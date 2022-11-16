  • Home
3130 East Kiehl Avenue

Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE SHERWOOD 3130 East Kiehl Avenue

No reviews yet

3130 East Kiehl Avenue

Sherwood, AR 72120

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Poppyseed Chicken (Mon)

Daily Specials

Roast Beef w/ Gravy (Mon)

$9.95

Monday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Poppyseed Chicken (Mon)

$9.95

Monday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Beef Lasagna (Tues)

$9.95

Tuesday Special - served with one side and roll or cornbread

Meatloaf (Tues)

$9.95

Tuesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Chicken Fried Chicken (Wed)

$10.00

Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Chicken Fried Steak (Wed)

$10.00

Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Grilled Chicken (Wed)

$11.00

Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Chicken and Dressing (Thur)

$9.95

Thursday Special - served with one side and roll or cornbread

Hamburger Steak (Thur)

$12.95

Thursday Special - served with two sides and roll cornbread

Pork Chop (Thur)

$10.00

Thursday Special - served with two sides and roll cornbread

Fried Catfish (3pc) (Fri)

$12.50

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Fried Catfish (5pc) (Fri)

$14.95

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Grilled Catfish (3pc) (Fri)

$12.50

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Grilled Catfish (5pc) (Fri)

$14.95

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Catfish Poboy (Fri)

$10.50

Friday Special - served with one side

Shrimp Poboy (Fri)

$10.50

Friday Special - served with one side

Shrimp Basket (6pc) (Fri)

$11.95

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Catfish and Shrimp Basket (Fri)

$17.95

Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread

Soup of the Day

$6.95

Favorites

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$11.00

Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$13.00

Jalepeno Chicken

$11.00

Lemon Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Monterey Chicken

$12.00

New York Strip

$15.00

Pickle Chicken

$11.00

Salmon

$16.00

Seared Tilapia

$10.00

Breakfast

Belgium Waffle

$5.95

Strawberries and walnuts

Biscuits/Gravy

$3.95

Two biscuits with cream gravy

Biscuits/Sausage Gravy

$4.95

Two biscuits with sausage gravy

Country Breakfast

$10.00

2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, and choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns

Keto Breakfast Wrap

$5.95

(Bacon or Sausage) scrambled eggs, baby spinach leaves, and cheese in a warm tortolla, served with a side of salsa

Kids Country Breakfast

$5.00

1 slice of bacon, 1 egg, 1 biscuit w gravy and a drink

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$5.00

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 slice of bacon or sausage and a drink

Oatmeal

$3.95

Classic oatmeal served with fresh fruit and nuts

Short Stack Plate

$7.95

(Bacon or Sausage) 2 pancakes, and 2 eggs cooked to order

Steak & Eggs

$13.95

8oz New York strip steak cooked to order, served with 2 eggs (fried or scrambled), your choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns, and your choice of toast or a biscuit

Stuffed Biscuit

$3.95

(Bacon or Sausage) scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on a biscuit

Two Sisters Pancake Breakfast

$10.00

2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage, and your choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns

Hot Sandwiches and Burgers

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger

$13.00

Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and BBQ sauce, served with your choice of house made chips or fries

Classic Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand-pattied burger, served with house potato chips

Mexico Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalepenos, and spicy aioli, served with our house made potato chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served with house made potato chips

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in house made Nashville hot sauce, spicy aioli, and pickle slices, served with our house made chips

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

(Chicken or Beef), sauteed peppers and onions, and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun, served with our house made potato chips

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun, served with our house made potato chips

Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pepper jack grilled cheese on wheat bread stuffed with smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mac and cheese, and carmelized onions, served with our house made potato chips

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Classic grilled cheese sandwich, served with one of our daily sides

Chicken Tenders (2pc)

$5.50

Fried or grilled chicken strips, served with one of our daily sides and your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Burger

$5.50

Classic burger with or without american cheese, served with one of our daily sides

Kids Jalepeno Chicken

$5.50

Bite size fried chicken with jalepeno, served with one of our daily sides

Signature Sandwiches

Avocado Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on wheat bread, served with our house made potato chips

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard on Texas toast, served with our house made potato chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Home-made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a warm flaky croissant, served with our house made potato chips

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo on Texas toast, served with our house made potato chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on ciabatta bread, served with our house made potato chips

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on ciabatta bread, served with our house made potato chips

Salads

Strawberry Romaine Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, freshly sliced strawberries, feta cheese, grilled or fried chicken, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced hardboiled egg, ham, turkey, and house made ranch

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled chicke, and house made southwest dressing

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, smoked pulled pork and house made BBQ ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, and house made ranch

Garden Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and house made ranch

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, grilled salmon, and balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad

$3.25

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and your choice of dressing

Dessert

Cake

$4.95+

Sugar Free Cake

$29.95+

Pie

$4.95+

Dessert Bar

$1.75

Dozen Dessert Bars

$18.00

Regular Cookie

$1.50+

Iced Cookie

$3.95

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.95

Choc Covered Strawberry

$1.95+

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95+

Home-made Bread

$1.99+

Single Cupcake

$2.10+

Cake Pop

$1.99

Chocolate Covered Pecans

$4.95

Cinnamon Covered Pecans

$4.95

Cheese Cake Slice

$3.95

Cocoa Bomb

$4.95

King Cake with Filling

$4.95

King Cake no Filling

$3.95

Home-made Ice Cream Scoop

$1.95+

Home-made Milkshake

$3.95+

Home-made Cake Shake

$7.90

A la Carte Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+

French Fries

$1.95+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$1.95+

Green Beans

$1.95+

Grits and Greens

$1.95+

Mixed Greens

$1.95+

Buttered Corn on the Cob

$1.95

Glazed Carrots

$1.95+

Purple Hull Peas

$1.95+

Cornbread Dressing

$1.95+

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$1.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.95+

Mac and Cheese

$1.95+

Jiffy Corn Casserole

$1.95+

Pinto Beans

$1.95

Sauteed Veggies

$1.95+

Broccoli Rice Casserole

$1.95+

Cabbage

$1.95+

Okra

$1.95+

Buttered Corn

$1.95

A la Carte Breakfast

Biscuits (2pc)

$1.95

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Toast (2pc)

$1.99

Fresh Baked Muffin

$1.95

Pancake (1)

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$2.50

Hashbrown

$1.25

Bacon

$2.25+

Sausage (2pc)

$3.25

Eggs

$1.99+

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half and Half Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Coffee/Espresso

Fresh Brew

$1.75

Espresso Shot

$0.80

Extra Flavoring

$0.50

Caffe Americano

$3.00+

Caffe Latte

$3.25+

Caffe Mocha

$3.50+

Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.00+

Black and White Latte

$4.00+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3130 East Kiehl Avenue, Sherwood, AR 72120

