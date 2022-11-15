Sherwoods Restaurant and Bar 35 Route 171
35 Route 171
Woodstock, CT 06281
Starters
Beer Battered Onion Rings
$8.99
Boneless Chicken Tenders - 6
$9.99
Bread Bowl Chili
$10.99
Fried Calamari
$11.99
Loaded French Fries
$10.99
Mozzarella Wedges
$8.99
Potato Skins
$10.99
Seared Ahi Tuna
$14.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
$11.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.99
Fresh Wings
$14.99
Stuffed Quahogs (Copy)
$11.99
Soup
Salads
Wraps
From The Grill
From The Sea
Pasta
Entrees
12 oz NY Sirloin
$23.99
14 oz Ribeye
$26.99
Tenderloin Tips
$25.99
Prime Rib Reg
$28.99Out of stock
Prime Rib Sherwoods
$32.99Out of stock
Texas Chops
$22.99Out of stock
Yankee Pot Roast
$17.99Out of stock
Bourbon Grilled Chicken
$20.99
Chicken Tender Dinner
$13.99
Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack (Copy)
$20.99
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack (Copy)
$24.99
Sautees
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sides
Drinks
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Unsweetened Tea
$2.99
Pink Lemonade
$2.99
Cranberry Juice
$2.99
Apple Juice
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Milk
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Tea
$1.99
Coffee
$1.99
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Seltzer/Club Soda
Hot chocolate
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.99
Raspberry Lemonade
$2.99
Raspberry Iced Tea
$2.99
Liquor
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Flavor
$7.00
Ciroc
$8.50
Grey Goose
$9.50
Ketel One
$7.50
Skyy
$7.00
Skyy Infusions
$7.00
Smirnoff
$7.00
Titos
$8.50
Well Vodka
$6.50
Truly Vodka
$8.50
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$7.50
Hendricks
$8.50
Tanqueray
$7.50
Tuck
$9.50
Well Gin
$6.00
Bacardi Silver
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Cruzan
$6.50
Malibu
$6.00
Meyers
$7.00
Mt Gay
$7.00
Well Rum
$5.50
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$6.50
Cabo Wabo Reposado
$6.50
Cuervo 1800
$8.50
Cuervo Gold
$6.50
Danos Jalapeno
$7.00
Don Julio
$8.50
Espolon Anejo
$7.00
Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Espolon Resposado
$7.00
Patron Reposado
$8.50
Patron Silver
$8.50
Patron Xo Café
$8.50
Well Tequila
$6.00
Yave Mango
$7.00
Canadian Club
$6.50
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Green Spot
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$7.50
Jameson
$7.50
Jameson Cask Mates
$8.50
Jeffersons Reserve
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Proper Twelve
$7.00
Red Breast
$8.00
Seagrams
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Tullamore
$7.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Auchtashen Oak
$8.00
Bulleit Rye
$8.00
Crown
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Cutty Sark
$6.50
Evan Williams and Flavors
$6.50
Evan Williams Single Barrel
$7.50
Glen Fiddich
$11.00
Glen Grant 12 year
$10.00
Glen Livet
$9.00
J & B
$6.50
Jim Beam
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$7.00
Mcallen 12 year
$10.00
V.O.
$6.50
Amaretto
$6.00
Apple Pucker
$4.00
Apricot
$4.00
B&B
$7.00
Baileys
$6.50
Banana
$4.00
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Bradys Irish Cream
$5.50
Butterscotch
$4.00
Campari
$7.00
Chambord
$10.00
Christian Bros Brandy
$7.50
Coffee Brany
$4.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Creme de Minthe
$4.00
DiSaronno
$8.50
Dr. McGillicuddy Root Beer
$5.50
Dry Vermouth
$4.00
Fireball
$5.50
Ginger Brandy
$4.00
Hennessey
$10.00
Jagermeister
$6.50
Kahlua
$6.50
Leroux Blackberry Brandy
$6.00
Melon
$4.00
Ole Smokey Moonshine
$6.50
Pama
$7.50
Peach Tree
$4.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Pomegreanite
$4.00
Razzmatazz
$4.00
Sloe Gin
$4.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Watermelon Pucker
$4.00
Shots
Beer
Bud Light Draft
$3.75
Yuengling Draft
$4.50
Sam Seasonal Draft
$4.50
Captians Daughter DIPA Draft
$8.50
Be Hoppy
$5.50
Blue Moon
$5.00
Wachusett Blueberry
$5.50
Sierra Celebration
$6.50
Budweiser Btl
$4.00
Bud Light Btl
$4.00
Coors Light Btl
$4.00
Angry Orchard Btl
$5.00
Dog Fish IPA Btl
$7.00Out of stock
Corona Btl
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Btl
$4.00
Miller Lite Btl
$4.00
Modelo Btl
$5.50
Sam Adams Boston Btl
$5.50
Omission (GF) Btl
$6.00
Heineken Btl
$5.00
Budweiser Zero (NA) Btl
$3.50
Twisted Tea Btl
$4.50
White Claw Btl
$4.50
Guiness
$6.75
Truly Lemonade
$4.50
Lover Boy
$4.50
Nutrl Seltzer
$4.50
Thimble Island DIPA
$7.00
Thimble Island Sea Mist
$6.00
Truly Punch
$4.50
Loverboy Espresso
$6.00
Sam OctoberFest
$4.50
WormTown Pumpkin
$6.50
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Black Russian
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Cape Cod
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Electric Lemonade
$7.00
Gibson
$7.00
Gimlet
$6.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Hurricane
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$7.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$6.50
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$6.50
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mudslide
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Rob Roy
$6.50
Screwdriver
$6.50
Sea Breeze
$6.50
Sex on the Beach
$6.50
Sidecar
$8.50
Tequila Sunrise
$6.50
Tom Collins
$6.50
Vodka Martini
$7.00
Whiskey Smash
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$6.50
Wines
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
$6.00
Woodbridge Chardonnay
$6.00
Woodbridge White Zinfandel
$6.00
Woodbridge Merlot
$6.00
Woodbridge Moscato
$6.00
Woodbridge Pinot Noir
$6.00
Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
Barefoot Champagne
$7.00
Relax Reisling
$7.00
Torre Di Luna Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Angline Rose of Pinot Noir
$7.00
Root 1 Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
Kendall J Chardonnay
$8.00
Josh Chardonnay
$9.00Out of stock
Noble Vines 667 Pinot Noir
$8.00
Portillo Malbec
$7.00
Spellbound Petite Sirah
$8.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend
$8.00
J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
Robert Mondavi Private Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
Martini Specials
Specialty Drinks
Hot Drinks
Seasonal Specials
Server's Drinks
Drink Specials
Patio Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
35 Route 171, Woodstock, CT 06281
