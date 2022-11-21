Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Seafood

Sherri's Come Along Inn

244 Reviews

$$

402 Washington St

Coventry, RI 02816

Basket of Fries
Fish and Chips
Chicken Parm Dinner

Dinners

Baked Mac and Cheese

Baked Mac and Cheese

$15.95

House made cheese sauce makes it a creamy, hearty macaroni and cheese with a buttery bread crumb topping.

Baked Scrod

$16.49
Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$23.95

FOUR (4) Extra Jumbo succulent shrimp mounded with Sherri’s special seafood stuffing kissed with butter & side of potato and vegetable of the day

Chicken and Broccoli

Chicken and Broccoli

$16.95
Chicken Parm Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$18.95

Hand pounded chicken cutlet lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Smothered in our signature red tomato gravy and baked nice nice with provolone. Served over Penne or Linguine.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$16.49

Delicious, healthy eggplant breadded and lightly fried topped with melted cheese and Sherri's signature tomato gravy. Served over a bed of pasta.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.95+

Fish, french fries, coleslaw (Fri, Sat Only)

House Salad

$8.99
Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$16.25

Regular: 2 Meatballs, 1/2 lb. Pasta Family: 10 Meatballs, 2 lb. Pasta, Qt Sauce

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.25

Classic Comfort food! Fluffy...buttery...creamy mashed potatoes baked with ground hamburg and creamed corn. Simple and delicious!

Veal Parm Dinner

Veal Parm Dinner

$22.95

Tender, delicious Veal hand pounded in house, breaded and fried golden brown, topped with Cheese and Sherri's Signature Sauce. Served over choice of pasta.

Appetizers

The best Stuffed Quahogs in RI right here at Sherri's! Made fresh in house with a classic bread and clam stuffing. Or try Portuguese Style with Chorizo! Served Golden brown in a half clam shell.
Jumbo Crispy Chicken Fingers

Jumbo Crispy Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.00+

Made fresh in house from scratch. Brings me back to moms home cookin, we put every bit of love and care into crafting this classic chicken soup to warm your soul!

Chili n Chips

Chili n Chips

$4.25

Beef and Bean Chili made fresh in house with chili spices, and red kidney beans. Delicious hearty meal or perfect side order! Shown with options included.

Pasta e Fagioli

Pasta e Fagioli

$8.00+

Sherri's specialty. Made with her family recipe passed down from generations with cannelloni beans, mild sausage and a light tomato base. This is as classic Italian as it gets, and it's delicious!

RI Calamari

RI Calamari

$16.95

Authentic RI Calamari with hand cut rings & tentacles. Breaded& lightly fried with cherry peppers, banana peppers. Tossed in our house made garlic sauce and served with a lemon wedge.

SCAI Ultimate Loaded Nachos

SCAI Ultimate Loaded Nachos

$15.95+

Ultimate and loaded sums it up! Not to mention we fry our own nacho chips in house! Topped with our home made chili or fresh cut chicken breast, it's hard not to love this classic app!

Sherri’s Stuffed Mushrooms

Sherri’s Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.25

A special treat. Sherri's stuffed mushrooms are hand made from white button mushrooms and her sweet seafood cracker stuffing. topped with cheese its a special treat for any occasion!

Snail Salad

Snail Salad

$16.95

Tangy snails cut thing and mixed with oil and vinegar served over fresh lettuce, with grape tomato and red onion for a special treat!

Stuffed Quahogs

Stuffed Quahogs

$12.00+

A RI Classic that is the best in RI! Right here at Sherri's you can get authentic Stuffies made fresh in house a bread and clam stuffing that's cooked golden brown and served heaping in a half clam shell.

Zucchini Fries Appetizer

$9.95

Sandwiches

Chedda Cheese Burger

Chedda Cheese Burger

$14.50

HALF POUND Angus Hamburger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato = Delicious!

