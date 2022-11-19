Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Sherman's @ South Main 1697 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1697 South Main Street

Greenville, MS 38701

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate Lunch Wednesday

oo PLATE LUNCH

Plate Lunch Tuesday

$12.00

Fried Pork Chop, Mustard Greens, Black Eyed Peas, Rice & Gravy, Cornbread & Tea

Plate Lunch Wednesday

$12.00

Country Fried Steak, Baked Squash, Green Beans w/ Meat Sauce, Rice & Gravy, Roll & Tea

Plate Lunch Thursday

$12.00

Fried Chicken, Creamed Corn, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Roll & Tea

Plate Lunch Friday

$12.00

Fried Catfish Filet, Baked Beans, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Hushpuppies & Tea

oo PO BOYS & BURGERS

Catfish PO BOY

$11.00

U.S. Farm Raised Catfish! Cornmeal battered, fried fillets, topped with Sherman’s homemade slaw dressing. Served on a Gambino Loaf.

Shrimp PO BOY

$11.00

Gulf popcorn shrimp, golden fried and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served on a Gambino Loaf.

Oyster Po Boy

$11.00

Select gulf oysters fried golden brown and dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

The Bruiser

$11.00

A BEST seller! Homemade Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayonnaise served on a Gambino Loaf. Add Slaw +.50

The Matt Dillon

$10.50

Housemade Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone Cheese served on a Gambino Loaf.

Chili Burger

$11.00

Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled and served with our homemade chili, spicy mustard, slaw, and purple onion.

Southwest Burger

$11.00

Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, with mayo, sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese.

Mushroom Jack Burger

$11.00

Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled and topped with mayo, bacon, red onion, sautéed mushrooms, and monterey jack cheese.

Cajun Blackened Burger

$10.50

Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, blackened to perfection, dressed with spicy mustard, slaw, and purple onion.

Old Fashioned Burger

$10.00

Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.

The Beefer

$13.00

Our "Loaded" Thick Burger - 1/2 lb. of seasoned ground beef served on a jumbo, sweet bun! Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Bacon

oo SANDWICHES

Clubhouse

$10.50

Triple-decker stacked w/hickory smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted white or wheatberry bread. A lunch favorite!

Philly CHICKEN Sandwich

$10.25

Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.

Philly STEAK Sandwich

$11.25

Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.

Russian Reuben

$10.50

Corned beef topped w/ melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, a thousand island dressing on a toasted marble rye bread.

South Main Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on a toasted kaiser bun.

The Bruiser

$11.00

A BEST seller! Homemade Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayonnaise served on a Gambino Loaf. Add Slaw +.50

The Classic Chick

$12.00

House Made Chicken Salad on a Croissant dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.

The Foghorn

$11.50

Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar and Ranch dressed with Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a Gambino Loaf.

The French Dip

$10.50

Shaved Roast Beef and Provolone served on a Gambino Loaf with a side of Au Jus.

The Mafia Muffaletta

$10.50

Genoa Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese and Olive Salad served on a 5'' Muffuletta Roll.

The Matt Dillon

$10.50

Housemade Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone Cheese served on a Gambino Loaf.

The Open Faced Roast Beef

$10.50

Open-faced Gambino Loaf, thinly sliced roast beef & thick brown gravy. Suggested with hand-cut fries.

Toasty Gobbler

$10.50

Hickory smoked turkey on toasted whole wheat berry bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & pesto mayo.

Toasty Italiano

$10.50

A delicious combo of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, & pesto mayo served on toasted wheatberry bread.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Ribeye Steak (5.5 oz), Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on a Kaiser Bun.

GRILLED CHEESE ADULT NO SIDE

$4.75

oo SUPER SALADS

Add Grilled or Fried Chicken +6.5 Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp +8 Add Grilled Steak or Salmon +9

South Main Scoop Chicken Salad

$12.00

Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad Served on Leaf Lettuce with Sliced Tomatoes, Egg Wedges & Sweet Pickle. Served with Fresh Fruit, Fruit Dip & Sweet Muffin.

The Scoop Shrimp

$13.00

Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad Served on Leaf Lettuce with Sliced Tomatoes, Egg Wedges & Sweet Pickle. Served with Fresh Fruit, Fruit Dip & Sweet Muffin.

The Crandall

$9.00

A South Main Classic. Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, Green Olives and Feta Cheese. Suggested With Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

Fruit Frenzy

$9.50

Spring Mix & Iceberg, Strawberries, Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, Rice Noodles, Walnuts and Goat Cheese Crumbles. Served W/ House Sweet Dressing

The Brantley

$7.50

Our Original "Sherman's Super Salad" Choose Baby Spinach, Iceberg or Spring Mix. Topped with Bacon, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons, Tomato & Egg.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Homemade Caesar Dressing.

Hot Crawfish Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce w/ Bacon, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons, Tomato & Egg and Deep Fried Crawfish Tails.

Blue & Beef

$16.00

Spring Mix Greens, Grilled Steak, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pecans, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Blue Cheese Dressing

The Foxy Greek

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Green Olive, Feta Cheese & Red Wine Basil Vinaigrette (Our Italian)

The Goat

$7.50

Spring Mix Greens, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Walnuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The Chef

$13.00

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Fresh Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Egg Wedges, Bacon & Croutons.

Side Salad

$4.00

Small Salad, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon Bits, Croutons

oo WRAPS

The Houston Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce.

The Paxton Wrap

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders, homemade ranch, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.

The Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing

The Pippa Wrap

$10.00

Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wine & Cheese Sauce.

The Bang Bang Wrap

$12.00

Fried Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Served in a Spicy Bang Bang Sauce w/ Lettuce & Tomato

oo •••• ADD A SIDE ••••

Asparagus

$4.25

Baked Beans

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.75

Baked SWEET Potato

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

F R I E S

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Grits

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Red Pasta

$3.75

Rice Consomme

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Veggie Mix

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

White Pasta

$3.75

oo DINNER ITEMS AT LUNCH

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.50

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Fried Catfish Platter

$23.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Oyster Platter

$23.00

APPETIZERS (OO)

Antipasto Platter

$15.00

Cured Italian Meats, Conecuh Sausage & Cheeses Accompanied by Olives & Peppers

Fried Catfish STRIPS

$11.00

Fried Crab CLAWS 5.5 ounces

$26.00

Fried Crawfish TAILS 5.5 ounces

$13.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$10.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.50

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Hand Cut & Breaded, Served with Marinara or Ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Grilled Artichoke

$8.00

Onion Ring App

$7.00

Smoked Catfish CAKES

$10.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Served with Pita Bread

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Broiled in butter & stuffed w/ Sherman’s Crabmeat & Shrimp dressing

Stuffed Peppers

$7.00

TAMALES (oo)

Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years.

3 Tamales

$5.00

Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese

6 Tamales

$9.50

Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese

Dozen Tamales

$18.00

Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese

SOUPS (oo)

Gumbo

$6.00+

Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Okra, and more. A classic and delicious Gumbo!

Vegetable Beef

$5.00+

Homemade vegetable beef soup in a beefy, tomato base.

Homemade Chili

$5.00+

Homemade, Thick & Hearty Beef Chili (made without beans)

Shrimp Bisque

$6.00+

A garlic & cream based bisque with bite sized shrimp from the Gulf Coast.

PIZZA (oo)

Choose From Flatbread or Cauliflower Crust

The Rita

$11.00

House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes.

Build-Your-Own

$9.00+

The Heart

$11.00

House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto and Artichoke Hearts.

The Ranch

$11.00

House Made Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Bacon and Caramelized Onion.

The Q

$11.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Grilled Onion. Choose Chicken or Pulled Pork

The Bomb

$13.00

House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom and Red Onion.

The Greek

$13.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Shrimp, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion and Grape Tomato.

CHEESE PIZZA

$7.50

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.75

FROM THE SMOKER

Ribs

$18.00+

Whole or Half Rack Seasoned w/ Rebel Butcher Rub & Pecan Smoked On Site. Choose 2 Sides.

Half Chicken

$16.00

Seasoned perfectly w/ Rebel Butcher rub & smoked with Pecanwood, right on site. Choose 2 Sides.

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.50

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.75

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS 2 MEATBALLS IN SAUCE

$8.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS SPAG & MEATBALLS

$7.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.75

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$8.25

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

KIDS ANGEL HAIR PASTA w/ WHITE SAUCE

$7.00

oo DESSERT

Homemade Dessert Options

Royale Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

Heath Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Lemon Pie

$6.50

A Homemade Meringue Pie made with a graham cracker crust and vanilla wafers.

Chocolate Pie

$6.50

A Homemade Meringue Pie

Coconut Pie

$6.50

A Homemade Meringue Pie

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.50

Topped with our chef's Homemade Caramel sauce.

Lemon Mascarpone

$6.50

Cheesecake

$9.00

A Really Thick Slice! Offered Topped w/Strawberry or Homemade Caramel +1

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Our homemade pecan pie is simply AMAZING! 10/10 recommend

Westside Strawberry

$7.50

Homemade in New Albany. A Triple Layer Cake made with real fruit bits.

Westside Banana

$7.50

Homemade in New Albany. A Triple Layer Cake made with real fruit bits.

A LA CARTE ITEMS

1 CATFISH FILET

$4.00

1 Meatball In Sauce

$3.75

4 BROILED SHRIMP

$8.00

4 FRIED CKN STRIPS

$6.50

4 Fried Oysters

$9.25

4 FRIED SHRIMP

$7.45

4 GRILLED CKN STRIPS

$7.00

4 GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

4 Stuffed Fried Shrimp

$9.50

8 Fried Oysters

$17.00

Extra Cornbread

$0.50

Extra Pita Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

GRILLED CKN BREAST

$7.00

Quart of Meatballs 4

$15.00

R o l l

$0.50

Extra Sauce, Dressing, Etc (oo)

EXTRA Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA 1000 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Balsamic 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Bang Bang Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Blue Cheese 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Caesar Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Chipotle 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Diet Ranch 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.50

EXTRA Red Wine Italian Vinaigrette 4 oz

$1.00

Extra Sweet Vinaigrette Fruit (Frenzy Dressing) 4 oz

$1.25

Extra Wine & Cheese Dressing 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Alfredo Sauce HALF PINT 8 oz

$3.75

EXTRA BBQ sauce 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Brown Gravy 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Chicken Fried Chicken Sauce 4 oz

$2.00

EXTRA Cocktail 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Fruit Dip 4 oz

$1.00

EXTRA Honey Butter 2 oz

$1.00

EXTRA House Steak Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

EXTRA Marinara Sauce 4 oz

$1.25

EXTRA Tartar Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

TAKEOUT TEA • SODA • JUICE etc (oo)

Arnold Palmer

$2.15

Bottle Water

$1.75

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Ice Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the Heart of the Delta!

Location

1697 South Main Street, Greenville, MS 38701

