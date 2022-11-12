Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

review star

No reviews yet

901 Post Road E.

Westport, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pancakes
The203BEC
Omelet - Build Your Own

Featured Items!

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.00

Homemade pumpkin pancake batter, top with toasted pecans and condensed milk icing.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

House kale mix, Reggiano, toasted pecans & mustard vinaigrette.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Thanksgiving Sandwich

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$14.00

Roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce & mayonnaise served with sweet potato fries.

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25

Small batch brewed for 24 hours.

Juice

$3.50

Milkshakes

$6.50
Orange Juice Fresh - Bottle

Orange Juice Fresh - Bottle

$6.25

Freshly squeezed orange juice in house served in 8 oz. sealed bottle.

Soda & More

$2.75

Coffee & More

Coffee

$2.85

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.85

Eggs

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.25

Two eggs, American cheese, bacon.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.25

Two eggs, American cheese & sausage.

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.25

Two eggs, American cheese & turkey bacon.

The203BEC

The203BEC

$7.75

Our signature bacon, egg & cheese topped with crispy home fries and green goddess dressing. Featured in partnership with The Two Oh Three.

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$8.00

Eggs any style, hash browns & toast

Omelet - Build Your Own

Omelet - Build Your Own

$9.50

Build your own omelet, hash browns & toast.

Egg White Omelet - Build Your Own

$11.25

Build your own egg white omelet, hash browns & toast.

California Omelet

$14.00

Avocado, turkey & tomato.

The Westport Omelet

The Westport Omelet

$12.00

Mushroom, spinach & tomato.

Western Omelet

$12.00

Diced peppers, onions & ham.

Vegetable Omelet

$12.00

Broccoli, pepper, onion & tomato.

Sherwood Omelet

$13.00

Spinach, tomato & feta.

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Feta & gyro.

Italian Omelet

$12.00

Sausage, peppers & onions.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.50

Homemade corned beef hash, two eggs, hash browns & toast.

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$33.00

16 oz. Rib Eye

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Classic Benedict with Canadian bacon.

Lox & Latke Benedict

$20.00

Crispy latkes, lox, poached eggs, everything seasoning & fresh fruit.

California Benedict

California Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs, smashed avocado, sliced tomatoes, English muffin, hollandaise & hash browns.

Greek Benedict

$16.00

Poached eggs, sautéed spinach, feta cheese, English muffin, hollandaise & hash browns.

More Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Topped with feta cheese & cherry tomatoes.

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$14.00

Toasted bagel with cream cheese, tomatoes, red onions & capers.

Cheese Blintzes

Cheese Blintzes

$14.00
Cinnamon French Toast Crunch

Cinnamon French Toast Crunch

$11.00

Challah French Toast, cinnamon sugar, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, house icing & caramel.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Three pieces of French toast.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.00

Choice of pancake type! Three pancakes per order.

Waffle

Waffle

$9.00

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Your choice of sauce.

House Baked Wings

House Baked Wings

$11.50

Your choice of sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with marinara.

Potato Pancakes

$9.50

Served with apple sauce & sour cream.

Sandwiches

All served with french fries, coleslaw & pickle.

Hamburger

$10.00

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Cheeseburger

$11.00

8 oz. Served with lettuce, tomato & American cheese.

Classic Reuben

$11.00

Choice of corned beef, pastrami, turkey or chicken.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet with melted Swiss, tomatoes & coleslaw.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.00

Hand breaded cutlet, mozzarella, sauce on a hard roll.

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese & pesto served on ciabatta bread. Served with french fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Served on a hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Philly Steak

$13.00

Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, American cheese, ciabatta bread.

B.L.T

$8.00

Served on toast.

Triple Decker Club

$14.00

Choice of turkey, cheeseburger, chicken salad or grilled chicken. Served with french fries & coleslaw.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

served with french fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With American cheese.

Gyro

$10.00

Served over a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & a side of tzaziki sauce.

Chicken Melt

$13.00

Mushrooms, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese on pita bread.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Swiss cheeseburger with fried onions & bacon on grilled rye bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna salad, grilled tomatoes & Swiss.

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Coleslaw, swiss cheese & russian dressing.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Served with lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing with croutons, topped with reggiano cheese.

Chef Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, pepper & onion topped with ham, turkey, roast beef & swiss cheese.

Chopped Cobb Salad w. Chicken

$17.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, bacon, egg & grilled chicken.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

With a Greek Vinaigrette on it.

Green Goddess Caesar

Green Goddess Caesar

$15.00

Romaine greens, croutons & grilled chicken tossed in green goddess dressing topped with Reggiano.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

House kale mix, Reggiano, toasted pecans & mustard vinaigrette.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, peppers, egg, onions & olives.

Village Salad

$14.00

Authentic Greek salad tossed in a Greek vinaigrette.

Dinners

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Full rack of barbecue ribs served with French fries and coleslaw.

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$22.00

Broiled salmon served with choice of vegetable & potato.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Served over spaghetti with house salad.

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$14.00

Served over pita with tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with a house salad, broccoli & rice.

Rib Eye Steak

$33.00

16 oz. Rib Eye Steak served with a baked potato, broccoli & dinner salad.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$15.00

Served with a small Greek salad & our Greek Vinaigrette.

Turkey Dinner

$19.00

Roast turkey with stuffing, baked potato, broccoli & dinner salad.

Sides

Avocado

$5.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.50

Broccoli

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

French Fries

$5.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Sausage

$4.50

Sautéed Spinach

$5.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Children’s Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.50

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Hamburger & Fries

$10.00

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Ravioli

$10.00

With tomato sauce.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.00

Spaghetti

$8.50

With tomato sauce.

Soups & Family Size

Chicken Orzo Soup

$5.50+

Matzo Ball Soup

$5.50+

Quart of Chicken Salad

$20.00

Quart of Coleslaw

$12.00

Green Goddess Dressing

$7.00+

Desserts

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00

Lemon Meringue

$6.00
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Rice Pudding

$5.25

Condiments & More

Ketchup

Green Goddess

$0.50

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

BBQ Sauce

Russian Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Utensils

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience. At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities. We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.

Website

Location

901 Post Road E., Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image
Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Barn
orange star4.0 • 355
1050 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Tengda of Westport - Westport
orange star4.0 • 278
1330 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Shearwater Coffee Bar - Westport
orange starNo Reviews
833 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Ignazio's The Pizza
orange star4.6 • 408
833 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Border Grill - 1550 Post Road E
orange starNo Reviews
1550 Post Road E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
561 Post Road East Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westport

MACH BURGER LOBSTER
orange star4.6 • 725
580 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
The Whelk
orange star4.3 • 681
575 Riverside Avenue Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Basso Restaurant & Wine Bar
orange star4.3 • 621
33 Jesup Rd Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Ignazio's The Pizza
orange star4.6 • 408
833 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Little Barn
orange star4.0 • 355
1050 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Tengda of Westport - Westport
orange star4.0 • 278
1330 Post Rd E Westport, CT 06880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westport
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston