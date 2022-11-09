- Home
- /
- Roanoke
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Shenandoah Restaurant
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken
Shenandoah Restaurant
400 Reviews
$
2905 Shenandoah Ave
Roanoke, VA 24017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A la Carte
1\2 French toast
$4.00
Bacon
$3.00
Biscuits
$1.00
City Ham
$3.50
Corned beef hash
$4.50
Country ham
$3.50
fried apples
$2.50
Grits
$2.50
Half Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
$5.00
Hashbrown
$2.50
Hashbrowns w/ onions & cheese
$3.50
Hashbrowns w/onions
$3.00
HomeFries
$2.50
Homefries w/ onions
$3.00
Large Oatmeal
$4.50
One egg Add on
$2.75
orange juice
$3.25
Pancake
$2.00
Sausage
$3.00
Slice tomato
$1.00
Small Oatmeal
$3.50
Whole French Toast
$5.00
Whole Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
$6.50
Egg Sandwich
$3.50
TO GO FOOD
$0.25
Add-Ons
Big Bull Breakfast
Bread Type
Breakfast Biscuits
Breakfast Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
B.L.T
$5.00
Bacon Sandwich
$4.50
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Breakfast Club-Bull Style
$9.50
City Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Country Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.00
Fried Bologna & Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Sausage and Egg Sandwich
$4.50
Sausage Sandwich
$4.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Egg Sandwich
$3.50
Milk/Juice
Plate Breakfasts
Soft Drinks
TO GO FOOD
Bread type
Burgers
CheeseBurger Combo
Classic Grill
Daily Lunch Specials
Catfish Dinner
$11.00
CB combo
$8.00
Chicken Salad add on per scoop
$4.00
Friday Special
$9.00
Hamburger Steak -peppers ,mushrooms, onions, only -no gravy
$9.50
Hamburger Steak All the Way
$9.50
Hamburger Steak plain
$9.50
Hamburger Steak with gravy only
$9.50
HD combo
$7.50
Hot Smoke with one side
$800.00
Monday Meatloaf
$9.00
ONE PIECE OF CATFISH
$4.50
Open Face Turkey with Mash Potatoes Gravy
$8.50
Ribeye Steak Dinner
$12.95
Special of the Day
$7.00
Thursday Salmon Cakes
$9.00
Tuesday Tacos
$7.50
Tuna Salad add on per scoop
$3.00
Turkey Poor Boy Meal with mashed Potatoes Gravy
$7.50
Turkey Poor Boy with Mashed Pot n GRavy
$8.00
Vegetable Plate
$8.50
Wednesday Baked Spaghetti
$9.00
Tammys BBQ Sandwich and FF
$8.00
Fried Bologgna Sandwich with a bowl of Pintos
$7.00
Vegetable Soup or Chili BEANS
$4.50
Veggie Soup/Chili and Grilled Cheese
$7.00
Entrees and Under the Sea (Copy)
Ribeye Steak Dinner
$13.50
Hamburger Steak
$9.50
Fisherman Delight
$10.50
BBQ Piggy Platter
$9.00
Openface Poor Boy
$10.50
Bayside Seafood Platter
$12.95
Catfish Jumping
$11.50
Fried Shrimp Platter
$11.00
Turkey Poor Boy with Mash Potatoes and Gravyy
$9.50
Roast Beef Poor Boy with Mash Potatoes Gravy
$9.50
ONE PIECE OF CATFISH
$4.50
Hamburger Combo
orange juice
Salad Dressing
Salads (Copy)
Salmon Cakes
Sandwiches
Bar-b-Que Sand Southern Classic
$8.00
Billy's Beef and Peppers
$9.00
BLT-Bacon Lettuce Tomato
$5.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.00
Club Sandwich
$10.00
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$5.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$7.75
Grilled Cheese
$4.00
Grilled Chicken 'a' Cheddar
$7.75
Mikey D's Catfish Sandwich
$8.00
Old School Chuckwagon
$8.00
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
$9.50
Stuffed Chicken Pita
$9.50
The Titanic
$10.00
Tuna Fish Sandwich
$6.00
TO GO FOOD
$0.25
Soft Drinks (Copy)
Soups and Chili Beans
Subs
Tammy Chicken Sandwich /ff $7.50
TO GO FOOD
Veggies and Sides
apple sauce
$2.50
Baked Potato Loaded
$3.00
baked potatoes
$2.50
beets
$2.50
buttered corn
$2.50
cheese tots
$2.50
chips
$0.50
coleslaw
$2.50
collard greens
$2.50
cottage cheese
$2.50
deviled eggs
$2.50
french fries
$2.50
fried apples
$2.50
green beans
$2.50
lima beans
$2.50
mac and cheese
$2.50
mac salad
$2.50
mashed potatoes w/ gravy
$2.50
mashed potatoes without gravy
$2.50
onion rings
$2.50
peaches
$2.50
peas
$2.50
pinto beans
$2.50
potato salad
$2.50
spinach
$2.50
Wraps,Dogs & Hot Smokes
, Wraps,Dogs & Hot Smokes (Copy)
Appetizers
Butterfly Shrimp
$8.50
Cheesetots
$7.50
Cheesy Fry Platter
$6.50
Cheesy Fry Platter w/chili
$8.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Combo Platter
$25.00
Crab Cakes
$8.00
French Fries for Two
$6.00
French Fries small
$2.50
Fried Cheesesticks
$9.00
Fried Mushrooms
$8.00
Fried Pickle Spears
$7.50
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
Nacho Taco Delight Salad
$9.00
Onion Ring-small
$3.50
Onion Rings-large
$7.00
Pizza Rolls
$6.50
Shenandoah Wings
$11.00
Jar sausage
$1.00
Pickled egg
$1.00
Bread type
Burgers (Copy)
Chuckwagon and FF
Classic Grill (Copy)
Daily Specials Taco Tuesday 4 Taco's $7.00
Desserts
Entrees and Under the Sea
Milk/Juice (Copy)
Salad Dressing
Salads
Sandwiches (Copy)
The Titanic
$10.00
Club Sandwich
$10.00
Billy's Beef and Peppers
$9.00
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
$9.50
Stuffed Chicken Pita
$9.50
Grilled Chicken 'a' Cheddar
$7.75
Mikey D's Catfish Sandwich
$8.00
Old School Chuckwagon
$8.00
Grilled Cheese
$4.00
Tuna Fish Sandwich
$6.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.00
Bar-b-Que Sand Southern Classic
$8.00
Soft Drinks (Copy)
TO GO FOOD
Vegetable Plate
Veggies and Sides
apple sauce
$2.50
Baked Potato Loaded
$3.00
baked potatoes
$2.50
beets
$2.50
buttered corn
$2.50
coleslaw
$2.50
collard greens
$2.50
cottage cheese
$2.50
deviled eggs
$2.50
french fries
$2.50
fried apples
$2.50
green beans
$2.50
lima beans
$2.50
mac and cheese
$2.50
mac salad
$2.50
mashed potatoes with gravy
$2.50
mashed potatoes without gravy
$2.50
onion rings
$2.50
peaches
$2.50
peas
$2.50
pinto beans
$2.50
potato salad
$2.50
side salad
$2.50
spinach
$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place! Friends are family!
Location
2905 Shenandoah Ave, Roanoke, VA 24017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Roanoke
More near Roanoke
Vinton
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Moneta
Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Radford
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Forest
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.