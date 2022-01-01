Sherry B Dessert Studio Chappaqua
No reviews yet
65 King Street
Chappaqua, NY 10514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Biscuits
Brownies
Blondie Ate A Brownie
Cafe Mocha Stuffed
Caramel Swirl
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownie
Diablo Stuffed Brownie
Fudge Chunk
Fudge Stuffed Brownie
GF Banana Bread
Gluten Free Fudge
Gluten Free Marshmallow Swirl
LG 1-Bite Platter
LG Brownie Platter
Nutella Swirl
Oreo Cheesecake Brownie
P&J Swirl
S'Mores Swirl
Salted Caramel Stuffed
SM Brownie Platter
Smash Bar
Cakes
Collections
Cookie w/Cream Sandwich
Cookies
Chocolate Chunk
Chocolate Chunk Walnut Monster
Chocolate Peanut Butter Thumbprint
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster
Double Chocolate Chunk
Linzer
Oatmeal
P&J Thumbprint
Peanut Butter
Bagged Cookies
Salted Caramel Thumbprint
Sherry-O
Snickerdoodle
Sparkle Cookie
Sprinkle Cookie
Toffee Crunch Monster
Whoopie Pies
GIANT Chocolate Chunk
Cupcakes
Dog Treats
Ice Cream
Tipsy Scoop
2 Tipsy Scoops
3 Tipsy Scoops
Tipsy Ala Mode
Tipsy Cookie ICS
Sundae
Almond Brittle Pint
Banana Pint
Banana ice cream with a hint of cinnamon
Caddyshack Mint Pint
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint
Cocoa Krispie Treat Pint
Chocolate milk ice cream with marshmallow and caramelized cocoa krispies
Coffee Pint
Freshly brewed coffee ice cream
Cookie Dough Pint
Cookies & Cream Pint
sweet cream ice cream with crushed Oreos
Cookies & Milk Pint
Dark Chocolate Pint
Made with hand chopped bittersweet Belgian Chocolate
Electric Cherry Pint
Fluffernutter Pint
Fortune-Nut Pint
Pistachio ice cream with hand chopped toasted pistachios and crushed fortune cookies
Grasshopper Pint
Guinness Pint
Irish Coffee Break Pint
Krispie Treat Pint
Lavender White Chocolate Pint
Delicate lavender ice cream with flakes of white chocolate
Luscious Lemon Pint
Mint & Cookies Pint
Old Fashioned Pint
Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch
Peanut butter cap'n crunch infused ice cream with swirls of peanut butter and caramelized pb cap'n crunch
Peppermint Stick Pint
Roasted Strawberry Pint
Root Beer
Rose Chip Pint
sweet cream with essence of rose and rose petal white chocolate bark
Salted Caramel Pint
Hand-cooked caramel ice cream with a touch of sea salt
Sesame Treat Pint
Sweet tahini ice cream with sesame caramel swirl
Shot in the Dark Pint
Absinthe spiked chocolate ice cream with crushed chocolate cookies
Teqi-lime Pie Pint
Tipsy Cherry Pint
Toffee Pudding Pint
Triple Chocolate Chip Pint
Vanilla Bean Pint
Made with madagascar vanilla beans
Vixen Tracks Pint
Wet Walnut Pint
Walnut ice cream with wet walnuts
Chocolate Peanut Butter Quart
Coffee Quart
Cookies & Cream Quart
Dark Chocolate Quart
Guinness Quart
Irish Coffee Break Quart
Krispie Treat Quart
Old Fashioned Quart
Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch
Peppermint Stick Quart
Pie Spice Quart
Roasted Strawberry Quart
Salted Caramel Quart
Tequi-lime Pie Quart
Tipsy Cherry Quart
Vanilla Bean Quart
Vixen Tracks Quart
ICS Cake SM
ICS Cake MED
ICS Cake LG
Tipsy ICS Cake SM
Tipsy ICS Cake MED
Tipsy ICS Cake LG
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Banana Pudding ICS
Banana ice cream with a hint of cinnamon on vanilla cake topped with mini nilla wafers
Birthday Cake ICS
Vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between vanilla "birthday" cake with rainbow sprinkles
Blackout ICS
Dark chocolate ice cream with layers of hot fudge sandwiched between rich chocolate cake
Caramelized ICS
Carrot Cake ICS
