Sherry's Soda Shoppe - The Hill
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.
Location
1087 13th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Gallery
