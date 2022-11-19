- Home
Sherman's @ South Main 1697 South Main Street
No reviews yet
1697 South Main Street
Greenville, MS 38701
Popular Items
PLATE LUNCH
Plate Lunch Tuesday
Fried Pork Chop, Mustard Greens, Black Eyed Peas, Rice & Gravy, Cornbread & Tea
Plate Lunch Wednesday
Country Fried Steak, Baked Squash, Green Beans w/ Meat Sauce, Rice & Gravy, Roll & Tea
Plate Lunch Thursday
Fried Chicken, Creamed Corn, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Roll & Tea
Plate Lunch Friday
Fried Catfish Filet, Baked Beans, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Hushpuppies & Tea
PO BOYS & BURGERS
Catfish PO BOY
U.S. Farm Raised Catfish! Cornmeal battered, fried fillets, topped with Sherman’s homemade slaw dressing. Served on a Gambino Loaf.
Shrimp PO BOY
Gulf popcorn shrimp, golden fried and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato. Served on a Gambino Loaf.
Oyster Po Boy
Select gulf oysters fried golden brown and dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomato.
The Bruiser
A BEST seller! Homemade Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayonnaise served on a Gambino Loaf. Add Slaw +.50
The Matt Dillon
Housemade Meatballs, Marinara and Provolone Cheese served on a Gambino Loaf.
Chili Burger
Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled and served with our homemade chili, spicy mustard, slaw, and purple onion.
Southwest Burger
Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, with mayo, sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese.
Mushroom Jack Burger
Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled and topped with mayo, bacon, red onion, sautéed mushrooms, and monterey jack cheese.
Cajun Blackened Burger
Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, blackened to perfection, dressed with spicy mustard, slaw, and purple onion.
Old Fashioned Burger
Six ounces of fresh-ground chuck on a butter-toasted bun, grilled, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
The Beefer
Our "Loaded" Thick Burger - 1/2 lb. of seasoned ground beef served on a jumbo, sweet bun! Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayonnaise, Mustard, American Cheese, Bacon
SANDWICHES
Clubhouse
Triple-decker stacked w/hickory smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on toasted white or wheatberry bread. A lunch favorite!
Philly CHICKEN Sandwich
Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.
Philly STEAK Sandwich
Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.
Russian Reuben
Corned beef topped w/ melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, a thousand island dressing on a toasted marble rye bread.
South Main Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo served on a toasted kaiser bun.
The Classic Chick
House Made Chicken Salad on a Croissant dressed with Lettuce and Tomato.
The Foghorn
Fried Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar and Ranch dressed with Lettuce & Tomato. Served on a Gambino Loaf.
The French Dip
Shaved Roast Beef and Provolone served on a Gambino Loaf with a side of Au Jus.
The Mafia Muffaletta
Genoa Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese and Olive Salad served on a 5'' Muffuletta Roll.
The Open Faced Roast Beef
Open-faced Gambino Loaf, thinly sliced roast beef & thick brown gravy. Suggested with hand-cut fries.
Toasty Gobbler
Hickory smoked turkey on toasted whole wheat berry bread dressed with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, & pesto mayo.
Toasty Italiano
A delicious combo of Genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, & pesto mayo served on toasted wheatberry bread.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye Steak (5.5 oz), Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo served on a Kaiser Bun.
GRILLED CHEESE ADULT NO SIDE
SUPER SALADS
South Main Scoop Chicken Salad
Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad Served on Leaf Lettuce with Sliced Tomatoes, Egg Wedges & Sweet Pickle. Served with Fresh Fruit, Fruit Dip & Sweet Muffin.
The Scoop Shrimp
Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad Served on Leaf Lettuce with Sliced Tomatoes, Egg Wedges & Sweet Pickle. Served with Fresh Fruit, Fruit Dip & Sweet Muffin.
The Crandall
A South Main Classic. Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, Green Olives and Feta Cheese. Suggested With Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette
Fruit Frenzy
Spring Mix & Iceberg, Strawberries, Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Red Onions, Rice Noodles, Walnuts and Goat Cheese Crumbles. Served W/ House Sweet Dressing
The Brantley
Our Original "Sherman's Super Salad" Choose Baby Spinach, Iceberg or Spring Mix. Topped with Bacon, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons, Tomato & Egg.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Homemade Caesar Dressing.
Hot Crawfish Salad
Iceberg lettuce w/ Bacon, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Croutons, Tomato & Egg and Deep Fried Crawfish Tails.
Blue & Beef
Spring Mix Greens, Grilled Steak, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pecans, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Blue Cheese Dressing
The Foxy Greek
Romaine Lettuce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Green Olive, Feta Cheese & Red Wine Basil Vinaigrette (Our Italian)
The Goat
Spring Mix Greens, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Walnuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
The Chef
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Fresh Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Egg Wedges, Bacon & Croutons.
