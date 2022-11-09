Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shiba Ramen Emeryville - Emeryville

367 Reviews

$$

5959 shellmound St

Emeryville, CA 94608

Order Again

CLEAR

Soup Ramen

SPICY (Tonkotsu)

SPICY (Tonkotsu)

$16.50

Creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork,bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers

Spicy Clear (Taiwan Ramen)

Spicy Clear (Taiwan Ramen)

$16.50

Clear chicken broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, soft-boiled egg, and green onions

CLEAR

CLEAR

$15.50

a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’ Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens

CLEAR DARK

CLEAR DARK

$16.50

a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’ Light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens

WHITE BIRD

WHITE BIRD

$17.50

a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’ Creamy rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, softboiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, and shredded togarashi peppers

BUTTER CORN

BUTTER CORN

$16.50

CLEAR Ramen + butter & corn

SOY MILK

SOY MILK

$15.00

Soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled kabocha squash, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn Please choose "No Egg" for Vegan option

Kids Ramen

$11.00

Clear soup with noodle. No toppings.

Soup Only

$8.50

Soup-less Noodles and Rice Dishes

DRY (Soup-less Ramen)

DRY (Soup-less Ramen)

$14.50

Brothless ramen with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, diced pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, nori paper Mix well before eating.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$14.00

Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.

Kara-age Bento

Kara-age Bento

$15.00Out of stock

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs, rice, bean sprout namuru, spicu cucumbers and edamame

Mabo Tofu Don

Mabo Tofu Don

$13.50

Spicy ground pork, tofu, green onions with rice

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.00

Miso pork, chicken or veggie Greens with sesame, spicy cucumbers, green onions, egg

Sides

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$5.00

Japanese dumplings filled with pork

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.00

Japanese dumplings filled with vegetable

Shiba Wings (Takes about 10 min)

Shiba Wings (Takes about 10 min)

$10.00+Out of stock

Nagoya-style fried sesame pepper chicken wings

Kara-age

Kara-age

$10.00

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs

Harumaki Veggie

Harumaki Veggie

$5.00Out of stock

Deep fried Japanese spring rolls with veggie filling. Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, vermicelli, celery, onion, Shiitake mushrooms.

Pork Chashu Pie

Pork Chashu Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pastry stuffed with miso pork chashu

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Spicy Radish

Spicy Radish

$5.00

Radish mix marinated in spicy oil and vinegar

Namuru

Namuru

$4.00

Marinated spicy bean sprouts

Lotus Root Chips

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Andagi -Okinawan Donuts

Andagi -Okinawan Donuts

$7.00Out of stock

Okinawan donuts with sour cherries and apricot.

Tea / Unsweetened / Juice

Ito En Green Tea

Ito En Green Tea

$3.00
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00
Ito En Hojicha

Ito En Hojicha

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Hint Fizz, Blackberry

Hint Fizz, Blackberry

$3.00
Hint Fizz, Peach

Hint Fizz, Peach

$3.00
Hint Water, Pineapple

Hint Water, Pineapple

$3.00
Hint Water, Watermelon

Hint Water, Watermelon

$3.00
Zeal Kombucha Red Heather

Zeal Kombucha Red Heather

$5.00
Zeal Kombucha Earl Noir

Zeal Kombucha Earl Noir

$5.00
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Kimino Ringo Sparkling Juice

Kimino Ringo Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Fuji Ringo apples are hand-picked in the Aomori Region beyond the Northern Hakkoda mountains and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.

Kimino Mikan Sparkling Juice

Kimino Mikan Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Hand-picked oranges in Wakayama were whole-pressed with Hyogo region water and organic sugar cane.

