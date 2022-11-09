- Home
- /
- Emeryville
- /
- Shiba Ramen Emeryville - Emeryville
Shiba Ramen Emeryville - Emeryville
367 Reviews
$$
5959 shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soup Ramen
SPICY (Tonkotsu)
Creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork,bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
Spicy Clear (Taiwan Ramen)
Clear chicken broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, soft-boiled egg, and green onions
CLEAR
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’ Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
CLEAR DARK
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’ Light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
WHITE BIRD
a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’ Creamy rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, softboiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, and shredded togarashi peppers
BUTTER CORN
CLEAR Ramen + butter & corn
SOY MILK
Soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled kabocha squash, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn Please choose "No Egg" for Vegan option
Kids Ramen
Clear soup with noodle. No toppings.
Soup Only
Soup-less Noodles and Rice Dishes
DRY (Soup-less Ramen)
Brothless ramen with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, diced pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, nori paper Mix well before eating.
Yakisoba
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.
Kara-age Bento
Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs, rice, bean sprout namuru, spicu cucumbers and edamame
Mabo Tofu Don
Spicy ground pork, tofu, green onions with rice
Rice Bowl
Miso pork, chicken or veggie Greens with sesame, spicy cucumbers, green onions, egg
Sides
Pork Gyoza
Japanese dumplings filled with pork
Vegetable Gyoza
Japanese dumplings filled with vegetable
Shiba Wings (Takes about 10 min)
Nagoya-style fried sesame pepper chicken wings
Kara-age
Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs
Harumaki Veggie
Deep fried Japanese spring rolls with veggie filling. Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, vermicelli, celery, onion, Shiitake mushrooms.
Pork Chashu Pie
Pastry stuffed with miso pork chashu
Edamame
Spicy Radish
Radish mix marinated in spicy oil and vinegar
Namuru
Marinated spicy bean sprouts
Lotus Root Chips
Rice
Tea / Unsweetened / Juice
Ito En Green Tea
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea
Ito En Hojicha
Sparkling Water
Hint Fizz, Blackberry
Hint Fizz, Peach
Hint Water, Pineapple
Hint Water, Watermelon
Zeal Kombucha Red Heather
Zeal Kombucha Earl Noir
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice
Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.
Kimino Ringo Sparkling Juice
Fuji Ringo apples are hand-picked in the Aomori Region beyond the Northern Hakkoda mountains and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.
Kimino Mikan Sparkling Juice
Hand-picked oranges in Wakayama were whole-pressed with Hyogo region water and organic sugar cane.
Soda
Beer Cider Can/Bottle
Altamont Juice Easy IPA
IPA, Pint Can ABV: 5.8%
Bubbles, Watermelon Seltzer Barrel Brothers
Seedless Watermelon Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 12 oz