Side Salad
Small Salad, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon Bits, Croutons
WRAPS
The Houston Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce.
The Paxton Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, homemade ranch, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato.
The Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing
The Pippa Wrap
Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wine & Cheese Sauce.
The Bang Bang Wrap
Fried Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Served in a Spicy Bang Bang Sauce w/ Lettuce & Tomato
•••• ADD A SIDE ••••
DINNER ITEMS AT LUNCH
APPETIZERS
Antipasto Platter
Cured Italian Meats, Conecuh Sausage & Cheeses Accompanied by Olives & Peppers
Fried Catfish STRIPS
Fried Crab CLAWS 5.5 ounces
Fried Crawfish TAILS 5.5 ounces
Fried Dill Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Hand Cut & Breaded, Served with Marinara or Ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Grilled Artichoke
Onion Ring App
Smoked Catfish CAKES
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with Pita Bread
Stuffed Mushrooms
Broiled in butter & stuffed w/ Sherman’s Crabmeat & Shrimp dressing
Stuffed Peppers
TAMALES
3 Tamales
Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese
6 Tamales
Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese
Dozen Tamales
Award Winning Tamales! These are made right in the Mississippi Delta for over 30 years. Option to add chili / cheese
SOUPS
Gumbo
Shrimp, Crab, Andouille Sausage, Okra, and more. A classic and delicious Gumbo!
Vegetable Beef
Homemade vegetable beef soup in a beefy, tomato base.
Homemade Chili
Homemade, Thick & Hearty Beef Chili (made without beans)
Shrimp Bisque
A garlic & cream based bisque with bite sized shrimp from the Gulf Coast.
PIZZA
The Rita
House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Tomatoes.
Build-Your-Own
The Heart
House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto and Artichoke Hearts.
The Ranch
House Made Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Bacon and Caramelized Onion.
The Q
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Grilled Onion. Choose Chicken or Pulled Pork
The Bomb
House Made Tomato Basil Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bell Pepper, Mushroom and Red Onion.
The Greek
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Shrimp, Pepperoncini, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion and Grape Tomato.
CHEESE PIZZA
PEPPERONI PIZZA
DESSERT
Royale Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Heath Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Lemon Pie
A Homemade Meringue Pie made with a graham cracker crust and vanilla wafers.
Chocolate Pie
A Homemade Meringue Pie
Coconut Pie
A Homemade Meringue Pie
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Topped with our chef's Homemade Caramel sauce.
Lemon Mascarpone
Cheesecake
A Really Thick Slice! Offered Topped w/Strawberry or Homemade Caramel +1
Pecan Pie
Our homemade pecan pie is simply AMAZING! 10/10 recommend
Westside Strawberry
Homemade in New Albany. A Triple Layer Cake made with real fruit bits.
Westside Banana
Homemade in New Albany. A Triple Layer Cake made with real fruit bits.
A LA CARTE ITEMS
1 CATFISH FILET
1 Meatball In Sauce
4 BROILED SHRIMP
4 FRIED CKN STRIPS
4 Fried Oysters
4 FRIED SHRIMP
4 GRILLED CKN STRIPS
4 GRILLED SHRIMP
4 Stuffed Fried Shrimp
8 Fried Oysters
Extra Cornbread
Extra Pita Bread
Garlic Bread
GRILLED CKN BREAST
Quart of Meatballs 4
R o l l
Extra Sauce, Dressing, Etc
EXTRA Ranch 4 oz
EXTRA 1000 4 oz
EXTRA Balsamic 4 oz
EXTRA Bang Bang Sauce 4 oz
EXTRA Blue Cheese 4 oz
EXTRA Caesar Dressing 4 oz
EXTRA Chipotle 4 oz
EXTRA Diet Ranch 4 oz
EXTRA Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette
EXTRA Red Wine Italian Vinaigrette 4 oz
Extra Sweet Vinaigrette Fruit (Frenzy Dressing) 4 oz
Extra Wine & Cheese Dressing 4 oz
EXTRA Alfredo Sauce HALF PINT 8 oz
EXTRA BBQ sauce 4 oz
EXTRA Brown Gravy 4 oz
EXTRA Chicken Fried Chicken Sauce 4 oz
EXTRA Cocktail 4 oz
EXTRA Fruit Dip 4 oz
EXTRA Honey Butter 2 oz
EXTRA House Steak Sauce 4 oz
EXTRA Marinara Sauce 4 oz
EXTRA Tartar Sauce 4 oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the Heart of the Delta!
1697 South Main Street, Greenville, MS 38701