Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill

442 Reviews

$

10 S Front St

Lansing, IA 52151

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Hamburger
BLT

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$7.95

All white meat chicken chunks breaded and deep fried with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Local WW Homestead white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch.

Chicken Strips

$7.95

All white meat strips breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

It's all in the name. Served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Breaded dill pickle straws deep fried and served with ranch.

Guacamole & Chips

$7.25

A generous portion of Guacamole served with fresh fried red, white, and blue corn tortilla chips.

Nachos

$13.25

A base of red, white, and blue corn tortilla chips topped with taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream on the side.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Hand cut and hand breaded served with our homemade sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$6.25

Red, white, and blue corn tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

Tater Tot Nachos

$13.25

The Nachos from above with a twist...Tater Tot base!!

Wing Dings

$7.25

Traditional bone in wings deep fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

The basic served on a bun and pickles on the side.

Cheeseburger

$6.50

The basic add your choice of cheese. Served on a bun with pickles on the side.

Shep's Ahoy

$8.95

Our signature burger!! Mushrooms, American cheese, and bacon served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Island Burger

$8.95

This one is sloppy but oh so delicious. Pepperjack cheese, bacon, and onion rings topped with our bourbon sauce served on a bun.

Beach Bum

$8.95

The breakfast burger! American cheese, hashbrowns, and a fried egg top this burger.

Tugboat

$9.00

A mouthful, double cheese burger served on a bun with pickles on the side.

Wraps

Bullfrog

$8.95

Deep fried breaded chicken inside a tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce.

Fishing Wrap

$9.00

Deep fried cod loins inside a tortilla filled with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled chicken inside a tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, and homemade ranch dressing.

Sandwiches

Pork Fritter

$9.50

A hand cut, tenderized piece of pork loin served breaded and deep fried or grilled. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

French Dipper

$9.50

Shredded slow roasted beef with grilled onions and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie bun with au jus on the side.

Special Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Two cod loins deep fried and served on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Cruiser

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and bacon served on a bun with mayo on the side.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side.

BLT

$6.50

Classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich on Texas toast served with mayo on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

A kids classic. Two pieces of grilled toast with American cheese inside.

Salads

A bed of ice burg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, green pepper, and shredded cheddar cheese served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

A bed of iceberg lettuce topped with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers served with your choice of dressing.

Baskets

Wing Ding Basket

$10.95

Traditional bone in wings. Served with your choice of sauce, french fries, and coleslaw.

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.95

All white meat chunks of chicken breaded and deep fried served with your choice of sauce, french fries, and coleslaw.

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.95

All white meat strips breaded and deep fried served with your choice of sauce, french fries, and coleslaw.

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.95

Served with cocktail sauce, french fries, and coleslaw.

Fish Basket

$10.95

Deep fried fish served with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Entrees

Cod Dinner

$15.95

Three piece cod served with your choice of potato and soup and salad bar.

Bluegill Dinner

$16.95

Deep fried with your choice of potato and our homemade soup and salad bar.

Walleye Dinner

$19.95

10-12 oz European Walleye filet deep fried served with your choice of potato and our homemade soup and salad bar.

Shrimp Dinner

$18.95

Six jumbo grilled shrimp served with your choice of potato and our homemade soup and salad bar.

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Cottage Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$3.00

1 Piece Fish

$3.50

1 Chicken Strip

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.

Location

10 S Front St, Lansing, IA 52151

Directions

