Sherry's Soda Shoppe - The Hill

1087 13th Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Cakes & Pints

Our ice cream cakes are 6' in diameter, and are tall (4 layers). They easily feed 6-8 people.

Pint of Ice Cream

$7.00

Boozy Shakes

Pink Squirrel

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Boozy Affogato

$10.00

Booze

Aperol

$5.00

Galliano

$6.00

Campari

$5.00

Exotico Tequila

$5.00

Plantation Rum

$6.00

Wyoming Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson whiskey

$6.00

Vodka

$5.00

Brandy

$5.00

Antica

$7.00

Montenegro (Amaro)

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Amaro Ciociaro

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Creme de Cocoa (White)

$4.00

Creme de Cocoa (Dark)

$4.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Five Farms

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Creme de Noyaux

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.

1087 13th Street, Boulder, CO 80302

