开胃菜 Appetizers

烧辣椒Grilled Pepper

$10.00

辣椒、酱油 Peppers, Soy Sauce

老汤酱牛肉 Homestyle saurce Beef

$16.00

牛肉 、酱油Beef、Soy Sauce

炝拌百合黄瓜Cucumber & Lily Bulb Tossed with Chili

$12.00

黄瓜、新鲜百合、酱油 Cucumber, Fresh Lily Bulb、Soy Sauce

开胃小木耳Wood-ear Mushroom

$8.00

木耳、香菜、小米辣、酱油 Wood-ear Mushroom, Cilantro, Chili、Soy Sauce

脆萝卜拼海蜇Jellyfish topped Crispy Radish

$15.00

萝卜、海蜇头、酱油 Radish, Jellyfish、Soy Sauce

精品炖汤 Soup

松茸菌炖花胶汤Matsutake and Fish maw Soup

$20.00

鱼肚、松茸、猪肉、鸡肉 Fish maw , Matsutake, Pork, Chicken

莲藕排骨汤 Pork Rib with Lotus Root Soup

$18.00

猪排骨、莲藕、花生 Pork Rib, Lotus Root, Peanuts

主厨特色菜 Chef's Special

左宗棠鸡General Tso's Chicken

$19.00

芥香金丝虾球Mustard Golden Shrimps Balls

$29.00

长沙秘制猪蹄Hunan Special Pig Trotter

$18.00

黑椒牛肉粒 Steak Tip with Black Pepper

$35.00

XO酱青椒炒鲜鲍Abalone & Green Pepper Stir-fried with XO sauce

$35.00

XO酱碧绿炒澳带

$35.00

经典主菜 Main Entrees

湘密秘制红烧肉Shiangmi's Braised Pork Belly

$23.00

五花肉、酱油Pork Belly, Soy Sauce

豉香走地鸡

$29.00

鸡肉、辣椒、姜、啤酒、酱油 Chicken, Chili , Ginger, Beer, Soy Sauce

红炆羊肉

$35.00

羊肉 Lamb

酸菜芭莎鱼片Boiled Basa Fillet with Pickled Cabbage

$21.00

芭莎鱼片、酸菜、豆芽Basa Fillet, Pickled Cabbage, Bean Sprouts,

石锅海鲜豆腐Stewed Tofu with Seafood in Stone Bowl

$25.00

虾仁、鱿鱼、豆腐、蟹柳 Shrimp, Squid, Tofu, Crab Stick

金汤肥牛

$29.00

糖醋小排

$23.00

酸辣鲜鱿

$26.00

湖南特色小炒 HUNAN's Special

湘密小炒肉Stir Fried Pork with Shiangmi's Chili Sauce

$19.00

五花肉、青椒、酱油Pork Belly, Pepper, Soy Sauce

卜豆角炒肉Stir Fried Pork with Pickled Beans

$16.00

五花肉、卜豆角、酱油Pork Belly, Pickled Beans, Soy Sauce

酸辣椒炒鸡胗Sir Fried Chicken Gizzard with Sour Chili

$18.00

鸡胗、酸辣椒、酱油Chicken Gizzards, Sour Chili, Soy Sauce

爆炒肚丝Stir Fried Shredded Pork Tripe

$22.00

猪肚、青辣椒、红辣椒、芹菜、酱油Pork Tripe, Green and Red Pepper、celery、Soy Sauce

大蒜辣椒炒腊牛肉Stir Fried Smoked Beef with Garlic and Chili

$26.00

腊牛肉、大蒜苗、青辣椒 、酱油 Smoked Beef, Garlic Sprouts, Green Chili、Soy Sauce

青椒香芹炒香干Stir Fried Celery and DrideTofu

$17.00

香干、芹菜、青椒、酱油 Dried Tofu, Celery, Green Pepper、Soy Sauce

老姜木耳炒鸡Stir Fried Chicken with Ginger and Wood-Ear mushroom

$25.00

鸡、木耳、姜、小米辣、酱油 Chicken, Fungus, Ginger, Chili、Soy Sauce

小炒牛肉Stir Fried Beef with Chili

$28.00