Soda

Coca Cola Classic

Coca Cola Classic

$1.80
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.80
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.00
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$3.00
Fentimans Ginger Beer

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$3.00
Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$3.00

Beer Cider Can/Bottle

Altamont Juice Easy IPA

Altamont Juice Easy IPA

$7.50

IPA, Pint Can ABV: 5.8%

Bubbles, Watermelon Seltzer Barrel Brothers

Bubbles, Watermelon Seltzer Barrel Brothers

$6.50

Seedless Watermelon Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 12 oz

Sapporo Black Can

Sapporo Black Can

$6.50

Dark Lager /5% ABV, 22 oz

Yona Yona Ale

Yona Yona Ale

$7.00

American Pale Ale ABV: 5.5% / IBU: 41.0, 350 ml

Wednesday's Cat

Wednesday's Cat

$7.00

Belgian White Ale ABV: 5.0% / IBU : 12.0, 350 ml

Tokyo Black

Tokyo Black

$7.00

Robust Porter ABV: 5.0% / IBU : 35.0, 350 ml

Aooni IPA

Aooni IPA

$7.00

India Pale Ale ABV: 7.0% / IBU : 60.0, 350 ml

Okayama Yuzu Doppo Ale

Okayama Yuzu Doppo Ale

$8.00

Ale brewed with Yuzu juice and Yuzu peel ABV: 5%, 330 ml

Hitachino Yuzu Lager

Hitachino Yuzu Lager

$7.50

Lager with Yuzu fruit juice ABV: 5.5%, 350 ml

Hitachino Red Rice

Hitachino Red Rice

$8.00

Red Rice Ale ABV: 7% / IBU : 17, 330 ml

Hitachino Saison Du Japon

Hitachino Saison Du Japon

$7.00

Saison du Japon is brewed with a local wheat and koji (malted rice) which is a vital ingredient to create sake. ABV: 5% / IBU : 16, 330 ml

101 Cider Scrumpy

101 Cider Scrumpy

$6.50Out of stock

Apple cider, 6.9% ABV, 12 oz

101 Cider Classic

101 Cider Classic

$8.00

Crisp, clean and bone dry, barrel aged apple cider, 6.5% ABV, 16 oz

101 Cider Gunpowder Guava

101 Cider Gunpowder Guava

$6.50

Apple cider w/ green tea and guava, 6.9% ABV, 12 oz

101 Cider Cactus Rose

101 Cider Cactus Rose

$6.50

Apple cider w/ cactus pears, basil, hibiscus, lemon peel. 6.9% ABV, 12 oz

Pulp Culture HUSTLE

Pulp Culture HUSTLE

$6.50Out of stock

Apple cider with PASSIONFRUIT, STRAWBERRY, GINGER, TURMERIC, LIONS MANE, 4.9% ABV, 12 oz

Mission Trail Quince Neil

Mission Trail Quince Neil

$7.00

6 year BBL aged apples, pears, and quince. 5% ABV, 16 oz can

Mission Trail Topanga Slim

Mission Trail Topanga Slim

$10.00Out of stock

Made from Cherry Wine, dry farmed Pinot Noir, Perry and Black Currants. Barrel aged for 30 months. 6.75% ABV, 16 oz can

Mission Trail You Can't Hang the Nectarine

Mission Trail You Can't Hang the Nectarine

$17.50

Pure Nectarine Jerkum, 6.8% ABV, 500 ml

Hitachino Non Ale

Hitachino Non Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Yuzu ginger low alcohol beer, 0.3% ABV, 330 ml

Japas Nama Biiru

Japas Nama Biiru

$6.50

Japanese-style Rice Lager 4.9% ABV, Pint can

Japas Kasato Maru

Japas Kasato Maru

$7.50

NE IPA with Dekopon 6.8% ABV, 40 IBU, Pint can

Beachwood Umeshiso

Beachwood Umeshiso

$22.00

Belgian-style sour ale aged in oak barrels with ume plums, red shiso, and sea salt, 6.5% ABV⁠, 500 ml

Beachwood Everything is Nothing

Beachwood Everything is Nothing

$20.00

Belgian-style sour ale fermented and aged in oak barrels with yuzu, kombu & sansho pepper. 6.5% ABV, 500 ml

