SHelter Harbor Inn
No reviews yet
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 Wagner Road, Westerly, RI 02891
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Westerly
The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant