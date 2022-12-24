Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shermans Creek Inn

review star

No reviews yet

5150 SPRING RD

Shermans Dale, PA 17090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Breaded Shrimp

$10.95

Fried Sliced Portobello Mushrooms

$6.25

Battered Portobello Mushrooms Slices Served with Horsey Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Logs

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip Filled Egg Rolls Served with Homemade Ranch Dipping Sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$7.00

Battered Cauliflower Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Fried Wisconsin Squeaky Cheese with Marinara

Chicken Tender App

$7.25

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Creek Fries

$6.95+

Fresh Cut French Fries Loaded with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Creek Dust, Bacon Bits & Chives

Creek Tots

$8.50

Seasoned Tater Tots Topped with Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon Bits, & Chives

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00+

Fresh Cut French Fries

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Breaded Pickle Spears Served with Horsey Dipping Sauce

Kick-Ass Shrimp

$11.95

Butterflied Breaded Shrimp Tossed in our Kick-Ass Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Battered Mozzarella Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Triangles

$8.25

Fried Mozzarella Triangles Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Natural Cut Chips

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00

Battered Onion Rings Served with our Homemade Zesty Sauce

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$7.25

Breaded Pepper Jack Cheese Balls Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Pizza Logs

$8.50

Pepperoni & Mozzarella Filled Egg Rolls Served with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Potato Skins

$9.00

Pretzel Logs

$6.25

Soft Baked Pretzel Sticks Served with Cheddar Cheese Dipping Sauce

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Fried Tater Tots

Troy's Tasty Balls

$7.50

Meatballs Dipped in Choice of Sauce- We suggest Matt's Secret Sauce!

Ultimate Creek Nachos

$9.75

Your Choice of Homemade Potato Chips or Tortilla Chips Topped w Seasoned Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno with Side of Sour Cream & Salsa

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Salad Dressing Topped with Croutons0

Cheesesteak Salad

$12.00

Choice of Philly Chicken or Beef Topped with Fresh Cut French Fries, Melted American Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Tomato & Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Steak Salad

$16.95

Grilled Sirloin, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons

Taco Salad

$10.50

Hand Fried Taco Bowl, Choice of Seasoned Taco Beef, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Chicken, Jalapeno, Onion, Shredded Cheddar, our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream

Tossed Salad

$3.75+

Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons. Add Chicken- Breaded or Grilled, Plain or Sauced- $3.00

Entrees

Breaded Scallops

$13.50

Breaded Scallops Served with a Side of Cocktail or Tartar Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.00

Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Chicken, Bacon, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese & Homemade Ranch Dressing Served with Nacho Chips & Side of Salsa and Sour Cream. (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES & A SIDE)

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

In-House Hand Breaded Fresh Chicken Tenders in our Special Blend Breading Served Over a Basket of Fresh Cut French Fries

Fish 'n Chips

$12.00

In-House Hand Breaded Fish, Fresh Cut Potato Chips with a Side of Tartar & Malt Mayo

Kick-Ass Shrimp

$13.95

Butterflied, Breaded Shrimp Tossed in our Kick-Ass Sauce

Loaded BBQ Baked Potato

$8.95

Baked Potato Topped with In-House Made Pulled Pork BBQ, Bacon Bits, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheddar, Butter, Topped with Matt's Secret Sauce & Chives Served with a Side of Sour Cream & Cole Slaw (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES)

Quesadilla

$11.00

Your Choice of Steak, Chicken or Veggie in a Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell Stuffed with Provolone & Cheddar Cheese Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers, Mushrooms Served with Nacho Chips & Side of Salsa and Sour Cream. (NOT SERVED WITH FRIES & A SIDE)

Seafood Basket

$15.00

In-House Hand Breaded Fish, 3 Breaded Butterflied Shrimp, & 4 Breaded Scallops with Your Choice of Cocktail, Tartar or Malt Mayo

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Butterflied Breaded Shrimp Served with Fresh Cut French Fries

Sirloin Steak

$16.95

8oz Certified Aged Angus Beef Sirloin Steak

Handhelds

Big Fish Sandwich

$11.00

In-House Hand Breaded Fish & Lettuce with a Side of Tartar

Black 'N Bleu

$10.50

Your Choice of Patty, Cajun Seasoning, Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing on a Toasted Bun

Blockbuster

$9.25

Grilled Ham, Bacon, Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

BLT

$6.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted White Bread

Brooklyn

$9.75

Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Grilled Ham, Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce & Tomato with a Side of Honey Mustard

Buffalo

$9.75

Your Choice of Patty, Dipped in Hot Sauce Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheeseburger

$8.95

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served with Chips & Pickles.

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Philly Style Chicken or Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms with Marinara Sauce. Served with Chips & Pickles.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served with Chips & Pickles.

Cowboy Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Philly Style Chicken Tossed in Your Choice of G-Willie BBQ Sauce Topped with Grilled Onions, Melted Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Texas Tangler Onions

Creek Crab

$12.75

Fried Crab Cake Topped with Melted Provolone, Malt Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

CreekBuster

$9.25

Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Side of Buster Sauce (Fun word for Homemade 1000 Island Dressing)

F-Bomb aka The Filthy

$13.00

Your Choice of Patty, BBQ, Bacon, Breaded Onion Tanglers, Melted Cheddar Cheese Topped with Matt's Secret Sauce

Fire

$9.95

Your Choice of Patty, Topped with Fresh Homemade Salsa, Breaded Fried Jalapenos, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Sriracha Mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Toasted Cheese Sandwich

Holy Cheezus

$8.95

Garlic Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with Fried Mozzarella Triangles, Melted Provolone & Marinara Sauce

Maple Mustard Cordon Bleu

$9.75

Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Ham, Melted Provolone & Swiss Cheese Topped with Maple Mustard on a Toasted Bun

Meatball Sub

$8.75

Scrumptious Plump Meatballs Stuffed in a Philly Roll Topped with Marinara Sauce & Melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$9.95

Your Choice of Patty, Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions & Mayo on a Toasted Bun Served with Gravy for Dipping! It's GOOD! TRY IT!!

