Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Shenandoah Restaurant

400 Reviews

$

2905 Shenandoah Ave

Roanoke, VA 24017

Order Again

A la Carte

1\2 French toast

$4.00

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuits

$1.00

City Ham

$3.50

Corned beef hash

$4.50

Country ham

$3.50

fried apples

$2.50

Grits

$2.50

Half Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$5.00

Hashbrown

$2.50

Hashbrowns w/ onions & cheese

$3.50

Hashbrowns w/onions

$3.00

HomeFries

$2.50

Homefries w/ onions

$3.00

Large Oatmeal

$4.50

One egg Add on

$2.75

orange juice

$3.25

Pancake

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Slice tomato

$1.00

Small Oatmeal

$3.50

Whole French Toast

$5.00

Whole Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$6.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Add-Ons

Corned Beef Hash Add-on

$4.50

Cheese Add-On

$2.00

1 Egg Add-On

$1.75

Grits Add-On

$3.00

Apples Add-On

$2.50

Hashbrown Add-On

$2.50

Pancake

$2.00

White toast

$2.00

Rye toast

$2.00

Wheat toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Orange Juice add on

$3.00

peaches

$2.50

onions

$1.00

Breakfast Biscuits

BLT Biscuit

$3.75

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

City Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.00

Country Ham, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.50

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$3.00

Sausage Biscuit

$3.00

Fried Bologna & Cheese Biscuit

$3.25

Bacon Biscuit

$3.00

Butter Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Veggie Omelet

$9.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

Western Omelet

$9.50

Meatlover's Omelet

$10.50

Big Daddy Bull Omelet

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

B.L.T

$5.00

Bacon Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Club-Bull Style

$9.50

City Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Country Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Fried Bologna & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Plate Breakfasts

Full Order of Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.50

Half order Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.50

French Toast

$9.00

Pancake Plate

$9.00

Love a bull Steak and Eggs

$13.95

Burgers

Carolina Burger

$8.50

CheeseBurger Combo

$8.00

Cheesy Western

$8.00

Hamburger Combo

$7.50

Kevin's Legendary Deluxe

$5.50

Little Piggy

$8.00

Mafia Burger

$7.50

Patty Melt

$8.00

The Catalina

$9.00

HAMBURGER ONLY WITH CHIPS

$5.00

CHEESEBURGER ONLY WITH CHIPS

$5.50

Classic Grill

B.L.T.

$4.75

chips

$1.00

Fried Bologna Burger

$5.50

fries

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

no chips

onion rings

$2.50

Roast Beef and Swiss

$8.50

Hot Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

Daily Lunch Specials

Catfish Dinner

$11.00

CB combo

$8.00

Chicken Salad add on per scoop

$4.00

Friday Special

$9.00

Hamburger Steak -peppers ,mushrooms, onions, only -no gravy

$9.50

Hamburger Steak All the Way

$9.50

Hamburger Steak plain

$9.50

Hamburger Steak with gravy only

$9.50

HD combo

$7.50

Hot Smoke with one side

$800.00

Monday Meatloaf

$9.00

ONE PIECE OF CATFISH

$4.50

Open Face Turkey with Mash Potatoes Gravy

$8.50

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$12.95

Special of the Day

$7.00

Thursday Salmon Cakes

$9.00

Tuesday Tacos

$7.50

Tuna Salad add on per scoop

$3.00

Turkey Poor Boy Meal with mashed Potatoes Gravy

$7.50

Turkey Poor Boy with Mashed Pot n GRavy

$8.00

Vegetable Plate

$8.50

Wednesday Baked Spaghetti

$9.00

Tammys BBQ Sandwich and FF

$8.00

Fried Bologgna Sandwich with a bowl of Pintos

$7.00

Vegetable Soup or Chili BEANS

$4.50

Veggie Soup/Chili and Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Misc Cakes

$3.50

Misc Pies

$3.50

Misc Desserts

$3.50

Salmon Cakes

Salmon Cakes with two Sides

$8.50

Sandwiches

Bar-b-Que Sand Southern Classic

$8.00

Billy's Beef and Peppers

$9.00

BLT-Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$5.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chicken 'a' Cheddar

$7.75

Mikey D's Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Old School Chuckwagon