Sherry's from scratch cream cheese ice cream between layers of decadent carrot cake studded with toasted pecans
Chocolate Peanut Butter ICS
Dark chocolate ice cream swirled with peanut butter sandwiched between devil's food cake
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake ICS
Coconut ICS
A layer of cream cheese ice cream sandwiched between traditional coconut cake
Coffee Break ICS
SB coffee ice cream sandwiched between traditional crumb cake
Electric Cherry ICS
Sweet cream with maraschino liqueur soaked cherries and shard of dark chocolate on pink maraschino cake
Flu Fighter ICS
Fluffernutter ICS
Peanut butter and marshmallow ice cream sandwiched between banana bread
Grasshopper ICS
Tipsy creme de menthe ice cream with flakes of dark chocolate on delicious chocolate cake
Irish Coffee Break ICS
Jameson's ice cream laced with Kahula on chocolate cookie crumb cake
Lucky Stars ICS
marshmallow ice cream goes disco with puffs of pink, yellow and purple fluff on vanilla cake topped with confetti lucky stars and sprinkles
Luscious Lemon ICS
Cream lemon ice cream sandwiched between light lemon cake
Milk & Cookies ICS
Special blend of SB cookie crumbles folded into sweet cream ice cream served on vanilla cake loaded with more SB cookie crumbles
Mint Cookies & Cream ICS
Mint ice cream with crushed Oreos on chocolate cake
Old Fashioned ICS
bourbon and bitters ice cream with chopped Luxardo cherries on orange zested brown sugar cake
Peppermint Stick ICS
Pumpkin Spice ICS
Purple Velvet ICS
Cream cheese ice cream sandwiched between SB signature purple velvet cake
Red Velvet ICS
Sweet cream ice cream between slabs red velvet cakes , topped with candy confetti
Ritzy Business ICS
peanut butter ice cream with a layer of grape jelly on Ritz cracker cake
Rose Chip ICS
S'Mores ICS
marshmallow ice cream with layers of fudge on graham cake
Shot In the Dark ICS
Chocolate absinthe ice cream and cookies on chocolate cake with absinthe cheesecake swirls
Sticky Toffee Pudding ICS
Suzy-Q ICS
Sweet cream ice cream sandwiched between dark chocolate cake
Sweet Potato Pie ICS
Teqil-Lime Pie ICS
Marshmallows
Absinthe Tipsy Mallow
Add a Mallow
Amaretto Tipsy Mallow
Biscoff Mallow
Bourbon Tipsy Mallow
Chambord Tipsy Mallow
Champagne Tipsy Mallow
GIANT Choc Heart S'more
Straciatella Mallow
Cosmo Tipsy Mallow
Creme de Menthe Tipsy Mallow
Dark Rum Tipsy Mallow
Disco Mallow
Dulce de Leche Mallow
GIANT Football S'more
GIANT Chocolate S'more
GIANT S'more
GIANT Heart S'more
Holiday S'more
Irish Cream Tipsy Mallow
Mini Square S'mores
Moet Tipsy Mallow
Nutella Swirl Mallow
Peanut Butter Swirl Mallow
Raspberry Swirl Mallow
St. Germain Tipsy Mallow
Tipsy Collection
Valentine Mallow
Vanilla Marshmallow
White Russian Tipsy Mallow
Wild Turkey Tipsy Mallow
Pop-Tarts
Scones
Ver-Terra Platters
Banana Dogs
ICS Collections
12-pack ICS
18-pack ICS
24-pack ICS
6-pack ICS
Holiday ICS 12pk
Holiday ICS 18pk
Holiday ICS 24pk
Holiday ICS 6pk
Lucky Stars 6-pack
Oprah Collection
Salt & Stout 6-pack
Tipsy ICS 12-pack
Tipsy ICS 18-pack
Tipsy ICS 24-pack
Tipsy ICS 6-pack
Valentine's ICS 6pk
Mallow Collections
Holiday 16pk Vanilla Mallows
Holiday Tipsy Mallows
July 4th Mallows
Moet 12pk Tipsy Mallows
Moet 24pk Tipsy Mallows
Moet 36pk Tipsy Mallows
Moet 48pk Tipsy Mallows
Swirl 12pk Mallows
Swirl 24pk Mallows
Swirl 36pk Mallows
Swirl 48pk Mallows
Tipsy 12pk Mallows
Tipsy 24pk Mallows
Tipsy 36pk Mallows
Tipsy 48pk Mallows
Valentine's 12pk Mallows
Vanilla 16pk Mallows
Vanilla 32pk Mallows
Vanilla 48pk Mallows
Wild Turkey Tipsy Mallows
S'mores
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Life is complicated...dessert shouldn't be.
65 King Street, Chappaqua, NY 10514