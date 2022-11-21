Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sherman's Taphouse

255 Reviews

$$

25 Center St

Southington, CT 06489

Order Again

Appetizers

Chili

$5.00+

House made Chili with Shredded Cheese and Jalapenos.

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips with Melted Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos and Cilantro Crema.

Salmon Fritters

$14.00

Deep Fried Salmon Fritters with Red Pepper Aioli, Cajun Remoulade and PIckled Red Onion.

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts with Goat Cheese, Bacon Bits and Balsamic Glaze.

Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

Breaded Cauliflower with Choice of Wing Sauce.

Wings

$10.00+

Chicken Poppers

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Bites with Choice of Wing Sauce.

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Buffalo Pulled Chicken with Melted Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions.

Butternut Squash Bruschetta

$11.00

Marinara Sauce with 4 Cheese Blend and Basil Pesto.

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens with Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Shredded Carrots.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine with Homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens with Strawberries, Blueberries, Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds tossed in Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Burger grilled to temp with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Choice of Cheese.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Housemade Turkey Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Taphouse Sauce and Cheddar Cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, American Cheese, and Chipotle Aioli.

Mac Attack Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef Burger grilled to temp with a Deep Fried Mac and Cheese Patty, Bacon, Jalapenos and BBQ Sauce.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Beer Battered Fried Fish Filet with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato.

BLT Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Garlic Aioli, Tomato and Mixed Greens on Sourdough.

Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Honey Dijon Aioli, Avocado, Mixed Greens and Tomato in a Flour Tortilla.

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Hot Honey.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce and Fried Onions.

Mac and Cheese

Traditional Mac

$13.00

3 Cheese Cheese Sauce, Cavatoppi and Toasted Breadcrumbs.

Pork Mac

$15.00

Our Traditional Mac and Cheese with Pulled Pork, BBQ and Fried Onions.

Bacon Jalapeno Mac

$15.00

Our Mac and Cheese with Buffalo Pulled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Scallions.

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Pulled Chicken, Jalapeno Crema, Pico De Gallo and Shredded Cheese on a Flour Tortilla.

Steak Taco

$5.00

Citrus Marinated Steak, Pico De Gallo and Cilantro Crema on a Flour Tortilla.

Pork Taco

$5.00

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Cheese Sauce and Coleslaw on a Flour Tortilla.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Blackened Cod, Chipotle Aioli and PIneapple Salsa on a Flour Tortilla.

Taco Trio

$12.00

Entrees

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Pan Seared Salmon with a Ginger Orange Glaze served with a Toasted Quinoa Salad and Oranges.

Steak Frites

$25.00

CItrus Marinated Steak grilled to temp served with CIlantro Lime Rice, Sauteed Vegetables and Chimichurri.

Sausage and Broccolini Penne

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Asparagus, Grape Tomatoes and Penne tossed in a Basil Pesto Cream Sauce.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce and Lemons.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Apple Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Sm Caesar

$5.00

Sm House

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Poppers

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sand

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Special Cup (No Drink)

$2.25

Beer Dinner

Tickets to our Beer Dinner on November 8! 4 Courses paired with beer. Hosted with Alvarium Beer Company!

Beer Dinner Ticket

$75.00

Tickets to our Beer Dinner on November 8! 4 Courses paired with beer. Hosted with Alvarium Beer Company! Enter Valid email on checkout! Ticket will be emailed to that email!

check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our Gastropub! We are Kid Friendly. Park on the road or in any of the free parking lots around Center Street!

Website

Location

25 Center St, Southington, CT 06489

Directions

Consumer pic
Sherman's Taphouse image
Sherman's Taphouse image
Main pic

Map