$8.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Stuffed Chicken Pita

$9.50

The Titanic

$10.00

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$6.00

TO GO FOOD

$0.25

Soups and Chili Beans

Chili Beans

$4.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Soup of the day

$4.50

Vegetable Soup

$4.50

Subs

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.00

French Dip

$9.50

Fried Chicken Sub

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Philly

$9.50

Hot Club Sub

$9.50

Italian Mafia Sub

$9.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Roast Beef and Swiss Sub

$9.00

The Fiddler

$9.50

The Wahoo

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

chips

no chips

fries

$2.50

onion rings

$2.50

side salad

$4.00

Tammy Chicken Sandwich /ff $7.50

Tammys Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Veggies and Sides

apple sauce

$2.50

Baked Potato Loaded

$3.00

baked potatoes

$2.50

beets

$2.50

buttered corn

$2.50

cheese tots

$2.50

chips

$0.50

coleslaw

$2.50

collard greens

$2.50

cottage cheese

$2.50

deviled eggs

$2.50

french fries

$2.50

fried apples

$2.50

green beans

$2.50

lima beans

$2.50

mac and cheese

$2.50

mac salad

$2.50

mashed potatoes w/ gravy

$2.50

mashed potatoes without gravy

$2.50

onion rings

$2.50

peaches

$2.50

peas

$2.50

pinto beans

$2.50

potato salad

$2.50

spinach

$2.50

Wraps,Dogs & Hot Smokes

Bull Dog

$2.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Kraut Smoke

$5.50

Little Italy Wrap

$8.00

Loaded Smoke

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.50

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00

two hot dog combo with side

$7.50

Yankee Smoke

$6.00

Hot Smoke

$5.50

Chicken Philly wrap

$8.50

Appetizers

Butterfly Shrimp

$8.50

Cheesetots

$7.50

Cheesy Fry Platter

$6.50

Cheesy Fry Platter w/chili

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Combo Platter

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$8.00

French Fries for Two

$6.00

French Fries small

$2.50

Fried Cheesesticks

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Nacho Taco Delight Salad

$9.00

Onion Ring-small

$3.50

Onion Rings-large

$7.00

Pizza Rolls

$6.50

Shenandoah Wings

$11.00

Jar sausage

$1.00

Pickled egg

$1.00

Bread type

biscuit

$1.00

corn muffin

$1.00

hamburger bun

hot dog bun

hush puppies

$1.00

no bread

rolls

$1.00

rye bread

$1.00

rye toast

$1.00

sub roll

$1.00

sub roll

texas toast

$1.00

wheat bread

$1.00

wheat toast

$1.00

white bread

$1.00

white toast

$1.00

wrap

$1.00

Chuckwagon and FF

Chuckwagon and french fries

$8.00

Daily Specials Taco Tuesday 4 Taco's $7.00

Billys Way Salad

$8.50

Grill Oni Burger with FF

$7.00

Cix or Tuna Wap

$6.50

Entrees and Under the Sea

Bayside Seafood Platter

$12.95

BBQ Piggy Platter

$9.00

Catfish Jumping

$11.50

Fisherman Delight

$10.50

Fried Shrimp Platter

$11.00

Hamburger Steak

$9.50

ONE PIECE OF CATFISH

$4.50

Openface Poor Boy

$10.50

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$13.50

0ne piece of Catfish no sides

$5.50

Salads

Billy's Way Salad

$9.00

Chicken Salad add on per scoop

$4.00

Cold Plate Delight

$8.00

Grilled Chicken BLT Salad

$9.50

Large House Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Stubby's Shenandoah Chef

$9.50

Tammy's Salad

$7.50

Tuna Salad add on per scoop

$4.00

Vegetable Plate

vegetable plate choose any four

$7.00

Veggies and Sides

apple sauce

$2.50

Baked Potato Loaded

$3.00

baked potatoes

$2.50

beets

$2.50

buttered corn

$2.50

coleslaw

$2.50

collard greens

$2.50

cottage cheese

$2.50

deviled eggs

$2.50

french fries

$2.50

fried apples

$2.50

green beans

$2.50

lima beans

$2.50

mac and cheese

$2.50

mac salad

$2.50

mashed potatoes with gravy

$2.50

mashed potatoes without gravy

$2.50

onion rings

$2.50

peaches

$2.50

peas

$2.50

pinto beans

$2.50

potato salad

$2.50

side salad

$2.50

spinach

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place! Friends are family!

Location

2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke, VA 24017

Directions