牛肉、香菜、小米辣、耗油、酱油oysters sauce、Soy Sauce、Beef, Cilantro, Chili,

萝卜干炒腊肉

$29.00

精选蒸菜 Steamed Dish

腊味合蒸（腊鱼、腊肉）Steamed Smoked Fish and La Rou

$26.00

腊鱼、腊肉、卜豆角、酱油 Smoked Fish and Pork, Long Bean, Soy Sauce

剁椒蒸龙利鱼片Steamed Fish with Chili Sauce

$28.00

龙利、剁辣酱、酱油 Fish Head, Chili sauce、Soy Sauce

芋头蒸排骨Steamed Pork Rib with Taro

$19.00

猪排骨、芋头 Pork Rib, Taro

粉蒸肉Steamed Pork in Rice Powder

$22.00

五花肉、蒸肉粉 Pork Belly, Rice Powder

健康时蔬 Vegetable

手撕包菜Stir Fried Cabbage with Dried Pepper

$15.00

包菜、干辣椒段、酱油 Cabbage, Dried Peppers、Soy Sauce

大盘花菜Stir Fried Cauliflower

$19.00

花菜、五花肉、小米辣 、耗油、酱油 Cauliflower, Pork Belly, Chili、Soy Sauce、oysters sauce

茄子豆角

$18.00

时令蔬菜

$12.00

油麦菜、菠菜、白菜、广东菜心、生菜

粉&饭 Grains

湘密炒饭Shiangmi Fried Rice

$18.00

大米、鸡蛋、腊肉、酱油 Rice, Egg, La Rou、Soy Sauce

白米饭White Rice

$2.00

Rice

糙米饭 Brown Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

点心 Pastry

手工烧麦Steamed Pork Shumai

$12.00

糯米、香菇 、猪油、酱油Sweet Rice, Dried Mushroom、Pork fat、Soy Sauce

糖油粑粑Sweet & Sticky Rice Cake

$12.00

糯米、粘米、糖 Sweet rice, Sticky Rice, Sugar

灌汤小笼

$16.00

甜品 Dessert

百合红豆沙Lily Bulb red bean soup

$12.00

红豆、百合、糖 Red beans, Fresfresh Lily Bulb, Sugar

银耳莲子羹

$18.00

预制菜

莴笋丝

陈年花雕蒸波士顿龙虾

酸汤肥牛

双椒炒猪肚丝

莲蓬肉饼汤Lotus shape meatloaf Soup

$15.00

猪肉、菠菜汁、豌豆 Pork, Spinach juice ,peas

爆汁玻璃乳鸽Crispy Squab

$16.00

青椒紫苏煮鱼Fish Stewed with Pepper & Shiso

$28.00

鱼、青椒、紫苏 Fish, Pepper, Shiso

梅菜虎皮扣肉Steamed Pork Belly in Fermented Vegetable

$22.00

五花肉、梅干菜、酱油Pork Belly, Fermented Vegetable、Soy Sauce

青椒贡菜炒油渣Crispy Pork with Green Pepper

$16.00

猪油渣、贡菜、青椒 、酱油pork, Reserved Vegetables, Green Peppers、Soy Sauce

酸菜炒苦瓜Stir fried Bitter Melon with Pickled Cabbage

$15.00

苦瓜、酸菜 Bitter Melon, Pickled Cabbage

香菇扒菜心Sauteed Mushrooms on Bok Choy

$17.00

香菇、青菜 、耗油、酱油Mushrooms, Bok Choy 、oysters sauce、Soy Sauce

葱油粑粑Scallion Rice Ring

$12.00

粘米、葱 Sticky Rice, Scallion

银丝卷Steamed Flower Buns

$12.00

面粉、糖、猪油 Flour, Sugar, Lard

杨枝甘露 Mango Sago with Grapefruit

$12.00

芒果、西柚、牛奶、椰汁 Mango, Grapefruit, Milk, Coconut Juice

长寿面(送）祝您长寿健康！

清炒菠菜Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

菠菜、 Spinach

蒜耳油麦菜

$12.00

广东菜心

$12.00

预定菜

XO酱碧绿炒虾球

$32.00

全家福Happy Family

