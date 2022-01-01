Sherry B Dessert Studio Chappaqua

Sherry B Dessert Studio imageView gallery

Sherry B Dessert Studio

65 King Street

Chappaqua, NY 10514

Biscuits

Buttermilk

S P K

Egg Sand

$5.95

Bites

Cheese Platter

$19.00

Creme Puffs

$8.00

P & J

$8.00

Sweet Bites

$5.00

Brownies

Blondie Ate A Brownie

$4.00

Cafe Mocha Stuffed

$4.00

Caramel Swirl

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stuffed Brownie

$4.00

Diablo Stuffed Brownie

$4.00

Fudge Chunk

$4.00

Fudge Stuffed Brownie

$4.00

GF Banana Bread

$3.50

Gluten Free Fudge

$4.50

Gluten Free Marshmallow Swirl

$4.50

LG 1-Bite Platter

$80.00

LG Brownie Platter

$74.00

Nutella Swirl

$4.00

Oreo Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

P&J Swirl

$4.00

S'Mores Swirl

$4.00

Salted Caramel Stuffed

$4.00

SM Brownie Platter

$51.00

Smash Bar

$3.50

Cakes

6" 3-Layer Cake

$36.00

6" 5-Layer Cake

$60.00

8" 3-Layer Cake

$65.00

8" 5-Layer Cake

$80.00

Olive Cake

$8.00

Smash Cake

$75.00

Valentine's Cakes

$25.00

Candy

1/4 Pound Candy Bags

$3.00

Candy By the Pound

$12.99

Gummy Collection

$18.00

Tubes

$6.00

Collections

Classic Collection

$56.00

Tipsy Mallow Collection

$24.00

Moet Mallow Collection

$30.00

Swirl Mallow Collection

$24.00

Cookie w/Cream Sandwich

Cookie w/Cream

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk Walnut Monster

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Thumbprint

$2.00

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50
Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster

Double Chocolate Peanut Butter Monster

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

Linzer

$2.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

P&J Thumbprint

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Bagged Cookies

$3.00

Salted Caramel Thumbprint

$2.00

Sherry-O

$5.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Sparkle Cookie

$2.00

Sprinkle Cookie

$2.00

Toffee Crunch Monster

$4.00

Whoopie Pies

$2.00

GIANT Chocolate Chunk

$45.00

Cupcakes

Birthday Cupcake

$4.00

Purple Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Cupcake

$4.00

Dog Treats

PB Biscuits

$5.00

Ice Cream

Tipsy Scoop

$3.50

2 Tipsy Scoops

$6.00

3 Tipsy Scoops

$8.50

Tipsy Ala Mode

$2.50

Tipsy Cookie ICS

$6.00

Sundae

$12.00

Almond Brittle Pint

$9.00

Banana Pint

$9.00

Banana ice cream with a hint of cinnamon

Caddyshack Mint Pint

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint

$9.00

Cocoa Krispie Treat Pint

$9.00

Chocolate milk ice cream with marshmallow and caramelized cocoa krispies

Coffee Pint

$9.00

Freshly brewed coffee ice cream

Cookie Dough Pint

$9.00

Cookies & Cream Pint

$9.00

sweet cream ice cream with crushed Oreos

Cookies & Milk Pint

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Pint

$9.00

Made with hand chopped bittersweet Belgian Chocolate

Electric Cherry Pint

$10.00

Fluffernutter Pint

$9.00

Fortune-Nut Pint

$9.00

Pistachio ice cream with hand chopped toasted pistachios and crushed fortune cookies

Grasshopper Pint

$10.00

Guinness Pint

$10.00

Irish Coffee Break Pint

$10.00

Krispie Treat Pint

$9.00

Lavender White Chocolate Pint

$9.00

Delicate lavender ice cream with flakes of white chocolate

Luscious Lemon Pint

$9.00

Mint & Cookies Pint

$9.00

Old Fashioned Pint

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch

$9.00

Peanut butter cap'n crunch infused ice cream with swirls of peanut butter and caramelized pb cap'n crunch

Peppermint Stick Pint

$9.00

Roasted Strawberry Pint

$9.00

Root Beer

$9.00

Rose Chip Pint

$9.00

sweet cream with essence of rose and rose petal white chocolate bark

Salted Caramel Pint

$9.00

Hand-cooked caramel ice cream with a touch of sea salt

Sesame Treat Pint

$9.00

Sweet tahini ice cream with sesame caramel swirl

Shot in the Dark Pint

$10.00

Absinthe spiked chocolate ice cream with crushed chocolate cookies

Teqi-lime Pie Pint

$10.00

Tipsy Cherry Pint

$10.00

Toffee Pudding Pint

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Chip Pint

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Pint

$9.00

Made with madagascar vanilla beans

Vixen Tracks Pint

$9.00

Wet Walnut Pint

$9.00

Walnut ice cream with wet walnuts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Quart

$16.00

Coffee Quart

$16.00

Cookies & Cream Quart

$16.00

Dark Chocolate Quart

$16.00

Guinness Quart

$17.00

Irish Coffee Break Quart

$17.00

Krispie Treat Quart

$16.00

Old Fashioned Quart

$17.00

Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch

$16.00

Peppermint Stick Quart

$16.00

Pie Spice Quart

$17.00

Roasted Strawberry Quart

$16.00

Salted Caramel Quart

$16.00

Tequi-lime Pie Quart

$17.00

Tipsy Cherry Quart

$17.00

Vanilla Bean Quart

$16.00

Vixen Tracks Quart

$16.00

ICS Cake SM

$36.00

ICS Cake MED

$48.00

ICS Cake LG

$60.00

Tipsy ICS Cake SM

$42.00

Tipsy ICS Cake MED

$56.00

Tipsy ICS Cake LG

$70.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Banana Pudding ICS

$6.00

Banana ice cream with a hint of cinnamon on vanilla cake topped with mini nilla wafers

Birthday Cake ICS

$6.00

Vanilla bean ice cream sandwiched between vanilla "birthday" cake with rainbow sprinkles

Blackout ICS

$6.00

Dark chocolate ice cream with layers of hot fudge sandwiched between rich chocolate cake

Caramelized ICS

$6.00

Carrot Cake ICS

$6.00

Sherry's from scratch cream cheese ice cream between layers of decadent carrot cake studded with toasted pecans

Chocolate Peanut Butter ICS

$6.00

Dark chocolate ice cream swirled with peanut butter sandwiched between devil's food cake

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake ICS

$6.00

Coconut ICS

$6.00

A layer of cream cheese ice cream sandwiched between traditional coconut cake

Coffee Break ICS

$6.00

SB coffee ice cream sandwiched between traditional crumb cake

Electric Cherry ICS

$7.00

Sweet cream with maraschino liqueur soaked cherries and shard of dark chocolate on pink maraschino cake

Flu Fighter ICS

$7.00

Fluffernutter ICS

$6.00

Peanut butter and marshmallow ice cream sandwiched between banana bread

Grasshopper ICS

$7.00

Tipsy creme de menthe ice cream with flakes of dark chocolate on delicious chocolate cake

Irish Coffee Break ICS

$7.00

Jameson's ice cream laced with Kahula on chocolate cookie crumb cake

Lucky Stars ICS

$6.00

marshmallow ice cream goes disco with puffs of pink, yellow and purple fluff on vanilla cake topped with confetti lucky stars and sprinkles

Luscious Lemon ICS

$6.00

Cream lemon ice cream sandwiched between light lemon cake

Milk & Cookies ICS

$6.00

Special blend of SB cookie crumbles folded into sweet cream ice cream served on vanilla cake loaded with more SB cookie crumbles

Mint Cookies & Cream ICS

$6.00

Mint ice cream with crushed Oreos on chocolate cake

Old Fashioned ICS

$7.00

bourbon and bitters ice cream with chopped Luxardo cherries on orange zested brown sugar cake

Peppermint Stick ICS

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice ICS

$6.00
Purple Velvet ICS

Purple Velvet ICS

$6.00

Cream cheese ice cream sandwiched between SB signature purple velvet cake

Red Velvet ICS

$6.00

Sweet cream ice cream between slabs red velvet cakes , topped with candy confetti

Ritzy Business ICS

$6.00

peanut butter ice cream with a layer of grape jelly on Ritz cracker cake

Rose Chip ICS

$6.00

S'Mores ICS

$6.00

marshmallow ice cream with layers of fudge on graham cake

Shot In the Dark ICS

$7.00

Chocolate absinthe ice cream and cookies on chocolate cake with absinthe cheesecake swirls

