Ramen
Bars & Lounges

Shiba Ramen Oakland - Oakland

526 Reviews

$$

1438 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612

Order Again

Popular Items

SOY MILK
SPICY
CLEAR DARK

Combo

SPICY Ramene+Gyoza+Beer Combo

SPICY Ramene+Gyoza+Beer Combo

$23.50Out of stock

SPICY Ramen, Pork or Veggie Gyoza and Orion Beer (350mL can) or Sapporo Draft (pint, dine-in only) set

CLEAR Ramene+Gyoza+Beer Combo

CLEAR Ramene+Gyoza+Beer Combo

$22.50Out of stock

CLEAR Ramen, Pork or Veggie Gyoza and Orion Beer (350mL can) or Sapporo Draft (pint, dine-in only) set

Ramen

SPICY

SPICY

$16.00

a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers

CLEAR

$15.00

a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’, light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)

BUTTER CORN

BUTTER CORN

$16.00

CLEAR + butter and corn

CLEAR DARK

CLEAR DARK

$16.00

a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)

Clear Spicy

Clear Spicy

$16.00

a.k.a. ‘Taiwan Ramen', Clear chicken broth with spicy ground chicken or pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, soft-boiled egg, and green onions

SOY MILK

$14.50

a.k.a. ‘tonyu ramen', soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled seasonal vegetable, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn --Vegan (no egg) option available

DRY PORK

$13.50

a.k.a. ‘maze soba’, brothless ramen with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, diced pork chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, nori paper --Mix well before eating. Substitute raw pastured egg yolk +1.5

DRY CHICKEN

$13.50

a.k.a. ‘maze soba’, brothless ramen with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, diced chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, nori paper --Mix well before eating. Substitute raw pastured egg yolk +1.5

WHITE BIRD

$17.00

a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’, rich, creamy chicken broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, shredded pepper

Non-Ramen

Japanese fried noodle with pork, cabbage, onions, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger
Rice bowl

Rice bowl

$12.00

Miso pork, chicken or veggie Greens with sesame, spicy cucumbers, green onions, egg

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$13.00

Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.

Mabo Tofu Don

Mabo Tofu Don

$13.00

Spicy ground pork, tofu, green onions with rice

Kara-age Bento

Kara-age Bento

$14.00Out of stock

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs, rice, bean sprout namuru, and edamame

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Fried rice with egg, cabbage, bean sprouts shiitake mushroom and green onions. Vegan without egg.

Sides

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$5.00

Japanese dumplings filled with pork

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$5.00

Japanese dumplings filled with edamame and vegetable --Vegetarian

Shiba Wings

Shiba Wings

$10.00+

Nagoya-style fried sesame pepper chicken wings

Kara-age

Kara-age

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs

Harumaki Spring Rolls Veggie

Harumaki Spring Rolls Veggie

$5.00

Deep fried Japanese spring rolls with veggie filling. Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, vermicelli, celery, onion, Shiitake mushrooms.

Spicy Radish

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber mix marinated in sesame oil and shichimi pepper

Chashu Pie

Chashu Pie

$5.00+

Pastry stuffed with miso pork chashu

Namuru

Namuru

$4.00

Marinated spicy bean sprouts

Side Soup

$5.00

Small Clear broth with green onions

Edamame

$5.00

Cook at Home Ramen

Cook the noodles yourself for a restaurant-quality ramen experience at home. The set comes with uncooked noodles and everything else ready to go. Cooking Instruction: 1) Boil good amount of water 2) Heat up soup to just below a boil, put in a bowl 3) Drop noodles in the boiling water and cook 1.5 min (20 sec for Kohlrabi), drain well and add directly to soup 4) Add toppings (Optional: microwave meat for 10 sec) 5) Enjoy

SPICY Uncooked

$13.00

a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions

CLEAR Uncooked

$12.00

a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’, light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions

CLEAR DARK Uncooked

$13.00

a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions

SOY MILK Uncooked

$11.50

a.k.a. ‘tonyu ramen', soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, grilled seasonal vegetable, bamboo shoots, green onion, corn --Vegan (no egg) option available

WHITE BIRD Uncooked

$14.00

a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’, rich, creamy chicken broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, chili

Soft Drink

Coca Cola Classic

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50
Hint Fizz, Blackberry

Hint Fizz, Blackberry

$2.80
Hint Fizz, Peach

Hint Fizz, Peach

$2.80
Hint Water, Watermelon

Hint Water, Watermelon

$2.80
Ito En Green Tea

Ito En Green Tea

$2.80
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

$2.80
Ito En Hojicha

Ito En Hojicha

$2.80
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Ramune

Ramune

$2.80
UCC Black Coffee

UCC Black Coffee

$2.50
Fentiman's Ginger Beer

Fentiman's Ginger Beer

$3.00
Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

Fentiman's Rose Lemonade

$3.00
Kombucha Red Heather

Kombucha Red Heather

$5.50Out of stock
Kombucha Earl Noir

Kombucha Earl Noir

$5.50

Beer/Cider Cans

Yona Yona Ale, 350 mL

Yona Yona Ale, 350 mL

$7.00Out of stock
Wednesday's Cat, 350 mL

Wednesday's Cat, 350 mL

$7.00Out of stock
Tokyo Black, 350 mL

Tokyo Black, 350 mL

$7.00
Hitachino Yuzu Lager, 350 mL

Hitachino Yuzu Lager, 350 mL

$7.50Out of stock
Orion Beer, 350 mL

Orion Beer, 350 mL

$5.00

Sake/Wine Bottles

Yomi Cup, 250 mL

Yomi Cup, 250 mL

$8.00
Genbei san no Oni Koroshi, 180 mL

Genbei san no Oni Koroshi, 180 mL

$7.50
Bushido Cup, 180 mL

Bushido Cup, 180 mL

$9.00
Oyaji Gokuraku, 180 mL

Oyaji Gokuraku, 180 mL

$10.00
WAN Cup, 180 mL

WAN Cup, 180 mL

$8.50
Poochi Poochi Sake, 300 mL

Poochi Poochi Sake, 300 mL

$13.00
Kenbishi, 180 mL

Kenbishi, 180 mL

$13.00
Asabiraki Nama, 300 mL

Asabiraki Nama, 300 mL

$13.00
Shirayuki Draft, 300 mL

Shirayuki Draft, 300 mL

$10.00
Shirayuki Junmai Ginjo, 300 mL

Shirayuki Junmai Ginjo, 300 mL

$15.00
Sequoia Nigori, 375 mL

Sequoia Nigori, 375 mL

$24.00Out of stock
Hakkaisan, 300 mL

Hakkaisan, 300 mL

$19.00
Nagaragawa Sparkling, 300 mL

Nagaragawa Sparkling, 300 mL

$17.00
Kiuchi Awashizuku Sparkling, 300 mL

Kiuchi Awashizuku Sparkling, 300 mL

$16.00
Kaguyahime, 500 mL

Kaguyahime, 500 mL

$22.00

Oaklyn Sauvignon Blanc, 750 mL

$26.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

Website

Location

1438 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

Directions

Gallery
Shiba Ramen image
Shiba Ramen image
Shiba Ramen image
Shiba Ramen image

