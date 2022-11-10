Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill
442 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.
10 S Front St, Lansing, IA 52151
