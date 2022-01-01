Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

Shepard's Drive-In

review star

No reviews yet

238, Ripon Road

Berlin, WI 54923

Burger/Grill

Shepard's Deluxe

$3.75

2 Patties, Extra Cheese, Special Sauce, onion, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Hamburger

$1.90

Double Hamburger

$3.15

CheeseBurger

$2.00

Double Cheeseburger

$3.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$2.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$3.75

Hot Ham

$2.25

Hot Ham & Cheese

$2.35

California Burger

$2.00

Burger topped with Tartar sauce, Lettuce, & Tomato

Double California Burger

$3.25

Double Burger topped with Tartar sauce, Lettuce, &Tomato

Olive Burger

$2.50

CheeseBurger with sliced green olives & your choice of toppings

Double Olive Burger

$3.75

Double CheeseBurger with sliced green olives & your choice of toppings

Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Pizza Burger

$2.95

Double Pizza Burger

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Steak Sandwich

$4.50

Butterfly Sirloin Sandwich with your choice of toppings

Fryer Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$3.50

Breaded Cod Fish Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$3.95

Breaded Perch Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$3.50

Corn Dog

$2.00

Breaded Chicken

$3.75

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Pizza Puff

$2.95

Breaded Pork Loin

$3.50

Breaded Pork Loin Sandwich with your choice of toppings

Hot Drawer

Hot Beef

$2.75

Homemade

Hot Dog

$2.00

All Beef

Coney Island

$2.75

All beef hot dog topped with our homemade barbeque

Brat

$2.75

Barbeque

$2.00

Homemade

Pulled Pork

$2.75

Shredded barbeque pulled pork sandwich

Hard Shell Taco

$2.00

Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce in a Hard Shell

Soft Shell Taco

$2.00

Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce in a Tortilla Shell

Walking Taco

$2.75

A bag of Fritos topped with our Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce. Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side

Side Orders

Bacon Cheese Curds

$4.00

8 Bacon cheese curds

Boneless Wings

$4.85

Boneless Chicken Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce

Broccoli Bites

$3.50

5 Broccoli Bites

Cheese Cup🧀

$0.75
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$3.25

4oz order

Chicken Nuggets

$2.75

6 Nuggets

Double Chicken Nuggets

$4.75

12 Nuggets

Chicken Strips

$3.75

5 Strips

Chili Cheese Fries🍟

$4.50

Curly Fries🍟

$2.75

French Fries

$2.50

Large Order

Green Beans

$3.50

Deep fried green beans served with our homemade dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.50

7 cheddar cheese jalapeno poppers

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$3.50

6 Wedges

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.50

5 Mozz sticks served with Marinara sauce

Mushrooms

$3.00

Nachos w/ Cheese Cup

$2.50

Bag of Nacho chips served with a Cheese cup

Onion Ring

$2.75

Breaded Pickle Spears

$3.50

Breaded Pickle Spears

Pretzel Bites w/ Cheese Cup

$3.50

Deep Fried Pretzel Fries served with a Cheese cup

Spudsters

$3.50

Deep fried mashed potato bites, butter flavored served with a side of sour cream

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.00

Cole Slaw (Small Side Order)

$2.25

Homemade

Pint of Cole Slaw

$3.75

Homemade

Potato Salad (Small Side Order)

$2.50

Homemade

Pint of Potato Salad

$4.00

Homemade

Plates

1/4 Chicken

$5.75Out of stock

2 pieces of deep fried chicken served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, & pickles

1/2 Chicken

$9.75Out of stock

4 pieces of deep fried chicken served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, & pickles

Fish & Chips

$5.75Out of stock

3 pieces of breaded cod served with fries, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Double Fish & Chips

$9.75Out of stock

6 pieces of breaded cod served with fries, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Perch

$8.75Out of stock

Breaded perch served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Double Perch

$14.75Out of stock

Breaded perch served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Cod

$6.50Out of stock

3 pieces of breaded cod served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Double Cod

$10.50Out of stock

6 pieces of breaded cod served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Haddock

$7.75Out of stock

3 pieces of breaded haddock served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Double Haddock

$12.75Out of stock

6 pieces of breaded haddock served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Shrimp

$8.25Out of stock

7 breaded shrimp served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & shrimp sauce

Double Shrimp

$13.50Out of stock

14 breaded shrimp served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & shrimp sauce

Walleye

$8.75Out of stock

2 pieces of breaded walleye served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Double Walleye

$14.75Out of stock

4 pieces of breaded walleye served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce

Scallops

$8.75Out of stock

9 breaded scallops served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter

Double Scallops

$14.75Out of stock

18 breaded scallops served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter

Poor Man's Lobster

$8.75Out of stock

2 breaded Poor Man's Lobster pieces (Country Fried Cod) served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter

