A map showing the location of Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen MillsView gallery
Indian

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Glen Mills

review star

No reviews yet

301 BYERS DR STE 15

Glen Mills, PA 19342

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)
Garlic Naan
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)

Appetizers - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Tandoori Chicken Wings (G)

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Wings with Lemon Jucie & Herbs cooked in Clay Owen

Reshmi Kabab (6 pc) (G)

$12.00

Ground chicken seasoned with onion and herbs, then barbecued

Lamb Samosa (2 pc)

$6.00Out of stock

Crisply fried turnovers stuffed with lamb and potatoes

Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)

$5.00

Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes

Vegetable Pakora

$8.50

Aloo Tikki Chat (G)

$8.00

Mashed potato and green peas patties served with yogurt, onion, chick peas, and chutney

Papdi Chat

$8.00

Crispy flour crackers served with yogurt, potatoes, onions, chick peas, and chutney

Gobhi Pakora (V)

$8.00

Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs

Palak Chat

$8.00

Spinch crackers with chickpeas Potatoes Sauces

Breads - Vegan (V) available

Naan

$3.00

Tandoor baked white bread

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs

Pashwari Naan

$5.50

Naan stuffed with cashew nut, raisins, almond, and sweet coconut

Aloo Naan

$4.00

Bread stuffed with delicately spiced potatoes and ginger

Onion Kulcha

$3.80

Scrumptious unleavened bread stuffed with onions, fresh cilantro, and cumin seeds

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Exotic unleavened bread stuffed with homemade chees

Tandoori Roti (V)

$3.00

Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor

Bread Basket

$15.00

Tandoori Entree - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Tandoori Shrimp (G)

$21.00

Jumbo fresh shrimp gently seasoned and slowly broiled in tandoor with chef’s special fresh spices

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$19.00

Ground lamb seasoned with onion, bell pepper, fresh cilantro, cloves, and herbs

Punjabi Tikka (G)

$16.00

Boneless cubes of chicken breast marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor

Tandoori Murg (G)

$16.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, and herbs, then barbecued in tandoor.

Fish Tikka (G)

$21.00

Fresh salmon cinnamon ginger-garlic / garam masala

Paneer Tikka (G)

$15.00

Cubes of cheese marinated in yogurt, fenugreek leaves, ginger, garlic, and spices, then barbecued in tandoor.

Rack of Lamb

$23.00

Tandoori Mix Grill

$25.00

SEAFOOD - Gluten Free (G) available

ShrimpTikka Karahi (G)

$21.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

ShrimpTikka Masala (G)

$21.00

Shrimp cooked in rich creamy tomato onion sauce, and herbs

Shrimp Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$21.00

Shrimp cooked with cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Fish Tikka Masala (G)

$21.00

Rich creamy Onion tomato ginger garlic herbs sauce

Fish Tikka Vindaloo (G)

$21.00

sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

CHICKEN - Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Chicken Tikka Masala (G)

$16.00

Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs

Chicken Korma (G)

$16.00

Boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy onion sauce and nut

Chicken Vindaloo (G)

$16.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a sharply special spiced sauce and potatoes

Chicken Saag (G)

$16.00

Boneless Chicken cooked with chopped fresh spinach and herbs

Chicken Makhani (G)

$16.00

Chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs

Chicken Karahi (G)

$16.00

Boneless chicken sautéed with fresh garlic, ginger, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes

Chicken Madras v

$16.00

Chicken cooked with onion sauce and coconut

Chilly Chicken (CHEF’S SPECIAL)

$17.50

Marinated boneless chicken cooked Punjabi style with fresh onion, bell pepper, tomato, and herbs.

Lamb - Gluten Free (G) available

Lamb Karahi (G)

$20.00

Cubes of lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.

Lamb Vindaloo (G)

$20.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a sharply spiced chef’s homemade sauce and potatoes.

Lamb Masala (G)

$20.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in a rich creamy tomato onion sauce with fenugreek leaves and herbs.

Lamb Korma (G)

$20.00

Lamb cooked with exotic spices, herbs, and nuts in a creamy onion sauce

Lamb Roganjosh (G)

$20.00

Cubes of lamb cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Goat Curry (G)

$24.00

Cubes of bone cooked in chopped tomatoes and light sauce

Lamb Saag (G)

$20.00

Vegetable- Gluten Free (G) and Vegan (V) available

Paneer Tikka Masala (G)

$15.50

Cheese broiled in tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce with ginger, garlic, herbs

Shahi Paneer (G)

$14.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato, onion sauce

Malai Kofta (G)

$14.00

Mixed vegetable balls cooked in a mildly spiced creamy sauce

Navrattan Korma (G)

$14.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with yogurt, coconut, fruits, and nuts.

Dum Aloo (G)

$14.00

Spiced potatoes stuffed with homemade cheese

Bhindi Masala (G)(v)

$14.00

Fresh okra cooked with fresh onions, ginger, and tomatoes

Mixed Vegetables (G)(v)

$14.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, and mildly spiced thick sauce

Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)

$14.00

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices

Punjabi Chana (G)(v)

$13.00

Chick peas, onions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in traditional spices

Dal Makhani (G)(v)

$13.00

Lentils cooked with green onions, ginger, garlic, and choice of chef’s herbs.

Palak Paneer (G)

$14.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs

Baingan Bhartha (G)

$14.00

Fresh eggplants roasted in a clay oven and cooked with green peas, fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic

Kadi Pakora

$14.00

Dal Tarka

$13.00

BIRYANI RICE Dishes

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables, cashew nuts, and golden raisins

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken, onions, fresh ginger, nuts, and delicate spices

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Indian basmati rice cooked with tender cubes of lamb, onions, herbs, nuts, and spices.

Shere-E-Punjab Special Biryani

$21.00

Chef’s own combination of authentic Indian spices, cooked with tender pieces of lamb, chicken, and fresh vegetables

Sides

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Sweet and sour mango relish.

Mixed Pickles (Achar)

$2.50

Papadam

$2.50

Raita

$3.50

Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.

Rice

$4.00

Masala Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Masala Sauce 16oz

$12.00

Green Salad

$6.00

New Year Specials

Scallops Masala (G)

$19.00

Corn Saag (G)

$14.00

DESSERT

Kheer

$3.50

Indian rice pudding

Gulab Jamun

$3.50

Honey rolled milk balls

Cardamon Kulfi

$3.50

Mango Ice Cream

$4.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

DRINKS

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Salt Lassi

$3.50

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Masala Chai

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Spirit

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy

Location

301 BYERS DR STE 15, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

