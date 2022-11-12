Sherwood Diner Connecticut
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience. At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities. We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.
901 Post Road E., Westport, CT 06880
