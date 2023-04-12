Restaurant header imageView gallery
Shevere Bar & Restaurant

476 Reviews

$$

25600 Westheimer Pkwy

Katy, TX 77494

NA BEVERAGES

BEVERAGES

NA Piña Colada

$7.00

Todo el sabor de nuestra deliciosa piña colada sin alcohol.

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Coconut Water (Agua De Coco)

$4.00

Perrier

$5.00

Fiji

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Very Guava

$6.00

Refreshing combination of Guava, agave and soda.

Cocolada

Cocolada

$6.00

Our chef's very best Coconut lemonade.

Jamaica Lemonade

$5.00

Our signature jamaica syrup, soda and fresh lime.

Minty Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh lemon blended with mint leaves.

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coca Cola Zero

$2.75

Coca Cola Diet

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Frescolita

$3.50

Guarana

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ice Tea Sweet

$2.75

Ice Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Maltin Polar

$3.99

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$5.00

COFFEE & TEA

Affogato Latte

$6.00

Iced latte with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and dark chocolate on top

Cafe con Leche

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.80

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso shots with thick, frothy milk on top.

Caramel Machiatto

Caramel Machiatto

$4.50

latte style beverage with vanilla and caramel syrup.

Chai Latte

$4.50
Chocolate Toddy Frappe

Chocolate Toddy Frappe

$6.00

Cortado

$4.00

double espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of steamed milk.

Espresso

$2.50

Espresso con Panna

$3.50

two shots of espresso topped off with whipped cream.

Frappuccino

$5.00

Iced coffee blended with ice, milk, and topped with whipped cream

Guayoyo | Americano

$3.50

espresso shots topped with hot water

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

sweetened hot cocoa powder with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

espresso shots with steamed, frothed milk.

Macchiato

$3.50

Marshmallow Frappuccino

$5.50

Iced coffee blended with ice, milk, toffee caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and marshmellow.

Mocha

$4.50

latte style beverage with dark chocolate sauce.

Nutella Bombon

Nutella Bombon

$5.00

layered nutella, espresso shot and frothy milk on top.

JUICE & SODAS

Lemonade

$3.99

Sodas

$3.50

Malta

$3.99

Natural Juice

$4.99+

Papelon con limon

$4.99

SOPAS (Soup)

Sancocho Criollo (Soup)

Sopa de costilla Media (Beef Soup Cup)

$8.99

Sopa de costillas (Beef soup Bowl)

$14.99

Crema de camarones

$10.00

Asopado De Mariscos

$25.00

White fish, mixed seafood, coconut-based broth and creamy coconut rice.

HAPPY HOUR

DRINKS

HH Margarita Frozen

$16.00

Shots

$4.00

Sangria Sunday

$5.00

Sunday Wine $5

$5.00

FOOD

HH Cheese Finger (Tequenos 5 units)

$7.50

HH 3 Sliders 🍔 with fries

$16.00

HH 3 Mini Empanadas

$7.00

HH Vuelve a la Vida (copa)

$9.00

HH Onion Ring Tower with smoke red pepper sauce

$8.00

CATERING

Appetizers

CT Tequeños

$40.00+

Fried breaded cheese stick or a spear of bread dough with queso blanco stuffed in the middle.

CT Mini Empanadas

$62.50+

Crescent-shaped, savory fried pastries made of dough and filled with your choice of stuffing.

CT Mini Burger

$150.00+

CT Sandwich Platter

$200.00+

Toasted ciabatta bread with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and variety of italian charcuterie, tomato and alioli pesto sauce.

CT Vuelve a la vida shots

$87.50+

CT Tuna Tatare Shots

$125.00+

Made up of a layer of chopped avocado and a top layer of raw tuna chunks. It is also flavored with a juicy, tangy sesame ginger sauce.

CT Mini Pastelitos

$62.50+

Savory fried pastry filled with your choice of stuffing.

CT Mini Arepas

$70.00+

Mini arepa stuffed with shredded beef, shredded chicken, yellow or white cheese.

