Shevere Bar & Restaurant
476 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Shevere Bar brings to Katy an authentic Venezuelan experience. Take a dive into our culture: cuisine, mixology, nightlife, and our people. Visit our kids friendly restaurant up to 9 PM Tue-Sun. Nightlife Thu-Sat with live music, DJ, stand up comedy, and much more. Our 6,000 SF facility has three spaces: the Main Venue with a 360° Bar, a close VIP Terrace, and an Outdoor Beer Garden specially designed for your entertainment. From lunch specials, to happy hours, to dancing the night away... Visit our website for a virtual tour and reservations.
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494