Double Poor Man's Lobster

$14.75Out of stock

4 breaded Poor Man's Lobster pieces (Country Fried Cod) served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter

Buckets

4pc Chicken Bucket

$8.25Out of stock

8pc Chicken Bucket

$15.75Out of stock

12pc Chicken Bucket

$22.75Out of stock

16pc Chicken Bucket

$29.25Out of stock

Cod Bucket

$19.75Out of stock

12 pieces of breaded cod, 2 large fries, & a 1/2 pint of tartar sauce

Salads

Tossed Salad

$2.50

Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, pickles, & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$5.50

Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & homemade taco meat. A bag of fritos, sour cream, and taco sauces on the side

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.50

Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Strip Salad

$5.50

Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & 3 chicken strips. Served with your choice of dressing

Soda

Kids Soda

$1.30

Small Soda

$1.70

Medium Soda

$2.20

Large Soda

$2.50

Half Gallon

$4.50

Gallon

$7.75

Slush

Small Slush

$1.50

Medium Slush

$2.00

Large Slush

$2.70

Shake/Malt

Small Shake

$2.75

Large Shake

$3.75

Small Malt

$2.75

Large Malt

$3.75

Freezes

Small Freeze

$2.75

Large Freeze

$3.75

Small Slush Freeze

$2.75

Large Slush Freeze

$3.75

Floats/Ice Cream Soda

Small Float

$2.75

Large Float

$3.75

Small Ice Cream Soda

$2.75

Large Ice Cream Soda

$3.75

Sundaes

Kiddie Sundae

$1.65

Build your own Sundae! 6oz

Small Sundae

$2.75

Build your own Sundae! 12oz

Medium Sundae

$3.25

Build your own Sundae! 16oz

Large Sundae

$4.25

Build your own Sundae! 24oz

Specialty Sundaes

Small Turtle

$2.95

12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Hot Fudge, Caramel, & Pecans

Large Turtle

$3.95

16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Hot Fudge, Caramel, & Pecans

Small Smores

$2.95

12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Graham Crackers, Hot Fudge, & Marshmallow

Large Smores

$3.95

16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Graham Crackers, Hot Fudge, & Marshmallow

Banana Split

$3.95

Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans

Small Firecracker

$2.95

12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Cherry Dip & Krinkle

Large Firecracker

$3.95

16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Cherry Dip & Krinkle

Small Upside Down Split

$3.95

16oz Sundae - Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans

Large Upside Down Split

$4.95

24oz Sundae - Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans

Small Cake Crunch

$2.95

12oz Sundae. Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreo Cake Crunch and Hot Fudge.

Large Cake Crunch

$3.95

16oz Sundae. Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreo Cake Crunch and Hot Fudge.

Storm

Small Storm

$3.25

Vanilla ice cream blended with your choice of candy topping

Large Storm

$4.25

Vanilla ice cream blended with your choice of candy topping

Flavor Burst

Kiddie Flavor Burst Dish

$1.65

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Small Flavor Burst Dish

$2.75

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Medium Flavor Burst Dish

$3.25

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Large Flavor Burst Dish

$4.25

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Pint of Flavor Burst

$3.75

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Quart of Flavor Burst

$5.75

Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream

Dish

Kiddie Dish

$1.35

6oz Soft Served Ice Cream dish

Large Dish

$2.35

12oz Soft Served Ice Cream dish

Pint of Soft Serve

$2.75

Soft Served Ice Cream Pint

Quart of Soft Serve

$4.75

Soft Served Ice cream Quart

Condiments

Ketchup Cup

Mustard Cup

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

Salt Packets

Pepper Packets

Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$0.40

Tartar Cup

$0.40

Mayo Cup

$0.40

Bean Sauce

$0.40

Sour Cream

$0.40

Ranch

$0.40

BBQ Sauce

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

Honey

$0.40

Sweet & Sour

$0.40

Buffalo

$0.40Out of stock

Teriyaki

$0.40Out of stock

Taco Sauce

$0.30

Dressings

Ranch

$0.40

French

$0.40

Diet French

$0.40

1000 Island

$0.40

Misc

A.1 Cup

$0.40

Pickles Cup

$0.40

Plain Cone

$0.30

Waffle Cone

$0.75

By The Scoop Toppings ($0.60 per scoop)

$0.60

Extra Cup on Side

$0.10

Gift Certificates

1.00 GC

$1.00

5.00 GC

$5.00

10.00 GC

$10.00

15.00 GC

$15.00

20.00 GC

$20.00

25.00 GC

$25.00

50.00 GC

$50.00

100.00 GC

$100.00
Shepards Drive-In image
Shepards Drive-In image
Shepards Drive-In image