CT Mini Taquitos

$62.50+

Filled with shrimp and pineapple sauce

CT Chicken Wings

$70.00+

CT Cheese Board

$120.00+

Mains

CT Lasagna Bolognese

$15.00

CT Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00+

Grilled chicken with creamy parmesan sauce, accompanied by mashed potatoes and caesar salad.

CT Marinara Fish Fillet

$20.00

Grilled fish fillet with pomodoro tomatoes base sauce and fresh seafood, accompanied with sautéed vegetables and creamy mashed potatoes.

CT Churrasquito Santa Barbara

CT Spaguetti Fosforera

$25.00

Spaghetti with seafood and pomodoro tomato sauce, clam juice and mussels accompanied by toasted bread with roasted garlic cream.

CT Steak Stroganoff

$22.50

Steak Stroganoff with mushroom sauce accompanied by 2 sides of your choice Mashed Potatoes Ceasar Salad Sautéed Vegetables Grilled Potatoes Plantain Rice Pilaf White Rice

CT Texas Steak

$25.00

6oz Churrasco, sautéed peppers and onions with grilled cheese and guasacaca. accompanied with 2 sides of your choice. - Mashed Potatoes Caesar Salad Sauteed Vegetables Baked Potato Ripe Plantain Rice Pilaf White Rice

CT Parrillada

$20.00

4 oz of steak, 4 oz of chicken, 1/2 chorizo, 4 oz of fried pork, 1 toston (green plantain), 1 fried arepa, 2 yuccas, 1 grilled cheese and chimichurri. For one person

CT Seafood Stew (Asopado de Mariscos)

$25.00

White fish, mixed seafood, coconut-based broth and creamy coconut rice.

CT Surf and Turf (Mar y Tierra)

$20.00Out of stock

Combination of seafood with our ribeye steak & chicken, served with fries. Per person

CT Asado Negro (LB)

$22.00

Desserts

CT Dessert Shots

$80.00+

Quesillo (Venezuela Flan) Tres Leches Lemon Pie Passion Fruit Cake Chocolate Mousse

Kids

CT Kids Pasta Alfredo

$10.00

Drinks

All catering cocktails are 1 gallon serving.

CT Sangria

$120.00

CT Tropical Rum Punch

$95.00

CT Margarita

$145.00

CT Piña Colada

$130.00

CT Guacamaya

$185.00

CT Dos XX 5L Keg

$55.00

CT Heineken 5L Keg

$55.00

CT Caipirinha

$140.00

CT Soda

$18.00+

CT Natural Juice

$85.00+

CT (NA) Strawberry Daiquiri

$75.00

CT (NA) Pina Colada

$85.00

CT Strawberry Daiquiri

$120.00

VENUE RENTAL (TERRAZA)

A modern and open industrial terrace space offers a classic, cozy and easily transformable space in the heart of Katy. This space is a place where community can gather to share their passions, celebrations and interests. The space includes a variety of dining and high tables, comfortable seating, access to the bar, AC/heating, and beautiful natural lighting from the surrounding floor to ceiling windows. Attached to the front facing of Shevere Bar, foot traffic is light during the day time and the surrounding area is extremely safe. Capacity: 120 standing and 80 people seated. Features/Amenities: • Access to Outdoor Beer Garden • Access to Bar • Restrooms • Speakers • TV • LED Lights • Chairs • Tables • Coaches • WiFi • Wheelchair Accessible • Street level Access • AC/Heating

CELEBRATION PACKAGE

$450.00

CT DJ

$125.00

FLATBREAD

Bacon & Corn / Maiz & Tocineta

$14.00

Flatbread Pepperoni

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markNigthlife
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Shevere Bar brings to Katy an authentic Venezuelan experience. Take a dive into our culture: cuisine, mixology, nightlife, and our people. Visit our kids friendly restaurant up to 9 PM Tue-Sun. Nightlife Thu-Sat with live music, DJ, stand up comedy, and much more. Our 6,000 SF facility has three spaces: the Main Venue with a 360° Bar, a close VIP Terrace, and an Outdoor Beer Garden specially designed for your entertainment. From lunch specials, to happy hours, to dancing the night away... Visit our website for a virtual tour and reservations.

Website

Location

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Shevere Bar image
Banner pic
Shevere Bar image