$30.00

猪肉、猪肚、鹌鹑蛋、蛋卷、木耳 Pork, pork tripe、Quail Egg, Egg、Wood-ear Mushroom

小包房

小包房价格

$60.00

XO酱炒虾球

老汤酱牛肉 Homestyle saurce Beef

牛肉 、酱油Beef、Soy Sauce

脆萝卜拼海蜇Jellyfish topped Crispy Radish

萝卜、海蜇头、酱油 Radish, Jellyfish、Soy Sauce

麻将包房Mahjong Room

麻将包房价格

$468.00

老汤酱牛肉 Homestyle saurce Beef

牛肉 、酱油Beef、Soy Sauce

脆萝卜拼海蜇Jellyfish topped Crispy Radish

萝卜、海蜇头、酱油 Radish, Jellyfish、Soy Sauce

全家福Happy Family

猪肉、猪肚、鹌鹑蛋、蛋卷、木耳 Pork, pork tripe、Quail Egg, Egg、Wood-ear Mushroom

豉香走地鸡

鸡肉、辣椒、姜、啤酒、酱油 Chicken, Chili , Ginger, Beer, Soy Sauce

湘密小炒肉Stir Fried Pork with Shiangmi's Chili Sauce

五花肉、青椒、酱油Pork Belly, Pepper, Soy Sauce

剁椒蒸龙利鱼片Steamed Fish with Chili Sauce

龙利、剁辣酱、酱油 Fish Head, Chili sauce、Soy Sauce

蒜耳油麦菜

金汤肥牛

灌汤小笼

长寿面(送）祝您长寿健康！

湘密VIP包房 Shiangmi VIP Room

湘密VIP价格 Shiangmi VIP Price

$468.00

老汤酱牛肉 Homestyle saurce Beef

牛肉 、酱油Beef、Soy Sauce

脆萝卜拼海蜇Jellyfish topped Crispy Radish

萝卜、海蜇头、酱油 Radish, Jellyfish、Soy Sauce

全家福Happy Family

猪肉、猪肚、鹌鹑蛋、蛋卷、木耳 Pork, pork tripe、Quail Egg, Egg、Wood-ear Mushroom

红炆羊肉

羊肉 Lamb

豉香走地鸡

鸡肉、辣椒、姜、啤酒、酱油 Chicken, Chili , Ginger, Beer, Soy Sauce

金汤肥牛

湘密小炒肉Stir Fried Pork with Shiangmi's Chili Sauce

五花肉、青椒、酱油Pork Belly, Pepper, Soy Sauce

XO酱碧绿炒虾球

萝卜干炒腊肉

剁椒蒸龙利鱼片Steamed Fish with Chili Sauce

龙利、剁辣酱、酱油 Fish Head, Chili sauce、Soy Sauce

酸辣鲜鱿

大盘花菜Stir Fried Cauliflower

花菜、五花肉、小米辣 、耗油、酱油 Cauliflower, Pork Belly, Chili、Soy Sauce、oysters sauce

广东菜心

糖油粑粑Sweet & Sticky Rice Cake

糯米、粘米、糖 Sweet rice, Sticky Rice, Sugar

灌汤小笼

湘密秘制红烧肉Shiangmi's Braised Pork Belly

五花肉、酱油Pork Belly, Soy Sauce

大厅 Dining Room

大厅价格 Dining Room Price

$500.00

老汤酱牛肉 Homestyle sauce Beef

牛肉 、酱油Beef、Soy Sauce

脆萝卜拼海蜇Jellyfish topped Crispy Radish

萝卜、海蜇头、酱油 Radish, Jellyfish、Soy Sauce

全家福Happy Family (Deep Copy)

$30.00

猪肉、猪肚、鹌鹑蛋、蛋卷、木耳 Pork, pork tripe、Quail Egg, Egg、Wood-ear Mushroom

红炆羊肉 (Deep Copy)

$35.00

羊肉 Lamb

豉香走地鸡 (Deep Copy)

$29.00

鸡肉、辣椒、姜、啤酒、酱油 Chicken, Chili , Ginger, Beer, Soy Sauce

金汤肥牛 (Deep Copy)

$29.00

湘密小炒肉 (Deep Copy)

$19.00

XO酱碧绿炒虾球 (Deep Copy)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us.

Website

Location

31519 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

