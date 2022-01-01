- Home
Shepard's Drive-In
238, Ripon Road
Berlin, WI 54923
Popular Items
Burger/Grill
Shepard's Deluxe
2 Patties, Extra Cheese, Special Sauce, onion, lettuce, pickle, tomato
Hamburger
Double Hamburger
CheeseBurger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Hot Ham
Hot Ham & Cheese
California Burger
Burger topped with Tartar sauce, Lettuce, & Tomato
Double California Burger
Double Burger topped with Tartar sauce, Lettuce, &Tomato
Olive Burger
CheeseBurger with sliced green olives & your choice of toppings
Double Olive Burger
Double CheeseBurger with sliced green olives & your choice of toppings
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pizza Burger
Double Pizza Burger
Grilled Cheese
Steak Sandwich
Butterfly Sirloin Sandwich with your choice of toppings
Fryer Sandwich
Hot Drawer
Hot Beef
Homemade
Hot Dog
All Beef
Coney Island
All beef hot dog topped with our homemade barbeque
Brat
Barbeque
Homemade
Pulled Pork
Shredded barbeque pulled pork sandwich
Hard Shell Taco
Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce in a Hard Shell
Soft Shell Taco
Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce in a Tortilla Shell
Walking Taco
A bag of Fritos topped with our Homemade Taco Meat, Shredded Cheese, & Lettuce. Taco Sauce & Sour Cream on the side
Side Orders
Bacon Cheese Curds
8 Bacon cheese curds
Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce
Broccoli Bites
5 Broccoli Bites
Cheese Cup🧀
Cheese Curds
4oz order
Chicken Nuggets
6 Nuggets
Double Chicken Nuggets
12 Nuggets
Chicken Strips
5 Strips
Chili Cheese Fries🍟
Curly Fries🍟
French Fries
Large Order
Green Beans
Deep fried green beans served with our homemade dipping sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
7 cheddar cheese jalapeno poppers
Mac & Cheese Wedges
6 Wedges
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozz sticks served with Marinara sauce
Mushrooms
Nachos w/ Cheese Cup
Bag of Nacho chips served with a Cheese cup
Onion Ring
Breaded Pickle Spears
Breaded Pickle Spears
Pretzel Bites w/ Cheese Cup
Deep Fried Pretzel Fries served with a Cheese cup
Spudsters
Deep fried mashed potato bites, butter flavored served with a side of sour cream
Sweet Corn Nuggets
Cole Slaw (Small Side Order)
Homemade
Pint of Cole Slaw
Homemade
Potato Salad (Small Side Order)
Homemade
Pint of Potato Salad
Homemade
Plates
1/4 Chicken
2 pieces of deep fried chicken served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, & pickles
1/2 Chicken
4 pieces of deep fried chicken served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, & pickles
Fish & Chips
3 pieces of breaded cod served with fries, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Double Fish & Chips
6 pieces of breaded cod served with fries, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Perch
Breaded perch served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Double Perch
Breaded perch served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Cod
3 pieces of breaded cod served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Double Cod
6 pieces of breaded cod served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Haddock
3 pieces of breaded haddock served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Double Haddock
6 pieces of breaded haddock served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Shrimp
7 breaded shrimp served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & shrimp sauce
Double Shrimp
14 breaded shrimp served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & shrimp sauce
Walleye
2 pieces of breaded walleye served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Double Walleye
4 pieces of breaded walleye served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & tartar sauce
Scallops
9 breaded scallops served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter
Double Scallops
18 breaded scallops served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter
Poor Man's Lobster
2 breaded Poor Man's Lobster pieces (Country Fried Cod) served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter
Double Poor Man's Lobster
4 breaded Poor Man's Lobster pieces (Country Fried Cod) served with choice of fries or potato salad, cole slaw, rye bread, pickles, & melted butter
Buckets
Salads
Tossed Salad
Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, pickles, & tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & homemade taco meat. A bag of fritos, sour cream, and taco sauces on the side
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Strip Salad
Salad Mix topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & 3 chicken strips. Served with your choice of dressing
Floats/Ice Cream Soda
Sundaes
Specialty Sundaes
Small Turtle
12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Hot Fudge, Caramel, & Pecans
Large Turtle
16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Hot Fudge, Caramel, & Pecans
Small Smores
12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Graham Crackers, Hot Fudge, & Marshmallow
Large Smores
16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Graham Crackers, Hot Fudge, & Marshmallow
Banana Split
Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans
Small Firecracker
12oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Cherry Dip & Krinkle
Large Firecracker
16oz Sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with Cherry Dip & Krinkle
Small Upside Down Split
16oz Sundae - Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans
Large Upside Down Split
24oz Sundae - Vanilla ice cream topped with Bananas, Chocolate, Strawberries, Pineapple, Marshmallow, & Pecans
Small Cake Crunch
12oz Sundae. Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreo Cake Crunch and Hot Fudge.
Large Cake Crunch
16oz Sundae. Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Oreo Cake Crunch and Hot Fudge.
Storm
Flavor Burst
Kiddie Flavor Burst Dish
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Small Flavor Burst Dish
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Medium Flavor Burst Dish
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Large Flavor Burst Dish
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Pint of Flavor Burst
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Quart of Flavor Burst
Choice of 8 different flavors wrapped in our vanilla ice cream
Dish
Sauces
Misc
