottle

$108.00

Veuve Clicquot bottle

$125.00

Acinum Prosecco

$10.00+

Laurent 1\2 Bottle

$42.00

Louis Pouilly Fuisse Btl

$76.00

Jordan Chardonnay Btl

$72.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$18.00+

Flanagan Chardonnay bottle

$122.00

Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier

$12.00+

Farmhouse White

$10.00+

Jonathan Edwards Pinot Gris

$12.00+

Groth

$14.00+

Touraine

$12.00+

Gerard Bertrand Rose

$10.00+

Jordan cabernet bottle

$138.00

Requiem cabernet bottle

$72.00

Noble Vines cabernet

$10.00+

Chateau Nicot bordeaux

$12.00+

Gehricke Cabernet bottle

$64.00

Flanagan Cabernet bottle

$236.00

Catena Malbec bottle

$44.00

Farmhouse Red

$10.00+

Flanagan Syrah bottle

$186.00

Justin Isoceles Btl

$148.00

La Posta Malbec

$12.00+

Meerlust Rubicon bottle

$90.00

Banfi Brunello Btl

$148.00

Palazzone Brunello Btl

$135.00

Pasqua Amarone Btl

$95.00

Zenato Ripassa Btl

$72.00

Terre del Barolo

$18.00+

Ramsay Merlot

$12.00+

Chateau St. Sulpice bordeaux

$12.00+

Broadside bottle

$42.00

Rombauer

$16.00+

Banshee Pinot Noir Btl

$55.00Out of stock

Contour pinot noir

$10.00+

Avaraen Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Flight

$16.00

Chardonnay Flight

$20.00

Cabernet Flight

$18.00

Wine Wednesday

WW Ardeche Chardonnay

$22.00

WW Diora

$22.00

WW Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

WW Nicot Bordeaux

$22.00

WW Monrosso

$22.00

Canned Cocktails

South County Seltzer

$7.00

South County Paloma

$7.00

South County Ranch Water

$7.00

South County Mojito

$7.00

Overstock Wines

Overstock Wente chardonnay

$38.00

Overstock Gust chardonnay

$36.00

Overstock Diora rose

$22.00

Overstock Broglia gavi

$26.00

Overstock Velenosi spumante

$24.00

Overstock Sonoma-Coutrer pinot noir

$36.00Out of stock

Overstock Pine Ridge cabernet

$60.00

Overstock Gust pinot noir

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 Wagner Road, Westerly, RI 02891

Directions

Gallery
Shelter Harbor Inn image
Shelter Harbor Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

No Bull Steak House and Pub
orange starNo Reviews
265 Post Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vittorias NY Pizza
orange star4.4 • 197
224 Post Rd Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Windjammer - Misquamicut
orange starNo Reviews
321 Atlantic Ave Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Beach Club
orange star3.9 • 965
159 Atlantic Avenue Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Maria's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,756
132 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westerly

The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
orange star4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Maria's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,756
132 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vittorias NY Pizza
orange star4.4 • 197
224 Post Rd Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Pompelmo Gelateria
orange star5.0 • 87
31 High St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westerly
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston