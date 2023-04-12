Shevere Bar & Restaurant

A modern and open industrial terrace space offers a classic, cozy and easily transformable space in the heart of Katy. This space is a place where community can gather to share their passions, celebrations and interests. The space includes a variety of dining and high tables, comfortable seating, access to the bar, AC/heating, and beautiful natural lighting from the surrounding floor to ceiling windows. Attached to the front facing of Shevere Bar, foot traffic is light during the day time and the surrounding area is extremely safe. Capacity: 120 standing and 80 people seated. Features/Amenities: • Access to Outdoor Beer Garden • Access to Bar • Restrooms • Speakers • TV • LED Lights • Chairs • Tables • Coaches • WiFi • Wheelchair Accessible • Street level Access • AC/Heating