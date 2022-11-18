Sherman Street Beer Company 1825 E Tremont St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.
Location
1825 E Tremont St, Allentown, PA 18102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Copperhead Grille - Airport Road - 1731 Airport Rd
No Reviews
1731 Airport Rd Allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Allentown
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
More near Allentown