De Garde Vin Lee

De Garde Vin Lee

$27.00

Wine BA wild red ale w/ grapes 7.4% ABV, 750 mL

Sake Small Bottle

Hakutsuru Draft, 180 mL

Hakutsuru Draft, 180 mL

$7.00
Genbei san no Oni Koroshi, 180 mL

Genbei san no Oni Koroshi, 180 mL

$8.00
WAN CUP, 180 mL

WAN CUP, 180 mL

$8.50Out of stock
Bushido Cup, 180 mL

Bushido Cup, 180 mL

$9.00

Fruity and refreshing. Ginjo Genshu, 18 % ABV

Oyaji Gokuraku, 180 mL

Oyaji Gokuraku, 180 mL

$10.00

Rich junmai ginjo. Made with rare Goriki rice, 16 % ABV

Kitaro Cup, 180 mL

Kitaro Cup, 180 mL

$10.00

Soft fregrant junmai ginjo. Made with Yamadanishiki rice, 16% ABV

Nezumi Otoko Cup, 180 mL

Nezumi Otoko Cup, 180 mL

$10.00

Extra dry earthy junmai ginjo, made with gohyakumangoku rice. 16% ABV

Kuroushi Omachi, 180 mL

Kuroushi Omachi, 180 mL

$13.00

Rich, clean and fragrant junmai ginjo using Omachi rice. 16.5% ABV

Kenbishi, 180 mL

Kenbishi, 180 mL

$13.00

500 year-old brand. Bold, rich and dry. Advanced-level sake, 17% ABV

Poochi Poochi Sparkling, 300 mL

Poochi Poochi Sparkling, 300 mL

$13.00

Sweet light sake with slight bubble naturally produced by yeast, 7.5% ABV

Kirakucho, 300 mL

Kirakucho, 300 mL

$12.00

Super dry junmai ginjo with full of rice umami. 17.5% ABV

Suijin, 300 mL

Suijin, 300 mL

$13.00Out of stock

Super dry and sharp, with full of rice umami

Asabiraki Nama, 300 ml

Asabiraki Nama, 300 ml

$13.00

Dry, crisp and clean. Pairs well with salty food

Kiuchi Awashizuku Sparkling, 300 mL

Kiuchi Awashizuku Sparkling, 300 mL

$16.00

Semi-sweet and slightly acidic refreshing sparkling sake, 12% ABV

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo, 300 mL

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo, 300 mL

$14.00

Beautiful bottle, clean taste. 16% ABV

Shirayuki Nama, 300 mL

Shirayuki Nama, 300 mL

$10.00

450 year-old, single family owned brewery. Smooth and fresh tasting nama chozo sake. 13% ABV

Shirayuki JG, 300 mL

Shirayuki JG, 300 mL

$15.00

Fragrant and clean, purely delicious junmai ginjo. 16% ABV

Joto Nigori, 300 mL

Joto Nigori, 300 mL

$16.00Out of stock

Junmai Nigori from Hiroshima. Pleasantly sweet, creamy and fruity.

Hakutsuru Sho-un JDG, 300 mL

Hakutsuru Sho-un JDG, 300 mL

$19.00

Super clean, fragrant and noble junmai daiginjo. 16% ABV

Hot Hannya Tou, 150 mL

Hot Hannya Tou, 150 mL

$13.00

Sweet plum sake with hot red chili finish. Great dessert sake. 12% ABV

Sequoia Nigori, 375 mL

Sequoia Nigori, 375 mL

$22.50

Very dry creamy nice nigori, made in San Francisco. 15% ABV

Hakkaisan Honjozo, 300 ml

$17.00Out of stock

Sake/Wine Large Bottle

Hakuto, 720 mL

Hakuto, 720 mL

$44.00

Smooth and elegant Tokubetsu Junmai. Well balanced sake with slight sweetness and subtle complex flavor. Made by a microbrewery in Kanazawa.

[NEW!] Senkin Muku Yamadanishiki, 720 mL

[NEW!] Senkin Muku Yamadanishiki, 720 mL

$45.00

Bright and fruity Junmai Daiginjo. Acidic and juicy, easy to drink sake.

Senkin Modern Omachi, 720 mL

Senkin Modern Omachi, 720 mL

$45.00

Bright aromatic Junmai Daiginjo. The acidity and dryness of this rich sake makes it easier to pair with various foods.

Emishiki Sensation Black, 720 mL

Emishiki Sensation Black, 720 mL

$41.00

Kimoto muroka junmai daiginjo. Well-balanced and mild but amazingly complex flavor. Acidic nose and dry finish.

[NEW!] Eiko Fuji Honjyozo, 720 mL

[NEW!] Eiko Fuji Honjyozo, 720 mL

$36.00

Crisp and dry classic honjozo from Yamagata.

