Sherman Street Beer Company imageView gallery

Sherman Street Beer Company 1825 E Tremont St

review star

No reviews yet

1825 E Tremont St

Allentown, PA 18102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Dogs

Tar Heel

$6.50

brown mustard, onions, chili, coleslaw

We Got 'Em Detroit, MI

$6.50

onion, shredded cheese, chili

Frito Chili Pie

$6.50

shredded cheese, chili, fritos

Nacho-Wienie

$6.50

onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese sauce

The Final Kraut Down

$6.50

brown mustard, onion, sauerkraut

Stadium Dog

$5.00

Kimchi Dog

$6.50

Mac and cheese dog

$6.50

Pretzels

Plain Pretzel

$7.50

Served with cheese and brown mustard

Garlic Butter Pretzel

$9.00

Served with cheese and brown mustard

Everything Seasoning Pretzel

$9.00

Served with cheese and brown mustard

Pretzel Nachos

$11.00

Paninis

Cuban

$15.00

Cheesesteak Panini

$15.00

Mediterranean Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Caprese Panini

$15.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$11.00Out of stock

Double PB Cookie

$11.50Out of stock

Sides/Snacks

Chips - Side

$1.00

Beer Cheese- Side

$1.00

Pickles - Side

$0.75

Cheddar Popcorn Bag

$1.00

Miss Vicki Jalapeno

$1.50

Miss Vicki Sea Salt

$1.50

Miss Vicki Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vicki BBQ

$1.50

Specials

Chili Bowl

$11.00

T-Shirts

SM Denim Crew

$22.00

MED Denim Crew

$22.00Out of stock

LG Denim Crew

$22.00

XL Denim Crew

$22.00

2XL Denim Crew

$25.00Out of stock

3XL Denim Crew

$25.00Out of stock

SM Pink Crew

$22.00Out of stock

MED Pink Crew

$22.00Out of stock

LG Pink Crew

$22.00

XL Pink Crew

$22.00

2XL Pink Crew

$25.00

3XL Pink Crew

$25.00Out of stock

Turquoise SM Crew

$19.00Out of stock

Turquoise MED Crew

$19.00Out of stock

Turquoise LG Crew

$19.00Out of stock

Turquoise XL Crew

$19.00Out of stock

Turquoise 2XL Crew

$21.00Out of stock

Turquoise 3XL Crew

$23.00

SM Purple Crew

$19.00Out of stock

MED Purple Crew

$19.00Out of stock

LG Purple Crew

$19.00Out of stock

XL Purple Crew

$19.00Out of stock

2XL Purple Crew

$21.00Out of stock

SM Yellow Crew

$22.00Out of stock

MED Yellow crew

$22.00Out of stock

LG Yellow Crew

$22.00

XL Yellow Crew

$22.00

2XL Yellow Crew

$25.00

3XL Military Green

$23.00Out of stock

SM Kelly Crew

$19.00Out of stock

MED Kelly Crew

$19.00Out of stock

LG Kelly Crew

$19.00Out of stock

XL Kelly Crew

$19.00Out of stock

2XL Kelly Crew

$21.00Out of stock

3XL Kelly Crew

$23.00Out of stock

SM Grey Crew

$19.00

Med Grey Crew

$19.00Out of stock

LG Grey Crew

$19.00Out of stock

XL Grey Crew

$19.00Out of stock

2XL Grey Crew

$21.00Out of stock

3XL Grey Crew

$23.00Out of stock

Sm Anniv

$19.00Out of stock

Med Anniv

$19.00Out of stock

LG Anni

$19.00Out of stock

XL Anni

$19.00Out of stock

2XL Anni

$21.00Out of stock

SM Orange V-neck

$17.00Out of stock

MED Orange V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

LG Orange V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

XL Orange V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

XXL Orange V-Neck

$19.00Out of stock

SM Turquoise V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

MED Turquoise V-neck

$17.00

LG Turquoise V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

XL Turquoise V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

SM Gray V-neck

$17.00Out of stock

MED Gray V-Neck

$17.00

LG Gray V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

XL Gray V-Neck

$17.00Out of stock

Glassware

16oz Logo Glass

$7.00

5oz Logo Glass

$4.00

9oz Logo Glass

$7.00

Stickers

Vinyl Logo Sticker

$1.50

Happy Enchilada Sticker

$1.50

Signpost Logo Sticker

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.

Location

1825 E Tremont St, Allentown, PA 18102

Directions

Gallery
Sherman Street Beer Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Joint
orange starNo Reviews
1239 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Copperhead Grille - Airport Road - 1731 Airport Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1731 Airport Rd Allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
STAHLEYS CELLARETTE
orange star4.7 • 214
1826 Hanover Ave ALLENTOWN, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
The Aladdin Restaurant - 651 Union Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
651 Union Blvd Allentown, PA 18103
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Westgate
orange starNo Reviews
2339 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston