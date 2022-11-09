Shepherd's Mill Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Platters

Steak & Eggs

$15.50

6 oz hand-cut KC Strip with 2 eggs of choice

The Shepherd

$13.95

2 eggs cooked your way, with choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Country Ham.

Young Matt's Breakfast

$15.95

3 eggs cooked to order, Corned Beef Hash, grits, and your choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Country Ham.

Grill Salmon w/ Eggs

$16.95

8 oz fresh Salmon with Poached Egg. Served with Fresh Fruit Medley

The Mill

$15.95

3 Egg Omlet with Cheddar Cheese and Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, and choice or Onion, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Mushrooms.

The Farm Burrito

$14.25

Huge flour tortilla filled to the max with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, potatoes, homemade sausage gravy, bacon, onion, and mushrooms. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Aunt Mollies

$9.95

Sweet Favorites

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

3 Pieces French Toast

$9.95

A La Carte

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Corned Beef

$4.50

Side of Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$5.25

Side White Gravy

$1.50

1 Pancake

$3.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side of Oatmeal

$3.00

Appetizers & Salads

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$9.95

w/ house dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

$9.95

homestyle broccoli & cheese or one of our Chef crafted creations

Ozark Mt. Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy battered fries with signature pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, queso & BBQ drizzle

Ozark Mt. Loaded Onion Rings

$12.95

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.95

Hillbilly Nachos

$13.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Chef Salad

$12.95

Wilted Salad

$9.95

Flat Bread- Chicken/Bacon/Ranch

$10.95

Flat Bread- Spinach/Artichoke

$10.95

Lunch Specialties

Shepherd's Pie

$12.95

served w/ homemade hot rolls & real butter. Ground Steak in a mushroom gravy w/carrots, green beans, onion, garlic, topped w/ Duchess potatoes

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$14.95

Classic Ozarks fare, made the right way - served with choice of 2 sides

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Beer batttered flaky Cod w/ Chips & house slaw

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Hand breaded double chicken breast, 2 sides and gravy

Sandwiches

The Mill Cheesesteak

$14.95

Hoagie bun filled w/ fresh sliced steak, onion, sauteed bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese & au jus dipping sauce

Smoked Reuben

$14.95

the name says it all - except for the size! Smoked Corned Beef, trimmed & shaved with fresh Sauerkraut & homemade dressing, loaded with Swiss cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.95

piled high w/ fresh Ham, cheddar cheese, drizzled with sweet honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

grilled marinated chicken breast, w/ lemon pepper mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Sammy Lane Club Sandwich

$15.95

turkey, grilled chicken & bacon on 3 slices of homemade bread w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & house spread

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

$13.95

burger w/ choice of cheese, served w/ fried portobello mushrooms

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

on a fresh homemade bun

Ollies Patty Melt

$13.95

a twist on a classic with swiss & herbed cream cheese

Black Bean Burger (V)

$11.95

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles.

Plain Jane Bruger

$11.95

Buck Thompson Burger

$15.95

A la Carte Sides

Side of Fries

$3.25

Side of Okra

$3.25

Side of Slaw

$3.25

Side of Cheesy Corn

$4.25

Side of Baked Beans

$4.25

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Side of Grits

$4.25

Side of House Side Salad

$4.25

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.25

Soup

$4.25+

Side of Vegetable du Jour

$4.25

Side of Onion Rings

$4.25

Appetizers & Salads

Chef Salad

$12.95

fresh mixed greens w/ egg, red onion, tomato, cheese, cucumber, house crouton, choice of ham, turkey or grilled chicken & dressing

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$9.95

w/ house dipping sauce

Ozark Mt. Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy battered fries with signature pulled pork, bacon, cheddar, queso & BBQ drizzle

Ozark Mt. Loaded Onion Rings

$12.95

Chicken Bacon and Ranch Flatbread

$10.95

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$10.95

Soup & Salad

$9.95

homestyle broccoli & cheese or one of our Chef crafted creations

Wilted Salad

$9.95

warm bacon vinaigrette w/ chopped bacon - add grilled chicken for $3

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.95

Hillbilly Nachos

$13.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95+

6 Dinner Rolls

$5.95

Dinner Specialties

The Shepherd's Pie

$12.95

served w/ homemade hot rolls & real butter. Ground Steak in a mushroom gravy w/carrots, green beans, onion, garlic, topped w/ Duchess potatoes

Pork Loin

$13.95

w/ roasted peach glaze. Includes soup or salad, and 2 sides

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Beer batttered flaky Cod w/ Chips & house slaw

Blackened Red Fish

$16.95

w/ grits & house slaw w/ choice of one side

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Lightly hand breaded & seasoned. Served w/ soup OR salad & choice of 2 sides

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf (D)

$14.95

Classic Ozarks fare, made the right way - served with salad or soup & choice of 2 sides

Steaks

Bacon Wrapped Filet 8 oz

$32.95

Fork tender, thick filet w/ melted herb butter

Kansas City Strip (size Mod)

$22.95+

Grilled to perfection, w/ melted herb butter

Surf & Turf

$37.95

tender 8 oz filet mignon & colossal shrimp skewer w/ a brown butter reduction

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

$13.95

burger w/ choice of cheese, served w/ fried portobello mushrooms

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

on a fresh homemade bun

Double Burger

$14.75

topped w/ onion rings, cheddar & swiss cheese

Ollies Patty Melt

$13.95

a twist on a classic with swiss & herbed cream cheese

Black Bean Burger (V)

$11.95

w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles.

Plain Jane Bruger

$11.95

Buck Thompson Burger

$15.95

A la Carte Sides

Side of Fries

$3.25

Side of Slaw

$3.25

Side of Okra

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Baked Potato- Loaded

$4.25

Side of House Side Salad

$4.25

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Side of Grits

$4.25

Side of Baked Beans

$4.25

Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.25

Soup

$4.25+

Side of Vegetable du Jour

$4.25

Sandwiches

The Mill Cheesesteak

$14.95

Hoagie bun filled w/ fresh sliced steak, onion, sauteed bell peppers. Topped with melted cheese & au jus dipping sauce

Smoked Reuben

$14.95

the name says it all - except for the size! Smoked Corned Beef, trimmed & shaved with fresh Sauerkraut & homemade dressing, loaded with Swiss cheese

Buffet

Adult Breakfast Buffet

$14.50

Adult Brunch Buffet

$16.95

Kids Breakfast Buffet

$7.25

Kids Brunch Buffet

$8.50

Under 2 Breakfast Buffet

Under 2 Brunch Buffet

Holiday Buffet

$35.00

Kids Holiday Buffet

$17.50

Under 2 Holiday Buffet

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.75

Jr Cheeseburger

$6.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Kids Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Drinks

Tea Unsweet

$3.25

Tea Sweet

$3.25

Water

Coke

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Kid Coke

Kid Coke Zero

Kid Tea Unsweet

Kid Tea Sweet

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Root Beer

Kid Lemonade

Kid Water

Kid Sprite

Kid Orange Juice

Kid Apple Juice

Kid Milk

Kid Chocolate Milk

Grab & Go Soda

$2.75

Flavor

Raspberry

$1.50

Peach

$1.50

Strawberry

$1.50

Desserts

Small Assorted Dessert

$4.00

Large Assorted Dessert

$8.00

Specials

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5586 76 Country Boulevard, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

