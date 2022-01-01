Shiba Ramen Oakland - Oakland

Cook at Home Ramen

Cook the noodles yourself for a restaurant-quality ramen experience at home. The set comes with uncooked noodles and everything else ready to go. Cooking Instruction: 1) Boil good amount of water 2) Heat up soup to just below a boil, put in a bowl 3) Drop noodles in the boiling water and cook 1.5 min (20 sec for Kohlrabi), drain well and add directly to soup 4) Add toppings (Optional: microwave meat for 10 sec) 5) Enjoy