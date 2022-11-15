A map showing the location of Sherwoods Restaurant and Bar 35 Route 171View gallery

Sherwoods Restaurant and Bar 35 Route 171

35 Route 171

Woodstock, CT 06281

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Dinner
Classic American Burger
Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Starters

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Boneless Chicken Tenders - 6

$9.99

Bread Bowl Chili

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Loaded French Fries

$10.99

Mozzarella Wedges

$8.99

Potato Skins

$10.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$11.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Fresh Wings

$14.99

Stuffed Quahogs (Copy)

$11.99

Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Lobster Bisque

$10.99

New England Clam Chowder (Fri Only)

$4.99

Soup Du Jour

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Spinach Pear Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$12.99

Deli Wrap Ham

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.99

From The Grill

Classic American Burger

$12.99

Sherwoods Burger

$14.99

King Dog

$11.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Filet

$12.99

From The Sea

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Baked Fish

$17.99

Fried Sea Scallops

$21.99

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Seafood Casserole

$26.99

Captains Plate

$26.99

Grilled Swordfish

$22.99

Ahi Tuna Plate

$24.99

Broiled Sea Scallops

$21.99

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Fried Clam Strips (Copy)

$16.99

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Veal Parmesan

$19.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.99

Pasta with Meatball

$15.99

Pasta with Sausage

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Lobster Ravioli

$24.99

Lasagna

$17.99

Entrees

12 oz NY Sirloin

$23.99

14 oz Ribeye

$26.99

Tenderloin Tips

$25.99

Prime Rib Reg

$28.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Sherwoods

$32.99Out of stock

Texas Chops

$22.99Out of stock

Yankee Pot Roast

$17.99Out of stock

Bourbon Grilled Chicken

$20.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Rack (Copy)

$20.99

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack (Copy)

$24.99

Sautees

Seafood Newburg

$26.99

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$20.99

Seafood Alfredo

$24.99

Chicken and Chokes

$20.99

Portuguese Shrimp

$21.99

Tenderloin Tips Marsala

$21.99

Chicken a la Vodka

$20.99

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.99

Kids Mozzarella Wedge and Fries

$9.99

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.99

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$8.99

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

$7.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

Apple Pie a la Mode

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Baklava

$7.99

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.99

Sides

Chefs Choice Vegetable

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Fries

$5.99

Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Seltzer/Club Soda

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Liquor

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Flavor

$7.00

Ciroc

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Skyy

$7.00

Skyy Infusions

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Titos

$8.50

Well Vodka

$6.50

Truly Vodka

$8.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Tuck

$9.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan

$6.50

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Mt Gay

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$6.50

Cuervo 1800

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Danos Jalapeno

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.50

Espolon Anejo

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Resposado

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$8.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Patron Xo Café

$8.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Yave Mango

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Green Spot

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Cask Mates

$8.50

Jeffersons Reserve

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Proper Twelve

$7.00

Red Breast

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tullamore

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Auchtashen Oak

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$6.50

Evan Williams and Flavors

$6.50

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$7.50

Glen Fiddich

$11.00

Glen Grant 12 year

$10.00

Glen Livet

$9.00

J & B

$6.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Mcallen 12 year

$10.00

V.O.

$6.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Apricot

$4.00

B&B

$7.00

Baileys

$6.50

Banana

$4.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Bradys Irish Cream

$5.50

Butterscotch

$4.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$10.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$7.50

Coffee Brany

$4.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Creme de Minthe

$4.00

DiSaronno

$8.50

Dr. McGillicuddy Root Beer

$5.50

Dry Vermouth

$4.00

Fireball

$5.50

Ginger Brandy

$4.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Melon

$4.00

Ole Smokey Moonshine

$6.50

Pama

$7.50

Peach Tree

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Pomegreanite

$4.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Shots

Pickleback

$8.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

KamiKaze

$6.00

Blowjob

$7.00

Red Headed Sluts

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Sam Seasonal Draft

$4.50

Captians Daughter DIPA Draft

$8.50

Be Hoppy

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$5.50

Sierra Celebration

$6.50

Budweiser Btl

$4.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Angry Orchard Btl

$5.00

Dog Fish IPA Btl

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.00

Miller Lite Btl

$4.00

Modelo Btl

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Btl

$5.50

Omission (GF) Btl

$6.00

Heineken Btl

$5.00

Budweiser Zero (NA) Btl

$3.50

Twisted Tea Btl

$4.50

White Claw Btl

$4.50

Guiness

$6.75

Truly Lemonade

$4.50

Lover Boy

$4.50

Nutrl Seltzer

$4.50

Thimble Island DIPA

$7.00

Thimble Island Sea Mist

$6.00

Truly Punch

$4.50

Loverboy Espresso

$6.00

Sam OctoberFest

$4.50

WormTown Pumpkin

$6.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Electric Lemonade

$7.00

Gibson

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rob Roy

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Sidecar

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$6.50

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$6.50

Wines

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$6.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$6.00

Woodbridge Moscato

$6.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$6.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Barefoot Champagne

$7.00

Relax Reisling

$7.00

Torre Di Luna Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Angline Rose of Pinot Noir

$7.00

Root 1 Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Kendall J Chardonnay

$8.00

Josh Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

Noble Vines 667 Pinot Noir

$8.00

Portillo Malbec

$7.00

Spellbound Petite Sirah

$8.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend

$8.00

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Robert Mondavi Private Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Martini Specials

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$8.50

Peppermint Martini

$10.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Tito's Very Merry Martini

$11.50

Tiramisu Martini

$9.00

White Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Mind Eraser Martini

$9.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Specialty Drinks

Titos Mule

$9.50

Blood Orange Negroni

$8.50

Apple Cider Margarita

$8.50

Pumpkin Spice Margarita

$8.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.50

Pink Senorita

$9.00

Bourbon Tini

$8.50

PBJ Liquid Sandwich

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$8.50

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Banana Bread Martini

$8.50

Hot Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Italian Coffee

$7.50

Winter Tea Rum Punch

$8.50

Apple Chai Tea

$7.50

Sherwoods Hot Reeses

$8.50

Kahlua Hot Chocolate

$8.50

To Go

20 oz Coke

$2.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20 oz Sprite

$2.75

Dasani Water

$1.75

Monster Energy

$3.75

Seasonal Specials

Fish Bowl

$9.00

Sherwoods Strawberry Lemonade

$8.50

Mint Julep

$9.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bourbon Slush Punch

$8.00

Sangria Swirled Frozen Margarita

$9.50

Frozen Pineapple Moscow Mule

$9.50

Server's Drinks

Tam's Tito's and Soda

$8.50

VP's Green Tea

$8.00

Allison's Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

Hilary's Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Kim's Mai Tai

$9.00

Brittani's Raspberry Lemonade Cosmo

$7.50

Maddi's Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Chris' Rum Punch

$8.00

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Expresso Martini

$8.50

Autumntini

$9.00

Apple Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Seasonal Sangria

$7.50

Fall Margarita

$8.50

Perfect Pear-tini

$9.00

Patio Specials

Beer Bucket

$19.99

Bottle House Wine

$24.00

All Day Specials

Appetizer Combo

$10.99

Fried Combo

$21.99

CHICKEN PARM Dinner

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$21.99

Cajun Salmon

$22.99

Bourbon Ribeye

$26.99

Italian Panini

$14.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 Route 171, Woodstock, CT 06281

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