Sapporo Black Can
Dark Lager /5% ABV, 22 oz
Yona Yona Ale
American Pale Ale ABV: 5.5% / IBU: 41.0, 350 ml
Wednesday's Cat
Belgian White Ale ABV: 5.0% / IBU : 12.0, 350 ml
Tokyo Black
Robust Porter ABV: 5.0% / IBU : 35.0, 350 ml
Aooni IPA
India Pale Ale ABV: 7.0% / IBU : 60.0, 350 ml
Okayama Yuzu Doppo Ale
Ale brewed with Yuzu juice and Yuzu peel ABV: 5%, 330 ml
Hitachino Yuzu Lager
Lager with Yuzu fruit juice ABV: 5.5%, 350 ml
Hitachino Red Rice
Red Rice Ale ABV: 7% / IBU : 17, 330 ml
Hitachino Saison Du Japon
Saison du Japon is brewed with a local wheat and koji (malted rice) which is a vital ingredient to create sake. ABV: 5% / IBU : 16, 330 ml
101 Cider Scrumpy
Apple cider, 6.9% ABV, 12 oz
101 Cider Classic
Crisp, clean and bone dry, barrel aged apple cider, 6.5% ABV, 16 oz
101 Cider Gunpowder Guava
Apple cider w/ green tea and guava, 6.9% ABV, 12 oz
101 Cider Cactus Rose
Apple cider w/ cactus pears, basil, hibiscus, lemon peel. 6.9% ABV, 12 oz
Pulp Culture HUSTLE
Apple cider with PASSIONFRUIT, STRAWBERRY, GINGER, TURMERIC, LIONS MANE, 4.9% ABV, 12 oz
Mission Trail Quince Neil
6 year BBL aged apples, pears, and quince. 5% ABV, 16 oz can
Mission Trail Topanga Slim
Made from Cherry Wine, dry farmed Pinot Noir, Perry and Black Currants. Barrel aged for 30 months. 6.75% ABV, 16 oz can
Mission Trail You Can't Hang the Nectarine
Pure Nectarine Jerkum, 6.8% ABV, 500 ml
Hitachino Non Ale
Yuzu ginger low alcohol beer, 0.3% ABV, 330 ml
Japas Nama Biiru
Japanese-style Rice Lager 4.9% ABV, Pint can
Japas Kasato Maru
NE IPA with Dekopon 6.8% ABV, 40 IBU, Pint can
Beachwood Umeshiso
Belgian-style sour ale aged in oak barrels with ume plums, red shiso, and sea salt, 6.5% ABV, 500 ml
Beachwood Everything is Nothing
Belgian-style sour ale fermented and aged in oak barrels with yuzu, kombu & sansho pepper. 6.5% ABV, 500 ml
De Garde Vin Lee
Wine BA wild red ale w/ grapes 7.4% ABV, 750 mL
Sake Small Bottle
Hakutsuru Draft, 180 mL
Genbei san no Oni Koroshi, 180 mL
WAN CUP, 180 mL
Bushido Cup, 180 mL
Fruity and refreshing. Ginjo Genshu, 18 % ABV
Oyaji Gokuraku, 180 mL
Rich junmai ginjo. Made with rare Goriki rice, 16 % ABV
Kitaro Cup, 180 mL
Soft fregrant junmai ginjo. Made with Yamadanishiki rice, 16% ABV
Nezumi Otoko Cup, 180 mL
Extra dry earthy junmai ginjo, made with gohyakumangoku rice. 16% ABV
Kuroushi Omachi, 180 mL
Rich, clean and fragrant junmai ginjo using Omachi rice. 16.5% ABV
Kenbishi, 180 mL
500 year-old brand. Bold, rich and dry. Advanced-level sake, 17% ABV
Poochi Poochi Sparkling, 300 mL
Sweet light sake with slight bubble naturally produced by yeast, 7.5% ABV
Kirakucho, 300 mL
Super dry junmai ginjo with full of rice umami. 17.5% ABV
Suijin, 300 mL
Super dry and sharp, with full of rice umami
Asabiraki Nama, 300 ml
Dry, crisp and clean. Pairs well with salty food
Kiuchi Awashizuku Sparkling, 300 mL
Semi-sweet and slightly acidic refreshing sparkling sake, 12% ABV
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo, 300 mL
Beautiful bottle, clean taste. 16% ABV
Shirayuki Nama, 300 mL
450 year-old, single family owned brewery. Smooth and fresh tasting nama chozo sake. 13% ABV
Shirayuki JG, 300 mL
Fragrant and clean, purely delicious junmai ginjo. 16% ABV
Joto Nigori, 300 mL
Junmai Nigori from Hiroshima. Pleasantly sweet, creamy and fruity.