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.95

Hand Pounded Chicken Cutlet covered in cheese and our signature tomato gravy layered on a special local Italian Sub roll, served with tasty fries.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.25

Yeeehaaa! Cowboy's and Cowgirls! huge half pound angus burger, bacon, cheese topped with house made onion rings and our own slightly spicy and tangy special sauce. Fries on the side.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.50

Fresh sliced Eggplant, breaded in house and fried golden brown. Smothered with cheese and our signature sauce, served with tasty fries.

Extra Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

French Dip

$16.95

Flavor-packed Beef Ribeye sliced thin with cheese on grilled sub & side of au ju

Half Pound Angus Hamburger Plain

$10.99
Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Sherr's hand rolled, tender meatballs with provolone cheese topped with her signature tomato gravy and served on top of a special local Italian sub roll with tasty fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

Half pound tasty angus beef patty topped with cheese and sauteed mushrooms and swiss.

Philly CheeseSteak

Philly CheeseSteak

$14.25

Not your ordinary cheese steak! Our Philly cheese steak is packed with flavor using quality beef, layered with cheeses and sauteed onions and placed on a sub roll. Served with tasty fries.

Sherri's Come Along Inn Burger

Sherri's Come Along Inn Burger

$15.50

HALF POUND Angus All Beef Hamburger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & cheese on Kaiser bun = Delicious!

Veal Parm Sandwich

Veal Parm Sandwich

$16.50

Tender Veal Cutlet Hand Pounded in House layered on a local Italian Sub roll with Melted cheese and Signature Sauce, served with tasty fries.

Salads

Entree Salad made with fresh greens, house made croutons, Parmesan flakes and classic Caesar salad dressing, topped with fresh strips of chicken grilled to order.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Entree Salad made with fresh greens, house made croutons, Parmesan and classic Caesar salad dressing. Shown here with the Chicken Option.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.95
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Entree Salad made with fresh greens, house made croutons, Parmesan flakes and classic Caesar salad dressing.

Snail Salad

Snail Salad

$16.95

Tangy snails cut thing and mixed with oil and vinegar served over fresh lettuce, with grape tomato and red onion for a special treat!

House Salad

$8.99

Side Items

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

House made fresh cole slaw, so tangy with a hint of sweetness!

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Double order of fries lightly seasoned.

Meatball

$2.50

Our delicious hand rolled meatballs, priced by the ball. Comes in a container with sauce.

Pasta and Butter

$6.50

Classic Simple Pasta tossed with butter and lightly seasoned with salt and grated Parmesan. Perfect for a snack or for the kids meal.

Side House Salad

$3.25
SCAI Tomato Gravy (Sauce To Go)

SCAI Tomato Gravy (Sauce To Go)

$4.85+

Sherri's Signature Pomodoro Sauce made from plum tomatoes served in a convenient To Go container for your ease of use! Just heat and serve!

Zucchini Fries Side Order

Zucchini Fries Side Order

$4.95

Strips of Hand Cut, Hand Breaded Zucchini Squash battered and Fried Golden Brown with a side of Sherri's Red Tomato Gravy for Dippin'.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.25

Side of Mashed Potato

$3.25

Side of Vegetable of the Day

$4.25

Macaroni Salad

$5.25+

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Gift Certificate

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$45 Gift Certificate

$45.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$60 Gift Certificate

$60.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy food that is fresher than the cook at Sherri's Come Along Inn! Be part of history and embrace the reopening of a once revered and now a nostalgic hometown Pub! Here, you can help re-live what every local remembers as a great place to be, where you can have fun, and enjoy great food we're confident you will love. A newly renovated look and feel with a brand new kitchen in an owner-operated Pub/Tavern serving simple, made-from-scratch food. A unique concept in Coventry with simple yet delicious Pub food you can't get just anywhere. Come try the daily "specials" menu which aims to keep it fresh so you can enjoy it time and time again. Come be part of our family!

Website

Location

402 Washington St, Coventry, RI 02816

Directions

Sherri's Come Along Inn image
Sherri's Come Along Inn image
Sherri's Come Along Inn image
Sherri's Come Along Inn image