Naked Chad

$6.95

Burger. Bun. Nothing else. Served with Chips & Pickles.

Parmesan

$9.75

Your Choice of Patty, Melted Provolone & Melted Fresh Parmesan Cheese with Marinara on a Garlic Toasted Bun

Patty Melt

$9.25

Your Choice of Patty, Grilled Onions, Melted Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow Roasted, Hand Pulled Pork Tossed in Matt's Secret Sauce Topped with our Homemade Cole Slaw

Seamoo

$14.50

Your Choice of Patty, Melted Pimento Cheese, Creek Crab Patty Topped with Cajun Remoulade (Fancy word for Cajun Mayo) & Tomato on a Toasted Bun

Texas Tangler

$9.95

Your Choice of Patty, Bacon, Texas Tangler Breaded Onion Straws, Onion, Melted Cheddar Cheese & our Texas Tangler Sauce

Troy's Heart Attack

$9.95

Garlic Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with a Bacon & Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Patty

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.75

Chicken Caesar

$9.50

Chicken Wrap Your Way

$9.50

Taco Wrap

$9.50

Wings

Half Dozen (6) Fresh Jumbo Cut Wings

$6.25

Half Dozen (6) Breaded Boneless Wings

$6.25

1/2 Dozen (6) Breaded Wing Dings

$6.25

Dozen (12) Fresh Jumbo Cut Wings

$9.95

Fresh Jumbo Cut Chicken Wings

Dozen (12) Breaded Boneless Wings

$9.95

Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings

Dozen (12) Breaded Wing Dings

$9.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Wings

Party Bucket (5 Doz)

$47.50

5 Dozen Jumbo Cut Wings (One Flavor Only)

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.00

Lettuce & Shaved Parmesan Cheese Tossed in Caesar Salad Dressing Topped with Croutons

Coleslaw

$1.50

Gammy's Baked Beans

$1.50

Macaroni Salad

$1.50

My Lady Is Not Hungry

$4.50

Add Extra Fresh Cut Fries to Your Entree & Choice of (2) Wings OR (3) Mozzarella Sticks

Ranch

$1.00

Tossed Salad - Side

$3.75

Tomato, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Croutons. Add Chicken- Breaded or Grilled, Plain or Sauced- $3.00

Celery

$1.00

Dessert

SCI Peanut Butter Pie

$3.95

Twin Kiss Ice Cream Treats

$2.75

Breakfast Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$7.95

Eggs, Sauteed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese

Hash Brown Wrap

$8.95

Eggs, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese

Southwest Wrap

$8.95

Homemade Seasoned Taco Meat, Eggs, Fresh Salsa, Cheddar Cheese

Your Way Wrap

$8.95

Eggs, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Wing Sauce

Meat Lovers Wrap

$9.95

Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & American Cheese

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.95

Eggs, Philly Style Chicken or Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms w Marinara

Breakfast Plates

Build Your Own Omelet

$6.95

3 Eggs & Choice of Cheese Plus Choice of Meat, Veggies & Sauce at Additional Cost. Served with Tater Tots & Toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Eggs, Choice of Meat or Veggie in a Garlic Herb Tortilla Shell, Melted with Provolone & Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers, & Mushrooms. Served with Tater Tots & Side of Sour Cream & Fresh Salsa

Hang Over Helper

$7.95

Buttery Toasted Grilled Cheese Stuffed with a Sausage Patty, Bacon & Eggs

SCI Breakfast

$7.95

2 Eggs Your Style, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots & Toast

French Toast

$5.95

Traditional Homemade French ToastToasted to Perfection

Half French Toast

$3.00

Steak n Eggs

$16.95

Our Aged Beef Sirloin Steak w 2 Eggs & Tater Tots

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

Egg, Choice of Meat, Choice of Cheese on an English Muffin

Breakfast Bowl

SCI Bowl

$7.95

Eggs, Choice of Meat, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Sauce & Cheddar Cheese

Fried Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Eggs, Breaded Chicken, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch Sauce

Southwest Bowl

$8.95

Eggs, Seasoned Taco Meat, Tater Tots, Fresh Salsa, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled with Southwest Sauce

Steak Bowl

$10.95

Eggs, Steak, Tater Tots, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$1.50

1 Egg Cooked Your Way

Ham

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Patty or Links

Tater Tots

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

White or Rye

Tickets

General Admission

$10.00

FEATURES

Food Special

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting!

Location

5150 SPRING RD, Shermans Dale, PA 17090

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hickory Ridge Restaurant - Carlisle
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Harrisburg Pike Carlisle, PA 17015
View restaurantnext
Dough & Arrows Carlisle
orange starNo Reviews
105 N Hanover Street Carlisle, PA 17013
View restaurantnext
Fairground Diner - 1111 Spring Road
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Spring Road Carlisle, PA 17013
View restaurantnext
The Doyle Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
7 N Market Street Duncannon, PA 17020
View restaurantnext
Redd's Smokehouse BBQ - 109 N Hanover Street
orange starNo Reviews
109 N Hanover St Carlisle, PA 17013
View restaurantnext
Market Cross Pub & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
113 North Hanover Street Carlisle, PA 17013
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Shermans Dale
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston