SheWolf Pastificio & Bar 438 Selden St
1,013 Reviews
$
Contemporary Italian restaurant featuring fresh milled flour to hand make pasta and bread in house. Great people, great food, great drinks, and great service! Come see for yourself!
438 Selden St, Detroit, MI 48201
