Shenanigans Irish pub and Grill

Food

Classic Snacker

Graces Sampler Platter

$21.95

Chips And Salsa

$5.75

Brookes Shrimp Ceviche

$11.95

Classic Nachos

$10.95

Chefs Nachos

$16.95

Irish Nachos

$10.95

Mexican Eggrolls

$8.95

Irish Eggrolls

$8.95

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$8.95

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Bites

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

4 Pcs Dr.Clevons Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.95

8 Pcs. Dr.Clevons Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$21.95

Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried pickles

$7.95

Shenanigans Wings/Tenders

Traditional Wings 6

$8.95

Traditional Wings 12

$15.95

Traditional Wings 20

$26.95

Traintional Wings 50

$62.95

Boneless Wings 6

$8.95

Boneless Wings 12

$15.95

Boneless Wings 20

$26.95

Boneless Wings 50

$62.95

Traditional Wing Basket 6

$12.95

Traditional Wing Basket 12

$19.95

Boneless Wing Basket 6

$12.95

Boneless Wing Basket 12

$19.95

4pc Tender Basket

$10.95

6pc Tender Basket

$12.95

Burgers,Sliders,Sandwiches and Wraps

Flanagans Fat Arse Burger

$16.95

Callaghans Skinny Arse Burger

$10.95

Irish Slammer

$13.95

50/50 Burger

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Shenanigans Sliders

$13.95

Classic Rueben

$11.95

Ultimate Belfast Club

$12.95

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.95

Shenanigans Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Entrees

Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.95

Shenanigans Ribeye Steak

$34.95

Shenanigans Ribeye Tacos

$21.95

Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Fried Gulf Shrimp Platter

$18.95

Shenanigans Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Irish Favs

Shepards Pie

$12.95

Fish and Chips

$14.95

Bangers and Mash

$12.95

The Sides

Irish Chips

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Mashed Potato

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Fried Okra

$4.95Out of stock

Steam Veggies

$4.95

Rice Pilaf

$4.95

Charro Beans

$4.95

Soups and Salads

Best Tortilla Soup In Town Cup

$5.95

Best Tortilla Soup In Town Bowl

$8.95

Chicken For Soup

$2.50

Avacado Chicken Salad

$12.95

Caeser Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$8.95

Shenanigans Chef Salad

$14.95

Deserts

Paddy Whacked Peacan Pie

$5.95

Specials

Rueben Monday

$8.95

Taco Tuesday

$1.00

Burger Wednesday

$8.95

Chicken Wrap Thursday

$8.95

Fish Tacos

$9.95

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

BLT

$8.95

Extras

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Chiplote

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Water

Cranberry

$2.00

Agua Preparada

$3.50

Michelada Mix

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Here For What Ale's you!

Location

2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526

Directions