Sticky Toffee Pudding ICS

$7.00

Suzy-Q ICS

$6.00

Sweet cream ice cream sandwiched between dark chocolate cake

Sweet Potato Pie ICS

$6.00

Teqil-Lime Pie ICS

$7.00

Marshmallows

Absinthe Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Add a Mallow

$1.25

Amaretto Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Biscoff Mallow

$2.00

Bourbon Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Chambord Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Champagne Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

GIANT Choc Heart S'more

$22.00

Straciatella Mallow

$2.00

Cosmo Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Creme de Menthe Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Dark Rum Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Disco Mallow

$2.00

Dulce de Leche Mallow

$2.00

GIANT Football S'more

$25.00

GIANT Chocolate S'more

$36.00

GIANT S'more

$30.00

GIANT Heart S'more

$20.00

Holiday S'more

$10.00

Irish Cream Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Mini Square S'mores

$10.00

Moet Tipsy Mallow

$2.50

Nutella Swirl Mallow

$2.00

Peanut Butter Swirl Mallow

$2.00

Raspberry Swirl Mallow

$2.00

St. Germain Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Tipsy Collection

$24.00

Valentine Mallow

$2.00

Vanilla Marshmallow

$1.25

White Russian Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Wild Turkey Tipsy Mallow

$2.00

Pop-Tarts

Apricot Pop Tart

$3.00

Blackberry Pop Tart

$3.00

Blueberry Pop Tart

$3.00

Cherry Pop Tart

$3.00

Nutella Pop Tart

$3.00

P&J Pop Tart

$3.00

Root Beer Pop Tart

$3.00

Strawberry Pop Tart

$3.00

Scones

Blue Corn & Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Chunk Scone

$4.00
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Vanilla Scone

$4.00

Pumpkin Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Scone

$4.00

Birthday Scone

$4.00

Ver-Terra Platters

SM Ver-Terra

$5.00

LG Ver-Terra

$5.00

Banana Dogs

Nutella

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

S'mores

$8.00

ICS Collections

12-pack ICS

$95.00

18-pack ICS

$135.00

24-pack ICS

$180.00

6-pack ICS

$50.13

Holiday ICS 12pk

$99.00

Holiday ICS 18pk

$141.00

Holiday ICS 24pk

$188.00

Holiday ICS 6pk

$52.13

Lucky Stars 6-pack

$50.13

Oprah Collection

$50.13

Salt & Stout 6-pack

$56.13

Tipsy ICS 12-pack

$106.40

Tipsy ICS 18-pack

$151.02

Tipsy ICS 24-pack

$201.36

Tipsy ICS 6-pack

$56.13

Valentine's ICS 6pk

$51.03

Mallow Collections

Holiday 16pk Vanilla Mallows

$19.35

Holiday Tipsy Mallows

$23.55

July 4th Mallows

$19.35

Moet 12pk Tipsy Mallows

$30.00

Moet 24pk Tipsy Mallows

$57.00

Moet 36pk Tipsy Mallows

$84.64

Moet 48pk Tipsy Mallows

$108.00

Swirl 12pk Mallows

$23.55

Swirl 24pk Mallows

$44.75

Swirl 36pk Mallows

$65.00

Swirl 48pk Mallows

$84.78

Tipsy 12pk Mallows

$23.55

Tipsy 24pk Mallows

$44.75

Tipsy 36pk Mallows

$65.00

Tipsy 48pk Mallows

$84.78

Valentine's 12pk Mallows

$25.00

Vanilla 16pk Mallows

$19.35

Vanilla 32pk Mallows

$36.77

Vanilla 48pk Mallows

$53.41

Wild Turkey Tipsy Mallows

$23.55

S'mores

GIANT Chocolate Heart S'more

$25.00

GIANT Football S'more

$30.00

GIANT Heart S'more

$30.00

GIANT S'more

$30.00

Holiday S'mores 3-pack

$30.00

Holiday S'mores 6-pack

$50.00

Star Spangled 3-pack

$45.00

Baked Collections

Sherry B Sampler

$45.00

Ultimate Sampler

$75.00

SB Cookie Collection

$19.35

Brownies

$44.55

Classic Cookie Collection

$19.35

Gluten Free Fudge Chunk Brownies

$49.95

Sherry-O's

$23.85

SB Brownie Collection

$44.55

Cookie + Brownie Sampler

$34.00

SB Classic Collection

$51.35

Monster Cookies

$22.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Life is complicated...dessert shouldn't be.

65 King Street, Chappaqua, NY 10514

Sherry B Dessert Studio image