Hakutsuru Sho-un JDG, 300 mL
Super clean, fragrant and noble junmai daiginjo. 16% ABV
Hot Hannya Tou, 150 mL
Sweet plum sake with hot red chili finish. Great dessert sake. 12% ABV
Sequoia Nigori, 375 mL
Very dry creamy nice nigori, made in San Francisco. 15% ABV
Hakkaisan Honjozo, 300 ml
Sake/Wine Large Bottle
Hakuto, 720 mL
Smooth and elegant Tokubetsu Junmai. Well balanced sake with slight sweetness and subtle complex flavor. Made by a microbrewery in Kanazawa.
[NEW!] Senkin Muku Yamadanishiki, 720 mL
Bright and fruity Junmai Daiginjo. Acidic and juicy, easy to drink sake.
Senkin Modern Omachi, 720 mL
Bright aromatic Junmai Daiginjo. The acidity and dryness of this rich sake makes it easier to pair with various foods.
Emishiki Sensation Black, 720 mL
Kimoto muroka junmai daiginjo. Well-balanced and mild but amazingly complex flavor. Acidic nose and dry finish.
[NEW!] Eiko Fuji Honjyozo, 720 mL
Crisp and dry classic honjozo from Yamagata.
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo, 720 mL
Dry and clean. Highly-regarded brand from Niigata Pref. 16% ABV
Shichi Hon Yari, 720 mL
Semi-dry and amazing smooth texture. Made of Tamazakae rice. 16% ABV
Chikurin Karoyaka, 720 mL
Uses organic rice farmed by the brewery. Aromatic nose, disappears like air
Taiheikai, 720 mL
Fruity and soft, with elegant rice umami. Great white wine alternative. 16% ABV
Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots, 900 mL
Handcrafted sake by a micro-brewery. Rustic and rich complex taste. 15% ABV
Wataribune 55, 720 mL
Clean, semi-sweet and slightly acidic. Beautiful sake using Wataribune, which is a rare sake rice that once disappeared and was brought back after 70 years. 16% ABV
Koshino Sesshu, 720 mL
Rich but very smooth honjozo. Semi-dry and easy to pair with range of foods. 16% ABV
Kenbishi Mizuho, 720 mL
Dry, bold and rich. Aged Yamahai. This sake pairs excellently with rich fatty foods. 17% ABV
Amabuki Gin no Kurenai, 720 mL
Pink semi-sweet sake using ancient black rice and dianthus yeast. 17% ABV
Choryo Taru Sake, 720 mL
Sake stored in Yoshino Japanese Ceder. Fresh wood smell brings back the taste of Edo Japan. 16% ABV
Inemankai, 720 mL
Super unique pink sake using ancient red rice. Sweet and sour, almost like a hybrid of rose and port wine. 14% ABV
Edo Genroku, 720 mL
Junmai genshu made with recipe dating to 1702, from Japan's oldest single family owned brewery. Sweet and rich. Good on the rocks. 18% ABV
Kirakucho 1996, 720 mL
Rich aged ginjo sake brewed in 1996
Beni Nanko Umeshu, 720 mL
Uses premium plum varietal, “Beninanko.” This strong and sweet outstanding umeshu is good on the rocks. 20% ABV
House Sake, 1800 mL
Tojikan, 1800 mL
Gris De Koshu, 750 mL
Japanese white wine. Super light, dry and acidic.
Shochu Bottles
Shirayuki Fuji, 720 mL
Barley shochu. 25% ABV
Shiro Kinjo, 720 mL
Rice shochu aged in white American, cognac and sherry barrels. 25% ABV
Kaido Red, 750 mL
Sweet potato shochu. 25% ABV
Kura no Shikon, 720 mL
Sweet potato shochu aged in clay pots. 24% ABV
Tori Kai, 720 mL
Fragrant high-end rice shochu. 25% ABV
Windows Migaki, 750 mL
Barley shochu aged in oak barrels. 24% ABV
Beni Ikko, 720 mL
Sweet potato shochu. 25% ABV
Ryukyu Awamori Koshu, 375 mL
Aged awamori. 30% ABV
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.
5959 shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608