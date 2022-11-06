Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sherry's Soda Shoppe

2716 Welton St

Denver, CO 80205

Cakes & Pints

Our ice cream cakes are 6' in diameter, and are tall (4 layers). They easily feed 6-8 people. Treat Yourself this Valentine's / Galentine's Day! Cakes are 4" in diameter - perfect cake for two! ************************* Custom Messaging NOT AVAILABLE on Valentine's Day Mini Ice Cream Cakes **Orders for Valentine's Day must be placed by Thursday 2/10!**
BYO Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 6-8 ppl)

BYO Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 6-8 ppl)

$32.00

Please allow 72 hours for all ice cream cakes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, floats, sammies, boozy treats, and ice cream cakes.

2716 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205

