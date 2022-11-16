Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sherman Center Cafe

55 North Lake Ave.

Worcester, MA 01605

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PEPPERJACK
DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

DAILY SPECIALS

ENTREE SPECIAL

$9.29

Please check out the weekly menu for today's entree special! Served with a complimentary cookie.

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$3.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

SANDWICHES

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.19

House Roasted Turkey, Crisp Bacon & Avocado on Sourdough

COUNTRY HAM & CHEESE

$8.19

GARDEN WRAP

$6.99

FALAFEL, HUMMUS & TABOULI WRAP

$8.19

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PEPPERJACK

$8.19

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$8.19

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.19

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$7.99

CALIFORNIA CAESAR SALAD

$8.59

SPRING SALAD

$7.99

ASIAN NOODLE BOWL

$8.59

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$2.99

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.99
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.99

POLAR SELTZER ORIGINAL 20oz

$1.89

POLAR SELTZER LEMON 20oz

$1.89

POLAR SELTZER LIME 20oz

$1.89

LIPTON ICED TEA LEMON

$1.99

LIPTON ICED TEA BERRY

$1.99

BUILD YOUR OWN COFFEE

COFFEE PREMIUM

COFFEE PREMIUM

$1.89+
CAFÉ LATTE

CAFÉ LATTE

$3.39+

FRAPPUCCINO

$3.69+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.29+
CAFÉ MOCHA

CAFÉ MOCHA

$3.79+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.89+
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$1.99+

FRAPPUCCINO MOCHA

$3.69+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.29+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$1.89+
ICED CAFÉ LATTE

ICED CAFÉ LATTE

$3.39+

ICED CAFÉ MOCHA

$3.79+
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$1.89+
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.49+

HOT TEA

$1.89+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit303ummssherman@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

55 North Lake Ave., Worcester, MA 01605