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo, 720 mL

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo, 720 mL

$38.00

Dry and clean. Highly-regarded brand from Niigata Pref. 16% ABV

Shichi Hon Yari, 720 mL

Shichi Hon Yari, 720 mL

$46.00

Semi-dry and amazing smooth texture. Made of Tamazakae rice. 16% ABV

Chikurin Karoyaka, 720 mL

Chikurin Karoyaka, 720 mL

$57.00

Uses organic rice farmed by the brewery. Aromatic nose, disappears like air

Taiheikai, 720 mL

Taiheikai, 720 mL

$46.00

Fruity and soft, with elegant rice umami. Great white wine alternative. 16% ABV

Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots, 900 mL

Yamada Shoten Everlasting Roots, 900 mL

$45.00

Handcrafted sake by a micro-brewery. Rustic and rich complex taste. 15% ABV

Wataribune 55, 720 mL

Wataribune 55, 720 mL

$57.00

Clean, semi-sweet and slightly acidic. Beautiful sake using Wataribune, which is a rare sake rice that once disappeared and was brought back after 70 years. 16% ABV

Koshino Sesshu, 720 mL

$42.00

Rich but very smooth honjozo. Semi-dry and easy to pair with range of foods. 16% ABV

Kenbishi Mizuho, 720 mL

Kenbishi Mizuho, 720 mL

$56.00

Dry, bold and rich. Aged Yamahai. This sake pairs excellently with rich fatty foods. 17% ABV

Amabuki Gin no Kurenai, 720 mL

Amabuki Gin no Kurenai, 720 mL

$46.00

Pink semi-sweet sake using ancient black rice and dianthus yeast. 17% ABV

Choryo Taru Sake, 720 mL

Choryo Taru Sake, 720 mL

$30.00

Sake stored in Yoshino Japanese Ceder. Fresh wood smell brings back the taste of Edo Japan. 16% ABV

Inemankai, 720 mL

Inemankai, 720 mL

$75.00

Super unique pink sake using ancient red rice. Sweet and sour, almost like a hybrid of rose and port wine. 14% ABV

Edo Genroku, 720 mL

Edo Genroku, 720 mL

$35.00

Junmai genshu made with recipe dating to 1702, from Japan's oldest single family owned brewery. Sweet and rich. Good on the rocks. 18% ABV

Kirakucho 1996, 720 mL

$49.00Out of stock

Rich aged ginjo sake brewed in 1996

Beni Nanko Umeshu, 720 mL

Beni Nanko Umeshu, 720 mL

$48.00

Uses premium plum varietal, “Beninanko.” This strong and sweet outstanding umeshu is good on the rocks. 20% ABV

House Sake, 1800 mL

House Sake, 1800 mL

$48.00
Tojikan, 1800 mL

Tojikan, 1800 mL

$42.00
Gris De Koshu, 750 mL

Gris De Koshu, 750 mL

$45.00

Japanese white wine. Super light, dry and acidic.

Shochu Bottles

Shirayuki Fuji, 720 mL

Shirayuki Fuji, 720 mL

$34.00Out of stock

Barley shochu. 25% ABV

Shiro Kinjo, 720 mL

Shiro Kinjo, 720 mL

$38.00

Rice shochu aged in white American, cognac and sherry barrels. 25% ABV

Kaido Red, 750 mL

Kaido Red, 750 mL

$39.00

Sweet potato shochu. 25% ABV

Kura no Shikon, 720 mL

Kura no Shikon, 720 mL

$40.00Out of stock

Sweet potato shochu aged in clay pots. 24% ABV

Tori Kai, 720 mL

Tori Kai, 720 mL

$70.00

Fragrant high-end rice shochu. 25% ABV

Windows Migaki, 750 mL

Windows Migaki, 750 mL

$40.00

Barley shochu aged in oak barrels. 24% ABV

Beni Ikko, 720 mL

Beni Ikko, 720 mL

$40.00

Sweet potato shochu. 25% ABV

Ryukyu Awamori Koshu, 375 mL

Ryukyu Awamori Koshu, 375 mL

$22.50Out of stock

Aged awamori. 30% ABV

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday3:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

5959 shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608

