Shermans Creek Inn
5150 SPRING RD
Shermans Dale, PA 17090
Appetizers
Breaded Shrimp
Fried Sliced Portobello Mushrooms
Battered Portobello Mushrooms Slices Served with Horsey Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Logs
Buffalo Chicken Dip Filled Egg Rolls Served with Homemade Ranch Dipping Sauce
Cauliflower Wings
Battered Cauliflower Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Cheese Curds
Fried Wisconsin Squeaky Cheese with Marinara
Chicken Tender App
Chips and Salsa
Creek Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries Loaded with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Creek Dust, Bacon Bits & Chives
Creek Tots
Seasoned Tater Tots Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits, & Chives
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries
Fried Pickles
Breaded Pickle Spears Served with Horsey Dipping Sauce
Kick-Ass Shrimp
Butterflied Breaded Shrimp Tossed in our Kick-Ass Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Triangles
Fried Mozzarella Triangles Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Natural Cut Chips
Onion Rings
Battered Onion Rings Served with our Homemade Zesty Sauce
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Balls Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Pizza Logs
Pepperoni & Mozzarella Filled Egg Rolls Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Potato Skins
Pretzel Logs
Soft Baked Pretzel Sticks Served with Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce
Soup of the Day
Tater Tots
Fried Tater Tots
Troy's Tasty Balls
Meatballs Dipped in Choice of Sauce- We suggest Matt's Secret Sauce!
Ultimate Creek Nachos
Your Choice of Homemade Potato Chips or Tortilla Chips Topped w Seasoned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno with Side of Sour Cream & Salsa
Salads
Caesar Salad
Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Salad Dressing Topped with Croutons0
Cheesesteak Salad
Choice of Philly Chicken or Beef Topped with Fresh Cut French Fries, Melted American Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Tomato & Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Steak Salad
Grilled Sirloin, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons
Taco Salad
Hand Fried Taco Bowl, Choice of Seasoned Taco Beef, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken, Jalapeno, Onion, Shredded Cheddar, our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream
Tossed Salad
Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons. Add Chicken- Breaded or Grilled, Plain or Sauced- $3.00
Entrees
Breaded Scallops
Breaded Scallops Served with a Side of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Chicken, Bacon, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese & Homemade Ranch Dressing Served with Nacho Chips & Side of Salsa and Sour Cream. (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES & A SIDE)
Chicken Tenders
In-House Hand Breaded Fresh Chicken Tenders in our Special Blend Breading Served Over a Basket of Fresh Cut French Fries
Fish 'n Chips
In-House Hand Breaded Fish, Fresh Cut Potato Chips with a Side of Tartar & Malt Mayo
Kick-Ass Shrimp
Butterflied, Breaded Shrimp Tossed in our Kick-Ass Sauce
Loaded BBQ Baked Potato
Baked Potato Topped with In-House Made Pulled Pork BBQ, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar, Butter, Topped with Matt's Secret Sauce & Chives Served with a Side of Sour Cream & Cole Slaw (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES)
Quesadilla
Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Veggie in a Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Provolone & Cheddar Cheese Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms Served with Nacho Chips & Side of Salsa and Sour Cream. (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES & A SIDE)
Seafood Basket
In-House Hand Breaded Fish, 3 Breaded Butterflied Shrimp, & 4 Breaded Scallops with Your Choice of Cocktail, Tartar or Malt Mayo
Shrimp Basket
Butterflied Breaded Shrimp Served with Fresh Cut French Fries
Sirloin Steak
8oz Certified Aged Angus Beef Sirloin Steak
Handhelds
Big Fish Sandwich
In-House Hand Breaded Fish & Lettuce with a Side of Tartar
Black 'N Bleu
Your Choice of Patty, Cajun Seasoning, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing on a Toasted Bun
Blockbuster
Grilled Ham, Bacon, Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted White Bread
Brooklyn
Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Grilled Ham, Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce & Tomato with a Side of Honey Mustard
Buffalo
Your Choice of Patty, Dipped in Hot Sauce Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheeseburger
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served with Chips & Pickles.
Cheeseburger Sub
Cheesesteak
Philly Style Chicken or Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms with Marinara Sauce. Served with Chips & Pickles.
Chicken Sandwich
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served with Chips & Pickles.
Cowboy Chicken Cheesesteak
Philly Style Chicken Tossed in Your Choice of G-Willie BBQ Sauce Topped with Grilled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Texas Tangler Onions
Creek Crab
Fried Crab Cake Topped with Melted Provolone, Malt Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
CreekBuster
Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Side of Buster Sauce (Fun word for Homemade 1000 Island Dressing)
F-Bomb aka The Filthy
Your Choice of Patty, BBQ, Bacon, Breaded Onion Tanglers, Melted Cheddar Cheese Topped with Matt's Secret Sauce
Fire
Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Fresh Homemade Salsa, Breaded Fried Jalapenos, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sriracha Mayo
Grilled Cheese
Toasted Cheese Sandwich
Holy Cheezus
Garlic Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with Fried Mozzarella Triangles, Melted Provolone & Marinara Sauce
Maple Mustard Cordon Bleu
Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Ham, Melted Provolone & Swiss Cheese Topped with Maple Mustard on a Toasted Bun
Meatball Sub
Scrumptious Plump Meatballs Stuffed in a Philly Roll Topped with Marinara Sauce & Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
Mushroom Swiss
Your Choice of Patty, Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions & Mayo on a Toasted Bun Served with Gravy for Dipping! It's GOOD! TRY IT!!
Naked Chad
Burger. Bun. Nothing else. Served with Chips & Pickles.
Parmesan
Your Choice of Patty, Melted Provolone & Melted Fresh Parmesan Cheese with Marinara on a Garlic Toasted Bun
Patty Melt
Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Onions, Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted, Hand Pulled Pork Tossed in Matt's Secret Sauce Topped with our Homemade Cole Slaw
Seamoo
Your Choice of Patty, Melted Pimento Cheese, Creek Crab Patty Topped with Cajun Remoulade (Fancy word for Cajun Mayo) & Tomato on a Toasted Bun
Texas Tangler
Your Choice of Patty, Bacon, Texas Tangler Breaded Onion Straws, Onion, Melted Cheddar Cheese & our Texas Tangler Sauce
Troy's Heart Attack
Garlic Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with a Bacon & Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Patty
Wraps
Wings
Half Dozen (6) Fresh Jumbo Cut Wings
Half Dozen (6) Breaded Boneless Wings
1/2 Dozen (6) Breaded Wing Dings
Dozen (12) Fresh Jumbo Cut Wings
Fresh Jumbo Cut Chicken Wings
Dozen (12) Breaded Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings
Dozen (12) Breaded Wing Dings
Hand Breaded Chicken Wings
Party Bucket (5 Doz)
5 Dozen Jumbo Cut Wings (One Flavor Only)
Sides
Apple Sauce
Blue Cheese
Caesar Salad - Side
Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Salad Dressing Topped with Croutons
Coleslaw
Gammy's Baked Beans
Macaroni Salad
My Lady Is Not Hungry
Add Extra Fresh Cut Fries to Your Entree & Choice of (2) Wings OR (3) Mozzarella Sticks
Ranch
Tossed Salad - Side
Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons. Add Chicken- Breaded or Grilled, Plain or Sauced- $3.00
Celery
Breakfast Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Eggs, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese
Hash Brown Wrap
Eggs, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese
Southwest Wrap
Homemade Seasoned Taco Meat, Eggs, Fresh Salsa, Cheddar Cheese
Your Way Wrap
Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Wing Sauce
Meat Lovers Wrap
Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & American Cheese
Philly Steak Wrap
Eggs, Philly Style Chicken or Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms w Marinara
Breakfast Plates
Build Your Own Omelet
3 Eggs & Choice of Cheese Plus Choice of Meat, Veggies & Sauce at Additional Cost. Served with Tater Tots & Toast
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs, Choice of Meat or Veggie in a Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell, Melted with Provolone & Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Mushrooms. Served with Tater Tots & Side of Sour Cream & Fresh Salsa
Hang Over Helper
Buttery Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with a Sausage Patty, Bacon & Eggs
SCI Breakfast
2 Eggs Your Style, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots & Toast
French Toast
Traditional Homemade French ToastToasted to Perfection
Half French Toast
Steak n Eggs
Our Aged Beef Sirloin Steak w 2 Eggs & Tater Tots
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese on an English Muffin
Breakfast Bowl
SCI Bowl
Eggs, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Sauce & Cheddar Cheese
Fried Chicken Bowl
Eggs, Breaded Chicken, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch Sauce
Southwest Bowl
Eggs, Seasoned Taco Meat, Tater Tots, Fresh Salsa, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled with Southwest Sauce
Steak Bowl
Eggs, Steak, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
Breakfast Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
