Two Sisters Catering LLC - CAFE SHERWOOD 3130 East Kiehl Avenue
3130 East Kiehl Avenue
Sherwood, AR 72120
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Roast Beef w/ Gravy (Mon)
Monday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Poppyseed Chicken (Mon)
Monday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Beef Lasagna (Tues)
Tuesday Special - served with one side and roll or cornbread
Meatloaf (Tues)
Tuesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Chicken Fried Chicken (Wed)
Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Chicken Fried Steak (Wed)
Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Grilled Chicken (Wed)
Wednesday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Chicken and Dressing (Thur)
Thursday Special - served with one side and roll or cornbread
Hamburger Steak (Thur)
Thursday Special - served with two sides and roll cornbread
Pork Chop (Thur)
Thursday Special - served with two sides and roll cornbread
Fried Catfish (3pc) (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Fried Catfish (5pc) (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Grilled Catfish (3pc) (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Grilled Catfish (5pc) (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Catfish Poboy (Fri)
Friday Special - served with one side
Shrimp Poboy (Fri)
Friday Special - served with one side
Shrimp Basket (6pc) (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Catfish and Shrimp Basket (Fri)
Friday Special - served with two sides and roll or cornbread
Soup of the Day
Favorites
Breakfast
Belgium Waffle
Strawberries and walnuts
Biscuits/Gravy
Two biscuits with cream gravy
Biscuits/Sausage Gravy
Two biscuits with sausage gravy
Country Breakfast
2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, buttermilk biscuits and gravy, and choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns
Keto Breakfast Wrap
(Bacon or Sausage) scrambled eggs, baby spinach leaves, and cheese in a warm tortolla, served with a side of salsa
Kids Country Breakfast
1 slice of bacon, 1 egg, 1 biscuit w gravy and a drink
Kids Pancake Breakfast
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 slice of bacon or sausage and a drink
Oatmeal
Classic oatmeal served with fresh fruit and nuts
Short Stack Plate
(Bacon or Sausage) 2 pancakes, and 2 eggs cooked to order
Steak & Eggs
8oz New York strip steak cooked to order, served with 2 eggs (fried or scrambled), your choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns, and your choice of toast or a biscuit
Stuffed Biscuit
(Bacon or Sausage) scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on a biscuit
Two Sisters Pancake Breakfast
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage, and your choice of cheese grits or hashbrowns
Hot Sandwiches and Burgers
BBQ Pulled Pork Burger
Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, pickles, and BBQ sauce, served with your choice of house made chips or fries
Classic Burger
Fresh hand-pattied burger, served with house potato chips
Mexico Burger
Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, jalepenos, and spicy aioli, served with our house made potato chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fresh hand-pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served with house made potato chips
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in house made Nashville hot sauce, spicy aioli, and pickle slices, served with our house made chips
Philly Cheese Steak
(Chicken or Beef), sauteed peppers and onions, and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun, served with our house made potato chips
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun, served with our house made potato chips
Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Pepper jack grilled cheese on wheat bread stuffed with smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mac and cheese, and carmelized onions, served with our house made potato chips
Kids Meals
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic grilled cheese sandwich, served with one of our daily sides
Chicken Tenders (2pc)
Fried or grilled chicken strips, served with one of our daily sides and your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Burger
Classic burger with or without american cheese, served with one of our daily sides
Kids Jalepeno Chicken
Bite size fried chicken with jalepeno, served with one of our daily sides
Signature Sandwiches
Avocado Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on wheat bread, served with our house made potato chips
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard on Texas toast, served with our house made potato chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Home-made chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a warm flaky croissant, served with our house made potato chips
Avocado BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo on Texas toast, served with our house made potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on ciabatta bread, served with our house made potato chips
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on ciabatta bread, served with our house made potato chips
Salads
Strawberry Romaine Salad
Romaine lettuce, freshly sliced strawberries, feta cheese, grilled or fried chicken, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced hardboiled egg, ham, turkey, and house made ranch
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled chicke, and house made southwest dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, smoked pulled pork and house made BBQ ranch
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, and house made ranch
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and house made ranch
Salmon Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, grilled salmon, and balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, shredded cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and your choice of dressing
Dessert
Cake
Sugar Free Cake
Pie
Dessert Bar
Dozen Dessert Bars
Regular Cookie
Iced Cookie
Banana Pudding Cup
Choc Covered Strawberry
Cinnamon Roll
Home-made Bread
Single Cupcake
Cake Pop
Chocolate Covered Pecans
Cinnamon Covered Pecans
Cheese Cake Slice
Cocoa Bomb
King Cake with Filling
King Cake no Filling
Home-made Ice Cream Scoop
Home-made Milkshake
Home-made Cake Shake
A la Carte Sides
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Sweet Potato Casserole
Green Beans
Grits and Greens
Mixed Greens
Buttered Corn on the Cob
Glazed Carrots
Purple Hull Peas
Cornbread Dressing
Baked Sweet Potato
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac and Cheese
Jiffy Corn Casserole
Pinto Beans
Sauteed Veggies
Broccoli Rice Casserole
Cabbage
Okra
Buttered Corn
A la Carte Breakfast
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
