A map showing the location of Sherman's Taphouse - Burlington 292 Speilman Highway

Sherman's Taphouse - Burlington 292 Speilman Highway

No reviews yet

292 Speilman Highway

Burlington, CT 06013

Order Again

NA BEVS

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.29

Juice

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.29

Espresso

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.75

Appetizers

Extra crispy jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of buffalo, bbq, sweet gochujang chili sauce, honey sriracha, or the chef special Kentucky dry rub. Served with blue cheese and carrots.

Mussels

$13.95

2 empanada shells stuff with shredded brisket, vegetables, mixed cheese, and served with a chipotle aioli.

Chicken Poppers

$13.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Fried Cauliflower

$11.95

Nachos

$13.95

Quesadilla

$11.95

Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.

Texas Cheese Fries

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.95Out of stock

Four Cheese Flatbread

$11.95Out of stock

Pork Carnitas Flatbread

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$14.95Out of stock

Soups

Taphouse Chili

$4.00+

Soup d'Jour

$4.50+

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

House Salad LG

$11.95

SM Side Salad

$4.79

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Burgers

Bacon Burger

$14.95

BYOBurger

$12.49

Cowboy Burger

$15.95

Smokehouse Burger

$16.95

Veggi Burger

$14.95

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken Club Sand

$14.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Tacos

Beef Taco

$5.25

Brisket Taco

$5.50

Veggie Taco

$4.50

Pick Three Tacos

$14.50

Pork Carnita Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Rice And Beans W/tacos

$2.99

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.29

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$14.29

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Mac N Cheese

$11.29

Meat Loaf

$19.95

Cowboy Potato

$14.95

Sides

Fries

$3.29

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50

Tots

$3.95

Black Beans and Rice

$2.95

ColeSlaw

$3.95

Onion Straws

$3.29

Side Mac+Chz

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Texas Fries

$5.29

Vegetable of the Day

$3.29

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sand

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Special Cup (No Drink)

$3.00

Special cup (w/drink)

$4.50

Drink Refill

$2.00

PICK UP or DELIVERY

*****FOR PICK UP******

!!!!!!!DELIVERY!!!!!!!!!!!

Togo Bags

Plastic Bag Tax

$0.10

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

292 Speilman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

