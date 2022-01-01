A map showing the location of Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel HillView gallery

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

No reviews yet

5059 State Rd

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)
Palak Paneer (G)

Appetizers- Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Tandoori Chicken Wings (G)

$10.00

Chicken Wings with Lemon Jucie & Herbs cooked in Clay Owen

Reshmi Kabab (6 pc) (G)

$9.00

Ground chicken seasoned with onion and herbs, then barbecued

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

$5.50

Crisply fried turnovers stuffed with lamb and potatoes

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)

$4.50

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes

Aloo Tikki Chat (G)

$8.00

Mashed potato and green peas patties served with yogurt, onion, chick peas, and chutney

Papdi Chat

$7.00

Crispy flour crackers served with yogurt, potatoes, onions, chick peas, and chutney

Gobhi Pakora (V)

$7.50

Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs

Palak Chat

$7.50

Vegetable Pakora

$5.00

Samosa Chat

$10.00

Mix Platter

$15.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Breads - Vegan (V) available

Naan

$2.50

Tandoor baked white bread

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs

Pashwari Naan

$5.50

Naan stuffed with cashew nut, raisins, almond, and sweet coconut

Aloo Naan

$3.75

Bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes and ginger

Gobhi Naan

$3.50

Onion Kulcha

$3.50

Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions, fresh cilantro, and cumin seeds

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Exotic unleavened bread stuffed with homemade chees

Tandoori Roti (V)

$2.50

Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor

Lachha Paratha

$3.00

Bread Basket

$15.00

Tandoori Entree - Gluten Free (G) available

Tandoori Shrimp (G)

$18.00

Jumbo fresh shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled in tandoor with chef’s special fresh spices

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$17.00

Ground lamb seasoned with onion, bell pepper, fresh cilantro, cloves, and herbs

Punjabi Tikka (G)

$15.00

Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor

Tandoori Murg (G)

$15.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and herbs, then barbecued in tandoor.

Fish Tikka (G)

$18.00

Fresh salmon cinnamon ginger-garlic / garam masala

Paneer Tikka (G)

$15.00

Cubes of cheese marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor.

Tandoori Mix Grill

$21.00

SEAFOOD - Gluten Free (G) available

ShrimpTikka Karahi (G)

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

ShrimpTikka Masala (G)

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in rich creamy tomato onion sauce, and herbs

Shrimp Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$18.00

Shrimp cooked with cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Fish Tikka Masala (G)

$18.00

Rich creamy Onion tomato ginger garlic herbs sauce

Fish Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$18.00

sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Shrimp Saag

$18.00

Shrimp Tikka Makhani

$18.00

CHICKEN - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)

$15.00

Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs

Chicken Korma (G)

$14.50

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy onion sauce and nut

Chicken Vindaloo (G)

$14.50

Boneless chicken cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Chicken Saag (G)

$14.50

Boneless Chicken cooked with chopped fresh spinach and herbs

Chicken Makhani (G)

$14.50

Chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs

Chicken Karahi (G)

$14.50

Boneless chicken sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

Chicken Madras

$14.50

Chicken cooked with onion sauce and coconut

Chicken Curry (GV)

$14.50

Chicken Jalferzi

$14.50

Chilly Chicken (CHEF’S SPECIAL)

$17.00

Marinated boneless chicken cooked Punjabi style with fresh onion, bell pepper, tomato, and herbs.

Lamb - Gluten Free (G) available

Lamb Karahi (G)

$18.00

Cubes of lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.

Lamb Saag

$18.00

Lamb Vindaloo (G)

$18.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a sharply spiced chef’s homemade sauce and potatoes.

Lamb Masala (G)

$18.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a rich creamy tomato onion sauce with fenugreek leaves and herbs.

Lamb Korma (G)

$18.00

Lamb cooked with exotic spices, herbs, and nuts in a creamy onion sauce

Lamb Roganjosh (G)

$18.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Goat Curry (G)

$21.00

Cubes of bone cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Lamb Chettinad

$19.00

Goat Dhaba

$19.00

Vegetable- Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Paneer Tikka Masala (G)

$15.00

Cheese broiled in tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce with ginger, garlic, herbs

Shahi Paneer (G)

$12.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato, onion sauce

Malai Kofta (G)

$12.00

Mixed vegetable balls cooked in a mildly spiced creamy sauce

Navrattan Korma (G)

$12.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with yogurt, coconut, fruits, and nuts.

Dum Aloo (G)

$13.00

Spiced potatoes stuffed with homemade cheese

Bhindi Masala (G)(v)

$13.50

Fresh okra cooked with fresh onions, ginger, and tomatoes

Mixed Vegetables (G)(v)

$12.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, and mildly spiced thick sauce

Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)

$12.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices

Punjabi Chana (G)(v)

$12.00

Chick peas, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in traditional spices

Dal Makhani (G)(v)

$12.00

Lentils cooked with green onions, ginger, garlic, and choice of chef’s herbs.

Palak Paneer (G)

$12.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs

Baingan Bhartha (G)

$12.00

Fresh eggplants roasted in a clay oven and cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic

Yellow Dal

$12.00

Vindaloo Paneer

$15.00

BIRYANI RICE Dishes

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken, onions, fresh ginger, nuts, and delicate spices

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of lamb, onions, herbs, nuts, and spices.

Paneer Biryani

$15.50

Shere-E-Punjab Special Biryani

$19.00

Chef’s own combination of authentic Indian spices, cooked with tender pieces of lamb, chicken, and fresh vegetables

Sides

Raita

$3.50

Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Sweet and sour mango relish.

Mixed Pickles (Achar)

$2.50

Papadam

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Masala Sauce 8oz

$4.00

Masala Sauce 16oz

$8.00

Green Salad

$4.75

DESSERT

Kheer

$3.50

Indian rice pudding

Gulab Jamun

$3.50

Honey rolled milk balls

Kulfi

$3.50

Mango Ice Cream

$3.50

Carrot Halwa

$3.50

DRINKS

Mango Lassi

$3.50

Salt Lassi

$3.50

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Masala Tea

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Ice Tea

$2.29

Spirit

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Location

5059 State Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

