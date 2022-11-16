Sherman Center Cafe
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Email unit303ummssherman@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
55 North Lake Ave., Worcester, MA 01605
